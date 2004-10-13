Hummus I

4.2
63 Ratings
  • 5 32
  • 4 20
  • 3 8
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This is a very basic recipe for the popular garbanzo and sesame seed pate. Vary the flavor by adding a few mint leaves, a little fresh ginger, or red pepper flakes. I make it in a food processor now, but I used to make it by putting the garbanzo beans through a ricer.

Recipe by Maryellen

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place garbanzo beans, tahini, lemon juice, lemon zest, garlic, parsley, and green onion in the bowl of a food processor. Blend until smooth, adding water if the mixture is too thick. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
62 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 6.5g; fat 3.4g; sodium 71.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022