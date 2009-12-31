Lentil Soup

3122 Ratings
  • 5 1981
  • 4 820
  • 3 193
  • 2 75
  • 1 53

Hearty lentil soup, chock full of veggies and very yummy. Serve with warm cornbread.

By Bob Cody

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • In a large soup pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions, carrots, and celery; cook and stir until onion is tender. Stir in garlic, bay leaf, oregano, and basil; cook for 2 minutes.

  • Stir in lentils, and add water and tomatoes. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer for at least 1 hour. When ready to serve stir in spinach, and cook until it wilts. Stir in vinegar, and season to taste with salt and pepper, and more vinegar if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
349 calories; protein 18.3g; carbohydrates 48.2g; fat 10g; sodium 130.5mg. Full Nutrition
