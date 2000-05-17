Baked Vegetables II
No one will be able to resist these cheesy vegetables! Change the vegetables according to your family's preference. Anything is good! You can use any kind of cheese you like, too.
this is a great dish. I used asparagus, kidney beans, green beans, and cauliflower for the veggies. It was fast to make and delicious! I also used a sharp cheddar cheese over it. Toss it with pasta - it's great.
very nice but again what alot of fat and did you know that some baked vegs have more sugar in than carbonated drinks so whatch your kiddies teeth!
I made this at a family dinner recently and it went really well. It was a way to get people to eat a variety of vegetables. I really enjoyed it and it will be definitely a keeper in our house. Love recipes that have a wise variety of vegetables. There was enough from this recipes to have leftovers the next day.
As new vegetarians I'm looking for recipes that use lots of veggies! This one was quite yummy. I scaled it down to four servings, Used a 9inch square glass baking pan. Veggies I used were: Frozen 1cup broccoli,1cup cauliflower,1/2cup edemame,1/2 cup 1/2cup green beans,1/4 cup corn and 2 med fresh carrots. Used 1 large onion and about 3/4cup of shredded lite cheddar. also used about 1/4 cup of chopped walnuts. After sauteeing 3 cloves garlic and onions, Cooked it in a toaster oven at 375F for about 25 min. Walnuts were yummy as they toasted as it all cooked... Smells very yummy while cooking! 2 of us ate about 3/4 of it topped on a bit of spinach fettucine and multigrain spaghetti. Very good. Think I will experiment with different nuts and veggies. Very healthy vitamin wise compared to boiling your veggies ;)Added a bit of parsley and black pepper to the top.. I also sprayed the bottom of my pan with olive oil, but dont think it was necessary. Thank you!
I love this way to use a great variety of vegetables, and the flexibility of ingredients. But I was SHOCKED - SCHOCKED when I clicked on the nutrition info and found the huge amount of fat!!! I'll definitely make it again, but cut the cheese in half (use sharp cheese) and use just 1/2 cup of chopped nuts.
This is wonderful! I use half the walnuts and cheese (mozzerella cheese the first time and cheddar and monerey jack the next. My husband said that it was "Perfect,don't change a thing" both times! I served it to my best friend and her husband the second time. She is a vegetarian and excellent cook. She asked for the recipe. I highly recommend!
First I have to say that I didn't follow this recipe exactly. I used fresh broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. I didn't add walnuts because I had none on hand and I didn't have 5 onions (which sounded like too much).The main reason why I rated this recipe a 4-star is because this is a tasty and different way to eat veggies. Try it at least once.
Very good. I used olive oil and half cheddar cheese and half swiss. I served it with spinach fettucine on the side.
Good recipe. I have used broccoli, carrots, yellow and red pepper, zucchini and instead of walnuts, pistacchios or cashews. The nut flavour is a really nice touch. Not the world's most exciting vegetable bake, but really reliable and good. Nice that it is so flexible with ingredients. It's very good with the addition of goat's cheese melted within.
Took to a casual dinner & loved by all. I used 2 onions sauteed until soft & brown w/ 6 garlic cloves added near end. Tossed that w/ florets from 1 small cauliflower head and 1 bunch broccoli, along w/ half cup parmesan and half cup chopped almonds. Put it in sprayed dish & topped w/ half cup (or more) strong cheese (I used istara, which is like gruyere). Baked it uncovered until got browned & covered w/ foil at end so veggies could cook further. Yummy & much less fat than the posted version.
Ease of preparation was key here. I had some leftover rotini pasta as a bottom layer with fresh broccoli, thinly sliced carrot, and sliced zucchini and yellow squash. Also added 1 can of diced tomatoes with Basil & Oregano. Topped with some breadcrumbs and cheddar jack/ sharp cheddar mix. Added sauted onions and garlic. Omitted nuts. Can't wait to dig in!
I used 2 tablespoons of lite mayo instead of butter and it was still tasty and we did not miss the fat.
I thought 5 onions sounded like a lot, so I only used 1, but the dish didn't have enough flavor in my opinion so maybe you do need that many onions. I think it needs salt and other seasoning as well. I thought the recipe was OK. I used a package of frozen veggies that had alot of the same veggies that the recipe called for, so that made it pretty easy. I will probably make again, but play with more seasonings to bring out more flavors.
My family liked this. Instead of wax beans I used red pepper and instead of lima beans I used black beans. I also used veggie shreds instead of cheese. I only used 1/2 cup of raw cashews. After 45 mins it hadn't cooked yet so I added some butter pats and covered in foil. I think because I didn't use cheese it was a little dry. I cooked nicely after that and tasted good. I will make this again.
Excellent!! Put in any veggies on hand and it was a winner. Thank you!
Thanks for this simple recipe which is delicious and can easily be made by any level chef. I used only broccoli & cauliflower along with the sauteed onions/garlic/cheese. Think I'll add bacon pieces next time and add another veggie too.
my family loved these veggies..Great recipe.
I'll admit that I used the recipe as a guide and didn't follow it exactly, but this was a great alternative to 'regular' vegetables. I sautéed the onions & garlic in butter & sprinkled them over cut up broccoli, zucchini, and whole grape tomatoes. We baked/roasted as directed but didn't put on any cheese (feta and mozzarella) until the last 10 minutes. Loved it!
