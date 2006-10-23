Spaghetti Squash I

The flesh of spaghetti squash comes out in long strands, very much resembling the noodles for which it is named. In this recipe, the 'noodles' are tossed with vegetables and feta cheese. You can substitute different vegetables, but be sure to use ones that have contrasting colors.
My boyfriend and I had never had spaghetti squash, but as he said, I would give it a 10 star if I could. I am not a fan of squash at all.... but this was so good... All the right blends of veggies. I didnt have fresh basil, used less of the dry basil, also sauted veggies in olive oil , and depending on the size of squash might take longer then 30 mins, i just did the knife test, and knew it needed more time, so added 15 more minutes on.Had a medium size one and well there wasnt any left overs. I had a bowl and bf had the rest, he loved it.. So hats off to the chef who made this a keeper in our house. I also added grated parmesan cheese on top after it was served, yummy we love cheese :) and a loaf of fresh bread to go with it is a meal in it self. This would go great as a side dish for the parmesan tilapia fish , that I also found on here. That too was good. I love to cook and have found so many good recipes on here, this is at the top.... go figure and I thought I hated squash.
I have to give this as low rating even though the recipe is sound. The reason is how to cook the squash. Temperature is wrong and so is the time. First, do NOT cut the squash. Instead, use a long bladed serrated knife to poke holes all over the squash (be careful!). Put the squash in shallow pan (no need to butter or add any liquid) and bake at 375 degrees for ONE HOUR. Remove from the oven and use oven mitts to hold steady with one hand while cutting with the serrated knife. Cut in half then scoop the center seeds/fibrous strands out of each half. Then use a fork to scrape the flesh which yields the spaghetti like noodles. You will be able to see the "spaghetti-ness" before starting. The squash is AWESOME. It is very mild in flavor and can be used with any and every sauce/vegetable/meat/etc. It does NOT taste like squash so feel free to go crazy. It is also low calorie, low carb, NO fat (5.5 grams effective (net) carbohydrate plus 2 grams fiber and 30 calories). Perfect for diets or if you just want something delicious and filling. Might even be a great Thanksgiving treat (dinner, dessert or ??)
We love this in our house. But I've modified it a little to better suit our tastes. Firstly I just put some puncture holes in the squash and throw it in the oven whole to bake -- it's much easier to cut when it's cooked and it's just as delicious. I also skip the olives and onion to give it a fresher less complicated taste. Lastly I use grape or cherry tomatoes, they're just nice and managable.
I had a half of spaghetti squash left over from last night and i can only do the spaghetti squash once in awhile for my DH as he is not a real lover of it. SO to allrecipes I went to look for something to do with the rest. I took all the ideas on the reviews and recreated a cold salad with using similar ingredients. Scraped out the SS and added EVOO, just a couple of dashes, and then diced half a red pepper and 1 tomato and a half cucumber (seeded) Tossed in some scallions cut on the bias and 2 cloves of garlic and about a small can of black olives, salt and pepper, Then about 1/2 cup of feta and some snips of fresh basil from my garden along with some fresh tarragon. Cant wait for dinner! Samples were divine! ps I always punch holes in my spagetti squash and then do in the microwave. Let cool, slice and seed. Will try the cooked version in a cooler season. Thanks James!
DELICIOUS!!!!! Love spaghetti squash but needed new receipe. Easy to make. Used kalamata olives and sauteed the garlic and onion in butter with the olive oil. Tried it also with chopped fresh spinach. Will definitely make again. EXCELLENT!
By far the best and most surprising dish i have made from this site. It's amazing how much the squash tastes like noodles, in fact i prefered it. It was very nice to not feel guilty for eating pasta. I used 2 garlic cloves and left out the olives because I had none in the house. I'm going to make this for my squash hating boyfriend next weekend.
Definately a dish you can be creative with. No fresh basil so used dry basil and added fresh Italian parsley. Oregano or sage would be good too. Used olive oil and a little salt and pepper. Great fall side dish. Can be made ahead. Reheat in microwave then add cheese, olives and herbs.
I am baffled how much some reviewers change a recipe then give it a rating.....they are really rating their own version, not the original! Anyway, this was great just as written. Please don,t skip the feta or substitute Parmesan because the feta adds just the right flavor layer, yum. I have been making spaghetti squash for 35 years, I even grew it in the garden years ago, but this is the best recipe I have ever found--- thank you
We have spaghetti squash often (substitute it for any dish calling for spaghetti pasta) and really love it. So when I found this recipe, with all its blend of vegetables,I just knew this recipe would be colorful and delicious. I normally like Parmesan cheese with spaghetti squash, so feta was something new. We did like this, but I missed the flavor of the Parmesan, and much prefer it over the feta. I used olive oil rather than vegetable oil and, of course, salt and freshly ground pepper.
This is a great recipe. My husband absolutely loved it! I'll admit, I did not prepare it as written, I merely used the same concept. Here's what I did: I baked the squash as directed, scooped out the pulp and set aside. In the meantime, I used evoo to saute onion, garlic, zucchini and mushrooms. I seasoned with black pepper, paprika, a touch of salt, a pinch of brown sugar, and sweet basil. I added a can of fire roasted tomatoes. Next is where I started changing things up. I used a deep glass baking dish and put a layer of the squash down on the bottom, then i covered it with a layer of my tomatoes and veggies, then I covered with a sharp grated parmesan cheese. Then I repeated with the remaining squash and veggies and cheese (imagine you were making a lasagna). I baked on a low heat for about 20 minutes (just waiting for the husband to arrive home for supper). It was delicious!! The cheese melted nicely and it smelled fabulous. A nice addition would be a good crusty bread. I am excited to make this again. I appreciated that it is very flexible. You could vary the veggies considerably and still have a great dish.
If you don't have much time to cook, you can cook the squash in the microwave. Heat whole squash in the microwave for 3 minutes to soften the skin. Cut the squash in half. Place cut sides of squash down on a plate with some water on the bottom. Cover with plastic wrap to keep the moisture in. Heat in microwave for about 8 minutes (depends on the size of the squash). This is a delicious recipe!!!
Very, very good. I did change a few things. As printed on the sticker on the squash, I pierced the squash several times and microwaved it 5-6 minutes and let it rest about 5 minutes before cutting in half. I spread a little butter and sprinkled the inside of each half with some salt, pepper & garlic powder. Instead of vegetable oil, I used olive oil. I added a little butter, white wine and lemon juice and sauted about 3 cloves of garlic. Then added onions first, later added chopped bell pepper and portobello mushrooms. After a few minutes, added petite chopped tomatoes (canned, drained). Then poured over the "noodles" and sprinkled some parmesan cheese (did not have feta) and chopped olives. YUM! I'll try adding some fresh spinach next time.
This was excellent, it made the spaghetti squash taste more like spaghetti and less like squash! After halving the squash, I scooped out the guts (the stringy stuff that smells like pumpkin) with a spoon, scraping until I hit the firm, fleshy part. I did bake the squash for 45 minutes instead of 30, and added a little parmesan cheese to the top of the finished dish. I'll definitely be eating this again - especially because I'm on a diet and pasta is a NO NO! Thanks for the great recipe! P.S. The seeds can be salted and roasted just like pumpkin seeds for a snack.
I really liked the taste of this and will definitely make it again. HOWEVER - the squash did NOT cook in 30 min and I even had the oven higher than 350, it took almost double time. Next time I will save the trouble and cook the squash in the microwave.
I used what I had on hand--a large spaghetti squash bought today at a local farmer's market, 6 ripe homegrown roma tomatoes medium dice, a small zucchini cubed, a bell pepper cut into bitesized pieces, a handful of sliced shiitake mushrooms, 4 cloves garlic diced fine, a small onion out of the garden diced medium, some coarsely chopped oregano, thyme, and parsley (just out of the herb garden)and a generous amount of grated parmesan. To give the squash a little more flavor I diced up a couple of the cloves of garlic and some of the herbs and sprinkled them over the meat of the squash halves before wrapping them in foil (for fear of them drying out too much) and baking them at 350F for 45 minutes. (Ended up putting them back in 10 more minutes for a total of 55 minutes) I used an iron wok for cooking the vegetables. Sauteed the onion and garlic in EVOO and butter, then added the zucchini, mushrooms, a pinch of kosher salt, a little fresh ground black pepper, a few more fresh herbs, and finally the tomatoes. Plated the squash and topped each serving with the sauteed vegetables, grated parmesan cheese, and garnished with a few more fresh herbs.
A satisfying and surprisingly delicious meal! I sometimes add spinach for the extra iron, and almost always add chick peas into this dish for the added protien (and taste!). I have at times used (a lot of) parmesan when I had no feta, and this works. The recipe definitely requires longer cooking of the squash -- I give it an hour. There are usually lots of left overs, as there are only two of us, so I usually I bake them in a casserole dish, and cover the top with grated mixed cheeses. Leftovers can also be added to whole grain pasta & a simple (ie: jarred) tomato sauce.
Wow-- This is such a good and easy recipe. I poled about 5 wholes in the squash and put it in the microwave for 5 minutes. This made it easier to cut in half. I added 1 1/2 cups of water to a baking dish and baked the squash cut side down for 55 minutes. It was perfect! I also used Kalamata olives instead of black to keep up with the Med. feel. YUM! Just remember that when you first cut it open, you need to clean out all the seeds and stringing stuff, just like a pumpkin. The thick squash you see will actually turn in to the spaghetti.
An easier way to prepare the squash is to slice it in half, place cut side down in a shallow pyrex dish. Fill the bottom of dish with water & cover with saran-wrap. Micro btwn 15-20 minutes or until fork inserts into back of squash easily. Followed the rest of the recipe other than using cilantro flavored olive oil in place of veggie oil. Fabulous tasting! Have already made it a few other times.
It is really silly to cook the squash in the oven. Just poke it a few times and place it in the microwave for 10 minutes on high. Remove, cut and use. No mess, no fuss and no trying to cut a hard shell squash. Works for butternut, Acorn and all others. Why waste time and energy. Use you Micro to save money and time.
This was a really good recipe. I added some sauteed chicken and it made for a hearty meal. It could have had a bit more sauce, but not much (my squash was pretty big as well). I love this as an alternative to pasta. My squash was not crunchy, but tender-crisp. We liked it that way. Spaghetti squash can really be mushy if cooked too long. I will add more basil next time. My husband really liked it too and he can be picky when I try to make lighter recipes. We will definitely make again!
Delish and healthy! Sauteed the onions and garlic in cooking spray (a high quality teflon pan is such a worthwhile investment!) and actually boiled the squash to save some time. Yes, I know microwaving is quickest, but in order to make it so, you have to cover the dish with celophane, which I've heard is toxic when zapped, so boiling was the next best bet. Up the basil to 3 heaping T and don't substitute dried! Also, Italian diced tomatoes in a can instead of fresh adds a nice touch. The feta taste is excellent. I love spaghetti squash, and this is an excellent recipe!!
This is wonderful. I used a combo of black & green olives. It's also great with spaghetti sauce and sausage on top. I may never want pasta again!
Delicious! I ended up cutting out 1 tbs each of butter and oil because it was a little too oily the first time. And I ended up using extra mushrooms (portabellos) because I *love* mushrooms. Really, really yummy.
I made this last night, and my family and I absolutely LOVED it! I made a couple changes, however. I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil, and I added asparagus. The asparagus and tomato combination made for an absolutely beautiful display. I also did not have fresh basil, so instead I used about 2 tbsp. of basil pesto, which was outstanding! I stirred it into the vegetables after sauteeing the onion, garlic and asparagus and before I added the tomatoes. I will definitely make this again!
Yummo - Great recipe - thanks for sharing I did as you suggested and added a nice bright stalk of broccoli. The feta cheese and olives really make this dish pop really - don't judge this recipe without them! I am going to spring for some stronger tangy black olives next time. I might add some red pepper flakes too just to spice it up a bit. This is a definite keeper for my vegetarian meals. Great filling dish for a diet night too! As others have said my squash was on the large side and it did take 40 minutes to get soft.
What a yummy surprise! I'm new to cooking and I've never once even tried squash. I saw on the Rachael Ray show that squash helps stablize your blood sugar. I'm borderline diabetic, so thought I'd give it a try. I followed the recipe for the most part, but also added some fresh mushrooms. It was very tasty and I'm now not afraid of squash! It was a hit with my husband as well. :)
James, What an awesome recipe. Last night I had Speghetti Squash for the first time. It was absolutely delicious. I used a little more garlic. I didn't have feta cheese so I crumbled Asiago cheese. I also added 1/3 of a yellow pepper and 1/3 of a red pepper. It looked so colorful and beautiful. Thank you so much for sharing your recipe with us. I will be making this very often. I can't believe I missed out on Speghetti Squash all these years. Thanks again. ~ Airama ~
This Is delicious!! The first time I made it the squash didn't cook well, so this time I cut the squash in half, seeded it and placed it in a baking dish/pan face down with 3/4 cup water at 350 degrees for about 45 min...it is done when knife inserted in middle goes in easy. You have to adjust baking time depending on size of squash. I let it cool and 'twisted' the strands out with a fork. It came out perfect!! Thanks for a great recipe!
Awesome recipe! I love all kinds of winter squash and this was a big hit. I added in sliced zucchini and yellow squash with the vegetables. The feta cheese really makes this good, so don't skimp on it!
Wow I like this even better than real spaghetti!! I had a spaghetti squash sitting on the counter for 4 months and I was worried it had gone dry, so I took someone's advice and placed it in a baking pan with 1.5 cups water. (I've microwaved spaghetti squash before, but that tends to dry it out). I also brushed the squash with canola oil and salt/pepper before putting it in the oven. I added olive oil, 3 cups canned crushed tomatoes, chopped spinach, black beluga lentils, and frozen basil. I omitted the olives. I didn't have onions so I used onion powder instead. I also added salt/pepper and crushed red pepper flakes to the sauce. I substituted shredded parmesan for the feta, but I tried a bit with feta and it was nice as well. This is such a quick, easy, and versatile dish!
Delicious! This is kind of a "common sense" recipe where you can add or delete any kind of spice, cheese or veggie you want. You can treat this just like any pasta dish and let your imagination run wild.
Being my first time cooking and/or eating spaghetti squash, I was very nervous. I'm not squash's biggest fan. But I thought I'd give it a try. Absolutely fabulous! The sticker on the squash suggested microwaving it for five minutes then baking for 45, which I did, lining a pan with foil for the baking time. I was out of feta cheese so I used ricotta instead, mixing it in at the last moment. It still worked, but I'll be sure to use feta next time. After I forked the squash, I tasted it. Very yummy! I think I'll also try it as a dessert with cinnamon and artificial sweetener, too. Because of the squash cooking time, next time I think I'll cook two and freeze some for later use.
This was a delicious, easy recipe! I had some squash in my freezer from the summer, so I used it in this recipe. I made a few changes to the recipe. I did not include olives and used a can of diced tomatoes, instead of fresh. I also added asparagus and sliced portabella mushrooms. Awesome! The fresh basil is a must in this recipe! I made breadsticks to accompany the meal, but really didn't need them. The meal is filling! I'm excited for the summer, so I can make this recipe again, with fresh squash!
Outstanding. I had to cook the squash about 20 minutes longer because the noodles were too crunchy, and they came out perfect after about 50 minutes in the oven. I also used a large can of diced tomatoes in the juice instead of fresh tomatoes, and I used gorgonzola instead of feta because I love it. Otherwise, it was all the same and it was absolutely fantastic! My husband loved it, but our 2 young kids did not.
This is an awesome recipe! I used 3 cloves of garlic, a 28 oz. can of diced tomatoes, 2 tsp. dried basil, and a handful of Kalamata olives. I served the dish with focaccia bread, roasted garlic, grilled veggies (red peppers, zucchini, eggplant and red onions) and a bottle of good red wine. We just loved it!!!
I am a vegetarian and really thought I was going to like this recipe. I followed the recipe to a "T" with no additions or deletions. I thought it was on the bland side. The feta gives it some kick, but just not enough for me. I don't now what would improve this for me. I think I will move on and look for other recipes.
Used red, orange, and yellow bell peppers, and a red onion. Along with the basil, olives, and feta, this turned into a really colorful (and delicious!) dish. I renamed it "Confetti Squash"!!! Very popular with everyone who tried it.
Served this for Christmas Eve dinner, and it was a hit. Even people who don't like squash loved it -- it didn't taste like squash at all, more like pasta instead. I used kalamata olives instead of black olives and cherry tomatoes cut in half instead of large tomatoes. It turned out to be a very Mediterranean dish, which was well received by my Italian family.
This recipe is one of the best I have tried. It is easy to prepare, and is ready fairly quickly. The flavors blend well and it is always a success. It is great in the winter and heavenly in the summer with tomatoes from the garden. Try it - you'll be glad you did.
Very good spaghetti squash!! It was easy to make and tasted good! I did cook my spaghetti squash in the microwave so I didn't have to heat up an oven in the hot weather by cutting in half, scooping out the seeds, and then placing the halves cut side down and cooking them for about 6 minutes. (My spaghetti squash was huge!) I will probably make this again since it is so easy and I have a lot of squashes from the garden!
Delish! I just discovered spaghetti squash this week so I had to try this. Although this is a fabulous way to eat it, I love it almost as much just plain with a little butter, salt, and pepper. But making it this way was definitely more fun, and it looked prettier on the plate. :-) I didn't use any oil for sauteeing, just Pam, and 2 tsp dried basil because I can't get fresh here. Thanks for the recipe!!
I baked the squash whole but next time I'll halve it and bake in 1/4" water because it comes out less crunchy that way. Used cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onion, and extra garlic. YUM YUM!!!
This dish was a wonderful surprise. It was very light and fresh tasting, a great summertime meal. When I make this again, I think I will add more garlic and additional veggies. I found that it helped to dry the squash strands on paper towels before mixing everything together.
Great flavor ~ my kids loved it as the main coarse. It was also great reheated the next day when I served it with Lemon Garlic Tilapia (from this site). Makes quite a bit depending on the size of the squash used.
this was a really nice new dish for me. i had never made spaghetti squash before, and it will become a regular side dish for us. thanks for the recipe. the only real changes i made were throwing the squash in the microwave for about 3 minutes to make it easier to cut, and baking it a little longer than suggested. i also used scallions in place of the onion because that is what i had in the house.
This recipe is very versitile and sooooo good!! I've made it twice with moderations. I leave out the feta and the olives, saute a chopped red pepper with the onion, substitute a can of diced tomatoes w/Italian seasoning for the chopped tomatoes, and best of all, add a bunch of kale (chopped) in with the can of tomatoes. A dash of Italian seasoning too. Simply heaven!! And very healthy as an added bonus. Be sure to have bread to sop up the juice! :)
This was a great variation on the usual marinara sauce I usually use on Spaghetti Squash. I used canned diced tomatoes(drained instead of fresh)and olive oil instead of vegetable but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Next time, however,I will use kalamata olives instead of ripe black olives -- I think they will give the vegetable mixture much more "zip".
Delicious! I've only had spaghetti squash once before and it was bland but I decided to try it one more time. I am so glad I did. My husband and i loved this! Highly recommend this recipe! I tweaked the recipe by using canned tomatoes with basil and oregano and feta cheese with tomato and basil. I will definately make this again!
I've lost 60 lbs. on weight watchers, and this recipe is just what I look for. I make vegetables my main focus for a meal. Then I add to it, chicken, tofu, lean meat, lite cheese. Of course salads and soups. thanks Patty
I've made this exactly as listed, and it was delicious. In an attempt to make it a bit more filling I made a few adjustments and created a customized recipe with chicken, roasted tomatoes, pine nuts and sundried tomatoes ... Amazing.
This was very good and healthy too. I microwaved the squash which was much less time consuming. Pierce the squash with a sharp knife about five times, microwave on a paper towel on high for 10-12 minutes turning three times. Let it sit for 5 minutes, then cut lengthwise and remove the seeds. I used canned tomatoes along with the other ingredients, added a little salt and pepper. It was excellent...will definitely make this again.
What a fabulous recipe! I served it as a vegetarian main course but it would be just as wonderful as a side with grilled meats. Fresh basil is a must in this recipe but I used canned organic diced tomatoes with excellent results. For those who have not tried spaghetti squash this is a perfect recipe to get started.
Awesome alternative to spaghetti. Felt so lightweidght to eat. I would bake an additional 10 minutes for a softer "noodle".
I did minor alterations but still, fabulous. I cut the squash in half, seeded and then filled each half with water. Wrapped in foil and baked for 50 minutes. Took about 4 tbsps of EVOO and warmed with basil stems for about 20 mins. Sauteed 1/2 an eggplant, red onion, red bellpepper, portobello, cherry tomatos, and about 2 loose cups of fresh basil. Seasoned with about 2 tbsps of Tony's and chili paste. Sauteed on medium for about 20 mins. Added the spaghetti squash and voila! Served with wheat bread, pinot noir and brownies for dessert.
Made this last night following original recipe as written by James. Used fresh basil and tomatoes from our garden. Excellent, as written. Will add a few more black olives next time for our personal taste.
I'm kind of neutral on this recipe. It wasn't super; it wasn't bad. I would recommend longer cooking on the squash, as even 45 minutes wasn't enough -- still crunchy. (Is it supposed to be that way?) Anyway, that may have affected my rating unfairly. It's worth trying again, as it's the first time I've ever tried spaghetti squash any way except plain with butter... new is good. Worth mentioning that three little kids liked it (and they've never had feta cheese or spaghetti squash before). Thanks for the recipe, James!
I have been making spaghetti squash for 30 years. Here's a tip. Don't cut it in half, that cuts the shreds in half. Cut it across into circles, then bake. When you use a fork to remove the pulp, it will really resemble spaghetti.
I thought this was absolutely delicious. My husband and his friend weren't too crazy about it, but moreso because they didn't like the ingredients to begin with. I love tomato sauce, olives, and spaghetti squash. I made exactly as directed and wouldn't change a thing. I'll make it agian for myself, and this time I won't share.
So this was amazing! Of course I tweaked it. I cooked the squash in the microwave. I sauteed chicken breast, salt & pepper, olive oil, fresh basil & oregano from my garden, green pepper and used halved cherry tomatoes at the end, with a handful of fresh spinach. I didn't use olives, and wish I'd have had some feta. I sprinkled with parmesan to serve. I will never have spaghetti squash another way!
Delicious! According to the reviews the noodles weren't supposed to be "crunchy", but I liked them that way ... I purposely did not cook them longer because I tasted them when they were still "crunchy" and liked them so much! My husband loved it, too! Definently a keeper, something different than your normal fare : ) Update: I made this a second time and didn't have olives and accidentally left out the basil. BIG difference. We had to add pepper and salt and it was okay but I'm glad I'd written a review before to remember how good it was with the basil and olives!
This was superb. I added a purple pepper. I was very fortunate to have the squash, tomato, basil, and pepper all from my garden and I happened to have the other ingredients on hand. I highly recommend this recipe. I think it would also be delicious with shrimp added for company. Instead of baking I nuked the squash whole for 18 mins after forking holes in it. Make sure to use a plate to catch the juices if you try that method.
This was the first time I cooked spaghetti squash, and I felt it was really good!! My husband even said it was good! I prepared squash by boiling whole until it was soft, while looking for recipes on the internet, instead of baking. I don't know that I could have cut in half prior to boiling anyhow. I also only had green tomatoes, so that's what I used, and kept them in saute pan longer. I think this is a really great recipe though, and would try it exactly as it's written next time. Thank you!
My family love my tweaked version of this recipe. Instead of serving it as a warm salad or a side dish, I serve it as a one-dish meal. I brown one pound of spicy Italian sausages from Trader Joe's in a big pan, add onions and garlic to saute until soft. I turn the heat to simmer while I scrape the squash into the pan. Turn the heat up to medium, add salt to taste, add tomatoes, black olives, and basil. Heat through all ingredients and serve on dinner plate. Sparkle whatever shredded cheese in my fridge on top.
WOW!-DON'T CHANGE A THING.unless your like me and dont have fresh basil on hand-I soaked my dry basil in hot water- and I'm lasy and cooked my squash in the microwave(cut in half deseed,sprinkle with salt and pepper,cut side up-no water for 15 min) this makes it less soggy. AGAIN WOW!
This was an easy, healthy and filling dinner! I omitted the black olives and used up some zucchini that I had on hand. The feta is what made the dish even better. I have only prepared spaghetti squash in a more Italian-style (e.g. with marinara or with chicken parm) but this was delicious and will be made again.
I made a couple revisions to the recipe based on what I had available to me. I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil to make it more heart-healthy. My husband and I don't eat onions so I omitted onions completely. I didn't have any minced garlic so I ended up using garlic salt instead and the minced basil in the tube rather than chopped fresh basil. It came out great, was very easy and quick to make, and even my picky husband who doesn't like veggies thought it tasted good. Great alternative to pasta or good as a main dish for vegetarians. Will definitely make again.
Good recipe. A different and interesting way to prepare spaghetti squash. I made it with gorgonzola cheese (as I didn't have any feta on hand) and 1 can of diced tomatoes (I would use only half a can next time).Served it as a side dish with italian sausage. I saved the squash "shells" after I scraped out the flesh, and then spooned the finished mixture back into the shells to serve - it made a nice presentation. Thanks for the recipe!
Third time making this - Love it! Fresh garden tomatoes & basil are a must. If you want to shorten the cooking time and zing it up a bit, cut squash in quarters, place in a mircrowave safe dish, add 3/8" of water to the bottom. Lay a couple julienned strips of red pepper on each quarter along with a small pat of butter or drizzle with olive oil. Cover dish with plastic wrap to seal. Microwave for 8-10 mins. Saute onions and garlic (with additional red pepper if you want). I like mine chopped, almost minced. Turn off heat and add tomatoes, gently mixing. Add basil. Finish recipe as written by James. (As I'm a feta-fan, I add over a cup. ) For fun, save the quarter shells and place the mixings back inside, like twice-baked potatoes, to serve. Top with julienned red pepper and julienned basil.
This recipe is delicious. I did add a few more veggies but other than that followed it. Next time I will bake the squash whole first because it was very hard to cut in half. I added some spinach, zuccini, and mushrooms. I didn't have fresh basil so I used dried and It was still very good. Very very good! And so good for you. This recipe is a keeper.
Delicious! It was difficult to cut the squash raw so I threw it in the microwave for 10 minutes and then it was very easy to cut and finish baking in the oven. Everyone raved over this.
Left out the black olives, as we aren't fans. Fantastic recipe. Quick note -- if you anticipate left-overs, serve the feta as a dressing to avoid reheating meltdowns.
This would get 5 stars if my spaghetti squash could have been cut open with a knife. Even my razorr-sharp French Chef's knife didn't work. What does work is to microwave the whole squash for 20 minutes on high, then cut in half and remove seeds, let cool, and proceed with remainder of recipe.
I'm clean eating so this was a great recipe to file away. I added chicken breast and thighs sauteed in olive oil. I removed the chicken and sauteed the onion and 3 cloves garlic and a cup sun dried, not in oil, tomatoes. After they cooked a bit I added some swiss chard. Omitted the olives because I was out and used goat's cheese rather than feta. Super delicious and easy.
This recipe was really tasty. It was my first time ever trying spaghetti squash and I enjoyed it. My husband was a little leery, after bad experiences with spaghetti squash as a child, but he really enjoyed this too!
