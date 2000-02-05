Lite Brocamole
This lite version of guacamole can be used as a delicious appetizer with tortilla chips, or add as a topping to your favorite Tex-Mex recipes. Use more lime juice to make this dip extra tangy.
Surprisingly excellent - tastes very much like Guacamole minus the calories! I would use less garlic next time an dadd cayenne pepper to spice it up.
We thought this was just ok. The texture isn't great, and it just wasn't creamy enough. I'll stick to my regular guac recipe. Thanks anyway.
Serve chilled. Not bad, but I like guacamole better. I'd make it again though.
This tasted more like "real" guacamole than I thought it would. You can add seasonings to your personal preference just as you would a guacamole recipe. Guacamole is one of my favorite foods and I could eat a tub of it if it were healthier for me. I thought this would be the answer, but although this is healthier, I got tired of it after eating only a little bit. By the way...the next day it was still green and had a nice texture, but the broccoli taste was much stronger.
I don't care for cilantro so I omitted it and found the recipe to be fairly good.
Love it!!! I went a little less on the broc (2/3 broc and 1/3 avo. I'll make this often!
Very good an healthy alternative. Love the zing from the garlic and onion. Next time I'll add more hot sauce (though I tend to like A LOT of hot sauce).
Surprisingly really good. Great idea. I did NOT use a whole head of broccoli. More like half. The hard part was chopping up the steamed broccoli because I didn't use a food processor.
I couldn't get the broccoli to mash properly - next time using a blender would be more efficient. The taste was excellent though-
I omitted the hot sauce because I didn't have any in the house and because my 91 year old dad probably wouldn't enjoy it. I think the taste was pretty good. I used a head of broccoli and three small avocados. It is sitting in the fridge waiting for tonight (New Years Eve) and I might add a little more salt just before I serve it.
