Peanut Noodles

I kinda winged this one - I love thai peanut sauce, but I hate pad thai (AKA rice noodles). This recipe popped up today with good ratings, so I went for it! I used roughly 1/3 pkg of whole wheat spaghetti, nearly a lb of chicken breast, which I boiled and lightly shredded with a fork, and broccoli, which I blanched just until tender, drained, then briefly sauteed in a bit of sesame oil in my pan. I removed the broccoli from the pan, and added it to the bowl of shredded chicken to keep for later. I put three cloves of garlic and about 2 inches of ginger root into my cuisinart to mince. It came to about 2-3 tablespoons total. I sauteed with the green onion in sesame, as directed. Instead of adding straight up white sugar (sounded gross) We have many thai sauces in our fridge. I used a few tablespoons of sweet chili sauce (which has sugar, as well as other spices) and instead of pepper flakes, I used garlic chili sauce (another handy, but spicier thai sauce, both can be found very inexpensive at your local Asian grocer, great to use for dipping sauces or marinades). Used about 1/8 cup or a couple of tablespoons of the low-sodium soy sauce. I added to taste, so as not to go overboard with the salt. I also added a light pouring of rice vinegar, a small tablespoon or so. I had coconut water, so I added that until the sauce loosened up. Mixed in the noodles, chicken and broccoli and topped with chopped roasted peanuts!