Chinese Cold Pasta Salad

YUMMY! We recently moved and I couldn't find my cookbooks. I didn't want to spend a great deal of time in a hot kitchen and was dying for Cold Sesame Noodles. This is very good, very easy and very close to the recipe I was looking for. I used the full 2 tsp. of crushed red pepper because we like everything hot and spicy, but if you don't -- definitely cut the recipe back. I added about 1/2 - 1 tsp. red wine vinegar as that is called for in the original recipe (as well as soy sauce, etc.) and that helped round out the salad quite nicely. I made vegetarian broth in the microwave and added the peanut butter to that before putting it all in the large bowl and had no problem with the peanut butter breaking down. Once you let it sit it becomes less soupy, even with the whole wheat noodles I used. This is an excellent recipe!