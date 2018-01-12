Spicy Nut Balls
These spicy little critters are perfect atop a crisp green salad or a hot cup of tomato soup. I like to use a combination of almonds and cashews. For the best flavor be sure to toast the nuts.
Perhaps it's me or maybe because I doubled the recipe, but these were a complete failure. The ingredients did in no way stick together to form a ball and even if they did, they look very unappetizing, like raw hamburger. Gross.
