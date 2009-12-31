GREAT soup! I preferred this to a food network recipe I tried last time. This doesn't need many changes at all, but I did read many of the reviews before I prepared it and here are my notes in response: I agree with those who added cumin, and those who upped the amounts of the spices; I also put in a few pinches of red pepper flakes for kick (doesn't affect flavor in such a big batch); I disagree with those that upped the amount of tomatoes - a 14.5oz can is the right amount I think; and I agree with those that went half broth/half water for the 8 cups of liquid. Half broth adds good flavor; if you go all broth, you are just wasting money and getting unnecessary salt (even with the low sodium brands - unless of course you make your own at home). I don't think you need to puree a portion and add it back in as some people did. I guess the size of lentils can vary, though, so that's a good tip to keep in mind if the texture comes out a little thick for your taste. Finally, if you're a spinach fan, the soup will "take" a lot more than half a cup once wilted, so feel free to use up whatever you bought. Again, kudos to Marie! I feel like I "know" how to make lentil soup now thanks to this great base recipe.