Smoked Sausage and Red Beans

4
38 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 11
  • 3 6
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

Good ole red beans and sausage with rice. I put lots of garlic in it, which makes it tasty. I take it to my bingo crowd, and they love it! I usually don't measure, so I decided to write it down while I was making it. This is medium on the heat but make it as hot as you like!

Recipe by Syndi Davis

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a 6-quart or larger slow cooker, combine smoked sausage, kidney beans, water, rice, onion, and garlic. Season with Cajun seasoning, hot pepper sauce, salt, and bay leaf. Cover and set on High. Once mixture is heated through, stir until well combined.

  • Cover and cook on Low for 6 hours or High for 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
806 calories; protein 43g; carbohydrates 73.3g; fat 37.4g; cholesterol 77.2mg; sodium 2750.3mg. Full Nutrition
