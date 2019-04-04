Lucky and Rippy's Favorite Dog Food

This is a great meal. We put all fresh vegetables bought from the local road side stands of neighbors and the amish. We included zucchini, yellow squash, celery, carrots, and broccoli. Instead of 6-1/2 cups water, we used 4 cups bone broth we made from the chickens. Bone broth has a LOT of vitamins and minerals, including glucosamine and chondroitin. We also used only 3 cups Long Grain Brown Rice instead of white. AND we have always given garlic in small quantities to our Labs. This keeps away fleas. I read all the time where others say garlic is toxic to dogs. Well, it IS also toxic to people, yet we eat it. As long as you do not overdue it on the garlic, it is fine. An article I read said one clove for a large breed. Clove sizes vary greatly! We put in about a teaspoon for the entire amount. My one dog is diabetic. Since being on this food her insulin levels have been 150 points lower. She still gets insulin but less. They are now on day 2 of this dog food. I also entered the nutrients used in this recipe into a nutrient calculator online. It gives most of what they need per day. We mixed with a 1/4 amount of their grain free holistic dog food for added crunch. As a snack to keep teeth clean, we give raw carrots. We still will give them a supplement. Human grade for works just as well as pet grade per my vet. Update: 11/18/18 - We are nearly approaching month 3 of this dog food. Our dogs look FABULOUS!!! When we make this, as another gentleman said, rice wil