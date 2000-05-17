Baked Vegetables II

29 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 11
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

No one will be able to resist these cheesy vegetables! Change the vegetables according to your family's preference. Anything is good! You can use any kind of cheese you like, too.

By Skipper Rathgeber

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saute pan, melt butter or margarine over medium heat. Add onions and garlic; cook and stir until translucent.

    Advertisement

  • Spread broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, lima beans, yellow wax beans, and zucchini in a large baking dish. Sprinkle with walnuts and shredded cheese. Arrange sauteed onions over cheese.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) until vegetables are tender and cheese melts, approximately 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
586 calories; protein 28.3g; carbohydrates 66.8g; fat 26g; cholesterol 30mg; sodium 241.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022