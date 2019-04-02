Slow Cooker Carnitas

Excellent! And I agree with the others, the house smells WONDERFUL as this is cooking. For those who commented on the lack of flavor, here is what I did. I rubbed the spice mixture on the night before and let sit in the fridge overnight. This is essential in letting the flavors soak into the meat. My roast was 3.5 pounds and it was perfectly done after 8.5 hours when I checked it. It came out super moist. I pulled the meat, then put it in a foil pan with some of the liquid. I tossed it around a few times then put it under the broiler for 5 minutes. Some nice crispy edges, and moist, savory meat. YUM! The only ingredient change I made was to add the juice of half an orange. Everything was perfect and I wouldn't change a thing. The cinnamon flavor is there, but not overpowering at all. It gives the recipe a unique flavor that make people ask what it is. I did find a light sprinkle of salt over the pulled meat brought out even more flavor. This rivals my favorite carnitas that I usually get in my burrito bowl at that famous fast-food restaurant. I will be making this again and again.