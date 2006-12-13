Pumpkin Tart With Pecan Crust

1 of 43

Rating: 5 stars ok so i wanted to make a pumpkin pie for me and my boyfriend but i didnt have any evaporated milk on hand (just about every pumpkin pie recipe calls for this). so i decided to look up a non dairy recipe and i got this pumpkin tart recipe. well i didnt really feel like making any special crust and i didnt have pecans on hand either so i just made a regular pie crust. i also did not have arrow root which i replaced with cornstarch and i did not have soy milk either so i used skim. this is just a basic pie for the most part but it turned out beautiful! and smells soooo good. eventually i would like to follow the recipe exactly though i will definetly not add so much ginger as that is a little over board. Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars This was incredible! I replaced all the spices called for with 2 teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice plus 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon on top of that. The pie firmed up beautifully (unlike a lot of other vegan recipes I've tried) and the crust was rich and delicious. I'm not even vegan but I'll be making this pie from now on! Helpful (26)

Rating: 4 stars I have made this the last two years during the holidays and it is good. I add extra pecans for the decorative topings and substitute a nut milk (I like almond or hazelnut) for the soy milk. I usually just use ground pumpkin pie spice instead of the spice combo listed. I have found that this pie is best when the filling is blended extra long in the food processor and stored in the fridge overnight before serving. Making it the same day seems to result in a less flavorful pie with a gloppier consistancy. Helpful (24)

Rating: 4 stars I liked it though it was not too sweet except for the fact that it was too ginger-y. Next time I will make it with a more traditional spice combination. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars Arrowroot powder is really great! Thanks for enlightening me. I did change this recipe a lot I did a graham cracker crust because I'm just a fool for the graham. I used pumpkin pie spice and some dried crushed ginger instead of fresh. I liked the idea of having a gingery pie but I do think a tablespoon would be too much. I used 'silk' soy creamer instead of regular soy milk and I think it greatly enhanced the recipe the pie was not runny at all. Another thing that made my pie perfectly thick was that I used half the amount of maple syrup purely because I ran out at 1/4 cup I thought I had enough! But I really think it was good that that happened. I don't have a huge sweet tooth anyways. But all in all I couldn't have made the filling any good without this. Try it with the creamer if you aren't worried about fat content it's great! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I just want to say THANK YOU for this recipe!!!!!!!!!! This is my first vegan thanksgiving and my mother-in-law asked me to make pumpkin pie. I was a little worried as I am the ONLY meatless eater in a huge family..This pie was a HIT and was so easy to make. I will make this every year and share it with as many people as I can especially those who think pumpkin pie has to have cream in it!! Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars My favorite part about this tart is the hearty healthy crust. I wanted something south-beach friendly so no white flour or sugar and this fit the bill. I replaced the maple syrup with agave nectar (which is low-glycemic) and replaced the spices with 2t pumpkin pie spice. It was not very sweet though much less sweet than pumpkin pie usually is. I fixed that by eating it with ff cool whip on top. I may add 1/2c splenda to the filling next time. Also I did not have any problems with the consistency the texture turned out great. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is now one of my favorites. I can't wait to make this beautiful pumpkin tart for my family!!! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I made this last year to take to a vegan Thanksgiving dinner and it was a big hit! I will be making it again this year for my family's traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Helpful (7)