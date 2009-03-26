Dulcia Domestica

35 Ratings
  • 5 26
  • 4 8
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This dish of dates stuffed with chopped nuts is a 'home style treat' that was once savored in ancient Rome. You can replace the pine nuts with almonds if you prefer.

By Talia

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stuff dates with chopped nuts: the nuts are inserted into the space left by the pit.

    Advertisement

  • Place dates in a small pan. Sprinkle with pepper if desired. Add wine, then drizzle honey over dates. Cook over medium heat until the skins begin to peel off the fruit. Transfer dates to a serving dish, and allow to cool slightly before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 37.7g; fat 4.4g; sodium 2.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022