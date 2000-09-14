Vegetable Shepherd's Pie
A delicious and savory meatless meal that sticks to your ribs!
This is an excellent recipe. I made a few slight modifications for my own personal taste but this one is awesome. Being vegetarian, I appreciate these recipes all the more! My husband raved about it as well! My revisions: - used only tomato sauce not diced tomatoes. - no carrots, only frozen mixed vegetables - no soy sauce or sugar was used - I halved the recipe because I made it for only my husband and I.Read More
Great recipe!! I changed just a few things. I didn't use the additional carrots, and I made "my own" mashed potatoes instead of following this recipe's ingredients. I scaled this down for 2 servings; with that said, I used one finely-chopped tomato and 1.5 tbsp ketchup (which also replaced the sugar in the recipe) instead of the diced tomatoes and tomato sauce. Also, because I had no onions but had a shallot, I used that instead. So, with those changes, this recipe was verrrrry good! I was surprised at how filling it was. I would recommend this recipe to others! Loved it.Read More
I thought that was very good. Used fresh veggies instead of frozen: 2 carrots, 2 celery branches, 1 red pepper, 5 very big mushrooms and 1 can of corn. Sauteed onion with 3 big garlic cloves then added the carrots and finely, the rest of the veggies. Followed the rest except added ½ teaspoon of Italian seasoning to the mix. Melted butter (2 ½ tbsp), pasley and 1 clove of garlic on stove for ~1-2 min on low heat to add to the mashed potatoes: mmm...
Delicious AND nutritious! I used instant potatoes on top to cut down prep time and it turned out fabulous!
I can't eat kidney beans, so, I substituted pinto beans. 8 large potatoes was way more than I needed. The second time I make it with 5 and still had a little left. It seems a little dry to me, so, I served it with a vegatarian brown gravy. My husband loves this recipe! I can't believe the nutrition info is correct though, everything seems too high, maybe for the whole recipe, but, not per serving.
This was an excellent, flavorful vegetarian meal! I have struggled to find good, tasty meals for my vegetarian husband, but he absolutely loved this! As was mentioned before, 8 potatoes was too many--I ended up having leftovers that I didn't use on the casserole (5 is probably a good amount). Also, someone else had mentioned it was bland, so I bought flavored tomotoes and tomato sauce (with garlic, oregano and basil), which I think helped add some flavor. I will definitely be making this again!
Great flavor. Went wonderfully with whole wheat biscuits. My very-carnivorous boyfriend devoured it and happily ate leftovers for another four meals. I used five large red potatoes, and that was the perfect amount. Wonderful flavor with the garlic, parsley, and basil.
This dish was fantastic! My sister and I are both vegetarians and we loved it. I don't like left-overs, but I couldn't stop eating this. It has a good balance of everything in it.
My daughter and I are "newly" vegetarian and this is one of the dishes we decided to try. Fantastic! It was tasty, filling, the potato topping out of this world. I served it with salad and cornbread. We both enjoyed this meal and will definitely enter into our permanent recipe box!
I thought this was the nicest Shepherdless pie I have cooked .... I made a few alterations..... I left out the carrots and added mushrooms instead, and I just added a small amount of milk to the potatoes and did not use the cheese - tried to keep it low fat
This was tasty, I added shelled edammame to the vegetable mixture. It came out a little soupier than I would have liked so the next time I make it I may omit the can of tomato sauce.
I've had this recipe for years and it's a total hit. I'm not vegetarian and nor are most of the people I've made this for but everyone loves it.
This was an okay way to use up stuff in our fridge, but I don't think we'll plan it into our menu voluntarily. My 6yo daughter: "This is okay, I guess, but the beef one you made was AWESOME!"
This is good! I pretty much followed the recipe but... *I used fresh vegetables instead of frozen. Carrot, red pepper, celery, mushrooms & I used a can of corn. *Worcestershire sauce instead of soy *Thyme and garlic powder instead of the basil etc. It tasted very good but it was a little soggy. Next time I will do half a can of toms & half a can of tom sauce...maybe even tom paste instead of the sauce. Anyway, make this! It's good :)
This was the second time we have made this recipe. The only thing we change is using whatever fresh vegetables we have instead of frozen ones. This time it was 8 ounces wild mushrooms, 3 celery stalks, 1 extra carrot, 1/2 green bell pepper, 1 extra onion. Because of the extra vegetables we baked ours in a 9x16 and had plenty of potatoes for the top.
There is a lot of prep work involved, but this is nice "comfort food" to have on a cold winter day. I would make this again.
This recpie is delicious. It is great for left overs. We froze half of it for a future dinner and still have some to take for lunch! This is one we will be making again. Might become a family favorite.
Even after trying to spice it up according to taste, I found this dish to be very bland... Those of you who enjoyed this recipe, what type of tomato sauce and frozen veggies did you use?
This was yummy. I cooked and assembled everything ahead of time and then just stuck in the oven to warm up. The only changes I made were to cook the lentils ahead of time in chicken stock and add garlic into my mashed potatoes because I was afraid it was going to come out flavorless. It didn't. It was perfect comfort food!!
Good for Thanksgiving
Great recipe and very easy.
I am not a vegetarian (and don't really like vegetables) but made this recipe for my friend who is and was so surprised how good it was! Lots of flavour and very yummy.
This was excellent! I made it exactly as written. We thought it tasted liked a baked vegetable soup topped with mashed potatoes and cheese. I will definately be making this again. Thanks!
Yum! This recipe is delicious.
Excellent recipe, great flavour and easy to make. Added some celery to the pie, turned out great!
Could use a little more oomph, but it's not bad and it's beautiful!
This is the best shepherds pie recipe iv ever had,nothing sets it apart quite like the little puffy clouds of mashed potato's floating in a sea of amazing veggies. Iv been a vegetarian for 29 years (aka all my life) and this is one of the top ones in my family that is a simple easy go to dinner. My husband loves it and so do all of our friends(who are not vegetarians) ,with the beans in it and all the amazing flavor you don't even miss the meat.
This is one of my family's favorite recipes!! It is a perfect accompaniment to a cold wintery night. I've made a few alterations to accommodate for a couple of food allergies such as: - substitute canola oil for butter and rice milk for milk, also remove soy sauce and cheese. Consequently, this has made it a great vegan recipe! I've also added black beans and sometimes cannelli beans. unpeeled red potatoes are also a great substitute. Overall fantastic recipe!!!
This is the third veggie sheperd's pie I've cooked and I have to say, my least favorite. The recipe calls for so much tomato that it is overpowering. The entire dish turned out to taste like soggy mashed potatoes with tomato sauce. Yuck! Maybe with some more pep and less saucy tomatoes it could be a winner.
Delicious! I added faux ground beef and used yam instead of regular potatoes and loved the way it turned out, as did all my guests! We will definitely be making this again!
Everyone really enjoyed this dish, even the non vegetarians! I will definitely make this again!
This is one of the most tasty vegetable meals I have ever had. But I need to put the vegetable mixture in a large saucepan and not a medium one. Also the recipe says to put the entire mixture with the potatoes in a 8x8x2 pan and it barely fit. I had to put a cookie sheet under the baking pan because it over flowed a bit, I actually think it would be good in a lasagna pan. but it was absolutely delicious!
Traditional Shephard's Pie is made with lamb. Turning it into meatless is fine, but I would personally leave out the tomatoes, soy sauce and sugar and add mushrooms to add something of a meatlike flavor. Thyme or rosemary would suit it better than basil. Needs A LOT of tweeking to make it resemble the traditional version which is delicious. Nothing against it being vegetarian, it's just that it's not exactly the best version.
This was great! I made a few modifications, based on what I had and it turned out well. I left out the beans but used cauliflower, peas, corn, green bell pepper, and mushrooms for the filling. I also used ketchup instead of tomato sauce and added some Worcestershire sauce. I know it sounds like a lot of changes, but it's nice to have something so versatile that I can throw together on a chilly weeknight. Yummy!
This was pretty good for one of those meals that you use what you have on hand. My husband will only eat black beans so we used those instead and I also used Worcestershire Sauce, not Soy Sauce. We also left out the cheese as we aren't big cheese eaters.
Goodness, this is delicious! I didn't follow the recipe exactly; I made the following changes: Mashed potatoes with 1/4 red onion, 1 large clove garlic, 1 T butter, 1 T oregano, 1/2 t. basil; 1 fresh zucchini, 3/4 red onion, 2 carrots, 1 c frozen edamame, 1/4 c peas, 1/2 can of corn, 1/2 can of green beans, 8 oz tomato sauce, 1 can of kidney beans. Definitely don't leave out the cheddar cheese on top. This was REALLY delicious; I can't stress that enough!! I baked this concoction at 375 for 20 min.
I use flavored instant mashed potatoes to cut down on prep time. My 3 year old and I like it, but my husband is on the fence.
I *love* this recipe, will make again and again. Followed the recipe to the letter - PERFECT!
Really good! I used instant mashed potatoes, I didn't have an onion so I used some onion powder. Instead of cheddar cheese I sprinkled a little parmesan on top.
I skip a few steps here or there but I always comes out great. I don't put in the beans cause I have diabetes and don't need the extra carbs. Sometimes I don't have time to cook everything separately so I just through it all together and top it off with the mashed potatoes. Otherwise we love this!
this recipe was the fastest good for you food I will tell my friends and family about this meal
Super good! I omitted the tomoato sauce because I didnt have any and just added a little of the juice from the diced tomoatoes instead. My husband and dad (neither veggie fans) had 3 helpings and LOVED it! It make great leftovers. To make it more nutrious I used all raw organic vegtables, broccoli, green beans, corn, peas, carrots, and steamed those instead of frozen. And I used organic red potatoes with the skin on. Wow. Cant wait to make again!
this recipe is great! it took a bit of preparation but it was definatly worth it. i only used 5 potatos and i also decided that it wasnt much point making a pie without a base! so i decided to put pastry lining the pie pan, it turned out ok but when i make it again i will lightly cook the pastry first before adding the vegie mix. all up it tasted GREAT, even my partner who lives on meat ate his serving plus more.
i followed the advice of other reviewers and only used 8 potatoes, which was the perfect amount. i also used all fresh veggies (except for the canned kidney beans, of course!) and omitted the sugar. i made it for easter dinner with the whole family and everyone loved it - even my brother who usually disparages my vegetarian offerings.
Great flavor. I used instant mashed potatoes like others suggested (4 servings)and it turned out pretty good.
This recipe is delicious. I don't peel the potatoes, saves time and turns out great. Also, I found the oven time to be excessive. It turns out crispy. 20-25 min, just to melt the cheese is perfect.
This was really good!
This is a good recipe. When I first looked at this recipe, I was a little affraid of how would come out, but the combination of flavors is pretty good. I used real garlic on the mashed potatoes instead of powder and since I only had 1 carrot at home, I also added 1 small zuchini, I guess you can just be creative and add different veggetables for a change. I will make it again.
Really, really good! For frozen veggies I used peas, corn and green beans. I also added mushrooms as suggested by an earlier reviewer and I thought that they tasted wonderful! Instead of garlic powder I used about 5 cloves of fresh minced garlic, and I only used half of the butter that was called for.
Hearty, healthy and delicious!
I added a can of corn and changed the potatoes to sweet potatoes. Other then that every direction was followed to a T. I really enjoyed it! The cheese baked perfectly on top for just a little crunch with the paprika. I will make this again. I may incorporate some beef next time however to please the husband. ?? thank you for posting!
This was really good. I will make it again.
My daughter and I really liked this. It's made simple by using instant garlic flavored mashed potatoes.
I added some Gardein beefless tips to this. It tasted so good and my meat loving husband was in heaven! I will be making this for Christmas dinner!
This was reaaly good. I thought the potatoes were really bland so I doubled the spices. Other than that I followed the recipes exactly and it turned out great. I divided it into two casserole dishes and added a layer of ground beef for the non veggie boy friend. He loved it as well.
lasted for several meals for two adults. We are making it again this weekend! Excellent on a cold day.
This was pretty easy and good. Instead of peeling, boiling, mashing the potatoes, I just used a single packet of Instant preflavored potatoes to save time. I also added 1/4 bit of cooked beef I had all ready to go the freezer. It added a little more substinance. We are not vegetarians, however. It's a regular in our house now.
I hate to be in the minority here, but I thought this was a lot of work for something that was really mediocre. After we ate it the first night my husband stared at it repeating, "there's so much left." If he liked it, that wouldn't be a problem. It got eaten, but won't be repeated. Having been vegetarian for 11 years, I've eaten a lot of good recipes, and just don't feel this was one of them.
Incredibly delicious and hearty! I put in a ton more vegetables and a bit more tomato, but it was still balanced nicely by the mashed potatoes. I'll be making this again.
It is good, but a little bit of work.
Based on other reviews, I didn't add the tomato sauce, and instead added 1 cup of Jamaican Jerk Sauce. Next time I'll do the same, but I will try a different bean - we didn't care for the kidney beans in this.
I thought this was horrible. Bland and overall lacking something. It was barely edible for me. But my fiance liked it, which is why it gets 3 stars instead of 1. Maybe if you bump up the spices it'll be better.
This was a good basic recipe, but I think there should be a little more flavoring to the vegetables. Maybe some salt and pepper, maybe a little paprika? I mashed 4 medium-sized potatoes, and it was just enough for the top. Next time I'd make 5 potatoes' worth, just for a little extra.
very good the first time, but doesn't reheat as well as i thought. still good. used about 8 red potatoes added extra cheese-colby jack and hot haberno used two smaller packages of frozen vegetables and cut back on the carrots but added red and green bell pepper doubled the spices very very good the first time!
I'd give this a 3 1/2 stars if I could. It was pretty good, but nothing special. I liked the potatoes a lot. I added some mushrooms to the veggies. I don't know if I will make this again.
Made it for my family and they loved it! They kept saying how nice it is. Thanks!
