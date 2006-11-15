Quick Eggplant Parmesan

Fabulous recipe. After I cooked the eggplant I put them in a baking dish, sprinkled with mozzarella, parmesan and spooned jarred sauce and place the tray in the oven until the cheese melted. Easy and very good.
I used a large eggplant, sliced 1/2" , cooked in nonstick pan. Then in the baking dish, some sauce, the egg plant layered, the rest of the sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. baked while some spagetti cooked. then broiled to brown the cheese....delicious! (and as someone else mentioned, salt the slices and let sit while mixing the egg mixture, pat the moisture off and the bitterness is greatly reduced)
My daughter & I love eggplant parmesan. We wanted a quick, easy way to make this dish just for the two of us. We were both very pleased with the outcome of this recipe. I peeled and cut the eggplant thinner that it called for. I then fried the eggplant and put it in the oven set at 200 degrees with it topped with cheese to melt while I made spaghetti. Delicious dinner!
YUM YUM YUM! This recipe was delicious! Everyone raved. I couldn't believe how fast and easy it was. The only things I did differently is slice the eggplant about 1/4 inch thick instead of 3/4 inch and I peeled about half of the peel off of it in verticle strips around the eggplant. I used 1 Tbs. olive oil in a non-stick skillet it cooked all the way through and nothing burned. Served over whole wheat spaghetti made for a perfect meal. THANKS!!!
Excellent use of eggplant! I can't imagine an easier or quicker way to make a tasty healthy dinner. I left the peppers out of the sauce and added garlic salt to the bread crumbs. Eggplant was not soggy at all - it was soft inside and crispy outside. Will definitely add this to my recipe box!
Pretty good & easy but it was still too hard after frying so I popped it in the oven for a while. Sure beats the stuff from the frozen section of the supermarket though.
I have to agree with the Chef...........it is better to go through a little more effort and bake it in the oven..........this is OK if you are in a hurry to eat.
This is the easiest and quickest eggplant parmesan I've ever made! Though its not like the real thing this is very good for a quick meal or for using up eggplants without alot of effort! Thanks for sharing!
This is wonderful! Good sliced thinner with less oil as others suggested.