Baked Vegetables I

4.3
321 Ratings
  • 5 177
  • 4 102
  • 3 31
  • 2 6
  • 1 5

Very simple vegetable dish seasoned with dry soup powder, and baked until tender and caramelized. Try different dry soup types to vary the flavor. I like onion or mushroom.

Recipe by Klara Yudovich

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly oil a large, shallow baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Combine vegetables in prepared baking dish, and lightly salt. Brush with olive oil, and sprinkle with dry soup mix.

  • Bake for 30 to 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until vegetables are tender. You can feel with a fork when they are ready.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 41.4g; fat 14.5g; sodium 719.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022