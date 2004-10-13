This is a very basic recipe for the popular garbanzo and sesame seed pate. Vary the flavor by adding a few mint leaves, a little fresh ginger, or red pepper flakes. I make it in a food processor now, but I used to make it by putting the garbanzo beans through a ricer.
This is a very good recipe. I've substituted lime juice for the lemon juice--not as good. I've left out the tahini--not as good. I've served it the same day as making it--not as good. This is excellent & best served after 1-2 days.
Hummus without olive oil or cumin? Nope, doesn't work. Add up to 1/4 cup of olive oil and 1/2 tsp of cumin to this recipe, and I'll change my rating to 5 stars. Adding water to this recipe is not "optional" either. About 1/4 cup will be right. Don't add in the "reserved" bean juice. Drain and rinse those beans to get rid of the extra sugars.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2000
This recipe is the BEST to date! I made a batch up, and we ate it for lunches for a week. Spread it on a toasted pita bread, dip tortilla chips or carrot sticks in it. Any way, it is just divine. It is packed with nutrition too! My two year old daughter LOVES it (and she's the pickiest eater I know). I love being able to add what I like to it. A little lemon juice and garlic makes it delicious! Great recipe, very easy, very kid-friendly. We give it two tummies up!! :-)
Excellent! I made this for Thanksgiving as part of a veggie dish and it was devoured. For an added twist, try one batch with ground kalamata olives, or another with eggplant (babaganoush). This is a great base recipe as is and gives you some room to add things to your liking knowing it'll still taste great!
Great and simple! I agree with the advice to save some of the bean "juice" to help thin the hummus a bit. I also add a bit of olive oil, some tabasco sauce, about 1/4-1/2 tsp of cumin and crushed red peppers, and maybe a bit more lemon juice. This recipe is MUCH better after at least 24-48 hours of time to "meld" in the fridge. Be careful with the red peppers and the tobasco--it may not taste spicy enough right away, but after 24-48 hours, the spices will definitely be noticed!
AMBOPAIGE
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2000
I made this hummus for a kid's b-day party and everybody loved it!!! I made it using a hand chopper leaving it rather chunky and much more flavorful than other creamier recipes.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2000
I like to throw in a little fresh, finely chopped garlic to add a bit of a kick, and to promote healthy arteries (raw garlic sucks excess fat out of the bloodstream!)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2002
This is such a great hummus recipe! It could use a bit more garlic and lemon juice than suggested, but it's one of the best I've ever tasted!
Made 1/2 recipes as this was too much for just us.this but did add extra water, olive oil and cumin to the mix as other reviews have suggested. DH loved it, which is a shock as he doesn't really eat this kind of stuff. 3 year old not so keen but it was a good try. =-)
Wow. This tastes just like the stuff at my favorite restaurant, except needed a little salt and more garlic...both easy fixes. Also recommend using a REALLY good food processor. Came out perfectly. Texture and flavor are really authentic.
I gave this a 4 because I modified it based on another reviewer's comments. I also added 1/2 tsp cumin and 1/4 cup olive oil. Next time I'll also add a little water. It made the consistency less thick and easy to spread. It is a winner.
This recipe was 'OK'. Good start but did need some major adjustments. I began with the recipe originally written, did the taste test & had to adjust from there. To start- when draining the beans, RESERVE the liquid & set aside. Do NOT add WATER! Instead, add the reserved liquid as needed until desired consistency is acquired. Water will do nothing for flavor! Skipped lemon zest- found it pointless. Used minced garlic out of a jar instead of cloves, & I can say I used about 1.5 Tbsp. so I'm not sure 2 cloves would be enough (depending on size). Parsley & green onion I added less of. Too much green was not doing much for a real hummus flavor & no good for aesthetic appeal. Also agree w/ other reviewers- NO olive oil or cumin?! Necessity for a true hummus! HAD to add about 1/3 Tbsp. of cumin & at least 1.5-2 Tbsp. of olive oil. Did need the salt & pepper, to really bring the flavor out. But I suggest starting w/ the recipe as originally written, doing the taste test, then adding more of each ingredient as needed until the desired flavor is acquired. Really did find myself having to add more of almost all the flavoring ingredients as hubby & myself were doing the taste test along the process. I still question why green onion or parsley should be included. Added onion powder to taste & that was perfect, without the parsley. Parsley would only be good as a 'garnish'. Good base- but really needs adjusting + the olive oil & cumin! Thanks for a good start.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2003
This was a good basic hummus recipe. The only thing I would change next time is to decrease the amount of tahini because the flavor was a little too strong. Also, I would not recommend using a blender for this (unless you have a super high quality one). This hummus was just too much for my poor little blender and it bent the blades! But that's ok-it still works, just next time I will drag out my food processor.
Love this hummus! I've made it with and without the tahini and it was good either way. I never use the parsley or lemon zest. Also I add olive oil like a lot of other reviewers suggested...maybe 1/4 cup. I crave this version of hummus over the stuff at my favorite Greek restaurant.
Enjoyed this very much. Halved the recipe and added 2 cloves of garlic, added a bit of oil,more lemon and a bit of water to make it thiner and some morrocan spice. Would try red onions next time and I added all the zest from the lemon after it was pureed. Very nice. Might try some roasted pine nuts as well or seasame seeds. Definitely making again. Like the nutrition level.
Since I tried this recipe, I have made it several times. My faminly insists on having this available for a snack. I had trouble finding the tahini...(it was with orential food) Thank you to the other reviews for describing it, so I knew what I was looking for.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/29/2004
I took this hummus to a potluck of primarily vegetarians who'd tasted hummus many times before...and they all gave it rave reviews! It adds some new excitement (and a little more color!) to the traditional hummus recipe, and the onion & parsley compliment it well. Also, I added 1 can of kidney beans instead of a 2nd can of garbanzo beans and was pleased with the result...plus that gave it little specs of red too to make it look better.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/13/2003
While this recipie varied from my mother's traditional middle eastern version of Hummus, I found it to be very easy to scale down and make in a smaller batch. Also, the addition of parsley and green onion give the Hummus good depth of taste.
This was very close to the hummus at my favorite restaurant. I did double the lemon juice and garlic, however. I think next time I may reduce the amount of tahini a little, just because it was a tad thick, and all the fat comes from the tahini anyway. But overall, it was really great.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2003
Very good hummus! I tried to make it in the blender thinking that would make it smoother. Not a good idea! The blender was not happy. But once I finally got the whole thing blended it was excellent!
Found this as i was out of cumin and wanted hummus. Wow, its very good. I used chick peas, lemon juice, garlic, oil, bit of water, tahini, few splashes hot sauce, salt, pepper, dried parsley, and some onion powder. Leave in fridge overnight. Very Yummy.
This is a wonderful recipe. I made it for a party and it went over very well. I did have to add a little water to thin it a bit. If I had read the comments about not using the blender, I would have saved myself some trouble. Use a mixer if you don't have a food processor.
We eat hummus all the time at my house. I add about 1/2-1/3 cup of evoo, no onion or parsley or pepper. Sometimes I'll throw a roasted red pepper into the food processor to have roasted red pepper hummus once in a while. My husband is Lebanese and really likes my hummus.
Hummus without olive oil qualifies for a lenten style spread and this is a good recipe. I would double the amount of garlic as I prefer my hummus a bit "hotter". Ditto for the lemon juice. Bottomline: this qualifies for a "build/taste as you go" type recipe.
Delicious! I substituted one can of garbanzo beans and one can of cannellini beans (they have more flavor and a smoother texture) and I sauteed the garlic in a little sesame oil to release the flavor and kill the bite and then added the tahini to the pan and sauteed it as well. I blended all other ingredients and added the tahini mixture last and processed until smooth. Amazing! It's a big batch so I separated it and added a little cumin to one batch. This one is a keeper.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.