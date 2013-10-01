1 of 162

Rating: 5 stars I am rating this on the version that I made. This dip was wonderful, and one friend at the party I brought it to said that I was not allowed to bring the leftovers home. The only things I did differently was to put the sour cream on plain (no taco mix) and I made homemade guacomole that I put on top of the sour cream. So the layers went beans, sour cream, guacomole, salsa, veggies and cheese. I think the homemade guacomole really adds to this dip, and makes the use of the taco packet not really necessary, since you don't want too many competing flavors going on. Thanks for the recipe...I will use it often!! Helpful (108)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best layered dip I've made. Everyone loved it. I did use only 2 cans of beans & would recommend that. Also I added 4oz cream cheese to the sour cream mixture for extra flavor. This is a LARGE recipe so you might concider cutting it in half. Helpful (56)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe for my birthday fiesta and it turned out great. I didn't use the lettuce. I used Rosarita vegetarian beans light sour cream and taco shredded cheese mix. I think this recipe works best with a chunky not so saucy salsa. I used Pace Chipotle Thick and Chunky. It was a hit! My husband and I loved it so much we made it again the next day! Helpful (44)

Rating: 5 stars Whenever I make this dish the pan is always wiped clean. We use a can of Rotel tomatoes one can of beans and taco flavored cheese. This takes hardly any time to prepare. Helpful (24)

Rating: 4 stars I felt a can of chili without beans added more zest to the recipe than the refried beans.Good Recipe Cindy. Thanks. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars I only used 2 cans of beans and omitted the lettuce. The Taco Dip was a bit hit. Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars I make this all the time...and it is always received well. I omit the olives and add tomatoes instead. Also use a mexican blend of shredded cheese instead of just cheddar. Thanks for the post. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I brought this to a wedding shower and it totally disappeared. Wveryone loved it. It was good because it was meat free and seemed to please the vegetarians present. Thanks for the recipe. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars The submitter of this recipe has requested that we change the amount of salsa listed in the ingredients from 1 (20 ounce) jar to 1/2 cup. She writes: "spread a thin layer of salsa over the beans, and then add the other ingredients." This will take care of the sogginess that some reviewers have noted! - The Staff Helpful (12)