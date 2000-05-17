Baked Vegetables II

As new vegetarians I'm looking for recipes that use lots of veggies! This one was quite yummy. I scaled it down to four servings, Used a 9inch square glass baking pan. Veggies I used were: Frozen 1cup broccoli,1cup cauliflower,1/2cup edemame,1/2 cup 1/2cup green beans,1/4 cup corn and 2 med fresh carrots. Used 1 large onion and about 3/4cup of shredded lite cheddar. also used about 1/4 cup of chopped walnuts. After sauteeing 3 cloves garlic and onions, Cooked it in a toaster oven at 375F for about 25 min. Walnuts were yummy as they toasted as it all cooked... Smells very yummy while cooking! 2 of us ate about 3/4 of it topped on a bit of spinach fettucine and multigrain spaghetti. Very good. Think I will experiment with different nuts and veggies. Very healthy vitamin wise compared to boiling your veggies ;)Added a bit of parsley and black pepper to the top.. I also sprayed the bottom of my pan with olive oil, but dont think it was necessary. Thank you!