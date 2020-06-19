Mummy's Tea Bread

Rating: 5 stars

I always enjoy trying new tea bread recipes since I drink a lot of fresh brewed tea from leaves in the winter. Since there were no reviews I decided to halve the recipe to try it out. DELICIOUS! My dates were already bought chopped and were slightly sugar coated in the package. I decided to cut back on the sugar to 1/2 cup (halved recipe) to make sure the bread was not too sweet. I used 2 "mini" loaf pans and baked on 350 for 45 minutes. They were slightly darker than I would have liked them to be so next time I will start checking at 35 minutes (this may allow an even moister bread). The bread is slightly dense moist and has a nice sweetness with the dates. Personally I would 'not' add cream cheese on top because I think the bread is sweet enough on its own.