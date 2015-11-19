Fried Gorgonzola Olives

6 Ratings
Cheese stuffed large pitted black olives breaded and fried golden brown.

By Craig J Doucette

prep:
25 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Drain olives well on paper towels. Place Gorgonzola cheese in a pastry bag, or a heavy plastic bag, and squirt into each olive.

  • Whisk together the eggs and milk; place the bread crumbs in a shallow bowl. Dip olives in the egg mixture, shake off the excess, and roll in bread crumbs to coat; set aside.

  • Heat at least 4 inches of oil in a large pot to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Fry olives in hot oil until golden brown and drain on paper towels. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
359 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 27.8g; cholesterol 83mg; sodium 1202.4mg. Full Nutrition
