Chinese Cold Pasta Salad
A delicious, cold pasta served with a spicy peanut sauce.
Very tasty indeed - and spicy. Try going to the local market and picking up some Asian noodles instead of fettucine. Also, the peanut butter can be annoying to mix unless you first microwave it for a short time - then it become soupy and "more liquified" and user-friendly without losing any flavor. Just be sure not to overcook the pb in the microwave; burnt pb stinks!Read More
I really felt like this one lacked flavor. I also think it needed some sort of oil or something and I tend to like things with very little fat. This one just didn't do it for me. Sorry. =(Read More
Love this recipe - made a few modifications. My daughter made the "sauce" (so I hope her measurements were accurate) - I did add 1 tsp of red wine vinegar as another suggested. This recipe sounded to me like it should be served warm = so I added some cooked/cubed chicken breast, and added into the sauce. I then sauted the red & green bell pepper, onion, celery and garlic = added them warm to the "sauce." Last, I cooked Thai rice noodles (for "authenticity") and mixed to coat with the sauce, chicken and veggies. Love it! Great recipe and could make a great summer or winter dish. Thanks Julie - I'm adding this to my list of favorites!
This is a great recipe...the first time I made it I had a hard time blending the peanut butter (tried the microwave as suggested but still had a hard time)but the second time I used an electric mixer to blend peanut butter with the soy sauce first, and then added the rest of the sauce ingredients and mixed again.Worked better for me that way. Also, I doubled the recipe. Tastes great the way it's written but I did add shredded carrot, water chestnuts, and thinly sauteed beef to make it a main meal. I love spicy things and half of the red pepper was plenty for me. This is a recipe I will make often.
Loved this salad! After you boil your noodles, drain them and use the hot stock pot to melt down your peanut butter; then add the other sauce ingredients. It works perfectly, and there is no need to haul out the blender. Add your noodles and other ingredients into the pot and mix well before pouring into a serving bowl. I added some shredded carrots and cucumbers, too. Delicious!
YUMMY! We recently moved and I couldn't find my cookbooks. I didn't want to spend a great deal of time in a hot kitchen and was dying for Cold Sesame Noodles. This is very good, very easy and very close to the recipe I was looking for. I used the full 2 tsp. of crushed red pepper because we like everything hot and spicy, but if you don't -- definitely cut the recipe back. I added about 1/2 - 1 tsp. red wine vinegar as that is called for in the original recipe (as well as soy sauce, etc.) and that helped round out the salad quite nicely. I made vegetarian broth in the microwave and added the peanut butter to that before putting it all in the large bowl and had no problem with the peanut butter breaking down. Once you let it sit it becomes less soupy, even with the whole wheat noodles I used. This is an excellent recipe!
This salad was a big hit at our New Years Eve party. I added minced ginger to the dressing and shredded cabbage, carrot julienne strips, and dry roasted peanuts to the salad. I found the peanut butter mixed more easily if you heat all the dressing ingredients, then chill completely or overnight.
A quick and easy side dish! I used low sodium soy sauce, cut the red pepper flakes in half and used a little chili garlic sauce instead. I warmed the peanut butter to make it easier to work with and added a little rice wine vinegar. I used only the green onion and topped with a little toasted sesame seed. Overall, very tasty!
What really makes this salad is a wedge of lime. Squeeze it over each portion just before eating and it gives it that little zip that many other reviewers thought was missing.
I really enjoyed this recipe! I didn't have natural peanut butter, but I used regular crunchy and it was great. I also used chicken broth instead of veggie broth (just what I had on hand). I used whole wheat rotini pasta (I'm sure it would have been more authentic with flat noodles), and I doubled the sauce recipe for the whole box of noodles. I cut back on the red pepper flakes just because it looked like an awful lot when I started adding them to the sauce (even though I like things spicy). I also took the advice of others and softened the PB in the microwave for 30 seconds before mixing, and it worked beautifully! I also added a few dashes of ground ginger to the sauce. For veggies I used frozen peas, thinly sliced carrots, red bell pepper, green onions and bean sprouts. I also added some roasted, salted cashews. My husband especially enjoyed it! Thanks for the recipe!
loved this recipe! i added carrots, snow peas and water chestnuts and it was great! i did use only half the pepper flakes and it ws still plenty hot.
This is a great dish!! I made it for the staff I work with and everyone enjoyed it! Some extras I added to the salad, for some more veggies, were red and green peper, baby corn, and mushrooms. It was a hit!
I'm giving this 4 starts because I added what the reviewers had said in order jazz this up. Shredded carrots, water chestnuts, dash of rice wine vinegar, and chopped cashews (for sweetness). I had to double the sauce as well because otherwise it is bland. Used capellini instead of fettuccine because I like a thinner noodle. Overall however this is a GREAT combination of flavors. Even better the second day after it sits. Thanks for this recipe!
Loved this simple and tasty recipe. The perfect accompaniment to our picnic! I used spaghetti, and just eyed the ingredients, used about 4 tablespoons of peanut butter, a little less garlic and chili flakes in the dressing. A word of advice: make the dressing in the blender. I started by stiring as directions suggested, but ended up with a congealed mess. A quick puree in the blender yeilded the smooth, creamy consistency I was looking for. Also added shredded carrot. Thanks for sharing!
Yum! I have been making this recipe for years and it is still one of my favorites. I've never had trouble with the peanut butter, but I think that is because I mix the room-temperature broth and pb together first before adding cold components. I usually double the sauce (except for pepper flakes) because the noodles suck up so much of it as it cools. I make enough to last several days and use cilantro as a garnish each time rather than mixing it in to avoid wilting and discoloration over time. Great with tofu or chicken breast added.
Tasty for sure! Only used half the red pepper and it was spicy enough for us.
this was fantastic! just finished making it - but i added a few of my own touches. i added a handful of shredded carrots (buy the kind from the store that's already shredded!) i also added a tablespoon of sesame seed oil for a little asian flair and at the end i threw in some toasted sesame seeds! after seeing other reviews about the difficulty in mixing the pb, i poured the broth in a bowl and added the pb and threw that in the microwave at half power for 1-2 mins and it mixed very easily! also didn't have fettucine on hand so i used thin linguine instead. definitely taste the sauce before adding to the noodles - i added a little more soy sauce as i didn't think 2 tbsp was enough. overall it has excellent flavor and i will definitely be making this again! thanks for sharing!!
I made this recipe exactly but added snow peas and water chestnuts, I thought it was kinda blah but with a kick.
I really wanted something with an oriental flavor that wouldn't take me an hour to make (egg rolls and such). This worked out really well. My hubby didn't like the bell pepper in it and requested that I use broccoli next time. My sister on the other hand, loved it! And that is a good thing because she hates oriental food. I liked it as well, although I knocked up the spiciness considerably because I like things hot. Overall, it turned out really well. Oh, and I did double the amount of sauce made.
I changed this to make it a main course. I added some cut up cooked chicken. Used ramen noodles and a can of chinese stir fry vegetables. I stir fryed the pasta, chicken, and veggies then added the heated sauce and served it hot. It was divine.
This was so delicious. I wanted to prepare a Chinese meal for my Mom and Dad and knew my Mom loved salads. I saw this and knew it would be unusual enough and fun and tasty. I couldn't add peppers because my family can't eat them but the rest of it is just the most wonderful flavor combination. I will make this a lot. As often as Mom will buy or grow cilantro at least!
Added grated ginger and broccoli, and used only 1/2 the pepper flakes - very good. I doubled the sauce as others suggested, but it was very soupy. I think this is because I refrigerated my noodles ahead, so they weren't as starchy and sticky, sucking up the sauce. Next time I won't be doubling the sauce.
Delicious! I kicked up the flavor by drizzling the cooked and drained noodles with sesame oil before adding the sauce. I also added about a tablespoon of honey to the sauce for a little sweetness. Thanks for the recipe!
I was so excited when I read the ingredients & couldn't wait to make this for my family...unfortunately it didn't turn out as I had planned. The flavor was blah and the garlic totally over powered the dish, making it hard to enjoy. I tried to save it & added a can of olives that I drained and halved. This helped, giving it a little needed flavor but I will not be making it again..
A hit. Be careful about red pepper flakes.
I don't like this recipe nearly as well as Peanut Butter Noodles, from this site. The only changes I made were to use chicken broth instead of vegetable broth & I added a couple of extra cloves of garlic. Thanks for letting me try it but I'll stick w/ the Peanut Butter Noodles from now on.
What a wonderful salad! I wasn't aware, from the serving size, that it made four very large entree-size servings - it's more like 8-10 salad size servings. Anyways, this dish turned out very well. I used whole wheat penne pasta instead of noodles because I felt they might be unwieldy at our potluck event. As suggested by other posts, I added 1/2 tbsp of sesame oil and 1 1/2 tbsp red wine vinegar to the liquids and 1 c. each shredded carrots and cabbage to the veggies. I do wish I had heeded the advice of others and cut back on the red pepper. I had a few complaints the sauce was too spicy and by the second day out, you couldn't taste anything but the heat. I plan to cut it by half for next time.
I've been wanting to make this for a couple of weeks and could now kick myself for not doing it sooner!!! INCREDIBLE!!! Allergic to bell pepper so deleted that but added one rib of celery, finely diced. Added a splash of lime juice. Will be making this all summer long, doubling as I go. Absolutely divine!!!!
Fabulous! I love Pad Thai, and this is close in taste. I added chicken, cucumber, tahini and carrots, as well as a bit of extra peanut butter and broth. Love it. Has anyone tried adding a bit of fish sauce?
Quick and easy, spicy but flavoring was very bland. I think I would double the sauce recipe next time for more flavor~
Very good but if I'm bringing it to work again, I'll use less garlic. I used not as much broth so that it would be drier. Thanks!
Thanks! This was a very different recipe with a unique flavor; very easy to throw together.
My only complaint is that it tasted weird cold. I may try it again, only hot next time. The sauce would be a great cold dressing for a salad.
Very good and very easy. I omitted the red bell pepper just because I didn't have any on hands and used dry cilantro and chives instead of the green onions, again for ingredients on hand. The result had a beautiful color, but it was a little spicy for our taste so I added about a tablespoon of honey, melted. It might be that the substituted ingredients could have made the recipe more spicy, but in either case, I'd definitely like to make it again :)
Excellent! I added half a bag of frozen mixed bell pepper strips I had on hand.
Fabulous. I, too, only used 1 tsp of red pepper flakes and it was plenty spicy. I added a cup of shredded carrots and a little ginger. It is very easy. I will definitely be making this again.
Really spicy! I used 1 1/2 tsp of the red pepper flakes and it was HOT! I added one cooked, cubed chicken breast and served this warm.
Solid recipe. I used cayenne instead of red pepper flakes because I had it, and it was fine. Also added salt. Good recipe. Thanks!
This was great. The spice was spot on! We made this with some lettuce wraps, and everyone loved it.
This is just great! I substituted low carb pasta and added shrimp. It was a big hit. Definitely will make again.
I used this recipe as a base. I used "Hot Peanut Sauce" recipe from this site as the sauce. I used whole wheat linguine for pasta. I added the red bell pepper, cilantro, red pepper flakes, and scallions as directed. I tossed in strips of chopped cucumber and finely chopped peanuts at the end. With the changes, a 4. Wonderful!
Great flavor, but I had it warm rather than cold. It was a little too hot for me though, I think next time I'll use 1/2 the amount of crushed red pepper, it's safer to let people add more after the fact than try to tone it down. I also used a little fresh ginger in the sauce, excellent!
This was really yummy. I doubled the recipe, but cut back a little on the pepper flakes because my 3-year old grandson was joining us. He still didn't like it (lol!) but it was a winner with the rest of the gang. It's even better the next day when the flavors have had time to meld. I'd love to try it warm and with chicken like other reviewers have suggested. Will definitely make again, THANKS!
We eat this all the time. Our daughter is allergic to nuts, so we make it with Pea-butter and it turned out great.
I was so happy when I found this recipe! I studied in China for a summer and my absolute favorite dish was very similar to this one. If you want it to be like the one that I ate in Beijing, you should leave out the bell pepper and cilantro and add finely chopped little strips of cucumber. Also, they would throw in very small crouton-sized chunks of soft sourdough-tasting bread. It was always very spicy with LOTS of red pepper flakes and there was always LOTS of sauce - more than this recipe calls for - so that the bread would be soaked. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe, Julie!!! I am *so* happy to finally be able to eat my favorite Chinese dish again! =D
It was great I added some diced chicken breast. I'll make this again. My picky girlfriend ate it up and even had seconds.
This is really easy and delicious. I added a can of drained black beans for extra protein.
Per some reviewers, I added grated carrots, some thinly sliced cabbage, and a little grated ginger to the mixture. I whirred up the dressing in my little mini food prep food processor and that worked very well. I didn't like my inital batch of dressing, so I tossed it out and tried again, omitting the broth and adding some water instead, substituting some tahini for some of the peanut butter, and adding about a tablespoon of vinegar to the mix. It was better but still needs snap, in my opinion. I added toasted sesame seeds to the top. I thought the recipe needed a lot of salt added.
This was quick and easy. The outcome was delicious. It turned out nice and spicy.
I did not care for this recipe too much. I guess I was expecting something different--something more like a Thai peanut sauce dish. Instead, this just tasted like peanut butter. My husband ate what was on his plate but we threw the rest out. (And my husband will eat just about anything!)
WOW! Very spicey with all the red pepper in it! Very good, but has a bit of a bite to it! Next time I will reduce the pepper a bit.
This sauce was PERFECT! I'll never buy Thai peanut sauce again, this is WAY better. I made this a hot dish last night and it was fantastic. I used whatever veggies I had on hand (cabbage, sunchokes, carrots) and it was a big hit. Definitely one for the rotation! Thanks!!!
REALLY EASY. I added about a cup of shredded carrots and ginger. I also took the advice of others and only used 1 teapsoon of red pepper flakes and it was still really spicy. Quick and easy I would make this again.
I love this and make it all the time. A few changes: add freshly grated ginger, a touch of honey or sugar, some waterchestnuts, and only one clove of garlic for the original recipe size. This is always a popular dish--SUPER easy and tasty.
I didn't want to rate this recipe b/c it wouldn't be fair to the original poster however I wanted to share my experience so no one else would make the same mistakes I did!!!! I tried to lighten this recipe with whole wheat fettucine and reduced fat PB--and while I added more fiber and reduced the calories--I could not eat the salad. I will make again and follow the original recipe and I am sure it will be delicious!!! I have lightened up many recipes with great success but this was NOT the case with this one!!!!
This is a good asian cold noodle salad. For the dressing I added a little rice wine vinegar and fresh grated ginger. I also added cucumbers and extra firm tofu cubes. I substituted buckwheat soba noodles for the fettuccini.
Yummy, yummy!!! I really liked this. Served it at a big gathering at my home and it went down well. Received some suggestions that it would have been good hot as well - so feel free to try it that way too.
This is the dish I have been searching for! It soooo good, I served it hot, not cold and used a little more pepper flakes, added cayenne pepper and more garlic and peanut butter. My family loved it, and two of them are very picky.
This is a very traditional tasting dish and just too easy to prepare. I would cut down on the red pepper some it is a little hot if that is not your thing.
This was Excellent!!! We added a little rice vinegar & a little less peanut butter- everyone loved it cold or warm!!
I thought these were very good. I did not use a blender or mixer. I put first few ingredients in bowl and then added hot pasta and it was pretty easy to blend that way. Watch the red pepper - very hot! Tried both cold and warm and definitely preferred serving this warm. Really good!
It was really tasty. I personally think the amount of peanut butter needs to be reduced especially since it is cold. I added carrots and rice vinegar.It was really fresh and tasty.
This was ok. It had a good combination of flavors but it didn't make me say "wow." Probably won't make again.
I made this as a side dish for grilled seafood and it was awesome with a couple teeny changes. First, take the blender advice, it definitely needs to be blended. I also added some rice wine vinegar. Besides that I used wholewheat spaghetti, which made it closer to the soba noodles you probably should use but which are hard to find when you live in Missouri! And, I julienned some cucumber and threw that in as well. Awesome stuff at the end!
We love this recipe. I'm going to break the rules and rate it 5 stars even though I didn't make it exactly as written. I didn't put any red bell pepper slices, green onions or cilantro (am I the only one who doesn't like cilantro?) in it, but I added cooked chicken. My husband requests this one often!
We love this recipe. Made a complete meal out of it by adding chunks of leftover chicken. Not too crazy about cilantro so subbed a wee bit of fresh parsley. Worked great. This is a keeper and a great "go-to" pasta recipe when you want it light but very tasty! Thank you for sharing.
I made this for a gathering and it was not enjoyable at all.
I LOVED THIS RECIPE! IT'S A KEEPER.
This was delicious and really easy. I added a little lemon juice to make it tangier but otherwise kept to the original.
This pasta salad was sooo good! It was creamy with a little heat to it. I served it along side some seseme ginger grilled chicken, and it was delicious.
My husband said it was okay, but once he heated it in the microwave for just a few seconds said it was excellent!
Love it!!
I loved this recipe. I did not have everything but it still came out good. I used Bragg's amino for mine and a vegetable bullion cube.
This was good, everyone enjoyed it. We had it as a main dish but I think it would be better as a side to chicken or fish prepared in the same style.
Great to make at the beginning of the week and use for lunches.
I really like the ideas of this recipe, but it was a bit bland for me. I used udon noodles, added fresh grated ginger to the sauce and some Hawaiian chili water. If you use natural peanut butter you shouldn't have trouble. I like crunchy. I added shrimp and thought it was a really decent light dinner.
very tasty, I put a little more red crushed pepper to spice it up
I added some extra veggies and grilled chopped up pork chops to this. Tripled the sauce except the peanut butter. We enjoyed this. Thanks for the easy recipe.
