Chinese Cold Pasta Salad

4.2
105 Ratings
  • 5 53
  • 4 35
  • 3 11
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

A delicious, cold pasta served with a spicy peanut sauce.

Recipe by Julie MacLaren

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water until al dente. Rinse and drain. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, combine peanut butter, broth, soy sauce, garlic, and crushed red pepper. Mix well. Add pasta, sliced red pepper, scallions, and cilantro; toss to combine. Chill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 10.8g; carbohydrates 47.5g; fat 5.6g; sodium 537mg. Full Nutrition
