Addictive Sweet Potato Burritos

Once you've had one, you'll want another. The recipe is a little different from most burrito recipes, but I've had many, many requests for it. Serve these with sour cream, chopped green onions, and salsa.
Very good and very healthy. Flavours were just right. Like other reviewers, I used black beans in place of kidney beans and left them quite chunky when I mashed them. I baked the sweet potatoes and scooped them out and mashed them very smooth with salt and pepper. I used reduced fat old cheddar and whole wheat tortillas. Served with shredded lettuce and chopped tomatoes, green onions and green peppers and light sour cream. We both loved them. They are quite large, I couldn't finish mine; next time I may make them in the 6-inch tortillas. I froze ten of them, and both my boyfriend and I are looking forward to taking them for lunches! Many thanks for the recipe! *UPDATE* Just a quick note on reheating the frozen burritos...It works perfectly in the oven from frozen. 30 mins wrapped in foil at 350, them 15 mins unwrapped to crisp them up. Better than when I first made them!
This was surprisingly good!! I made it into a baked casserole, layering corn tortillas, bean mixture, yams, cheese. I used black beans and jalapeno jack cheese, added green bell peppers, increased the spices, and garnished w/ sour cream and green onions. My family LOVED it. Do reduce the liquid by half.
5 Star Concept - 3 Star Execution. There is no place for water in this recipe and including it wrecked it for the unwitting as reported in their reviews. The correct way to make this recipe is to cook kidney beans from dry goods. 1 lb. makes 6 cups. They will be perfect and ready without mashing or water. 3 large yams skinned, cooked (13 minutes in microwave in Pyrex pot with water) should make 6 cups – mash in a big stock pot on low heat. Make seasoning as a sauce by using exact ingredients plus 2 squirts of Sriracha and 2 tbls of sweet chili sauce and one tbls safflower oil. The end result will be mildly spicy by American standards. To make spicier, add more chili powder, cayenne, and Sriracha sauce in suggested proportions. Pour the sauce evenly on top of the beans in the skillet and stir. 4 tbls high heat safflower is best oil for this recipe. Also, 12 oz of cheese is required. Type of Cheddar is not called out. Sharp is best for this recipe – Mexican blend will work. This recipe will produce exactly the stated dozen 10” burritos. Thus, it will produce (10) 12” burritos (12” flour tortillas are the best value at Costco). If you prepare dish to these specs you will have a fab meal and leftovers while realizing the full potential of the concept, which is excellent.
I make this recipe all the time - it's become a staple in my household. Wonderful! I would recommend using a potato masher to mash the beans, as this is the most time-consuming part. I also scale the recipe down to make 5 burritos (1 can beans, 1 can sweet potatos, 1/4 onion).
Thank you Karena for sharing this recipe. I made it as per the recipe, except, I cut the ingredients in half, as this makes a large amount. The spice level for me was just right, as I like to taste the other ingredients in the recipe and not overpower them with heavy spices. As my tastes are not the same as yours, I will probably make a few changes, the next time I make this and there will be a next time. Possibly a different type of bean and try a different cheese, like pepper jack for a kick. I don't normally write reviews for the recipes on here, but I finally felt like voicing my opinion. I feel that some of the reviews, on this site, not just on this recipe, would be better left off. Especially the ones that totally re-write a recipe. My advise to all members, is to keep in mind a quote that I read from Chef Michael Smith. He wrote " Recipes are how one cook shares ideas with another cook! They're just words on paper; a guideline, a starting point from which to improvise" These words are absolutely true. Every recipe on this site, will have alterations done to it, to suit each persons own tastes. A few tweaks mentioned are good, but if your are going to re-write it...submit your own. Thanks again Karena, and to all the other cooks that have the guts to submit their recipes for us to enjoy.
Oh my goodness, these are incredible. I was sceptical at first - but the flavor of these was awesome. I actually only started out with about a fourth of a batch, which made four burritos, and used a can of black beans instead of the called for kidney beans. Also used tomato-basil tortillas and used a Mexican cheddar-jack mix instead of straight cheddar. I'm making a bigger batch next time, because these were just TOO GOOD!
This is real similar to a recipe that I have from a Moosewood low-fat cookbook. I have made these frequently...even my meat-eater hubby likes these. I use black beans and top with salsa and low-fat sour cream. A winner!
I find it irritating that people practically change the entire recipe and then give it a rating. I tried the recipe as written and it is very good. My entire family loved it. Come on people, if you are going to re-write the recipe, add it as a new recipe and don't grade it after you have changed it.
I was very skeptical before I made this recipe. I simply couldn't imagine that the list of ingredients would work well together. Well, I was pleasantly surprised. This recipe is very good. One thing I would do differently is use small tortillas. These burritos are very filling, and I could barely get through one large burrito. If you have leftovers, no problem, they freeze beautifully!
Finally... FINALLY! I made these today! Only been about a year since I saved the dang recipe! LOL! I cut the recipe in half after I looked at the recipe ingredients and thought wow - it's only me eating them! not the Canadian Armed Forces along with me! (but boys - you know I would feed you if I could!) ANYWAY, these are all they are hyped up to be and then some! I did use Black Beans in place of kidney as I was out of kidney and noticed others had either half and half'd them with kidney or used black beans alone...I prefer the black beans personally over kidney anyday. I did cut WAY back on the water though, probably a mere 1/4 cup as it just seemed like WAY too much liquid for all that was going on in the pan and I skipped the soy sauce altogether as I do not use it (too salty)....I also used 6-inch tortillas and after halfing the recipe, got 7 small burritos out of the deal, served with fat-free sour cream, this actually makes a pretty good 'waist' friendly meal with going really, really light on the cheese and using w/w, low-carb tortillas like I did...kudos to Karena, you definitely have a winner here!
These were fabulous! I made these when my boyfriend's vegan cousin came for dinner (she used vegan cheese) and they were a big hit! I also mashed the beans before adding them to the skillet but kept everything else the same.
I used Black Beans instead of kidney beans - also had to scramble when I discovered that I didn't have soy sauce or chili powder - used sukiyaki sauce and cajun seasoning instead - I liked them a lot more than my kids did - good change of pace - thanks
Wow! I thought the combination of sweet potatoes, kidney beans, mustard, and soy sauce sounded very strange - but I was pleasantly surprised. The result was absolutely wonderful. I love sweet potatoes, and I am always looking for new sweet potato recipes - I love Mexican-inspired food, as well. What a great dish. I used corn tortillas instead of flour - I guess that's a matter of personal preference. Thanks, Karena!
Very good! I took the advice of others and made the following changes: black beans instead of kidney, only mashed 1/2 of them, I only needed about 1/4 to 1/2 cup water rather than the 2 cups called for, added about a cup of corn, added about 3 oz cream cheese to the sweet potato mash, and added cilantro with the cheese. My husband put sour cream on his at the table. I warmed my wraps in the microwave & just served that way, no oven needed. I did make some in the oven but I felt the flavor was much better just right off the stove. My husband loved it and this will go into our regular cooking rotation and I'll be serving it to guests soon! This is by far the best sweet potato burrito recipe I've ever tried. YUM!
we doctored this to make it really easy. We used canned re-fried beans, spiced up with salsa, and just put them in the microwave. The whole thing took 10 minutes from the moment we walked into the kitchen. And yes, they are unusual and delicious!!!!
I made this recipe into enchiladas by using the red enchilada sauce recipe on this site. I also added green and red peppers and used refriend beans. I seasoned the sweet potatos (after I boiled them) with cayenne pepper, paprika and a bit of honey . They needed about 16 mintues in the oven but they turned out wonderful. Topped with cilantro this made a very healthy and very hearty meal. I definately recommend it with the sauce. It gives it a very nice taste and texture. I'm considering adding my own recipe to this site after I refine it a bit!
My husband & I love this recipe and I don't even like sweet potatoes! Over the year we have made a few changes: Use 1 can kidney beans, 1 can of corn (drained), 1 cup of water, 2 cooked potatoes, and 6 tortillas. After heating the onions/beans and adding the potatoes, we then add the water, bit by bit until the mixture is smooth. Sometimes it does not take the whole cup of water. We also put the cheese inside the burrito and put sour cream on top when it's done.
I have been eyeballin' this recipe for quite some time. It seemed intriguing... but mustard and soy sauce?... Really? I finally gave it a try this week. After all, 1000+ reviewers can't be wrong... right? I.FELL.IN.LOVE. Naturally, I changed things up a bit. I sliced my sweet potatoes into 1/4 inch thick slices, tossed them in some oil, cumin, and kosher salt, placed them on parchment paper on a cookie sheet, and baked them at a 450 degrees, flipping them once, until they were nice and speckled brown. I didn't mash the sweet potatoes at all but put them in the burrito with the other ingredients as is. Didn't change much else to the recipe, except "cooking" the cumin, cayenne, and chili powder, which is pretty much a necessity. I also added some fresh jalapeno, cilantro, and green onion as well. I've made it twice this week for friends and roommates. EVERYONE is enamored with these most excellent burritos!
I use black beans instead of kidney beans, and love it. Make extra, they make a great quick lunch or dinner.
-Wonderful texture; I used black beans and a can of mixed beans. -My wife, who would neither choose a beans nor a yam recipe, thought this dish was wonderful. -We froze them and 'grab and go' for work. -Mad MUCH more than 10 burritos. Buy extra tortillas.
Great recipe! I served it with Newman's Own pineapple salsa and it was fantastic! I scaled the recipe down to three servings and it fed two adults and a child w/ left overs! I did mix black beans w/ the kidney (equal parts) and I left the potatoes and the beans a little chunky instead of mashing the whole thing. Next time the only changes I will make is to not mash any of it (the texture adds to it) and leaving out the cheese (I ended up scraping mine off, I didn't think it needed it).
I make this dish every couple of weeks, wrap the individual burritos, and freeze them to eat for lunch or dinner on busy days. It's so easy to pop them in the microwave, and it's definitely more nutritious than a frozen dinner! I like to use wholegrain mustard in mine and I replace the kidney beans with black beans. To make these even healthier I use whole wheat tortillas. Don't waste time making sure the beans are thoroughly mashed, and sautee the spices with the onion to bring out the flavors more.
I absolutely LOVED this recipe! I made all the changes recommended by previous reviewers. I added green peppers, added my spices before the beans, used brown mustard, used black beans along with the kidney beans, added a cup or so of frozen corn, and mashed the beans before adding them. I also added about 2T of taco seasoning, and didn't need anywhere near 2 C of water. I served with vegan non soy cheese, spinach, and salsa. I would definitely make this on a regular basis!! It made ALOT though, so I will probably shorten the recipe for future use.
No. No. No. I will not make these again. How can these get such a high rating? If you want burritos make burritos. Don’t mix yams/sweet potatoes into them. And don’t get me wrong I like sweet potatoes and I love burritos. This mix also had too much cumin in it. By the way it only made 7 burritos not 12 as advertised.
Healthy & Delicious! I used black beans and omitted the water. Turned out great! Sweet potatoes took a while to cook so next time I might use frozen. It made a ton and I am freezing for lunches/snacks.
These are fantastic!!! I loved the flavour combination, I would have never thought to combine them. I added corn to the leftovers the next day, and I found that I liked the texture with the corn better. I am so happy to have found this recipe:)
I must say I had to read A LOT of the reviews before I decided to make this. it has such an odd mix of things but all in all it was good! I would NOT say its easy to make, the bean mixture was too soupy so when I put in the tortilla it ran all over and I couldn't fold it like a buritto. I would say do 1/2 cup water at the very most. You can tell when you are putting the water in how soupy it is. Other then that I would say its really good! Packed with lots of fiber and vitiams.
I made a double batch of these and instead of baking them threw them straight into the freezer. Being a student, it was the perfect solution to avoiding greasy over-priced meals at the cafeteria- it would defrost in my school bag over the course of the morning, and was ready for the microwave by lunch! Do season according to your tastes- I needed a little more kick to mine. The name is accurate, these are addictive (the flavour combination is captivating) but the texture is a little too uniform and dense to earn it a perfect rating, in my opinion. Baking them would no doubt help with this, adding a little crispness.
I've got to admit, I was skeptical...I made sure I had some cooked chicken on hand in case the sweet potato filling was a flop. We didn't need it!! I can't wait to spring this one on my father-in-law, he's a sweet potato nut! Great stuff.
I had everything to make this (really sorry I waited so long) but didn't feel like making beans from dried. Remembered I had some overdone navy beans in the freezer. I used those and since they were all mashed added a can of Ranch beans with jalapeños. Cubed and steamed my sweet potatoes and mixed them in like that instead of mashing. I really wanted more heat so used a can of Rotel instead of any water, will use extra hot Rotel next time. Used in burritos, as dip for chips, as topping for tostadas. All VERY good. Skipped the cheese half the time and didn't miss it at all.
I would have never thought to mix sweet potatos and beans! As suggested I used black beans which I love. I didn't even have all the required ingredients and they were still very good. I microwaved them and put some salsa inside as well. I have these a lot for lunch!
I made these last night for my husband and I. I found them incredibly easy to make and very tasty. We like spicy food and so found them a bit bland - I will be making them again and adding more spices, onions and garlic for some extra zing! Overall a good recipe. I will definitely be making them again.
I was so mad after trying to make this recipe, that I wasn't even hungry anymore. My kitchen is a total disaster from trying to "mash" beans in a boiling hot pan (which BTW, you will need a very large pan if you make the suggested quantity, not a medium pan). I finally had to transfer the whole mixture into a food processor, which made a huge mess. Then I was left with a soupy substance that was way too thin to be the main ingredient in a burrito. I'm still fuming about the mess in my kitchen. It's still cooking in the oven. I thought it sounded gimmicky, and I was right. I'm learning how to find the REAL recipes on this site, and this is not one of them.
Helloooo you sweet, sweet potato burritos! It's a pleasure to eat- I mean, meet you. I picked this recipe because of all the positive reviews and because it was easily vegan-ized. I substituted Braggs Liquid Aminos for the soy sauce. Next time, I am not going to stuff my burritos quite as much. I made only 5 burritos with this recipe... 12 is a definite stretch. But 7 or 8 would have been the right amount. Also, I used black beans instead of kidney beans-- great choice! Lots of flavor! Once you go black (beans) you don't go back!
I have made this recipe several times and it gets better every time I make it. My 3 year old even loves these! I have even mixed everything together into one pan and found that with a few quick stirs, putting the bean/sweet potato mixture into the tortillas was easier this way. Thank you for an awesome recipe!
I had leftover mashed sweet potatoes with brown sugar and was looking for something to do with them. I found this recipe and was somewhat skeptical to try it but, I was pleasantly surprised. The sweet and the salty went great together. I will definitely make it again!
After the first bite, my husband said, "You should make these three times a week!" I never would have thought to put these flavors together, but we loved it. The very picky four year old daughter wasn't as thrilled, but her 7 year old sister loved them. I wouldn't use as much water next time because they were a tad on the soupy-side. I like the idea of adding black beans. I'll try that next time I make this (this week!).
I've made this recipe twice - the 2nd time for my doubtful coworkers (one of whom is allergic to gluten) - they still are talking about it, after 2 months (and making it for themselves!) I cut down on the water added to the bean mixture. Yum!!
Delicious! Make ahead and reheat in oven at 350 for 35-40 minutes. I recommend covering them for the first 30 minutes and then removing cover for the last 10 minutes to make them a little crisp.
This is wonderful! Thanks for a great recipe! OI used only 2 tablespoons of soy sauce. I made it super easy by using 2 cans of refried black beans and 2 of whole black beans. Didn't have to mash anything. Used no water and can't imagine why it would be used. Didn't even use the water from the beans. Also, cooking sweet potatoes is very simple when you cut them into one inch slices and cook them for 30 minutes or less at 400 degrees. I lightly coat the slices with olive oil and a little sea salt. The skins slide right off after baking. used 2 fat pinches of the cayenne pepper too, and cooked the bean mixture just a couple of minutes after adding the spices. I used Dijon mustard! The way I like to finish these is by putting extra cheese on top of the burritos and covering lightly with foil, then heating for 25 minutes or so at 350 degrees. Make sure the foil does't stick to the cheese before heating.
Just tried this tonight - I love it! I'm a university student and I don't cook all that often, so it took me a while to figure out the sweet potato.. found it was easiest to microwave it for 10-15 minutes and then scoop it out, then you don't have to mash it. I followed the directions pretty much exactly, except I did add a little less water. Also, I added the water while I was mashing the beans, so it got absorbed better and made the mashing easier. I made these with whole-wheat tortillas, so I can actually feel good about what I'm eating instead of fries or KFC every night... Thanks for the recipe!
Oh yeah, WAY better than you'd think. I also mashed the beans before putting them in my non-stick pan. The meat-eater in the house walked past the beans simmering on the stove and stopped to smell it and excitedly proclaim, "you're cooking meat!" He liked the final product, as did the kids. They were content to eat them without the sour cream and salsa. They freeze really well individually wrapped in cling-wrap, and I froze some child-sized ones with smaller tortillas for quick kid's meals. (About 15 minutes in the toaster oven) Good with white potatoes too.
I debated making this recipe for a while because the addition of soy sauce and mustard was a little off-putting--when I finally made the recipe I omitted them. I definitely didn't make this recipe as specified--I used it more as a concept more than a guide. I also wanted to make a much smaller amount since there are only 2 of us--12 burritos is a bit much. I used one can of beans and one very large sweet potato (probably like the size of 2 normal ones). I sauteed the onion and garlic with some kale and I added the spices to that. I used oregano, chipotle powder, cayenne, cumin, and turmeric. Once that was the right consistence I added a can of pinto beans. I just added the boiled sweet potato straight into the bean mixture and blended it up using an immersion blender. Those were the main things that I changed and I think the turned out great. The recipe as written 3 stars since it has some weird ingredients and unnecessary steps (Why would you add so much water? Why put the beans and the sweet potato in separately?), 4.5 stars for how it turned out when I made it. Served with salsa verde, diced onions, cilantro, and plain Greek yogurt instead of sour cream.
Weird, interesting and ABSOLUTELY delicious. Followed the recipe for spices but used black beans. Always make the full recipe so I can freeze extra's for lunches. Very filling and a great non meat meal.
Yum Yum Yum!!! I made them with black beans instead, and they are wonderful. Thanks!
I am not a vegetarian, but am always looking for ways to cut down on the meat. This recipe was super! I was a little wary of the sweet potato, but they were great. Just the right balance of textures. My husband loved them and my 7 yr. old loved the sweet potato I baked them enchilada style and added salsa to the bottom of the pan so they would not stick & also topped them with more salsa. Great recipe. Will definately make them again.
Fabulous! Scaled it down to fit my small family. Made some changes: one can of black beans, one can of sweet potatoes, dried chopped onions and onion powder instead of whole onion, garlic powder, spicy mustard, and 6-in instead of 10-in tortillas.
I love this recipe. I add a lot more cayenne because I love spicy. I also use a whole roasted garlic bulb. Slightly mash the beans and sweet potatoes. (I like chunky) Mix them all together and freeze in batches. I also do not use water but drain the beans and use about 1/2 cup of the liquid.Oh, 1 can kidney and 2 cans black beans. 1 Can of the black beans I do not mash
These are terrific! My husband used to be a "meat and potatoes only" kind of guy but I'm slowly converting him. He really likes these! They are super delicious with cholula sauce. The recipe makes several burritos, I wrap the extras in Saran Wrap and freeze them. They heat up nicely in a hot oven, I do 18-20 minutes in a 400 oven for reheat. I was out of mustard this time, still turned out great. Mustard is not necessary, but it does add a little something extra.
I made these for a vegetarian friend and had more than I needed to give her, so I hesitantly tried one. I am so glad I did because this is in my top 10 list of favorite foods and we always have some in the freezer for lunches or quick suppers. I don't mash the beans- I just buy 2 cans of refried black beans and then don't add as much water. I wrap them individually in foil and freeze them in a freezer bag. Bake them at 350 for 35-40 min and you're good to go. Thaw them out first, and you just have 15 min. These really are addictive.
My husband couldn't find the words to describe how good these burritos taste. I found them exceptionally good as well. I ended up making approximately 30 burritos with the soft taco size tortillas. I'm going to freeze the rest. I used three cans of black beans and only 1 cup of water. I left everything else the same except for cooking the spices with the onion and garlic mixture for a couple of minutes. Absolutely addictive! -- especially the next day.
These were so easy! They are good, as so many have already said. I down-sized to stuffing for 3 burritos, but used two 10 inch ones and over-stuffed them. My husband and I split one , and will have the second one for lunch tomorrow. Glad to have finally given these a whirl.
This recipe has become a family favorite. As a mother of five children, it is unusual to find a recipe that they all like. They love these burritos. I do use less water than called for in the recipe and have substituted the beans with black or pinto beans. I also use canned sweet potatoes at times. (This lessens preparations time.)
This sounds a bit weird, but my husband and I just finished eating these for supper, and any doubts we may have had are gone! Because it's just the two of us eating these, I used two cans of beans (1 can of kidney and 1 can of black beans), and I used two sweet potatoes. I used the same amount of garlic and onion, but for the spices I used 2 Tbs. chili powder, 2 tsp. cumin, 3 tsp. mustard, same amount of cayenne, and 2 Tbs. soy sauce. I also cut the water down to only 1 c. We made four burritos, and have some beans left over. Really, really delicious! What a great combination of flavors!
Final product was decent and certainly very very filling. I wish I had mixed the potatos with the bean mixture before putting it into the tortilla, though. It seemed like the distribution was poor so I never got the flavors together. I also upped the red pepper so it was nice and spicy. I suggest watching the amount of water you mix into the beans, you may not need as much as it calls for, and also you may wish to let the whole mixture simmer as you're adding spices so they can blend and the whole pot wont be as watery in the end.
I'm making this for the second time. Held a dinner party of 8 previously and it was an absolute HIT!!! Everyone loved it and it even made it into our local fitness training news letter. I opted to use the black beans as everyone else suggested but the pain was still in the mashing... this time my husband was the genious and suggested putting the beans/cooked onions in the blender with the water, then return to pan the spices/sauces. VOILA!!!! Difficult became EASY!!!! Yummy lunches for the next few days to come :)
These are very delicious! We made the whole batch and froze them and they are great to have on hand for quick snacks.
I thought these were OK. I really liked the bean mixture (I used black), but the sweet potatoes did not tast that good with it (and I LOVE sweet potatoes). I would rather have extra cheese and no sweet potatoes. I will definitely use the bean mixtire next time, but leave out potatoes!
These are great. We dip them in a salsa/ranch mix. I've served them to my whole family of people who don't like sweet potates and they've all loved them!
These are -so- good! My friend sent me this recipe, and at first I was a little nervous to try it out. But when I made it, it was so great! These things are so addictive! I did have a little bit of a problem the first time I made them, and maybe some of it is trail and error on what works well for you. I eat the mixture in a pita pouch as well! yum!
Loved this recipe for breakfast burritos..I halved the recipe as it was just for me and used taco size tortillas and black beans in place of the kidney. I saute'd the onions and garlic then mashed the sweet potato & beans together and dropped that in the pan and added the remaining spices to quicken the process. I made this recipe for less then $5.00 as I had the spices on hand.
truly exceptional! i followed others tips and used canned black beans. i am a wuss, so i cut down the chili powder and cumin to half. i threw everything in a large pot and pulsed the mixture until semi-smooth. it was served with lettuce and fresh tomatos on top. i let the wife taste the mixture and she hung around the stove,"' when is it gonna be done?"...my highest compliement from her. i know the ingredients sound crazy together, but having a wife who will not eat meat on fridays i'm always looking for something like this. there is going to be 6 left over. gonna be wrapped in alumiun foil and saved for a rainy day. karena hit one out of the park here! GIVE THIS A SHOT. no suger, salt or butter added. i did use pam to grease the casserole dishes.
As written, I found this to be very bland, which was surprising to me given the list of spices. I ended up adding some Sriracha, lime juice and cilantro, which improved things considerably. Still, I don't think I'd make this again.
MMMMMM!!! I'm eating one right now and I am so tempted to heat up another one. I simplified the recipe a bit and used a burrito seasoning packet to season the mix instead of the mustard etc. I also used a mix of half and half black beans and kidney beans and took the suggestions of previous reviewers and mashed the beans before adding them to the pan. The delicious sweet potatoes add a great dimension to the burrito! I used whole wheat high protein tortillas and kept the skins on the sweet potatoes to make them a bit healthier. This recipe is a definate winner.
These were fantastic! It took a while to do all the mashing, but it was totally worth it. I didn't love them at the first sitting, but after reheating, the flavors had a little party and rocked it right on out. I froze a bunch and had them available for quick and easy lunch options.
I was skeptical about this recipe due to the sweet potatoes but my BF was adamant about it. Glad he was, these were delicious! Next time I will use 1/2 black beans, 1/2 kidney beans. I added some salsa to the bean mixture & will add cilantro next time. Can't wait to eat the leftovers!
It is difficult to find recipes that satisfy my vegetarian sons and my omnivore daughter & husband. This recipe, however, was a big hit with the whole family! To save time, the baking step could be skipped and everyone could assemble their own burrito. We like to add salad greens in addition to the sour cream and salsa. Thanks for an excellent recipe!
This is absolutely by far the best recipe I've found on this site. Delicious and a favorite among anyone I've served it to- even big meat eaters! Filling, flavorful, fun, this has it all. Some adjustments I make: I add more cayenne and chili/mustard to the black bean mixture. Gives it a bit more zip, which I like. I whip the sweet potatoes instead of mashing them, adding a bit of cream cheese which makes it all the more delicious!
I made a few changes based on other reviews, my own tastes, and to make it slightly healthier (the calorie count on this is a bit high)...I used evoo to sautee a small onion and 4 cloves of pressed garlic. Then I added 4 cans of black beans, and about 1 cup water (I just added a little at the time until I got the consistancy I wanted), then I added the other ingredients. I had baked 4 sweet potatoes (not sure how many cups this was, but it's what I used), and went ahead and mixed the potatoes in with the bean mixture. Then I spread onto whole wheat tortillas. I omitted the cheese, and baked as directed. These were wonderful! My 7 yr old son loved it, and so did I. Very filling. I wrapped the extras in a paper towel, and popped in zip lock bags and put in the freezer for lunches!
These were very good and easy to make. I microwaved a big sweet potato cut in half with a little water in a glass dish for about 8 minutes turning once.The bean mixture came together quickly, I thought i added too much water but i just let it reduce a bit, which made all the spices fragrant. and used some grated almond pepper jack cheese. Instead of baking i used my panini press. I also used only one can of Simple Truth tribeans (black, pinto and kidney)and they were perfect for this recipe. It made 5 burritos in under 25 minutes.. not bad at all.
I didn't particularly find these "addictive." Matter of fact, I was tired of my burrito by the time I finished it. I love sweet potatoes and burritos but this just didn't do it for me. I did as others suggested and used black beans instead of kidney beans. I used all the ingredients except soy sauce (which I don't care for - too salty), used Mexican blend cheese instead of cheddar (cheddar would have probably been better), and I thought the mustard gave it a strange taste. I wouldn't make these again but I'll admit that they were fun to try once :)
These were excellent. I made them as written except I used black beans as we prefer them. Next time I won't mash the beans as I think whole beans would be a good contrast to the texture of the mashed sweet potato. I scaled it down to 4 and had enought filling for 6 burritos - we froze two and ate some cold the next day for lunch, which was great. Served topped with homemade salsa, sour cream, cilantro, and additional cheese to taste.
I was looking for a meatless dinner and had read so many reviews praising these burritos that I decided to make them. While I like sweet potatoes and kidney beans, I don't care for them together in this recipe. Over 1200 people raved about this dish, so it must be me and not the recipe.
Eh, these were ok. Pretty bland. I had such high hopes for these. :(
My family loved these. I tossed diced s.potatoes in olive oil, sea salt and cayenne then roasted (and chose not to mash them). I went with black beans since I always have some in the freezer. Next time I might try some canned spicy chili beans instead or in addition too the black beans. I used M.Jack w/Jalepeno cheese instead of the blend. Yummy. Thanks.
I really wanted to like these, and I thought that I would, being a fan of sweet potatoes. But these were almost too sweet for me. Maybe it's just because I am used to burritos having a spicy mexican flavor, maybe I just got a really "sweet" sweet potato, don't know, just wasn't a fan of these. I do like the fact that they are packed with fiber and vitamins and because of that, I may just have to try it again.
Fantastic Recipe! I took the advice of some other reviewers and added the chilli powder and cumin to the onion and let it heat up a bit. Then used half black beans and half kidney beans. Once the bean mixture was ready I mixed in some corn. Will be making this again for sure!
WOW! My family loved these! Only couple small changes, made homemade black beans instead of kidney beans. Made homemade tortillas (why have I never done THAT before! with a recipe here from site). Did not put them in the oven...just filled already warm tortillas as they came off the grill. Added avacodo and salsa. Thanks for sharing. I would have never tried this without all the great reviews! Just sorry I didn't take a photo!
I made this by simply mixing everything together (beans, mashed yams, seasonings). Cumin destroys this dish. I didn't even add the mustard. I stopped there first time. Second time, I tasted as I went but when I added a small amount of soy sauce, wow, it really destroyed the taste! So I left the rest out. It tasted better without cumin, mustard, and soy sauce. Probably will NOT make again.
