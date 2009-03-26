Dulcia Domestica

We can't use any alcohol, but don't let that stop you from appreciating this fabulous recipe. Made once by the recipe (using pure non-sugared grape juice instead of wine) and they were awesome. Then made them again for a pot luck with some alterations. I made 2 dozen, 1/2 pinion-1/2 sliced almond - used freshly made concord grape juice without sugar - about 3/4 cup, with Agave - 3/4 cup, a sprinkle of fresh rosemary from my garden. Poached the dates in that over medium heat as the recipe states. Then I removed the dates, arranged them on a serving platter, added 3 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar and reduced it to a sauce. Drizzled that over the dates and garnished with a twig of rosemary. It was a huge hit! Someone told my husband that he was so lucky to live with such a good cook... ha! I think you could use unsweetened cranberry - or almost any tart fruit juice and achieve a yummy result. Thank you!