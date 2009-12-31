Lentil Soup
Hearty lentil soup, chock full of veggies and very yummy. Serve with warm cornbread.
This soup is the bizzomb. My family ate this up like vultures on a carcass. The only thing I added was the four beers that I drank while cooking.Read More
How anyone could give this a high rating is a mystery to me. I followed the recipe completely, and it had almost no flavor--kind of like highly diluted salt-free ketchup. I added a scoop of beef Better than Bouillon, which helped a little. A bunch of seasoned croutons on top made it edible but still not good. My wife and I managed to eat one bowl apiece.Read More
This soup is the bizzomb. My family ate this up like vultures on a carcass. The only thing I added was the four beers that I drank while cooking.
This lentil soup is excellent! Definately one of the best I have found, although I did have to make some changes to suit my tastes. I used 4 garlic cloves instead of 2, added 1 teaspoon each of cumin and curry powder and used 2 cups chicken broth and 6 cups water. Turned out very good and flavorful. I also did not see any reason to use so much oil, so I cut that back to 1 tablespoon and that was plenty to saute the vegetables. The addition of spinach is wonderful and the use of balsamic vinegar really makes a differance. Wonderful soup recipe that I will keep on using!
This is my second review of this recipe (after making my third batch of soup). I neglected to mention in my first review that I used Stewed Tomatoes (more flavor). Because of this, I did not add salt. Also, I used 1/2 of a frozen package of spinach. I saved the rest for another batch. We served the last batch over thin spaghetti and found it to be a complete, filling lunch/dinner. Also, sprinkling with parmesan cheese as noted in other reviews was very good. I notice that my first review got eliminated. The point I made there was to use Herb Ox Low Sodiumn Powder Bouillon rather than the regular bouillon (5 grams of sodiuim as opposed to over 1000). I also put in a couple of dashes of hot chili sauce for a little extra flavor and oomph!!! Also, I have a Vita Mix and chopped all of the vegetables in it -- quite a time saver.
Very good. I did decrease the oil to 1 tblsp. and added about 1/2 tsp. cumin. It made about 10 cups of soup. Weight Watchers: (with 1 tblsp. oil) this works out to be 2.5 points per cup in my calculations.
I made this recipe and scaled it for 42 since it was going to be a main dish for our school's teacherstaff appreciation lunch. I used stewed tomatoes and vegetable broth which made it vegetarian so those teachers and staff who are vegetarians could enjoy it too. It was well liked, (I loved it!) although I noticed something a few days later. With the leftovers, the spinach was quite yucky and the color became uniform, so it did not look as appealing. I thought it still tasted good, although the flavors all blended a little too much by then making it less flavorful. But if I was making it again and knew ahead of time there would be leftovers I would simply take out the extra BEFORE adding the spinach and fridge it.
this soup is going to be a staple in my winter kitchen. i added my own variations, incorporating some of the other suggestions: two jalapenos diced (some seeds,) two zucchini diced, 4 cloves garlic minced, vegetable stock, 28 oz can of crushed tomatoes (not 15 oz), tablespoon of ginger (store bought grated), balsamic vinegar (not white), & i pureed half of the recipe in a blender to thicken it up a bit. YUM!
I rarely take time to review recipes, which is really hypocritical since I rely so heavily on others' reviews ... but this soup was DELICIOUS. My children, ages 4, 6, 8 and 18 absolutely INHALED this soup. I printed off some other reviews *planning* to modify the recipe as they suggested but I got distracted and completely forgot to do so --- which means I followed the recipe AS written. I cannot imagine how one could possibly improve on this. So no offense to the kind folks who offered improvements: I'm so completely impressed by this recipe that I see no need to mess with it one iota. Really, really fantastic recipe. Thank you!
This is a fabulous base recipe -- you can take this and add or delete to your own tastes and it comes out great. I used canned beef and chicken broth (about 5 cups) and the rest water, I also added potatoes (about 1 1/2 cups of diced yukon gold) at the same time that I added the lentils. I also added more garlic (person preference!). I didn't add the vinegar or spinach, and tinkered with the spices (added salt, pepper and some more garlic). I'm bringing it for lunch all week!
Delicious soup. Very easy to make and delicious to eat. This recipe makes a big batch so be prepared with freezer bags if you have a small family.
GREAT soup! I preferred this to a food network recipe I tried last time. This doesn't need many changes at all, but I did read many of the reviews before I prepared it and here are my notes in response: I agree with those who added cumin, and those who upped the amounts of the spices; I also put in a few pinches of red pepper flakes for kick (doesn't affect flavor in such a big batch); I disagree with those that upped the amount of tomatoes - a 14.5oz can is the right amount I think; and I agree with those that went half broth/half water for the 8 cups of liquid. Half broth adds good flavor; if you go all broth, you are just wasting money and getting unnecessary salt (even with the low sodium brands - unless of course you make your own at home). I don't think you need to puree a portion and add it back in as some people did. I guess the size of lentils can vary, though, so that's a good tip to keep in mind if the texture comes out a little thick for your taste. Finally, if you're a spinach fan, the soup will "take" a lot more than half a cup once wilted, so feel free to use up whatever you bought. Again, kudos to Marie! I feel like I "know" how to make lentil soup now thanks to this great base recipe.
This was really good. I used 8 cups organic vegetable stock and 1 1/2-2 cups water as the lentils absorb much of the liquid during cooking. If you use the stock you don't need to add the salt, and only 1 can of tomatoes is sufficient. Also I added about 6 cloves of garlic and sauteed vegggies in about 3/4 Tbsp coconut oil instead of olive. After 45 mins I added chopped kale instead of spinach and fresh cut corn off the cob-2 ears for a flavor and texture addition. Do use the balsamic vinegar as others suggested and I topped mine with nutritional yeast instead of cheese for a healthy and delicious soup!
This has turned out to be my all-time favorite soup. First of all, I have taken to browning a few links of spicy Italian sausage first. Cut into slices, and drain the grease. Double the amount of carrots, garlic and bay leaf. Add 1/4 tsp. thyme. Use chicken broth as opposed to water. Use a high end Balsamic vinegar. And serve with buttered farfellini (tiny bow ties) topped with freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese. Ooh, my mouth is watering right now! Thanks for this recipe submission, Marie!
This is one of my family's favorites!!! I make it at least once/month in the cold months. I use one large red onion. I add one box of frozen chopped spinach instead of the fresh spinach. I add it at the end and usually just put the whole block in. I usually increase all ingredients and freeze some, but without the vinegar. I add balsamic vinegar before serving. This is truly awesome!! Oh, my goodness! One more thing, the difference between this soup being good and unbelievable is the liquid that you add. DO NOT use water. I always save my veggie scraps in a freezer bag until I have enough to make broth. Strain and freeze until you need it or use it right away. You will not regret it.
I really enjoyed this soup. I've made it twice now, both times I use a mixture of the red and green lentils, but once I used a can of crushed tomatoes, and the next time I used a can of diced tomatoes. I have to say I enjoyed the batch that used the diced tomatoes more, I found the crushed tomatoes tended to overpower everything, while the diced tomatoes nicely complemented all the other flavors. Just my personal preference, either way the recipe is still really tasty. Thank you for sharing it! :)
This was first attempt at making lentil soup. Actualy, my first time even eating lentil soup. I had heard from many people that lentil soup was good, so I decided to give it a try. I picked this recipe because of the ratings and because it looked to be both healthy, inexpensive, and easy to make. I did make a few changes. I ommited the oil altogether and cooked my veggies in pam to cut the fat. I also added knorr chicken boulion to the water and 1 small (8 oz) can of tomato sauce, keeping the liquid to 8 C. I used lemon juice rather than vinegar and used frozen spinach. (aprox 1 C) I had to add a little more water about halfway through the simmering time as the lentils seemed to be soaking up all of the liquid. All in all, this was very good soup. Very filling! Hubby liked it as well, so I will be making this one again. I am on the the Slimming World program and this soup, minus the oil, counts as a free food, which is great! I can eat as much as I like with no guit. Fabulous!
I'm 68 years old and have never had lentils, I just thought I wouldn't like them and didn't know how to prepare them. When I found your recipe and all of the 5 star reviews I thought I'd give it a try, I do love soups. Well, I have found a new favorite, healthy soup to enjoy. I too made a couple of changes to the basic recipe. I used stewed tomatoes and mostly chicken broth and less water, only 2 tablespoons of Smart Balance Omega oil in place of olive oil, no bay leaf, a little extra oregano and thyme since I didn't have basil. WOW!!!! this is a great soup, I'm sure I will make often. I enjoy a cup of hot soup for breakfast on cold days, yum! I will double the recipe next time, soup doesn't last long around me.
This recipe is so easy and sooo delicious! As per suggestions from other reviewers, I used chicken broth instead of water, doubled the garlic and used balsamic vinegar rather than plain white vinegar. Also, I used an entire bunch of spinach rather than just a 1/2 cup. Wow! I am going to make this over and over again!!
I don't want to stop eating this even though I am stuffed! I doubled all the veggies and spices/vinegar, used a frozen box of spinach and it is amazing!!! FYI don't add the tomatoes until the end: using tomatoes, stock, or salt while cooking legumes makes them tough and takes longer to cook (only takes 35 minutes without salt). So I swirled a T of Better than Bullion in when I added the tomatoes. Fantastic recipe!
Wonderful! This is a rich, hearty, full-flavored soup that's really a meal in a bowl. Following others' suggestions, I doubled the spices and used 4 c. each of low-sod chicken stock and veg stock. I also added 1 tsp cumin, 1 TB smoked paprika, and 1/8 tsp red pepper flakes. Finally, instead of plain vinegar, I used 1 TB balsamic, which made a big difference, pulling together and smoothing out all the flavors. This is healthy fare with lots of pizazz.
This soup was absolutely delicious. I have to admit that I made a few slight changes. I threw in some chopped red bell pepper that I had on hand and a chopped chorizo link. I also used 6 cups of chicken broth in place of some of the water. I did not have celery on hand, so I used celery seeds. I also threw in two small potatoes that I had peeled and cubed. I did not add spinach as I had none on hand. I ate the soup over some cornbread--the golden sweet cornbread recipe from this site--with a dollop of sour cream. This was sooo tasty and filling. I will be making this often this fall and winter.
Next time, listen to the reviews saying to replace two cups of water w/ chicken broth. Also, next time, don't add more water without tasting it first - it ended up dilluting the flavor and I had to add more spices/salt to give it flavor again. Note to self (2 hours later): even after adding a lot more water, this soup really does thicken over time. It's like a sponge that continually sucks up any extra water you put in it. Which means that unless you add water and then eat immediately, this is a really hearty, filling soup. Yum!
A good soup base!
Prior to starting I prepared 2 quarts vegetable broth to use instead of regular water. I liked this recipe, but would suggest using more liquid (either water or vegetable broth) to make it more soupy -- mine came out more as a stew than a soup. I added a little tomato sauce to make it more watery towards the end. Overall a good lentil soup recipe.
Yummy it was good I made a huge batch of this and it was all gone I did add some tumeric and cumin to it and I used low sodium veggie stock.. will definitely make again!!!
I couldn't rightfully follow a soup recipe with that much water, so I'm generally used to adding vegetable broth in its place. But there is one huge flaw here: an hour is not quite enough cooking time for dried lentils. I cooked them for about 1.5 hrs, and still they were too al dente for me. The directions don't say to soak, which I would imgine would help, but my yellow lentils were crying for more squishiness!! Anyway, all of the 4 and 5 star reviews are that way because there were serious alterations. If you had to add a hamhock, sausage, or double everything, you're not really saying that THIS recipe is at all any good! But I love to cook, and I appreciate adding and subbing all kinds of fun stuff to tailor the recipe to your liking. But far too many people commented they LOVED this, and I think it was mediocre, at best (even with my stock substitution for the broth). Yeah, a tiny little change is not adding a hamhock and chicken broth! But the vinegar and spinach additions were really fun.
Delicious. I read a bunch of reviews and made the following changes: double everything from carrots to basil, use broth instead of water, and use balsamic vinegar for the vinegar. Also added more spinach.
This is a really yummy soup! I really made very few changes toi this recipe, and the ones I made were very basic: I added two extra cloves of garlic and an extra carrot, and used chicken broth instead of water. I also used more spinach than was called for. Other than that, I kept this the same. I really like the touch the vinegar gave to this soup; it made a huge difference flavor wise! I'll definitely be making this again; thanks for sharing the recipe!
Its Good. Made it for my husband because hes not feeling well. Theres a lot you can do with this.
As written, this soup is extremely average. After making it per recipe, I read some of the reviews and found that the most enthusiastic ratings seem to be based on significant changes. So I added some hot sauce, more carrots and spinach, lemon juice, cumin and curry powder. It is much tastier with the additions.
This is an absolute GEM of a recipe! I love the way it looks, smells, and tastes. I followed the recipe making a few variations: I added some dried cilantro, one dice potato, some red chile flakes, one chicken flavored bouillon cube and I cooked down and deboned two ham hocks chopping the meat into bite size pieces and used the broth to cook the lentils in. Yummmy!!! Two thumbs up!!!
Substituted chicken broth for half of the water, and this turned out fantastic! Served with cornbread muffins. Freezes and reheats well.
This was AWESOME! just what I was looking for. One problem I had was with the cook time. 1 hour was not enough. the lentils were too hard still. I think 2 hours would be best. Also, lentils tend to soak up the water so unless you want it to be a stew like consistency, you will need to add about 2 cups more. (I used about 8 cups of chicken stock and 2 cups of water) I also omitted the spinach since I didn't have any on hand. Other then that I loved it! A keeper for these upcoming winter months!!
Lovely, quite lovely! Used chicken broth instead of water for extra body, doubled the carrots and celery and put a lot more spinach in at the end. Oh, and also tossed in some tomato paste along with crushed tomatoes. Family couldn't have enough!
My family enjoyed this soup, and I added some roasted garlic chicken sausage to make it a bit heartier. The vinegar at the end gives a nice flavor (I used balsamic), but it seemed like it needed something else. Since my husband likes it, I'll make it again, but might try adding some cumin or something else to give it some oomph.
I love lentil soup and this one's a winner! Once in the bowl, I like to sprinkle in some chopped red onion and a nice big tablespoon of the vinegar! Yummy in da tummy!
Sorry, nowhere near enough flavor. The problem is that using water makes it very weak. I ended up adding 4 cups of chicken stock to try to fix it after cooking it down a bit.
This is a staple at my house. I can make a huge pot and freeze the leftovers. Tweeks I've made: I always leave out the celery and spinach. And I use 2 tsp of generic Italian Seasoning instead of the oregano and basil because I always have that on hand. I also use Italian seasoned diced tomatoes which adds a lot to the recipe. I just throw in a whole bag of lentils I have no idea it's two cups or not. Easily the biggest change - I use a LOT of balsamic vinegar. I don't know how much I throw in the pot but it's quite a bit and I always add extra to the bowl that I eat out of. The balsamic vinegar makes this soup really outstanding. Without it, it's just so-so.
This was great. I DID NOT use 1/4 of olive oil and did not miss it either. I used just enough to get the onions and carrots going. I used all vegetable broth in this instead of using chicken to keep this a vegetarian meal. I loved how easy it was to throw this together. I will be making this again, I think next time I will be adding some zucchini, squash and bell pepper.
It's not like this is something different than what everyone else said, but: this soup is absolutely magic. It is amazingly delicious, quickly very filling, and you feel healthy eating it. I used a lot of the suggestions from other reviewers (mainly based on what we had in the house)... I think I doubled the spices, I know I added in at least one and possibly two cans of stewed tomatoes (I love tomatoes) and a can of diced, along with spinach, potatoes, a little lemon juice, and more garlic. Oh! and I didn't add a bay leaf. Oh, and even if you get to be almost done and look at the vinegar and pull a face, don't worry: it's just right. I was crushed when we ran out. Edit: Months later, still craving this soup, overjoyed that we're nearing the not-quite-so-hot weather and I can fix this again.
The base recipe is very good. My minor changes were omitting spinach and vinegar as I had neither on hand. I also added a couple cubes of beef broth cubes and 1/8 of homemade chili powder. I always add a little chili powder to my soups. TFS...I've always wanted to make lentil soup.
This is seriously the best lentil soup recipe! I used chicken broth instead of water and frozen spinach instead of fresh, other than that I followed the original recipe. Highly recommend!!!
This was a really good recipe for lentil soup. Although I added some things and deleted some things from the recipe, it was fantastic!!!! I ate it three days in a row!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I found this soup to be very bland. If you're thinking about making it, definitely add a lot of flavor enhancers.
This was awful!
I was a little taken back by the vinegar when I read the ingredients but trust me...make sure you put it in. I used balsamic vinegar and I can't believe what a great flavor it added. I followed the recipe exactly otherwise but added some chicken bullion for a little more flavor. I can't wait to try it tomorrow after it's had a chance to sit overnight. Great, hearty soup.
Following some other reviews I used 1/4 cup port and broth instead of water--I used beef broth rather than the chicken broth others suggested because I feel like beef is a better complement to lentils. I used a fig balsamic vinegar, kale instead of spinach, and fresh tomatoes since I didn't have any canned (plus tomatoes are in season right now!). I used a mix of lentils: black beluga lentils, green, orange, and brown; it looks rather festive for the start of autumn. Took the suggestion of adding parmesan and serving with garlic bread. Turned out fantastic.
OH YEAH!!!!! This is good stuff! I just made this and just the smell to start with was worth making this soup. I adjusted the serving size for 9 and only added 10 cups of water instead of the suggested 12. I like my soups a bit thick and not so watery. I added about a teaspoon of powdered onion in addition to the fresh, 1/2 teaspoon cumin, and some more basil and oregano. I like a lot of flavor and this worked! I also added three small red potato's, it lacked something and that was it. Great soup, absolute best lentil soup i've had yet!
I made this soup yesterday on a cold and snowy Michigan day, and it immediately filled my home with a rich and aromatic aroma. The soup itself is so hearty and filling, and has a wonderful flavor. I made some minor changes to the recipe. I added chicken stock and beef stock to the recipe, along with water. I also increased the garlic to 5 cloves (my family loves garlic), added two fresh vine-ripened tomatoes and one 14.5 ounce can of unseasoned diced tomatoes. I increased the bay leaves to two, added extra carrots and celery, and added baby spinach by hand, probably over a 1/2 cup. I would definitely make this recipe again.
I added probably a little more spinach than called for and omited the salt. I used balsamic vinegar instead of regular. I pureed about 1/2-2/3 of the soup to make it extra creamy. Also, I have used a mix of water and whatever extra chicken or vegetable broth I have around. Overall, I thought it was pretty good, but what really made it stand out is when I added parmesan cheese to my bowl.
This was great. The only thing I added was spicy Italian sausage. I will be making this again soon. Thank you for such a yummy soup.
Remarkably flavorful and satisfying! My husband and I just did a juice fast and were looking for some veggie-based dinner ideas. I followed the recipe using the ingredients as listed with the exception of spinach. I had none on hand so I had to use kale. Like others, I did adjust the ratios a little to suit our taste, i.e. more garlic and more veggies. For me, one hour was not quite long enough; it had to simmer about 1 1/2 hours. But I expect that from soup. It's not an exact science. I think this recipe is very versatile and forgiving. We can each adjust it easily to suit our personal preferences. Overall we were pleasantly surprised at how good this soup tastes and agree with other reviewers who said that balsamic vinegar really makes the difference. I tasted the soup before the vinegar - it was good, but after - Wow, really good! We both went back for seconds. This recipe is a keeper. Thanks for sharing, Marie:-)
I found this recipe because I was just looking for a way to use the lentils my husband had purcahsed. This recipe was so well loved by my whole family that lentils will be a regular item on this winters shopping list so I can make this soup again & again! I alomst added more vinegar, but am glad that I didn't. The amount suggested is a very nice amount.
This is really good and super easy to make. I did use balsamic vinegar as suggested and loved the change of flavor. This has been added to the make again in the very near future.
Good soup! I used bullion in the eight cups of water to add a little extra flavor. I also used more spinach because I love spinach
Very good with changes...Used 4 carrots and 6 celery hearts, 4 cloves garlic, 2 bay leaves and doubled rest of spices also per other review I added 1 tsp of cumin and 1 tsp curry. Also used diced tomatoes not crushed and 3 cups of water and 3 cups of chicken broth. Didn't realize till later that it called for 8 cups total of water. But it was very thick and delicious. Left out spinach and vinegar. I did try spinach and balsamic vinegar and didn't like...Family enjoyed very much...thanks for recipe.
Got some mixed reviews but overall pretty good. Nice winter staple. I've never eaten or made lentil soup before so I made as directed. This recipe is easily adaptable to suit your own tastes. Will be making lentil soup again and again.
It was ok
This was my first experience cooking lentils and it was very positive. I took the advice of others and doubled the herbs, added crushed red pepper flakes, and added diced turkey kielbasa. I omitted the spinach (not a fan) and the celery (didn't have any), and I also doubled the crushed tomatoes b/c I had the bigger can on hand. This is an excellent dish, filling and very healthy. Thank you!
Wonderful soup! Used a clove or two extra of garlic and heaping teaspoons of oregano and basil and upped the bay leaves to 2. Used chicken broth in place of the water and added extra water as necessary. Used a 3T of Rioja (red wine) in place of the vinegar and just forgot the spinach -- delish!
I will definitely make this over and over and over. I didn't have celery but it still tasted great. I like to add my spinach after the heat's been turned off so as not to overcook the spinach leaves.
Omigosh was this awful!! Maybe adding some type of meat, or broth would be better. It was just boring lentils, no flavor-- and I followed recipe exactly!
really good. i used all fresh herbs, and added some fresh marjoram. when everything was done, i pureed 2 cups in the blender, then added it back in to the pot with the rest. i also used 3 yukon gold small potatoes. serve with lemon wedges on the side.
Making this as printed is very bland. You must modify this recipe for flavor. It is a good basic recipe but only as a start.
This soup was amazing. I remember a friend of my mums making a fantastic lentil soup ages ago, and any atempt by my mother never seemed to match. But this was soo good. I added potatoes and served it with bacon, and my boyfriend loved it. Despite being a dedicated meat eater, he didn't want to have the bacon as it spoilt it!!
Followed the recipe exactly and thought it was very bland. Though, my roommate thought it was perfect!
This soup was bad, followed recipe exactly. Very bland.
I did not care for this recipe.
This is a great soup! I did feel that it needed a little more "oomph" so I replaced the water with chicken stock and that did the trick! We also used balsalmic vinegar like another reviewer mentioned and left it out on the table so each person could add to it to their own taste. It was fantastic! Thanks!!
DELISH!!! I made this yesterday and just had my first bowl and WOW...so yummy and hearty! I made the recipe pretty much as is. I didn't have Oregano (thought I did) and added a small amount of pre-cooked Italian Sausage the last 30 minutes. I didn't add the Spinach because I simply forgot to add it before heating up bowl today. I will throw some in next time just to see what that does for the recipe. As it is, living alone, I'll eat on it a couple of days then freeze the rest for re-heating later. Next time, I'm going to cut way down on the Olive Oil to reduce the fat and will probably omit the sausage for the same reason. Excellent, Outstanding! This one is going to be in my permanent rotation!
Absolutely WONDERFUL!!! My husband and I both LOVED this soup!! Very hearty and delicious...the perfect ending to a snowy day! I added some diced ham, which I browned with some olive oil before adding the veggies at the beginning. Also, used 8 cups of vegetable broth instead of 8 cups of water. Also added about a tablespoon of ground cumin with the other spices, and used balsamic for the vinegar at the end. Served with some shredded parmesan on top of each bowl, and some homemade cornbread on the side! Will definitely become part of my "winter menus", and will enjoy leftovers tomorrow night! This is a MUST try if you enjoy hearty, flavorful soups in the winter months.
I found it to be somewhat bland, but it tasted okay after I added a few more spices. I don't recommend it to anyone with tummy issues.
I followed this recipe precisely and was very disappointed. I'm going to try pureeing the remainder but the bowl I had for lunch was not good.
Use chicken broth in place of water.
I really enjoyed this soup, it was very flavorful and it's vegetarain! I used one large red and one large yellow onion; I also added 3 red potatos cubed, 1/4 tsp ground cumin, 1/4 tsp onion powder and skipped the spinach. I pureed it a little and it was awesome. Even my boyfriend had seconds and it's hard to get him to eat vegetables. Thanks Marie!
Very simple and delicious. Left out the celery and spinach as I didn't have any and the soup still came out great.
This recipe is wonderful! I think the balsamic vinegar is the ingredient that really gives it flavor. I put in an extra Tablespoon of balsamic vinegar and loved it.
This turned out to be a very yummy soup. I added lots of extra garlic, sauteed bell peppers (red, green, and yellow), and some tamari (soy sauce). My whole family loved it!
Very tastey. I did change the recipe a bit. I used 4 cups of chicken broth and 1 cube of chicken bouillon. I used Zuchini instead of celery, cilantro instead of celery, italian seasoned stewed tomatoes instead of crushed. YUM! I'm a meat eater and got full with a bowl of lentil soup. I will definitely use this in our rotation.
This is a wonderful recipe. My picky kids who usually are -meat and potatoes with nothing touching eachother kids- they liked it! MUST substitute water for VEGGIE broth.
Delicious and simple
Good, thick soup.
This was an easy recipe and a very good soup. Pretty much followed the recipe the first time through. Would like to change up the spices for more of an Indian flare next time. It was easy and delicious so there will definitely be a next time!! Thanks for the recipe Marie!
This soup is perfect for fall! I used fresh local celery, carrots and spinach. I substituted 4 cups of the water for veggie broth. I used Italian crushed tomatoes in place of the canned tomatoes because they have more flavor and are sweeter. This soup was so good and so cheap. It made a lot, which is great for the freezer. The most expensive ingredient I used was my 15 year old balsamic vinegar (so worth it as it complimented the soup fabulously).
Wonderful! I used 5 cups water and 3 vegetarian broth, carrots, onion and potatoes per recommendations from others with garlic, pepper and seasonings. I had it on low in the crockpot overnight, amazing! Thanks for sharing! :)
The best lentil soup I ever had! I added 2 peeled, diced potatoes to the recipe. Definitely a keeper.
My husband discovered this recipe and enjoys making this for us. It is the best soup I've ever had and so healthy! Doesn't get any better than that! Definately need to cut the oil to about a tablespoon. Don't worry! It won't cut down the flavor drastically and it will make it a heck of a lot better for you.
Made exactly as stated, I felt it was 3 star in flavor. But, it easily can be improved by using (like many that rated higher stars, did) broth instead of water, or bouillion granules, and more spices. I also added diced tomatoes, leeks,and turkey sausage, and turned it into a pilaf, because that then made it too hearty, for just a soup.
I found I needed to add more spices to kick up the flavor but it was great! I made it with some cornbread muffins and have enjoyed this recipie!
Very good! I used frozen spinach, thawed.
I added a few glugs of red wine and forgot to add the vinegar but it was absolutely delicious and healthy to boot!
I made this today exactly like it says and its delicious!
Simply awesome...I added a potato, 2 beef bouillon cubes. This was the first time I made lentil soup, and I can assure, it won't be the last time I use this recipe.
I made exactly as directed. My husband loved it. I just thought it was okay, but I don't care for lentils so my opinion on this particular recipe doesn't really count.
I thought this was great! Easy, healthy, and very tasty. Per some other reviews, I doubled all the spices and the garlic and used chicken broth instead of water. I also increased the carrots - probably just about doubled them. Definitely delicious with parmesan sprinkled on top. Next time I make it, I'll probably add some sort of meat - probably sausage - at the request of my husband.
A great soup to add whatever fresh vegetables you have on hand to. My sister enjoyed it so much that she took my left-overs home with her! Stayed good for a week and the recipe was simple...I wouldn't change a thing!
This was a great soup! I adapted it a bit; I omitted the basil & oregano, but added thyme and an extra bay leaf. Also, since I was making it the crockpot, I increased the liquid to 10 cups of veggie broth. I used frozen spinach (half of a bag) and since I'm pregnant and still have some weird food aversions, I didn't even saute the veggies. I just added it all to the crockpot, except for the spinach, and cooked it on low all day. When I got home, I turned it to high, and added the spinach. Yummy!
I made this soup as written, except that I omitted the spinach and added four diced potatoes. Also, you should know that the type of vinegar you use is crucial. USE BALSAMIC. It makes the soup phenomenal. I know it sounds silly to think that two tablespoons of vinegar could make or break an entire pot of soup, but its true. Taste the soup right before you add the balsamic and you'll see what I mean. It takes the soup from standard to extraordinary.