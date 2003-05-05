Curried Peas

Rating: 4.1 stars
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

This curried peas recipe is very easy to prepare, and go well with naan.

By HARINI

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, mix together coconut milk, chili powder, coriander, turmeric, and salt.

  • In a medium saute pan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, cinnamon stick, and cumin seeds; saute until onions are soft.

  • Stir in tomatoes, peas, and coconut milk mixture. Reduce heat, and simmer until the peas are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 18.1g; fat 1.8g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 13.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (30)

Most helpful positive review

AMATULLAH
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2003
I made double the recipe and used frozen peas and served it over basmati rice it was delicious! even my 2 picky eater sisters loved it! NOTE: If you are using fresh peas they might take very long to cook because of the acidity of the tomatoes so you could either boil them first abit then add them in or use frozen peas that have been soaked in hot water for abit! Read More
Helpful
(18)

Most helpful critical review

cabbey
Rating: 3 stars
11/02/2009
For a pound of peas I would have preferred about double the amount of sauce that these measurements yielded. Though the recipe calls for a pound of pea PODS which might have yielded a half pound of actual peas... sadly I didn't note that before pouring an entire pound bag of peas in. (yes I used frozen.) The spice mix smelled fantastic when I started cooking but it really didn't translate into a good flavor or at least not as good as it smelled. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
Zenglebert
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2007
Love this recipe. Peas are a big favorite as are Indian dishes. I used frozen peas and was very careful not to overcook. I like things spicy so I did add a little more heat but not so much that I covered the sweetness of the peas. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Aspiring Chef Rita
Rating: 5 stars
05/12/2003
Delicious and Easy! Everyone enjoyed it. Wouldn't change a thing. I had to use canned diced tomoatoes since the tomatoes at the vegetable store weren't good - but now I know that the recipe can accommodate either fresh or canned. Another thing I found - we had some left over today - I tasted it cold and the and the flavors had blended in even more. This is a recipe I know I can do a day ahead now and serve cold during the summer. Thanks Gayathri! Read More
Helpful
(7)
SHARONN
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2009
Great simple dish and a nice way to use the abundant harvest of fresh peas. I'm sure frozen would work as well. I used double the coconut milk and still thought I needed a bit more liquid so added a splash of vegetable broth. Served it over coconut rice (basmati rice cooked in coconut milk and turmeric) and it was great. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Katrina Schmidt
Rating: 4 stars
11/01/2008
I really enjoyed this dish but I took others' advice and added more coconut milk and I also used pure chile pepper powder and added more. I too used frozen peas and it worked out great. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Elli
Rating: 4 stars
07/04/2008
I made this with frozen peas and it turned out lovely! Read More
Helpful
(3)
MOTHER_OF_RAVEN
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2002
Great recipe. I love curries but was never able to get this "Indian Restaurant Food Flavor" into my veggie curries. Well this one did it... I think it was the cinnamon. I replace the chili powder with mild curry though cause I have a little boy who can't eat too spicy. Still super recipe!!!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
VIVNIDHI
Rating: 4 stars
02/07/2006
This was good. I needed to add more coconut milk. Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(3)
