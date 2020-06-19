Mummy's Tea Bread

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is my mother's recipe, a bread she always made at Thanksgiving and Christmas to be used for tea sandwiches with a cream cheese filling. But it may also be eaten on its own like a cake. Because it is so delicious yet simple to put together, it makes a great food gift or potluck contribution. Substitute raisins for dates, if you wish.

By CR de Q

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 loaf
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease and flour 9x5 inch loaf pan.

  • Place the dates, sugar, salt, and butter into a bowl, and pour in the boiling water. Stir together and set aside to cool. Once cool, mix in the egg.

  • Stir the flour, baking soda, and cream of tartar together in a bowl. Pour the raisin mixture over the flour mixture, and stir together until thoroughly combined. Mix in the vanilla extract and, if desired, walnuts. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until knife inserted in center comes out clean, about 1 hour 15 minutes. Cool in pan 10 minutes before turning out onto a rack to cool completely. Wrap in aluminum foil and store in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 65.1g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 20.6mg; sodium 320.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

GodivaGirl
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2008
I always enjoy trying new tea bread recipes since I drink a lot of fresh brewed tea from leaves in the winter. Since there were no reviews I decided to halve the recipe to try it out. DELICIOUS! My dates were already bought chopped and were slightly sugar coated in the package. I decided to cut back on the sugar to 1/2 cup (halved recipe) to make sure the bread was not too sweet. I used 2 "mini" loaf pans and baked on 350 for 45 minutes. They were slightly darker than I would have liked them to be so next time I will start checking at 35 minutes (this may allow an even moister bread). The bread is slightly dense moist and has a nice sweetness with the dates. Personally I would 'not' add cream cheese on top because I think the bread is sweet enough on its own. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Reviews:
Shari Anthony
Rating: 4 stars
12/22/2013
Wow what a great little baked good to take along during the hollidays. Very good as is however I did add about a teaspoon of cinnamon to the wet mixture. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Toine Zxy
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2018
Did not have cream of tartar so replaced baking soda and cream of tartar with 2 teaspoons of baking powder. Worked a treat lovely moist and delicious Read More
