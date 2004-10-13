This recipe was 'OK'. Good start but did need some major adjustments. I began with the recipe originally written, did the taste test & had to adjust from there. To start- when draining the beans, RESERVE the liquid & set aside. Do NOT add WATER! Instead, add the reserved liquid as needed until desired consistency is acquired. Water will do nothing for flavor! Skipped lemon zest- found it pointless. Used minced garlic out of a jar instead of cloves, & I can say I used about 1.5 Tbsp. so I'm not sure 2 cloves would be enough (depending on size). Parsley & green onion I added less of. Too much green was not doing much for a real hummus flavor & no good for aesthetic appeal. Also agree w/ other reviewers- NO olive oil or cumin?! Necessity for a true hummus! HAD to add about 1/3 Tbsp. of cumin & at least 1.5-2 Tbsp. of olive oil. Did need the salt & pepper, to really bring the flavor out. But I suggest starting w/ the recipe as originally written, doing the taste test, then adding more of each ingredient as needed until the desired flavor is acquired. Really did find myself having to add more of almost all the flavoring ingredients as hubby & myself were doing the taste test along the process. I still question why green onion or parsley should be included. Added onion powder to taste & that was perfect, without the parsley. Parsley would only be good as a 'garnish'. Good base- but really needs adjusting + the olive oil & cumin! Thanks for a good start.