Korean Marinated Flank Steak

Rating: 4.57 stars
35 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 24
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a great marinade for flank steak, my mom got it from a Korean friend when my dad was stationed overseas in the Army 50 years ago.

By suze

1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place garlic, ginger, and onion in the bowl of a blender. Add soy sauce, sesame oil, Worcestershire sauce, meat tenderizer, and sugar. Puree until smooth.

  • Pour the marinade into a resealable plastic bag or glass bowl. Score the flank steak and place into the marinade. Marinate overnight in the refrigerator.

  • Preheat a grill for medium-high heat.

  • Grill steak on preheated grill to desired doneness, about 7 minutes per side for medium.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
417 calories; protein 24.1g; carbohydrates 46.5g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 33.8mg; sodium 3660.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (35)

Most helpful positive review

Jewel
Rating: 4 stars
01/29/2010
Four stars as written, five stars with my tweaks! I made a 2 lb flank steak and knew that the marinade volume was way too much. I halved everything but the garlic and ginger, in fact I doubled the garlic and ginger! Also put in a healthy squirt of Sriracha for sweet heat. I also omitted the meat tenderizer, I don't think its needed if you fork your steak well. Marinade and steak went into my FoodSaver canister for 2 hours, but there was so much marinade that I couldn't bear to toss it! It went into a saucepan with 1/2 cup of water to tone the harshness of the soy sauce and raw onion, then thickened with arrowroot. Served the sauce with the steak at the table and it was a huge hit. I served it with an Asian style quinoa pilaf which was much more flavorful and healthy than rice. Dinner was amazing! I'll make this again! Read More
Helpful
(28)

Most helpful critical review

Hulio03
Rating: 3 stars
11/02/2010
With all the soy sauce (even reduced sodium) it was very salty. I'll try it again with less soy. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
Tammy
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2008
Our family and friends love it. They look forward to every time it is on the menu. Instead of using meat tenderizer we marinate two nights. One night in sprite to tenderize and the second night in the rest of the ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(26)
Rhianna
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2009
Excellent! It marinated for 2 whole days in the marinade. As I didn't have low-sodium soy sauce nor meat tenderizer, I substituted 1/2 soy sauce, 1/2 water & 2-4 Tblsp. pineapple juice, respectively. Will make this again. I served it with steamed (pearl) rice, Kor. green onion salad, & several lettuce leaves per person. We ate the thinly sliced meat Korean-style, wrapping all the foods in the leaves, & optionally dipping into a soy sauce & rice vinegar dip. Read More
Helpful
(26)
laughingmagpie
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2009
Very yummy even though my blender broke during the process (really old blender). I just left the marinade with chunky bits and marinaded over night. Tender and tasty but salty as I expected. Tasted a lot like Maui Ribs Marinade which hubby likes a lot. Big hit at the table. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Julie Moskal
Rating: 5 stars
05/11/2009
I live in South Korea right now and this is a great recipe! It works well with pork ribs/steak, too! Wrap the cut up pieces in bib lettuce and enjoy with rice! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Carrie C.
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2009
This came out great! A bit on the salty side(I love salt) but I didn't have any low sodium soy sauce. My family enjoyed it. I will definitely use this marinade again with a less costly piece of meat as I have 13 people in my home and flank steak can be pretty pricey. Thanks for a great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Kristen Valentino
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2010
Sooo delicious everyone loved it! Made according to the directions but substituted half of the soy sauce with water because I was nervous it would be overly salty. I let the flank steak marinade for 24 plus hrs and then grilled 6 minutes per side. The entire dinner party couldn't get over how delicious it was and one individual even requested the recipe saying it was the best steak she's ever had:) I will for sure be making this again and would highly recommend it to others! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Hulio03
Rating: 3 stars
11/02/2010
With all the soy sauce (even reduced sodium) it was very salty. I'll try it again with less soy. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Milly Suazo-Martinez
Rating: 5 stars
09/12/2011
Stop what you are doing right now and go make this marinade. It is FANTASTIC!! I used it on NY Strip steaks and was only grilling 3 steaks so I used only what I needed and froze the rest to use it later on chicken... Will definitely make again!! Read More
Helpful
(5)
