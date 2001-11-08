Zucchini and Pecan Saute
This saute is quick, easy...and DELICIOUS.
I used cashews instead of pecans, the result was rated "the best way to eat zucchini" by my husband!Read More
I generally like everything with zucchini, but this dish was horrible. However, the dog seemed to enjoy it.Read More
I used cashews instead of pecans, the result was rated "the best way to eat zucchini" by my husband!
Easy to make but very bland. Needs some onion and/or garlic to give it some taste.
Definitely a FIVE STAR! I used olive oil and added a clove of garlic (like one of the other raters). My husband usually doesn’t like zucchini, but loves this.
Adding nuts to a squash saute is a great idea. I like more flavor though, so I added 1/4 c. red onion, 1TBSP minced garlic, 1 tsp Italian Seasonings, 1 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp pepper, and 3/4 tsp mild curry. I used my electric fry pan at 300 degrees.
I love this zucchini recipe, I use Asiago cheese instead of Parmesan cheese to give it some extra punch, plus I use a lot more than the recipe calls for.
Absolutely delicious!!! Very elegant too. My dinner guests loved it!
Really loved this recipe! I did add just a sprinkle of salt, but overall didn't find this to be bland at all. I messed up the directions just a bit and melted all the butter at once and then added the zucchini & pecans at the same time, but it all turned out great!
Not too bad. Definitely a different combination. I thought it was a little better with some black pepper, and maybe a tiny pinch of garlic. Try this recipe if you're looking for something unique.
Well, if you like zucchini, pecans and Parmesan cheese, what’s not to like about this? The sautéed zucchini is pretty straightforward, but the addition of toasted pecans and Parmesan elevates this to another level. I added a clove of garlic toward the end of sautéing, but otherwise followed the recipe. Watch your sautéing temperature so your butter doesn’t burn and season this with salt and freshly ground pepper. A delicious way to enjoy zucchini!!
This recipe was good, although I added garlic to give it some extra flavor. I´ve made it twice and the second time I didn´t have peacans at home, so I used peeled and salted sunflower seeds (very common in Spain, where I´m living at the moment).It tasted just as good.
Simple and delicious! (with the addition of a little seasoning, of course--salt, pepper, some garlic powder and onion powder). We used half zucchini and half summer squash. Will definitely make again and again!
All three of our family members enjoyed this saute...I used Smart Balance butter blend instead of real butter. It says two servings, but there was MORE than enough for three of us. The simple addition of the sauteed pecans was a great complement to the very mild zucchini (one of my favorite veggies ever!) and the little bit of parm, grated fresh on a microplane right over it all added saltiness and a touch of creaminess. Very very good. Thank you!
This was easy to prepare and presentation was appealing, however, I had to add a lot of seasonings because it was very bland. I added fresh ground black pepper, garlic powder, more parmesan cheese and finally some ground cayenne pepper. My husband liked that it had some kick to it.
I'm not sure what it was, but something about these flavors was wrong. The zucchini turned out mushy, and the pecans were too flavorful to be paired with the squash. I'm afraid this went straight into the rubbish bin.
This recipe didn't turn out very well. I think I used some spoiled zucchini because it had a very sour taste. I will try this recipe again in the future to be fair.
We LOVED this! I have to admit, I did use more pecans and cheese than called for (just eyeballed both), and I only had romano cheese, so I used that. So, so yummy! I can't believe I waited this long to try this. I will be making this often! Thanks for sharing. :)
This was easy and simple to make. The nuts added a good flavor to the Zucchini and is nice for a change. My husband liked it very much
I used olive oil and garlic like several others. Great side, I will make again.
Wowzers! Now this is YUMMY!
This recipe would also be good with some garlic or tarragon added.
Very nice. I left out the parmesan cheese, because I'm trying to avoid dairy, but I like this because it adds interest to a vegetable I'm usually not very fond of.
This is always a hit, add a lot more parmesan and some asiago cheese to it. Just add it until it tastes right to you. You could cut the butter down a little if you want, just watch it so it doesn't burn.
Yummy. I used olive oil instead of butter and walnuts which I had on hand. We'll make it again and may experiement with other veggies. Thanks.
Good even from a person who doesn't like Zucchini. Also taste good with Vermont Chedder Chesse.
I was looking for something different to do with zucchini that was quick. I make zucchini for myself when my husband is out of town because he doesn't like it. This will be my go to recipe. I melted all the butter and put zucchini and nuts in together. I didn't see the point in cooking separately since I usually only sauté my zucchini for about 5 minutes anyway. I added a little salt and honestly, I thought it was perfect just like that. I added a little Parmesan on my first serving but when I went for seconds, I omitted the cheese.
This was incredible, I think everyone had at least two servings.
I thought this was very good. To make it even easier I cooked the pecans and the zucchini at the same time. I might add seasoned salt next time to give it a more spicy flavor.
this was alright.. but it required too many additions to make this anything decent.. it was just bland
It was good, but bland. I added green onions but I think it needs something else.
Thanks, this was quick and easy to make. I used 2 tbs butter and 1/2 c parmesan. Very flavorful for a simple dish and very filling for a vegetable dish.
This was very yummy! I also added summer squash.
I sauteed the zucchini with one clobe of garlic, 1tsp salt and 1/2 tsp pepper, served over pasta tossed in butter, salt and pepper. Simple, but yummy. Might also be good to caramelize the pecans with just a touch of chili powder and saute the zucchini with some red pepper flakes
The nuts were yummy.
This was good. I only gave it 4 stars because it called for a lot of butter, and I thought it needed some more flavor. all in all I will make it again, but I think I may add a few things to it next time and reduce the amount of butter.
Very easy and very tasty. Chopping the zucchini was the hardest part.
Used a cast iron skillet...turned out fantastic
This is my go-to zucchini recipe. Simple, but delicious! I do use more parm than called for here and I do also add a little garlic - powder or minced thrown in towards the end of sauteing. Toasting the pecans before adding makes all the difference!
