Marinated Vegetable Salad
Celery seed dressing is used to marinate this mixture of vegetables.
This is a really good recipe. The longer the dressing sits, the better it gets. I also replaced the sugar with splenda to reduce the calories. I also didn't have cucumbers, but I did have a green bell pepper, so I used that and sliced it nice and thin. For a bit more crunch, I added chopped walnuts and halved grapes. They worked very well with the dressing and the vegetables. Overall, this was a really nice, simple salad that would work in almost any meal.
It's O.K. but not great. Just an average salad - I didn't think it was anything special.
This was Great One of the best Veggie Salads I have had in along time..B/f Loved it too..Thanks will make again
I really liked this salad. It was a bit sweet, which surprised me--I guess I forgot about the amount of sugar and was thinking of the vinegar! I'd cut some of the sugar next time. We don't eat raw onions, so I left them out, although I did add some dried minced onion to the dressing for the onion flavor. I also didn't have carrots, but I'll try it with carrots next time. It isn't to vinegar-y (at least I don't think so!). I did halve the salad just so we could try it. We had a tiny bit leftover, but it was almost the perfect amount for the two of us. Thanks for the recipe!
This is excellent! Served it to a bunch of guys and was surprised to get requests for the recipe from a few!
We grow cucumbers and always seem to have more than we know what to do with. This is a great recipe! I carried it to work and everyone wanted the recipe.
A delcicious and easy to make salad! I used a bit less sugar than the recipe called for, and it was perfect. I've actually been having cravings for it! I now have the perfect dish for upcoming summer BBQ's!
I loved this one. I really like cucumbers and vinegar and this one is tops.
DELICIOUS!!!! I do not like carrots so I substituted tomatoes instead.
I made this for my daughter's Thanksgiving Feast. I liked it, but my cucumber and vinegar loving 8 yr. old did not.
My family loves this salad. Its a great addition to any meal. I love taking it to work ralated functions and family gatherings. So easy to prepare the night before.
Excellent Recipe. I'm not a fan of raw onions, but with the dressing, it was great! Because I have diabetics in the house, I substituted half of the sugar for sweetener. If you aren't a vinegar fan, it would be good with only 1/2 the dressing, too.
This is my favorite cucumber salad I've tried from this site. I did adjust the types of veggies based on what I had (cucumbers, onions, yellow bell pepper, carrots) & I subbed Splenda for the sugar (and reduced it, because Splenda is sweeter than sugar, even though the bag tells you to switch out cup for cup). I wish I'd had the celery, and I'll definitely continue to use bell peppers in this when they're available as the sweetness of the bell pepper made a wonderful contrast with the vinegar dressing. The only thing I'd change for next time is to add a little bit of water, maybe 1/8th cup, because I do like mine a bit more watery and less pungent (though my husband prefers it like this!) Thanks so much for the recipe :)
I only used 1/4 cup of sugar and still found this recipe to be too sweet. It was also very watery.
This is a fantastic dressing recipe. It has a delicious balance of tangy & sweet. I only had time to marinate mine for about an hour but it still tasted great. I used cucumber, red bellpepper and carrots. But this would be great with any of your favorite veggies!
nd lmarinated for about an hour. EXCELLENR thanks for the recipe
My husband I loved the sweet vinegar dressing. The kids did not. Best part is that it did not need time to marinate.
