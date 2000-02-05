Lite Brocamole

This lite version of guacamole can be used as a delicious appetizer with tortilla chips, or add as a topping to your favorite Tex-Mex recipes. Use more lime juice to make this dip extra tangy.

By Julie MacLaren

Servings:
16
Yield:
2 to 3 cups
  • Boil or steam broccoli until very soft.

  • In a large bowl, mash broccoli with avocado. Mix in onions, garlic, lime juice, hot pepper sauce, and cilantro until mixture resembles the consistency of mashed potatoes. Season to taste with salt.

Per Serving:
30 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 3g; fat 1.9g; sodium 31.3mg. Full Nutrition
