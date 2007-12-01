Addictive Sweet Potato Burritos

Once you've had one, you'll want another. The recipe is a little different from most burrito recipes, but I've had many, many requests for it. Serve these with sour cream, chopped green onions, and salsa.

By Karena

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 burritos
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat oil in a medium skillet and saute onion and garlic until soft. Mash beans into the onion mixture. Gradually stir in water; heat until warm, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the soy sauce, chili powder, mustard, cumin, and cayenne pepper.

  • Divide bean mixture and mashed sweet potatoes evenly between the tortillas; top with cheese. Fold tortillas burrito-style around the fillings and place on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until warmed through, about 12 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

For vegan burritos, omit the cheese and sour cream.

These may be made ahead of time, individually frozen, then heated.

For an interesting variation, try deep-frying these tasty burritos.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
505 calories; protein 20g; carbohydrates 76.6g; fat 8.5g; cholesterol 19.8mg; sodium 1028.5mg. Full Nutrition
