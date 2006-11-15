Quick Eggplant Parmesan

Rating: 4.36 stars
137 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 69
  • 4 star values: 55
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

This eggplant goes well with some steamed green beans and French or Italian bread. Although the recipe calls for seasoned bread crumbs, you can use regular bread crumbs if you wish. Adjust the amount of red pepper flakes according to your taste.

By Candice

Gallery
16 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl beat the egg and water together. Place the bread crumbs in shallow dish. Dip eggplant slices in egg mixture then in crumbs, being sure to coat thoroughly.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add eggplant slices and reduce heat to medium. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side or until golden brown and tender. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese over eggplant during last minute of cooking to melt.

  • While eggplant is cooking, combine spaghetti sauce and pepper flakes in a microwave-safe measuring cup. Cover with plastic wrap and cook at high power for 2 minutes or until heated through.

  • Top eggplant with sauce and Parmesan cheese and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
644 calories; protein 36.5g; carbohydrates 63.6g; fat 28.1g; cholesterol 167.2mg; sodium 1865.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (149)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

LillysMom
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2006
Fabulous recipe. After I cooked the eggplant I put them in a baking dish, sprinkled with mozzarella, parmesan and spooned jarred sauce and place the tray in the oven until the cheese melted. Easy and very good. Read More
Helpful
(190)

Most helpful critical review

Karen T.
Rating: 2 stars
02/07/2004
I have to agree with the Chef...........it is better to go through a little more effort and bake it in the oven..........this is OK if you are in a hurry to eat. Read More
Helpful
(22)
137 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 69
  • 4 star values: 55
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
LillysMom
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2006
Fabulous recipe. After I cooked the eggplant I put them in a baking dish, sprinkled with mozzarella, parmesan and spooned jarred sauce and place the tray in the oven until the cheese melted. Easy and very good. Read More
Helpful
(190)
karen
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2008
I used a large eggplant, sliced 1/2" , cooked in nonstick pan. Then in the baking dish, some sauce, the egg plant layered, the rest of the sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. baked while some spagetti cooked. then broiled to brown the cheese....delicious! (and as someone else mentioned, salt the slices and let sit while mixing the egg mixture, pat the moisture off and the bitterness is greatly reduced) Read More
Helpful
(140)
JENKINSS
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2005
My daughter & I love eggplant parmesan. We wanted a quick, easy way to make this dish just for the two of us. We were both very pleased with the outcome of this recipe. I peeled and cut the eggplant thinner that it called for. I then fried the eggplant and put it in the oven set at 200 degrees with it topped with cheese to melt while I made spaghetti. Delicious dinner! Read More
Helpful
(90)
Advertisement
AmberJo
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2005
YUM YUM YUM! This recipe was delicious! Everyone raved. I couldn't believe how fast and easy it was. The only things I did differently is slice the eggplant about 1/4 inch thick instead of 3/4 inch and I peeled about half of the peel off of it in verticle strips around the eggplant. I used 1 Tbs. olive oil in a non-stick skillet it cooked all the way through and nothing burned. Served over whole wheat spaghetti made for a perfect meal. THANKS!!! Read More
Helpful
(40)
whats4dinner
Rating: 4 stars
07/07/2006
Excellent use of eggplant! I can't imagine an easier or quicker way to make a tasty healthy dinner. I left the peppers out of the sauce and added garlic salt to the bread crumbs. Eggplant was not soggy at all - it was soft inside and crispy outside. Will definitely add this to my recipe box! Read More
Helpful
(33)
400luv
Rating: 4 stars
07/18/2008
Pretty good & easy but it was still too hard after frying so I popped it in the oven for a while. Sure beats the stuff from the frozen section of the supermarket though. Read More
Helpful
(27)
Advertisement
Karen T.
Rating: 2 stars
02/07/2004
I have to agree with the Chef...........it is better to go through a little more effort and bake it in the oven..........this is OK if you are in a hurry to eat. Read More
Helpful
(22)
Kavli
Rating: 4 stars
07/07/2008
This is the easiest and quickest eggplant parmesan I've ever made! Though its not like the real thing this is very good for a quick meal or for using up eggplants without alot of effort! Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(15)
Leigh Espy
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2005
This is wonderful! Good sliced thinner with less oil as others suggested. Read More
Helpful
(15)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022