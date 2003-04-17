Baked Vegetables I

A great recipe! And the veggies don't come out dry, as they do in so many others I've tried. For our great results, we did this: mixed the olive oil and soup mix together first; tossed the potatoes with a small portion of the mixture and started them cooking; tossed the rest of the veggies with the mix and added them to the potatoes after 15 minutes; cooked them all another 40 minutes (but could have pulled them out at 30 minutes). Also, we added small, whole mushrooms, which we all love. We doubled this recipe to serve 7 people; everyone had their fill plus second helpings, and there were about 3 servings left over. My kids aren't crazy about vegetables, but they ate this and said it tasted like it was hot off the grill! All the adults loved it.