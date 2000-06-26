Hummus II

7 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This recipe makes enough for a large party. The tofu makes the hummus mild and creamy. Add as much garlic as you like!

By Maryellen

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
5 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mince garlic in the large bowl of a food processor. Add garbanzo beans, tofu, lemon juice, parsley, and tahini; blend until smooth. Add ginger, cayenne pepper, and tamari; blend. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Blend in water if hummus is too thick.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
52 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 5g; fat 3.3g; sodium 69mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022