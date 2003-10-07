Peanut Noodles
A really easy recipe that tastes equally good served hot, warm, or cold. Good for a packed lunch. Fettuccini or spaghetti both work great!
Great base recipe. As with most people who gave four or five stars, I tinkered with the proportions. That's not a problem with the recipe, just an issue of personal tastes and preferences. Here are the quantities I used: 8 ounces spaghetti 1 bunch green onions, sliced (white parts only) (for the onions, I had access to spring bermuda onions which worked very well) 1 tablespoon sesame oil 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger root 2 cloves garlic, minced 1/3 + 2 TBS cup peanut butter 1/8 cup soy sauce 1/3 cup hot water 1 tablespoon cider or rice) vinegar 1 teaspoon white sugar 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (I used a couple pinches of cayenne pepper powder) I reduced the amount of soy because 1/4 cup seemed like too much sodium for me. I also tripled the ginger (1 TBS instead of 1 tsp) because I like a good, strong ginger flavor and it really turned out well. I also increased the water from 1/4 to 1/3 cup since I reduced the amount of liquid when I decreased the soy sauce. I also added a couple cloves of minced garlic which I added to the oil/onions with the ginger. As I alluded to before, the sign of a truly good recipe is one that can be easily altered to suit individual preferences! Very happy with this recipe.Read More
Phenomenal recipe! I always get tons of compliments when I bring this to potlucks. Because I like to tweak recipes, I added sliced chicken breast, 1 cup of coarse chopped peanuts, chopped green onions (green and white parts both), snow peas, 2 tbsps of sugar instead of 1 tsp, 2 tbsps of minced ginger, and toasted sesame seeds. The flavor really melds well together, and it's even better the next day!
With some tweakng, this is one of my favorite recipes. I double the peanut butter and red pepper flakes, and usually add more water to thin the sauce. Also, I usually saute a bag of frozen vegetables--one with broccoli, peppers, water chesnuts, and sugarsnap peas, and toss that in at the end. It is delicious, and even better for lunch the next day.
This recipe is -great- as is, but with the following alterations, I think it's perfect. Use light soy sauce instead of regular (much less salty), and scramble 2 eggs along with the scallions. In addition, use rice noodles instead of spaghetti. Also, crunchy peanut butter (instead of smooth) gives it a nice texture. Garnish with either a few tablespoons of crushed peanuts, cilantro or sesame seeds.
This is an extremely easy sauce to make - smells simply wonderful, I've been using it for years. Go get yourself some ginger-garlic paste from an Indian food store (you'll use it in absolutely everything) and stirfry that with carrots/zucchini/water chestnuts/shrimp etc. Then add the sauce of peanut butter and soy. To make the sauce more liquidy, add some chicken broth or my favorite, some coconut milk from a can.
I LOVE this recipe!! I made it with chunky peanut butter, which adds crunch--I think it is important to use sesame oil--it adds such great flavor! Was surprised to read others liked it using other kinds of oil. Sesame oil has to be refrigerated, then it lasts a lONG time! The author was right--it is equally good hot, warm or cold! It will become a staple at our house, that's for sure!
Awesome!! I fried some cubed extra firm tofu (thas was already pressed) before I added the dressing ingredients. I,too, reduced the amount of soy sauce by half. It was delicious and 100% VEGAN!!
I made this recipe for 30. I used, proportionally, four times as much ginger as recommended, and an an almost equal amount of garlic. Instead if crushed red peppers, I sauteed thai chilis with the garlic and ginger. I used red wine vinegar instead of cider. It was a crowd (and I do mean crowd!) pleaser. I often make this when I have to feed a large group now. Sesame or peanut oil both work great with this, but olive oil does just fine in a pinch.
I enjoyed this recipe quite a bit. However, if I do make this again I think I will reduce the amount of peanut oil...it seemed to be too much making things a little on the greasy side. Also, you should note that this dish is quite filling. We had plenty of left-overs.
I originally made this for kids school lunches. I doubled the recipe so we could have it for dinner also the day before. Well, there wasn't any leftover for the lunches the next day. The kids loved it. My 6-yr old ate 3 bowls of it. My husband said it was a keeper. I didn't have ginger so I substituted powdered ginger. 1 tbs ginger root = 1/8 tsp powdered ginger. I also chopped 2 leftover chicken thighs in there and my picky eaters didn't notice it bec of the chucky peanut butter. I left out the red pepper flakes from the sauce so my kids would eat it and my husband and I just sprinkled red pepper flakes on our individual plates. Works fine that way. If you double the recipe, you do not need to double the sesame oil. I also did not have a problem with stickiness probably bec. I doubled the liquids.
My husband LOVED this, add since he needs to gain a few pounds, I will be making it often. :-) Make sure to follow the direction to cook on LOW heat-- I didn't and burned the heck out of the onions and ginger the first time! Oops! Very good-- cold too!
Wow! HATED these. WAY too salty. Maybe if I'd taken the advice of other reviewers and only used half the listed amount of soy--but I always try the recipe as written before making changes. In fact, if I made this again (which I won't) I'd use maybe 5 Tablespoons of soy and instead of cider vinegar, use balsamic vinegar. But that advice would be for the next reader of these reviews cause I'm continuing my search for good cold noodles.
My kids (4 and 2.5) LOVED this dish! I have tried several sweeter type dishes to try to win them over on anything other than Mac & Cheese, and it took until this recipe to make it happen. They devoured it. In order to add protein to the dish I added cubed chicken, and for vegetables I added peas (which might sound odd for a Thai Style dish but my kids wouldn't eat snow peas or sugarsnap peas, which might be more suitable). It worked great! I sauteed the chicken prior to making the sauce, and then threw the cooked chicken back into the sauce when it was done prior to tossing with the pasta. Excellent recipe, thank you!
This is a fantastic recipe! Also very quick! I made it with crunchy peanut butter and olive oil since I forgot to pick up the sesame. It came out great! It was creamy and not salty like some people complained. (Most likely depends on the brand of soy sauce you use.) My boyfriend has already requested that we make this recipe again this week.
We love this recipe with a couple of changes. I slice several green onions (white and green part), use only about 2 teaspoons of peanut butter, otherwise the PB is overwhelming and adds to the saltiness. I also add a few drops of Chinese fire oil (careful!!) for a bit of a kick and less sesame oil than called for. Love sesame oil but this, too, can be an over-powering taste. It's very strong. Have often tossed in leftover pork, chicken or beef to stretch a dollar now and then. We love it without the meat, as a side dish. Excellent while noodles are still warm or the next day after being chilled. Have also added chopped red, green, yellow bell peppers for eye appeal and super crunch. Grandkids love it and daughter often takes it to work for her lunch.
This is a truly awesome sauce! I doubled the recipe to accomodate a 16 ounce box of spaghetti and to make it a full meal I cooked boneless chicken breasts in terriyaki sauce and garlic. I sliced that and put in on top of the noodles along with julianned green pepper, celery and cucumber. Everyone loved it!
I kinda winged this one - I love thai peanut sauce, but I hate pad thai (AKA rice noodles). This recipe popped up today with good ratings, so I went for it! I used roughly 1/3 pkg of whole wheat spaghetti, nearly a lb of chicken breast, which I boiled and lightly shredded with a fork, and broccoli, which I blanched just until tender, drained, then briefly sauteed in a bit of sesame oil in my pan. I removed the broccoli from the pan, and added it to the bowl of shredded chicken to keep for later. I put three cloves of garlic and about 2 inches of ginger root into my cuisinart to mince. It came to about 2-3 tablespoons total. I sauteed with the green onion in sesame, as directed. Instead of adding straight up white sugar (sounded gross) We have many thai sauces in our fridge. I used a few tablespoons of sweet chili sauce (which has sugar, as well as other spices) and instead of pepper flakes, I used garlic chili sauce (another handy, but spicier thai sauce, both can be found very inexpensive at your local Asian grocer, great to use for dipping sauces or marinades). Used about 1/8 cup or a couple of tablespoons of the low-sodium soy sauce. I added to taste, so as not to go overboard with the salt. I also added a light pouring of rice vinegar, a small tablespoon or so. I had coconut water, so I added that until the sauce loosened up. Mixed in the noodles, chicken and broccoli and topped with chopped roasted peanuts!
I make these all the time for a quick and easy dinner. For us, there is too much peanut butter in the original recipe. I've found that about 3 TBSP with a bit more soy sauce is just about perfect. I also top with cilantro and chopped peanuts. Makes great leftovers served cold for the next days lunch.
only 2 T soy sauce and a little more water and some salt
A couple weeks before I made this recipe I tried noodle and peanut sauce from the salad bar at whole foods. Seriously had a craving for weeks. I thought it was my favorite thing in the world till I tried this!!!! I followed the directions exatly except I used less red pepper flake (kids were going to eat this too), all I had was low sodium Tamari so I used that and after cooking for a while the sauce seemed really thick so I add just a bit more water. To make it a whole meal I cooked tofu and mixed it in and added chopped red pepper for color. I never cooked anything like this before and it turned out awesome!!!
This was fantastic! Adding one clove of garlic with the ginger was my only change. Other than that, I kept it the same. My picky 7 year old gobbled it right up. I even ate some cold the next day, though it is much better warmed.
This recipe turned out really well for us. I did add closer to 1/4c of peanut butter but still didn't think there was quite enough peanut flavor. I subbed the same amount of rice noodles for a dish more Asian-style and we both really liked the change. I will definitely make again after fiddling with the sauce, thanks so much for sharing.
what a great, simple recipe! the first time i made this, i used spaghetti as called for in the recipe. this time, i used rice noodles - a big improvement! i also added some thinly sliced baby carrots, and used chili/garlic paste in place of the red pepper flakes. makes it a little bit spicier!
Wonderful! I used SDTERP's recommendations (add a few cloves of minced garlic, triple the ginger and cut the soy sauce roughly in half). I also added chopped red bell pepper, roughly chopped baby bok choy, sliced zucchini, and sliced carrots. Finally, I doubled the recipe. The result was truly wonderful. The explosion of ginger, peanut butter, sesame oil and soy sauce flavors in the mouth is memorably good.
Pretty tasty. I added some garlic powder and used red onion because that's what I had on hand. I also added some julienne carrots and bell pepper. Definitely use chunky peanut butter; it needs the crunch. I also added a bit more peanut butter than is called for.
I tweaked the recipe a little, but it still was a huge hit at the party I took it to. I used half as many onions as called for, and made up the other half with fresh cilantro sprinkled on top as a garnish. I only used half as much oil (olive, not sesame) as suggested to saute the onions, and added sliced carrots in about halfway through the process. I used fresh ground ginger paste instead of minced, and added about half as much minced garlic as there was ginger. I also reduced the soy sauce by half and increased the sugar to almost twice as much (my vinegar--rice vinegar, not cider-- was a little strong). The result was quite tasty, almost a pad-thai like sauce, though when the noodles cooled a bit the sauce got sticky (as peanut butter tends to do). I don't know if it would be as good cold-- it was all gone before it had the chance to cool off that much! Good for a buffet party, where people can take as much or as little as they want-- kind of heavy for a stand-alone side dish or entree.
Easy and delicious! It does need less peanut butter (or more of the wet ingredients) as the recipe as written makes the sauce too thick. I tried to make it like California Pizza Kitchen's Thai Linguine so I added raw bean sprouts, shredded carrots, and green onions on top along with some peanuts.
My, this was delicious and very easy to put together with staples I already had in my pantry. Changes made: I used 1/2 tsp. ground ginger (I had no fresh and was too lazy to make a trip out to get some); tossed the hot drained pasta with a little toasted sesame oil which really added a depth of flavor; added 2 cloves minced garlic (I felt the dish needed it) and 1 carrot, cut into small matchsticks and sautéed them with the onions; finally, garnished the finished dish with chopped roasted peanuts, additional sliced green onions (green part) and toasted sesame seeds. Next time I make this I may add chicken strips or some shrimp. Truly a winning dish.
Love this sauce. The first time I followed the recipe exactly. So yummy, and no leftovers. I really liked the sauce, but I'm trying to stay away from pastas so I tried the sauce with stir fry vegetables. It was super yummy, and again no left overs. I had some extra sauce so I froze it for future use. That worked fine to, it freezes well. Great recipe, thanks for sharing!
I give this a raving 5 stars -- but keep in mind I made some changes as follows. Because of what I had on hand I used ground ginger and balsamic vinegar. I used egg noodles. I didn't "fry" the onions, but rather, used two green onions entirely, and put them in fresh & chopped. I added lots of corriander and orange peppers and cucumber. Like this, this was deeeelicious, both warm and cold. (As a note, this makes A LOT of sauce, but that's fine by me, as there is some left over for tomorrow! Might use it as a tofu marinade.)
I loved this recipe!! I made the sauce while the pasta was cooking. Prepared and served in fifteen minutes, and it tastes great!!
Good. I add seasoned chicken breast, cut in bite size, seasoned with ginger, red pepper, garlic, then browned in some oil . Then I make the sauce in the same pan as chicken. I also break the noodles in half bfore cooking, seems to mix easier and easier to handle. Very yummy dinner.
Yum!! Use brewed green tea instead of plain water. I doubled the ginger and halved the soy sauce, based on other reviews. Udon noodles are the best with this! It's especially good chilled, with sliced cucumbers & cilantro added.
terrible too much peanut butter
I made a few changes, so am rating 4 stars in relation to this as a base. I used rice vinegar instead of cider, used low sodium soy sauce (it's what we had in the cupboard), skipped the white sugar, and added a clove of garlic. Yummy! I used the sauce with linguine and cooked chicken, broccoli, carrots and sugar snap peas, so I ended up doubling the sauce.
Followed everything right, but it was a flop. Too salt and too thick.
Excellent recipe...really great with chunky peanut butter and crumbled tofu!
One of my favorites so far. Great tasting and nicely authentic. A great recipe to show off. Like other users, I too recommend some twitches: Add a bit more water, peanut butter, red pepper flakes. Also I used apple cider vinegar, added sesame seeds. DELICIOUS!
This is so good! I used honey in place of the sugar and doubled the crushed red peppers. I also added chicken breast and broccoli. My daughter said it tasted just like the Buddha Bowl at North Star Cafe in Columbus, OH.
Nice recipe! I used Vidalia onions (all I had), added sautéed chopped garlic, chunky peanut butter, and a chopped orange bell pepper. Also used hot sesame oil and rice vinegar. Love it. Thanks.
Very tasty. My husband loved it. Easy to make and a great change from just plain buttered noodles.
Yum, yum, yum! Used ww spaghetti and added about 1/4 cup chopped cilatro to the end product, and served with chopped green onion on top. Used crunchy pb and added garlic to the sauteed onions as suggested by others.
Yuk!!! My husband and I both hated this dish. The first few bites were not too bad but it seemed to get thicker and pastier quickly. We had a tomato sandwich instead.
This is a very tasty recipe. Very easy. Will make again.
I thought these were very good; my husband thought they needed to be even spicier, even though I had added 2 little chilis. I made it as stated except substituted rice vinegar for cider vinegar. The sauce is just enough for 8 ounces or a package of 250 grams of noodles (I used egg noodles), but make extra if you add vegetables or like a lot of sauce. I served it with zucchini, carrot, fresh broccoli, and raw peanuts! Will make again and add even more red pepper flakes and chopped-up chili to make it spicier :)
This was fantastic! I've been searching for a good recipe for this for a long time. I added extra peanut butter, pea pods and cooked cubed chicken. I'll make this again!
Tasty and Great! Easy, no fuss, had everything on hand. This will become a regular side for any stir-fry dinner at our house.
I tried this recipe last night. Wow, it was good. As with the others I made a few changes. I added quite a bit more ginger and peanut butter to the recipe. I also used veg broth instead of water, and added a can of coconut milk! To finish it off, I added some fried tofu, and served it over rice! It was wonderful, and my guests loved it. It tasted just like the peanut stew that we get at our local Thai place!
Let's make things clear : I think I was the most prejudiced person against this recipe. I grew up in France, the first taste of peanut butter I had was a year ago when I moved in NY at 24. Since I am curious, I tried a sauce based on peanut butter strongly inspired by this recipe : It is amazingly simple and good! I still cant believe I have to admit it. I love the chili idea and the soy sauce in it! I will put a lot of onions next time.
It was good. I put in too much peanut butter (whoops). Save some of the green parts of the scallions to garnish the top with. Looks pretty and tastes good!
My boyfriend and I just cooked this as our first full homemade meal. This dish was delicious! I used ground ginger from a bottle instead of fresh minced ginger root (one third the amount of ginger called for in the recipe) and it was perfectly subtle. The sauce itself might be a little too salty for some, but I thought it was just fine, especially when then mixed with the pasta. Garnish with some scallions from the green onions, and it adds a great touch! Five stars! Very filling.
Delish! My family loves this dish! Like some of the others I have added a bit more water and sesame oil and doubled the recipe to make a full pound and 1/4 of pasta. It is great cold as well my family will eat it straight out of the fridge
I have been making these noodles for a couple of years now. I don't change a thing and it is by far the best I've tried. They're even good cold the next day for lunch! Thanks Maureen for this great recipe, it has become a favourite at my house!
Easy recipe, and really delicious with a few changes! Crunchy peanut butter is essential to give the noodles some texture. I tossed the noodles with 2 tbsp. of sesame oil, but used an additional 1 tbsp. to make the sauce. I also added 3 minced garlic cloves to the sauce, and switched out the hot water for chicken stock. Lastly, I substituted the crushed red pepper flakes for 1 tbsp. of hot chili oil (avoid this if you don't want your noodles too spicy). These changes gave the recipe some depth and texture, and it turned out really well!
My husband and I liked this recipe after it had been tweaked. I used many of the previous suggestions...Toasted seaseme seeds, sliced grilled chicken breast, snap peas, and sprouts. My own tweaks, I used reduced fat peanut butter and low sodium soy sauce, and I let the whole thing sit and chill overnight. Before serving I let it come to room temperature.
A little too salty for my personal taste, however, my husband and kids really liked this dish. I added fresh sauteed string beans and pieces of chicken to make it a complete meal.
This dish was a disaster! My husband tried two bites and couldn't eat anymore. My kids tried to like it but gave up. It was way too sticky. I followed the recipe exactly as written but it didn't turn out as expected. I won't try this one again.
All 4 picky kids and husband loved this!!! Next time I will double the PB and use chunky PB per other reviews...........I also added broccoli florets and grilled chicken...........this one is a keeper!
Great recipe! I loved the taste/smell of the fresh ginger with the peanut butter. I used whole wheat noodles and although I didn't have any green onions on hand the white onions worked just fine. I added some chopped serrano peppers for heat (we like it hot!) and followed the rest of the recipe exactly. The reason it it did not get five stars is that the sauce was thick and hard to work with when adding the noodles. I had to add more water to it so that it could dilute the sauce and cover the noodles. Other than that, the outcome was very impressive.
Soooooo yummy!!! A friend of mine made this once for us and I've always wanted to make it myself. Now years later I find this and finally tried it. So easy and soooo yummy! :)
I reduced the soy and peanut butter per others directions figuring I could always add more later. Gross. Perhaps I've eatten too much Thai and Chinese in my life, but this stuff could not compete. The dish tasted like peanutbutter on speghetti noodles.
Very good. I did put a little extra peanut butter in them and I also added tofu for a little extra protein since this was our main dish. Very easy, quick, and delicious! Thanks!
Very simple to make and had a great taste! We really liked it! My boys barely left enough for me!
I followed the recipe as is and it was delicious. Thanks for a great, easy recipe.
I tripled this recipe and it fed our family of five. Made alterations suggested by milesofsmiles79 (rice noodles, crunchy peanut butter, 2 eggs scrambled in with the green onions, topped with cilantro). I did not add the red pepper and did double the sugar to make the recipe more kid friendly. I think my family wants me to make it again tomorrow! Thanks.
This was delish! I used freeze dried chives instead of onion and ginger paste. I forgot the water. The sauce turned out very creamy and with a nice blend of all flavors and a warmth from the red pepper. It really needed more kick though and next time I'll increase the ginger and the red pepper in this dish. Very good, Thanks Maureen!
This recipe is excellent. I highly recommend tripling the ginger, and doubling the crushed red pepper (warning: spicy). Once the sauce is finished cooking, I rinse, cut, and quickly blanche brocolli in another pan. Once blanched, toss the brocolli in the sauce to coat, then mix with noodles. Absolutely delicious.
Very salty. I recommend using a lot less soy. But otherwise very tasty. Very easy and quick and ingredients are almost always on hand.
LOVED 'EM!
I'm not sure if I did something wrong, but I believe I followed the recipe to a tee and it was inedibly salty. Maybe my soy sauce is nuclear or something. Yow.
Loved loved loved them! They were super quick and easy to make...they tasted even better cold! I did think they were a little salty so I think next time I will use light soy sauce instead. Oh and I was out of ginger and they still tasted great! Thanks for a wonderful vegetarian recipe!
This was great! I didn't use the amount of soy sauce it called for because I ran out, but I made up for the liquid difference with more hot water. It was a little thick at the end so I just added some more hot water until it was the consistency I liked..I also added some chopped peanuts and cilantro at the end. It turned out perfect!
This recipe just needs a little tweeking to bring it up to 5 stars. You can address the "too thick" and "too salty" by cutting back to a 1/4 cup of both pb and soy sauce, also use a reduced sodium soy sauce. A TBSPN of red pepper sauce (Frank's Red Hot) adds another level of complexity to the flavor. Finally, to turn this dish into a meal - add a (cooked) diced chicken breast or a handful of diced tofu, sauteed shredded carrots, peas, and beansprouts. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and a garnish of cilantro. YUM!
This is great" I use crunchy peanut butter.
Even my kids love this "peanut butter spaghetti" and ask for more. The only change I make is to use crunchy peanut butter, like some others, because I loke the crunch. This is really good with chicken satay as a side, for people like my husband who have to have meat with every meal. The recipes have a lot of the same ingredients, so it's easy to combine shopping and preparation of the 2 dishes.
We liked this - took it to a potluck and most people liked it a lot. I thougth the vinegar was a little strong, and would use rice vinegar next time rather than cider vinegar. All-in-all a good recipe, and I'll make it again, thanks for the posting!
A new favorite. This tastes just like my favorite sesame noodles dish from Chinese restaurants. My fiance and I finished the whole thing! I doubled the green onions (and included more than just the white parts). Next time, I'll add shrimp or chicken. This was good with a side of broccoli.
Very tasty, simple and goes great with the slow cook thai chicken recipe.
I am also a tweaker,this is good. It takes little of your own taste to perfect it. i like more ginger and peanut butter myself.
Really tasty and great "comfort food" (kind of sweet). I didn't have ginger on hand, but it prob would have been great. I added a small can of manderin oranges with the juice and served with just a little bit of coconut. Yummy!
This is a good starter recipe for Pad Thai type noodles. I diced 4 chicken thighs and sauteed them in some canola oil, then added the onion, garlic and ginger. I used a large clove of garlic and about a tablespoon of chopped ginger. The rest of the ingredients were pretty much as written except I omitted the sugar and used low sodium soy sauce. I used 8 oz whole whole wheat thin spaghetti and tossed the sauce over it, adding more water as needed. We like more heat, so I added more red pepper flakes. To add a bit more flavor, I added 1/4 C chopped peanuts and about 1/4 cup chopped cilantro and topped with some of the sliced green onion tops. I think my peanut butter was a bit old, so next time I'll be sure to use fresh to improve the peanut taste. Some siracha would also be a plus.
Great recipe!!! I substituted soy butter for the peanut butter due to my father's diet restrictions. I also stir fried vegetables (garlic, pea pods, straw mushrooms and edamame). Instead of cayenne, I stir fried the vegetables and pasta with srirachi hot chili sauce, then stirred in the peanut sauce. Major kudos from my family.
Pretty good! Used a smooth peanut butter, eyeballed most of the ingredients because I was making three things at once and didn't want to take the time, and we were all pretty happy with it! Will use as a side again. I did save about half the green onions to use as a garnish at the end, it looks quite lovely.
For such an easy, uncomplicated recipe this sure packs a tasty punch, No tweaking needed unless you want more ginger, pepper flakes, etc. due to personal taste. I tried the dish cold and hot and loved it both ways. Thank you for sharing!
I love this recipe! I always double the sauce and I usually add broccoli. Sometimes I add chicken, too. So good!
Too thick, too sticky, but, flavorful. I would not try again.
I tried the modifications the reviews suggested (half the soy sauce, double the ginger, extra peanut butter, add garlic). Beautiful! I ate it until I thought my stomach would burst.
Excellent! Instead of using pasta, however, I used spaghetti squash. Fantastic! Great recipe- my family loved it!
I've made this too many times to count now. I always double the recipe. My husband doesn't like ginger, so I leave that out. My son doesn't like hot pepper, so my husband and I sprinkle it on at the table. I garnish with slice green onions and serve this with steamed brocolli and carrot sticks. It is a very tasty meal that very quickly and frugally satisfies my craving some something Asian. Thanks!
I love this recipe! I add a little more peanut butter and a little more sugar. I also saute some fresh minced garlic with my oil and onions. Stir-fry in some veggies and chicken and you have yourself a full blown meal!
WAY to salty, the flavors just didn't blend well together, and the spaghetti noodles just did not go well, maybe next time i will use rice noodles and a totally differant recipe for the peanut sauce.
The recipe alone fairs okay but with some added fresh garlic, julienned carrots and cucumbers and 2 more teaspoons of sugar it really packed a punch! Much more peferable cold.
Yummy! Made this for friends and got rave reviews . I made it the night before and served it cold. This made a lot, plenty for four normal sized portions. I added chicken too.
Yum! I'm eating it right now! The changes I made were I ommited the vinegar (I didn't have any apple cider vinegar on hand), I doubled the ginger, and I added frozen veges. It's got a lot of flavor, and I don't think it's too thick. I'll be having this for lunch tomorrow! Thanks for the recipe!
One of my favorite make-ahead dishes. Truly good as a hot or cold dish. I have added water chestnuts/cucumbers/celery or any seasonal vegetable to give it an added crunch.
I can not help but ask: It says to use the white parts of the gereen onions,but the picture shows just chopped greens. I just thought that was interesting. Recipe sounds good, will try it this evening.
Very good recipe. I only gave it 4 stars though because it's more of a base recipe. In other words, the next time I make it I will add carrots, maybe some chicken etc. There's a lot of potential here. Of course, it's good even without the meat and vegetables...but I know it would be even better WITH them. CHANGES I MADE: I put the ginger in with the soy sauce-peanut butter sauce...and used a blender to mix it up well. I also added a bit more sugar. I didn't have any problems with the sauce. It was the right amount and the right consistency.
Good flavor. I didn't find the sauce too thick at all, although I didn't use all of it and I had probably more than 8 oz. of noodles. Next time I might cut back on the sesame oil just a bit.
These were very one-dimensional, with the peanut butter being overpowering. The sauce was very thick and coated the noodles to the point of being overpowering in texture. I thinned this with a little pasta water and still found it to be too thick.
