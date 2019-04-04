Lucky and Rippy's Favorite Dog Food

protein: 31.8g 64 %
carbohydrates: 53.9g 18 %
dietary fiber: 2.2g 9 %
soluble fiber: 0.2g
insoluble fiber: 0.6g
sugars: 0.1g
monosaccharides: 0g
disaccharides: 0g
other carbs: 48.4g
fat: 2g 3 %
saturated fat: 0.5g 3 %
mono fat: 0.5g
poly fat: 0.5g
trans fatty acid: 0g
cholesterol: 65.9mg 22 %
water: 248.2g
ash: 1.9g
vitamin a iu: 1748.3IU 35 %
vitamin a re: 179.3RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 172.5RE
vitamin a retinol: 6.8RE
vitamin a carotene: 0mcg
vitamin b1 thiamin: 0.5mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0.2mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 15.7mg
niacin equivalents: 21.9mg 109 %
vitamin b6: 0.8mg 38 %
vitamin b12: 0.4mcg 7 %
vitamin c: 4.9mg 8 %
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 0.3mg
vitamin e iu: 0.5IU 2 %
vitamin e mg: 0.3mg
folate: 156.8mcg 39 %
vitamin k: 0.3mcg
pantothenic acid: 1.6mg 16 %
boron: 44.1mg
calcium: 42.1mg 4 %
copper: 0.2mg 11 %
iron: 3.8mg 21 %
magnesium: 56.7mg 14 %
manganese: 0.8mg 39 %
phosphorus: 313.6mg 31 %
potassium: 433.9mg 12 %
selenium: 29.7mcg 42 %
sodium: 96.7mg 4 %
zinc: 1.7mg 12 %
40 butyric: 0g
60 caprioc: 0g
80 caprylic: 0g
100 capric: 0g
120 lauric: 0g
140 myristic: 0g
160 palmitic: 0.4g
180 stearic: 0.1g
161 palmitol: 0g
181 oleic: 0.4g
201 eicosen: 0g
221 erucic: 0g
182 linoleic: 0.3g
183 linolenic: 0.1g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
omega 3 fatty acid: 0.1g
omega 6 fatty acid: 0.4g
alanine: 1.7g
arginine: 2g
cystine: 0.4g
glycine: 1.5g
histidine: 0.9g
isoleucine: 1.6g
leucine: 2.4g
lysine: 2.5g
methionine: 0.8g
phenylalanine: 1.3g
proline: 1.3g
serine: 1.2g
threonine: 1.3g
tryptophan: 0.4g
tyrosine: 1.1g
valine: 1.6g
alcohol: 0g
caffeine: 0mg
pyramid meat: 0
exchange very lean meat: 0
energy: 371.7
aspartic acid: 2.9g
glutamic acid: 4.9g
thiamin: 0.5mg 32 %
riboflavin: 0.2mg 10 %
pyramid vegetables: 0
exchange starch: 0
biotin: 1.9mcg 1 %
chromium: 0.5mcg
pyramid bread: 0
vitamin d iu: 0IU
vitamin d mcg: 0mcg
fluoride: 104.1mg
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.