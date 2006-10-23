Spaghetti Squash I

I have to give this as low rating even though the recipe is sound. The reason is how to cook the squash. Temperature is wrong and so is the time. First, do NOT cut the squash. Instead, use a long bladed serrated knife to poke holes all over the squash (be careful!). Put the squash in shallow pan (no need to butter or add any liquid) and bake at 375 degrees for ONE HOUR. Remove from the oven and use oven mitts to hold steady with one hand while cutting with the serrated knife. Cut in half then scoop the center seeds/fibrous strands out of each half. Then use a fork to scrape the flesh which yields the spaghetti like noodles. You will be able to see the "spaghetti-ness" before starting. The squash is AWESOME. It is very mild in flavor and can be used with any and every sauce/vegetable/meat/etc. It does NOT taste like squash so feel free to go crazy. It is also low calorie, low carb, NO fat (5.5 grams effective (net) carbohydrate plus 2 grams fiber and 30 calories). Perfect for diets or if you just want something delicious and filling. Might even be a great Thanksgiving treat (dinner, dessert or ??)

Read More