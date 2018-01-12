Spicy Nut Balls

These spicy little critters are perfect atop a crisp green salad or a hot cup of tomato soup. I like to use a combination of almonds and cashews. For the best flavor be sure to toast the nuts.

By Lorna

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
10 to 15 balls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix ground nuts and bread crumbs. Stir in olive oil, tomato paste, and hot sauce. Add minced green onion and parsley. Mix well.

  • Using your hands, form the mixture into bite-size balls. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 29.3g; fat 18.1g; sodium 531mg. Full Nutrition
