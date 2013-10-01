Taco Dip

Rating: 4.64 stars
149 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 111
  • 4 star values: 29
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 2

This recipe is a hit at all parties and pot lucks, no meat!! If you are a cheese lover, go ahead and add extra. Don't forget the tortilla chips for dipping!

By Cindy Carnes

Gallery
27 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
1 -9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the beans in the bottom of one 9x13 inch clear glass dish.

  • In a medium bowl combine the sour cream with the taco seasoning. Spread mixture over the beans. Spread the salsa over the top of the sour cream. Top the sour cream with a layer of lettuce, tomatoes, onions and olives. Sprinkle cheese over the top and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 14.2g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 21.9mg; sodium 618.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (162)

Most helpful positive review

jkaeekj
Rating: 5 stars
02/20/2014
I am rating this on the version that I made. This dip was wonderful, and one friend at the party I brought it to said that I was not allowed to bring the leftovers home. The only things I did differently was to put the sour cream on plain (no taco mix) and I made homemade guacomole that I put on top of the sour cream. So the layers went beans, sour cream, guacomole, salsa, veggies and cheese. I think the homemade guacomole really adds to this dip, and makes the use of the taco packet not really necessary, since you don't want too many competing flavors going on. Thanks for the recipe...I will use it often!! Read More
Helpful
(108)

Most helpful critical review

Charvavar
Rating: 3 stars
11/18/2010
This dip was flavorful, but called for way too much refried beans! I used 1 and 1/2 to 2 cans...three made it much too thick! Read More
Helpful
(8)
GRNFLASH
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2003
This is the best layered dip I've made. Everyone loved it. I did use only 2 cans of beans & would recommend that. Also I added 4oz cream cheese to the sour cream mixture for extra flavor. This is a LARGE recipe so you might concider cutting it in half. Read More
Helpful
(56)
Jessica Gibbs Fuentes
Rating: 5 stars
09/04/2006
I made this recipe for my birthday fiesta and it turned out great. I didn't use the lettuce. I used Rosarita vegetarian beans light sour cream and taco shredded cheese mix. I think this recipe works best with a chunky not so saucy salsa. I used Pace Chipotle Thick and Chunky. It was a hit! My husband and I loved it so much we made it again the next day! Read More
Helpful
(44)
CKNAGGS
Rating: 5 stars
04/24/2006
Whenever I make this dish the pan is always wiped clean. We use a can of Rotel tomatoes one can of beans and taco flavored cheese. This takes hardly any time to prepare. Read More
Helpful
(24)
MAGGIE MCGUIRE
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2003
I felt a can of chili without beans added more zest to the recipe than the refried beans.Good Recipe Cindy. Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(19)
schmerna
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2003
I only used 2 cans of beans and omitted the lettuce. The Taco Dip was a bit hit. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Momof2
Rating: 4 stars
04/21/2005
I make this all the time...and it is always received well. I omit the olives and add tomatoes instead. Also use a mexican blend of shredded cheese instead of just cheddar. Thanks for the post. Read More
Helpful
(13)
KIMBERLY CONIFF
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2003
I brought this to a wedding shower and it totally disappeared. Wveryone loved it. It was good because it was meat free and seemed to please the vegetarians present. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(12)
the allrecipes staff
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2005
The submitter of this recipe has requested that we change the amount of salsa listed in the ingredients from 1 (20 ounce) jar to 1/2 cup. She writes: "spread a thin layer of salsa over the beans, and then add the other ingredients." This will take care of the sogginess that some reviewers have noted! - The Staff Read More
Helpful
(12)
