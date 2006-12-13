Pumpkin Tart With Pecan Crust

Rating: 4.03 stars
39 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 5

My aunt made this pie for Thanksgiving last year, and getting the recipe from her was definitely a smart idea. This is not only a tasty recipe, but it's vegan.

By Jen

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Set rack in the middle of the oven, and preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly oil a 9 inch pie plate. Set aside.

  • Spread nuts over a baking pan. Toast for 7 to 10 minutes, or until the smell of nuts fills the kitchen. Set aside 16 pecan halves for garnish.

  • Combine oats, flour, remaining pecans, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, and a pinch of salt in a food processor bowl. Pulse until mixture becomes a coarse meal. Transfer to a mixing bowl. Whisk together oil and 3 tablespoons maple syrup, and mix into dry ingredients to form a soft dough. Press mixture into prepared pie plate. Crimp edges. Bake for 10 minutes, and set aside to cool.

  • Blend soymilk and arrowroot in the food processor until the arrowroot is completely dissolved and the mixture is smooth, about 15 seconds. Add pumpkin, 1/2 cup maple syrup, ginger, 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon salt, nutmeg, and cloves; process until thoroughly blended. Pour filling into baked crust, and smooth the top with a spatula.

  • Bake for about 35 minutes, or until the crust is lightly browned and the outside inch of the filling is set. Don't worry if the center is still soft; it firms up as the pie cools. Transfer pie to a wire the rack. Gently press toasted pecan halves into hot filling in 2 concentric circles. Cool to room temperature, and then chill until set, about 3 hours. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
313 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 41.8g; fat 15.6g; sodium 311.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (43)

Most helpful positive review

wendymarie
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2006
ok so i wanted to make a pumpkin pie for me and my boyfriend but i didnt have any evaporated milk on hand (just about every pumpkin pie recipe calls for this). so i decided to look up a non dairy recipe and i got this pumpkin tart recipe. well i didnt really feel like making any special crust and i didnt have pecans on hand either so i just made a regular pie crust. i also did not have arrow root which i replaced with cornstarch and i did not have soy milk either so i used skim. this is just a basic pie for the most part but it turned out beautiful! and smells soooo good. eventually i would like to follow the recipe exactly though i will definetly not add so much ginger as that is a little over board. Read More
Most helpful critical review

YAEKA
Rating: 1 stars
12/01/2003
Way too much ginger in this recipe. Nobody would eat it and had to throw it away. Also didn't set up all the way. Was sorta goopy eventhough I cooked it longer than it said. Should have stuck with regular pumpkin pie. Read More
