Dulcia Domestica
This dish of dates stuffed with chopped nuts is a 'home style treat' that was once savored in ancient Rome. You can replace the pine nuts with almonds if you prefer.
This was kind of tricky to make. The dates are messy to stuff, and the next time I make them, I'll put them onto a dish lined with wax paper so that they don't stick so bad. These don't look too pretty, but they're very tasty.
Very good , everyone liked them. My only gripe is that they stuck to that pan and the plate ......... they needed to be pried off with a knife ! Maybe my ratio of honey was off so I will try again.
This was amazing! I didn't grind up the nuts -- just stuffed them in whole. Also used much less wine and honey than called for, and it was still plenty. I served this with little toothpicks stuck in and it was beautiful and delicious. The only thing I'm not sure of is whether this should be served as a side dish or dessert!
so easy and so delicious. also did with maple syrup once instead of honey!
My friends and family LOVE these. I now have to keep dates on my shopping list as it is so often requested!
I give 5 * for flavour, but I'd deduct one * for the time-consuming preparations. We enjoyed these with the peppery honey glaze... it does lend a touch. Great, unusual snack!
Definitely a super sweet treat (it's dates poached in honey, after all!), but it was so delicious! I made this with a friend and she stuffed the dates with the pine nuts, and apparently that was the hardest part about the recipe. Otherwise, it was simple, only calls for a few ingredients, and is a sweet accompaniment to a lineup of more savory bites to eat. Will make again.
delicious, but I crowded the pan with too many and they were messy!
A little unusual at first, but very addictive. In the future, I'll just stir in the pine nuts. Stuffing the dates is what takes up all of your time.
This recipe was sooooo good, I loved the aroma of the dates, pinenuts and the wine as it was cooking. It was a nice after dinner treat. stuffing the dates was not so bad as long as you don't chop the nuts to fine. Thank you for a wonderful recipe. Most certainly worth a try.
We can't use any alcohol, but don't let that stop you from appreciating this fabulous recipe. Made once by the recipe (using pure non-sugared grape juice instead of wine) and they were awesome. Then made them again for a pot luck with some alterations. I made 2 dozen, 1/2 pinion-1/2 sliced almond - used freshly made concord grape juice without sugar - about 3/4 cup, with Agave - 3/4 cup, a sprinkle of fresh rosemary from my garden. Poached the dates in that over medium heat as the recipe states. Then I removed the dates, arranged them on a serving platter, added 3 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar and reduced it to a sauce. Drizzled that over the dates and garnished with a twig of rosemary. It was a huge hit! Someone told my husband that he was so lucky to live with such a good cook... ha! I think you could use unsweetened cranberry - or almost any tart fruit juice and achieve a yummy result. Thank you!
Very very VERY good, no problems with sticking. What a tasty treat. As I was making them for work, I had to threaten my roommate to leave them alone!
I doubled the recipe as I was making it for my daughter's class. They had to do an italian recipe. I used blanched slivered almonds because that's what I had on hand. I toasted them in the microwave (zap 30sec at a time til golden brown). TIP: Since they were slivered, they were SUPER EASY to stuff. They were slightly sticky when done but not overly so. I did as directions stated which was to cook over medium heat and pulled the dates out as the skin started peeling back. Taste wise they were pretty good but I'm not a fan of raisins, prunes, etc. Same family so if you like raisins you'll likely REALLY enjoy these treats. My personal rating of 4 is only due to my taste preference but I'd give it a 10 for ease of preparation!
These taste great but are too rich to eat too many! I googles the dish though... Cool history behind it!
I've made these several times and they disappear quickly. Everyone has asked for the recipe which I believe is the best compliment.
Oh, this was delicious! I love the taste of dates, but coupled with the honey, almonds & wine....heaven. So very simple and nice layers of flavor.
I was a little hesitant, but after reading other's reviews, I thought I'd give it a whirl. And boy, am I glad I did! I made this for an event I 'catered', and was thrilled with the flavor of the dates. I do not, as a rule, like dates, but as I 'tested' one, I almost decided to keep them all to myself! The pine nuts add a great flavor, and the honey is divine. I had no problems with anything sticking. I also had to reheat, as I made them the night before, but had no issues there either: I cooked them for less time than necessary, then finished the product the following evening. They went quickly, and I definitely plan on making them for my annual Christmas party! Must be served hot for best flavor.
Certainly one of the more interesting things I've ever cooked. Although the taste was strange to me at first, I ended up eating them compulsively, so I would have to give them high marks. I love dates, though. :)
Easy peasy dish. A great simple flavor. Awesome to have a bunch of these are snacks at the start or end of a meal. Or just as a tapas.
These are wonderful. Delicious and attractive, and very easy. Buy nice plump dates with the pits still in, and remove them yourself, and they are very easy to stuff. They make a great little after-dinner treat or go well as an accompaniment to wine and cheese. I will definitely make these again!
Easy to make, looked beautiful, but tasted too strongly of wine. Plus, it doesn't taste good reheated at all. I think that next time I'll try using cranberry juice and a tsp of wine because this recipe does have potential.
Amazing! The little pepper "bite" is perfect. Worth the time for sure.
This was very good. I got rave reviews from the folks at the party I took it to. Very rich!
Oh my! I thought this was just going to be an "okay" recipe. It looked bland; but, as I am a sucker for trying something different, I had to give it a go. Quelle surprise! This is full of flavor - not boring or bland at all... still delicious even if you cheap-out, like I did, and buy the least expensive pignoli available. (Wasn't spending a lot on an experimental dish) Highly recommended. Amending review 12/27/08 - Tried it with Agave nectar -dark- tonight. YUMMMMMM! Even better than the honey. But honey is historically accurate.
Very tasty. Except for stuffing the dates it was extremely easy. (even stuffing the dates was not hard, just time consuming). Everyone at our little get together loved them (except for the children).
They are fun to have something different but they were very sweet.
perfect, different, and delicious. It falls under gluten free and veganish :)
This was a terrific recipe, I left the pine nuts whole for cute appeal, otherwise didn't change a thing, they were perfect as-is!
