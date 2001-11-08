Zucchini and Pecan Saute

4.1
48 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 17
  • 3 8
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

This saute is quick, easy...and DELICIOUS.

Recipe by luckyglenn1

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet, melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat. Add pecans; cook and stir until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Remove pecans from skillet.

    Advertisement

  • Add remaining 2 tablespoons butter to the skillet, and melt. Add zucchini, and saute until soft. Toss with pecans and cheese. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 31.5g; cholesterol 48mg; sodium 183.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022