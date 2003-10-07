Peanut Noodles

A really easy recipe that tastes equally good served hot, warm, or cold. Good for a packed lunch. Fettuccini or spaghetti both work great!

Recipe by Maureen Cram

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
2 to 4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Directions

  • Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water until done. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, combine oil and onions in a small skillet. Saute over low heat until tender. Add ginger; cook and stir for 1 to 2 minutes. Mix in peanut butter, soy sauce, water, vinegar, sugar, and red pepper flakes. Remove from heat.

  • Toss noodles with sauce, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
568 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 70.1g; fat 24.8g; sodium 1351.6mg. Full Nutrition
