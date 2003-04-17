Baked Vegetables I
Very simple vegetable dish seasoned with dry soup powder, and baked until tender and caramelized. Try different dry soup types to vary the flavor. I like onion or mushroom.
These veggies were very, very good! After reading the other reviews, here's what I did. I peeled 3 potatoes (not 2) and cut them into chunks (not cubes). I placed them in a baking bag. I mixed the oil and soup mix (Lipton Herb & Garlic) together, then put about 3 tsp of the mix into the bag and shook it up. I baked the potatoes for 15 minutes while I cut up the other veggies. I left out the zucchini and added onion wedges. I took the bag out of the oven and added the rest of the veggies and the oil/soup mix and shook it up good. Baked for another 30 minutes. It was excellent! Potatoes and carrots were nice and soft. Leave out the salt, you don't need it. I can't wait to wrap these veggies in tin foil and throw them on the grill! Thanks for the recipe!Read More
A great recipe! And the veggies don't come out dry, as they do in so many others I've tried. For our great results, we did this: mixed the olive oil and soup mix together first; tossed the potatoes with a small portion of the mixture and started them cooking; tossed the rest of the veggies with the mix and added them to the potatoes after 15 minutes; cooked them all another 40 minutes (but could have pulled them out at 30 minutes). Also, we added small, whole mushrooms, which we all love. We doubled this recipe to serve 7 people; everyone had their fill plus second helpings, and there were about 3 servings left over. My kids aren't crazy about vegetables, but they ate this and said it tasted like it was hot off the grill! All the adults loved it.
MY FAMILY LOVED THIS DISH!! It was so tasty...I have never seen the bowl of veggies gone before the main dish until tonight. No leftovers. It is sooooo easy and the hardest part is peeling the potatoes. Although this side dish goes well with almost any meal...try them with the Baked Teriyaki Chicken recipe also found on this site. The combination is to die for!
My husband and my kids thought this dish was very, very good. I, however, thought it was a little on the sweet side obviously due to the onion soup mix. Although I'll make this again, I think next time I'll use the Lipton garlic and herb mix instead.
Simple, easy, and very tasty. Even better when cooked in a baking bag - no clean up!
I thought this was good. I did the potatoes for 20 mins then addes the other veggies. I use Portabello mushrooms, carrots and broccoli. The mushrooms were awesome, I might do it with just mushrooms sometime!
Quick and easy way to eat your veggies. I added some chicken broth to the pan and it enhanced the delicious flavor.
Great tasting recipe! I boiled and cut the potatoes into chunks before putting it in the oven to make it more tender. Also, I stirred the onion soup mix with the chicken broth and added mushrroms into it before pouring it over the vegetables. The smell is so goood.....and it comes out so tasty! (I omitted onions and zuchinni in my recipe but used broccoli, carrots & frozen green peas instead. )
My husband and I both really enjoyed this. I doubled the potatoes and left out the zucchini. I also cut up an onion and added it. Really good!
This went over okay with the kids, not wow, but good. I liked it, & even more so the next day. I had a bag of vegetable medley (already cut up broccoli, cauliflower & baby carrots), I used that & exempted the zucchini (although I love it). I'm thinkin' that the kids were turned off by the brown color that the veges turned from the soup mix. I am going to make it again, but using the garlic herb like Linda suggested, or maybe even the lipton ranch, YUM. Thanks Klara ;)
Baked Vegetables I Haiku: "Won't work as written. It wouldn't cook evenly. So has to be changed." Before delving into the reviews, it was obvious that if prepared as the recipe was submitted, you'd end up w/ pebble-hard potatoes, disintegrating zucchini, and broccoli smoosh. I used the ratio of ingredients as listed, but I steamed the potatoes and carrots briefly in the microwave 1st, then tossed everything in the pan w/ the EVOO and onion soup. After about 40 min., the texture of the veggies was spot-on, the taste was pretty good, but the color was dingy due to the soup powder. I served the veggies w/ a little grated parm, which was nice, and perhaps if I make this again, I'd bake it w/ parm (as well as some paprika and garlic) mixed in. This recipe definitely can't be rated highly as written, and due to all of the reviewers also making changes to the prep, I hover around a 3.5
Great veggies! I threw some cut up beets I needed to use in there as well. That's why my veggies look a little pink in my picture ;) The onion soup gives these a nice seasoning. Yum!!
These were the best vegetables I've had in a long time. Because of previous comments, I cut my potatoes into smaller chunks but I ended up overcooking vegetables slightly. They were still good. Also added green & red peppers and cauliflower.
This recipe is a favorite! I took the advice of a previous reviewer and mixed the vegetables with the onion soup mix and olive oil before adding the vegetables to a 9x13 inch pan. I also added the potatoes 15 minutes prior to the other vegetables, and I should've put the carrots in 5 or 10 min. before the other vegetables as well, as they were still rather hard. I think this recipe is based very much on the onion soup mix-if yours is salty, don't add any extra salt!! Otherwise, it's perfect, and such easy prep!
These were fantastic! The family motored through it. I put the cut-up veggies in a ziploc bag with the olive oil and onion soup mix and did a shake-n-bake kind of thing before cooking. DEElicious!
OMG a way to make veggies tasty! I'm as bad as a little kid when it comes to eating veggies. I have a bag of fire roasted frozen veggies I used...adding onion soup and throwing it in the oven was great! Thanks so much! Maybe I'll actually eat veggies more often now!
Really good!! I loved these veggies. I left out the potaotes and broccoli and added red, orange, and yellow bell peppers and mushrooms! So, so good!
I followed the advice of others and mixed the oil and the onion soup mix. I , then baked the potatoes and carrots with a little of the soup and oil mixture for 15 minutes before I added the rest of te vegetables. I, also, added 2 small red onions. I did not add extra salt. I got most of my vegetables at the farmer's market. We both really enjoyed it . I will definitely make it again.
Very good. You can put in any vegetables you want. I did mix all of the ingredients together with the vegetables before baking. Very easy, and great flavor.
This was a great recipe. I followed other reviewers advice by putting the potatoes in first (with the seasons and oil) for 15-20 minutes while I cut the other veggies up. Then I added carrots, onion, sweet potato (with the seasons and oil) for 15 minutes. Then I added zucchini and broccoli for the last 15 minutes stirring it occasionally throughout the cooking process. Then I covered it all in bacon bits--because everything tastes better with bacon. I added cheese on it for my kids, but I liked it without cheese. It was delicious, my 2 year old ate it well and my 4 year old even said, "Thanks mom, this is delicious."
This was excellent! I add a different variety of vegetables every time - zucchini, summer squash, whatever. I follow the advice of others though and cook the potatoes first as they take longer than others. Thanks though!
I have used this recipe twice and plan to use it in the future. The potatoes definetly should be partially cooked ahead of time. I also like to add a little soy sauce to make it a little juicier and more flavorful.
I doubled the recipe (but only used one large potato - cooked first for 15 minutes), used thawed frozen broccoli florets instead of fresh, added bell peppers + onion, and used montreal steak seasoning mixed with a little lemon juice instead of soup mix. It took longer to cook in the oven, of course. I served half one night with grilled steak marinated in the same seasoning. The next night I cooked chicken breasts with a fajita packet (according to directions) and stirred in the leftover veggies toward the end. Served w/ whole wheat tortillas, salsa and sour cream! Oh yum.
This was good . Used cauliflower, broccoli,carrots onions wedges and dry herb & garlic soup mix. No potatoes. I will make this again. The only change would be to use less olive & mix it all in a bowl first being sure to cover all the veggies lightly. A little EVO goes a long way Also I'll steam my potatoes in microwave first and then add them to the veggies. This is a great way to use up the extra veggies we all seem to accumulate in our fridge.
You must try this! It was very tasty.I like my vegetables a little firmer so I only left them for 15-20 mins instead.Ranch is better!!!
One of my New Years resolutions is to eat more veggies. This is a great receipe for me. I'm a beginner cook, yet I found this recipe easy to prepare. I really loved the taste.
My husband (who doesn't like vegetables) wolfed this down! It was absolutely delicious. I doubled the recipe hoping for some leftovers for the next day, but we ate the entire panfull. Yum! Thanks Klara!
I absolutely LOVED this dish! When I put it in the oven, I forgot about it, and it filled my house with the most wonderful smell while baking. I blended everything in a large bowl to save time and then scooped it in the pan. This was well worth the effort, and so tasty. Thank you!
I needed a side dish inspiration and this did the trick. I prepared it with unpeeled red potatoes, onion wedges, baby carrots and broccoli (it's what I had on hand). I tossed the veggies in the oil and then sprinkled it with the onion powder. It was a different way of seasoning and it was good! I only regret not covering with foil to bake--it took a long time for the veggies to get tender.
Great Veggies! Needed to mix up the dry onion soup with the veggies instead of sprinkle on top!
Every time I make this I get loads of compliments! I never use all the olive oil the recipe calls for. I use an olive oil sprayer instead to cut down on calories. Very tasty dish!!
i didn't use onions, although the next time I make this I will, I added sweet potatoes in with the other vegetables, and everyone raved over these veggies. Definitely a recipe to keep.
A nice tasty side dish. To make this more substantial, I doubled the potatoes. I also added an onion, omitted the zucchini, and used frozen broccoli. I roasted all the vegetables save the broccoli for about twenty minutes and then added the broccoli for another twenty. A good shake of granulated garlic added a lot.
This was a lot better than I thought it was going to be. The onion soup mix gave the vegetables a great flavor. I used prepeeled baby carrots instead of slicing my own, and I added 1/2 of a small package of frozen broccoli instead of buying them fresh. The carrots took the longest to cook. 15-20 minutes into the vegetables cooking I stirred them and added more olive oil to make sure that all of the vegetables got moist. Thanks to this website I have another great recipe to add to my collection!
These were so yummy and a big hit! I used onion soup mix and did not think it was too sweet as others had commented. To cook the veggies I followed the review by Creed. I used more potatoes so mine took a little longer to cook, but they were definitely awesome! Thanks
These are the most tasty vegetables I've ever made at home before. I used potatoes, carrots, peppers, and broccoli (instead of zuccini) and wished I'd put in even more. I bought a dry powder soup/dip package of Garlic Herb and it worked out great. Also, I left the skin on the potatoes (I used small red ones) and boiled them before baking so that they would be sure to be cooked. I also put the veggies in one of those oven bags so I could lock in the flavor and moisture. It only took me 25 min to finish baking them in the bag, and everything tasted great. Thanks for whoever submitted this recipe!
My boyfriend, who does not usually like vegetables, loved this recipe. I did have to change a couple of things, but overall it was fine. Cooking time was a little bit long, and I had to add a couple tablespoons of water. I noticed some other people adding chicken broth, but I am a vegetarian, and water did just fine. Steaming the potatoes for a little before combining them with the other veggies would cut down time in the oven.
Used broccoli/cauliflower medley, red pepper chunks, onion wedges, zuccini, red potatoes, & carrots. Took a lot longer to bake, and the olive oil/sauce did burn in the pan a bit. I think steaming the veggies a bit in broth beforehand would work really well. Otherwise great taste and a big hit at the family potluck.
I made a few modifications to the recipe (using what we had on hand) and both my husband and myself LOVED this recipe!!! I used frozen, cubed hash brown potatoes, zucchini, mushrooms, baby carrots, and frozen broccoli. I didn't even bother to thaw the potatoes or broccoli first. Very good. Very easy. Definately one to add to the box!!
These were delicious and versatile. Per previous reviews, I peeled and cut potatoes into chunks and put them in a dish with the carrots then microwaved them 10 minutes stirring 1/2 way through. I used baby carrots cut in 1/2. I put the oil and soup mix in a large bowl, poured in all the veggies and stirred to coat. Baked per instructions on a large baking sheet. Since I was taking these to a potluck, I transferred them once they were done into a 9 X 13 pan & baked them a few more minutes to make sure the pan was hot. These were a huge hit - got asked for the recipe several times. Will make these a lot! I doubled the recipe for 18 people and had some left over.
What can I say, other than *YUMMY*? We will *DEFINITELY* make this again!
These were a wonderful variation from same o'-same o' veggies; I used to think the only way to get a good mix on bits of veggies left over after the bulk of them were used for their intended recipe, was to throw in a stir-fry, but this blows that method away! Changes I made: used canned new potatoes (all I had at the time), sliced fresh mushrooms, zuchinni, baby carrots (took the longest to cook), sweet onions, broccoli and half a green pepper. I added a little more EVOO, once I saw the volume of veggies I had; I also mixed in some minced garlic, because we are a BIG garlic family! Cooking time was spot-on, too...thank you!
Pretty good! It had a roasted flavor to it. Good way to get some tasty veggies in your meal
This was okay...though it looked pretty. I used the garlic & herb mix with carrots, cauliflower, potatoes, red, yellow, orange, and green peppers. I made it for Christmas - some liked it, some didn't.
I made this recipe Christmas Eve and it was a hit. I followed the advice of many reviews of cooking the potatoes for a few minutes first and it worked out very well.
The veggies came out great. Made them for a family gathering and they were a hit. Took suggestions from other reviewers and combined the soup mix and olive oil first, then drizzled over the veggies in a big bowl to mix it all up. Also used yellow squash to add more color.
I wasnt crazy about this recipe. It was just okay. The different veggies seem to cook at different times which was aggravating. Im sure if you got this down to a science this would be good. Flavor ok.
I've made this dish a few times now...minus the zucchini. I am giving it a 5 star rating because of its simplicity, and of course because of the delicious taste
Great recipe. Each time I made it I used small red potatoes, zucchini, a large sweet potato, about a third of a spaghetti squash (with the flesh pulled out into its signature "strings," not the rind or anything--gave it great texture), lots of garlic (gave each clove a good bang with the broad side of a big knife to get the juices going first), oyster mushrooms, onion (I think I used about half an onion as I am not an onion girl), and carrot. Also added tofu cubes (extra firm, fried a little in a skillet first) onceThis was great with Lipton's Savory Herb with Garlic soup mix. I didn't measure out my quantities and did bake it at 450° half the time. All in all, this seems pretty fool-proof. Definitely not a recipe you have to measure or time at all.
I didn't like this recipe very much. The vegetables came out soggy and mushy from all the juice of the vegetables. I won't make this again.
This had good flavor but my zuchinni was really soggy. We did like the flavor of the brocolli and potatoes but the carrots were still not soft. I think with a few modifications this can be perfected. Nice flavor though! Thanks for posting this Klara.
Just pretty good. Not the best. The carrots turned out the best, and i would suggest cooking the potatoes on their own first.
This turned out gross. Everything was brown and mushy.
I made this for Thanksgiving. It was a hit. Everyone was asking for the recipe. The only change I made was the type of soup mix. I looked all over for the Lipton Herb and Garlic and couldnt find it. Maybe we dont have it in Canada. I ended up trying two different soup mixes. I used the Lgvipton Roasted garlic and onion and Knorr's herb and garlic. Both were great, but the Knorr was the favorite. You also dont really need the potatoes but if you do use them follow the advice from the others. Cook the potatoes on their own for 10 minutes before adding the rest of the veggies. Otherwise your will end up with over done veggies. Thanks from me and many others for this recipe!!!!!!
I made this recipe as written with the exception of boiling my potato chunks for a few minutes before they went into the oven. Even with the boiling they still needed more baking time. Unfortunately the broccoli and zucchini were done, so I pulled the dish out to salvage those (plus my main dish was done). The carrots were also way undercooked. I think the soup mix was too dry so I added some veggie broth just for moisture and I'm glad I at least did that. This has potential but needs some adjustment. I notice that many of the 5 star ratings are based on adjustments and not the original recipe. Maybe I'll make it again combining the reviews and some adjustments.
Pretty good and surely a different way to cook the broccoli and other veggies than the same ole way lol. Also fairly simple (always a plus)! I think next time I will try to mix the oil and seasonings with the veggies and then pour all into the pan for more even seasoning etc.
This recipe was good - it does need some tweaking though. You need to bake the potatoes at least 15 minutes more than the rest of the veggies. I also tried to stir the veggies at least once or twice during cooking so that the onion soup/olive oil mixture didn't burn. It does help to spray your pan or dish with a non-stick cooking spray also.
This was really good, I used carotts, onions, cauliflower, broccoli and red potatoes. Next time I'll probably only bake them for 35-40 minutes as 45 was just a little too much. I hate mushy veggeis, and these didn't turn out mushy at all. I think I'm going to experiment with the seasoning, I didn't realize until afterwards that the packets have MSG and corn syrup. As much as I love my sweets I like to keep my veggies healthy so I know that I'm eating something that is good for me.
delicious and very easy!
Very good veggies and easy to cook! Use any dry soup mix that you like. Convection oven cook time is faster.
This was a very good recipe! I'm not a big broccoli eater, but I like it in this recipe. It would be really good with something Asain style. It makes MUCH more than I thought it would.
recipe was very tasty. The whole family adored it. I suggest cooking the potatoes for about fifteen minutes before throwing in the vegetables.
We thought it was delicious! I was in a great rush, so rather than chopping, I made this using tiny white rose potatoes, baby carrots, and onion wedges (could have used pearl onions but didn't want to pay the high price), with 1 pkt of Ranch soup/dip mix. Using the small veggies made prep time about 2 minutes! I baked it in a foil packet (for lack of the roasting bag suggested by many reviewers)which worked great. I fed 6 people, but since I used handfuls of vegetables rather than a chopped amount of each, it's hard to gauge the total amount. Our only complaint, if you can call it that because everyone loved it, was that the seasoning was a little weak...delicious, but not quite strong enough. Next time, I'll use 2 packets of Ranch or try another flavor. With 2 thumbs up from each family member, I'll definitely make this again!
This recipe was great! I used frozen seasoned red potatoe wedges, cooked them alone in the oven for 10 min, threw some frozen veggies in and added the oil and soup mix and violla, dinner about 10 min later!! :) I only used 1 packette of soup mix and I thought it was a bt salty so I wouldn't add the additional salt. This will be a staple at my house.
I made this in aluminum foil on the grill, it was good. The soup mix makes the veggies nice and brown.
I liked the idea of this recipe but the veggies tasted burnt. Maybe next time I will use a bag as suggested and cook lower or less time. Will try again!
I made this last night for my boyfriend and I. The vegetables were absolutely amazing. The only changes I made...I did not add potatoes because we are on a low carb diet so instead I added sliced mushrooms and one sliced Vadalia onion. When all the veggies were in the dish, I poured olive oil (I don't really measure when I cook) and sprinkled one packet of Lipton Onion dry soup. I then also added some Marsala wine. Mixed the vegetables with a spoon and covered the dish with aluminum foil. After 50 minutes, the vegetables came out amazing. What a great taste! My boyfriend raved about them. I loved them too; will absolutely be making them again.
Veggies are great this way! I toss in any vegetables we have to use up and we inevitably eat them all. This is also very good with smoked sausage thrown in toward the end of the cooking time. Thank you!
This is a good recipe for an easy, healthy side to any dish. To speed things up, I used baby carrots and baby potatoes. I couldn't find the onion soup mix thing so I used onion flakes and I didn't think it really added anything to the dish. I mostly like this recipe because it's easy prepare and absorbs the flavors of anything you put it with. I served them under asian chicken so it came out quite tasty.
Wonderful a nice way to flavor roast veggies. Will use this recipe often. Thanks
This was a nice alternative to plain, steamed veggies. I especially liked the flavor the onion soup gave. Will definitely make again!
Made this recipe for Christmas dinner. I think everyone liked it. There wasn't much left over but no one really raved about it. It was a nice change from ordinary vegetable dishes. The vegetables had a good flavor,especially the potatoes. I did cook the potatoes first for about 20 minutes as suggested by other reviewers but still it took a longer than recipe called for. I will make it again soon.
So good. So easy. I took the advice of other reviewers, and started cooking the potatoes while I chopped the rest of the vegetables. I didn't have zucchini, so I used a yellow pepper instead. Also, I didn't bother adding any salt since onion soup mix is salty enough on its own. I will totally be making this again.
These were very good, better the next day. Extremely wonderful in a brunch casserole: 6 beaten eggs poured over these veggies and cooked ham, bacon or sausage baked in a greased casserole dish for 45 min and then sprinkled with cheese, baked another 5 minutes (or until egg is set).
This was very very good. My husband loved it and so did I..definettly make again..thank you!
Easy, tasty, savory. Always nice to have more options for vegetable dishes.
These veggies were good with the addition of that onion soup mix! Will make again.
The recipe was good although I found by the time the potatoes had fully cooked the other vegetables were a bit overdone. The taste was excellent.
High marks from me and the kids (Dad doesn't understand why we want to mix our vegetables!) Kids requested to add more potatoes.
The veggies were pretty good. I added strips of red bell pepper. For the seasoning I used a Good Seasons packet, herb de provence and red pepper flakes. (I did not put in the salt in written recipe because of the good seasons) Also, 1/2 hour was way probably 10 minutes too long for this recipe. My veggies were pretty mushy. I would try this again, but would bake for only 20 minutes.
This is a great recipe and a nice foundation. I have mixed it up by putting in different vegetables - cauliflower, squash, more onions, zucchini, etc. I have also brought it to pot lucks and it is always a hit!
Great and healthy side dish!!! Only had half a pack of onion soup mix that was left over from another recipe and it was still GREAT! I used potatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, and onions. I followed others suggestions and put the potatoes and carrots in for 20 min then put the rest of the veggies in for the remaining 25 minutes and everything came out perfect!
An EXCELLENT recipe! I recently made this for a dinner party and it was a hit. It was easy to prepare ahead of time, and the guests were so impressed. I used baby new potatoes and left them with the skins on which sped up the prep, and I also added whole cloves of garlic. What an easy, delicious, healthy recipe — thank you!
I love roasted veggies and by adding the soup mix this receipe suggested, they were wonderful! I'll make this often.
I find using the smallest of the red new potatoes everything works out fine, but add broccoli and/or cauliflower later, along with Mushrooms. Have even thrown in large chunks of celery also, along with whole plum tomatoes, adding them a little later also. Good.
Pretty yummy!
my mom in law makes this without potatoes but lots of other veggies and the seasoning packet from spinach dip. its really good!
I thought this recipe was wonderful! It does take a lot of time to chop the vegetables, but it's worth it!
I made this according to recipe. It lacks something to make it a 5 star. I think maybe the chicken broth suggested by other reviewers might make a big difference. I'll try that next time.
Awesome. I didn't use the whole package of soup mix and it still had plenty of flavor. I omitted to zucchini b/c I had none. Extra potatoes and carrots instead.
Not a big fan of this recipe. Probably won't be making it again.
Delicious! I'm not a big vegetable eater, so I was looking for recipes with a lot of additional flavor and this dish certainly has it. I served them over Vermicelli with cut-up baked chicken breasts, and it made a beautiful presenatation. I agree with the other user about cokking the potatoes a few minutes by themselves first, because they were kind of undercooked. Great recipe! Thanks!
LOVE this! Definately cook the potates a bit first and the oven bag was a great tip. I tried this for the first time last week and have already made it twice, trying different veggies and soup mixes- it's great anyway you mix it up!
BEST EVER!!! Holy cow I could eat the whole batch! Both my husband and I were shocked at how good this was. I assume the brand and type of onion soup packet would reflect the taste, but man ours was so good. Highly recommend!!
One of my new favorites; even my picky husband liked it! This is definitely going to be a regular dish in our house.
This was a very flavorful and excellent way to enjoy a variety of vegatables. I substituted 1 yellow squash for the zucchini because that's what I had on hand, used frozen broccoli florets instead of fresh, added about 1/4 yellow onion cut into thick wedges, substitued herb and garlic dry soup mix for the onion soup mix. I used just shy of a 1/4 cup of olive oil, but I will only use about 1/8 cup next time because that would be plenty. Thanks for the super recipe!
Easy recipe and very tasty. I used the spray olive oil. I also put some lemon pepper on the vegetables instead of salt. I went easy on the dry onion soup mix. I loved all the color. I put red bell peppers in the dish also
This is wonderful. It goes with anything and is full of flavor. It's an easy way to get a variety of vegetables quick and easy. Great.
