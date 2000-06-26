Hummus II
This recipe makes enough for a large party. The tofu makes the hummus mild and creamy. Add as much garlic as you like!
This recipe makes enough for a large party. The tofu makes the hummus mild and creamy. Add as much garlic as you like!
This is a GREAT recipe for hummus when having guests... And to the adding as much garlic as you like.. I usggest splitting the recipe in half... some really garlicly and the other half for those that want a hold on the garlic!!!Read More
This is a GREAT recipe for hummus when having guests... And to the adding as much garlic as you like.. I usggest splitting the recipe in half... some really garlicly and the other half for those that want a hold on the garlic!!!
Delicious and easy.
This is a great hummus recipe! The tofu give it a very unique texture. I cut the recipe in half. I added some extra garlic and crushed red pepper flakes. Thanks, this one is great!
Great recipe!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections