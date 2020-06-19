Korean Marinated Flank Steak

1 of 35

Rating: 4 stars Four stars as written, five stars with my tweaks! I made a 2 lb flank steak and knew that the marinade volume was way too much. I halved everything but the garlic and ginger, in fact I doubled the garlic and ginger! Also put in a healthy squirt of Sriracha for sweet heat. I also omitted the meat tenderizer, I don't think its needed if you fork your steak well. Marinade and steak went into my FoodSaver canister for 2 hours, but there was so much marinade that I couldn't bear to toss it! It went into a saucepan with 1/2 cup of water to tone the harshness of the soy sauce and raw onion, then thickened with arrowroot. Served the sauce with the steak at the table and it was a huge hit. I served it with an Asian style quinoa pilaf which was much more flavorful and healthy than rice. Dinner was amazing! I'll make this again! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars Our family and friends love it. They look forward to every time it is on the menu. Instead of using meat tenderizer we marinate two nights. One night in sprite to tenderize and the second night in the rest of the ingredients. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! It marinated for 2 whole days in the marinade. As I didn't have low-sodium soy sauce nor meat tenderizer, I substituted 1/2 soy sauce, 1/2 water & 2-4 Tblsp. pineapple juice, respectively. Will make this again. I served it with steamed (pearl) rice, Kor. green onion salad, & several lettuce leaves per person. We ate the thinly sliced meat Korean-style, wrapping all the foods in the leaves, & optionally dipping into a soy sauce & rice vinegar dip. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars Very yummy even though my blender broke during the process (really old blender). I just left the marinade with chunky bits and marinaded over night. Tender and tasty but salty as I expected. Tasted a lot like Maui Ribs Marinade which hubby likes a lot. Big hit at the table. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I live in South Korea right now and this is a great recipe! It works well with pork ribs/steak, too! Wrap the cut up pieces in bib lettuce and enjoy with rice! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This came out great! A bit on the salty side(I love salt) but I didn't have any low sodium soy sauce. My family enjoyed it. I will definitely use this marinade again with a less costly piece of meat as I have 13 people in my home and flank steak can be pretty pricey. Thanks for a great recipe! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Sooo delicious everyone loved it! Made according to the directions but substituted half of the soy sauce with water because I was nervous it would be overly salty. I let the flank steak marinade for 24 plus hrs and then grilled 6 minutes per side. The entire dinner party couldn't get over how delicious it was and one individual even requested the recipe saying it was the best steak she's ever had:) I will for sure be making this again and would highly recommend it to others! Helpful (9)

Rating: 3 stars With all the soy sauce (even reduced sodium) it was very salty. I'll try it again with less soy. Helpful (8)