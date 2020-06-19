Filipino Avocado Milkshake

I was looking up avocado recipes because I would like to eat more avocados; they are so good for you! When I saw this recipe, I thought, "Weird, but intriguing. I'll try it." I just got done making it with skim milk and bottled Key Lime juice. It was so good! It wasn't as cold as I expected but it reminded me of cold vanilla pudding with a twist of citrus. I will definitely make it again. Five in our family; all five liked it. Five stars! I thought about adding a little vanilla extract but after tasting it, it didn't need it. (Update - 7/10) I have made this about 5 times already. I really like it! But...when one of my sons found out there was avocado in this recipe, he became repulsed by it. This morning I tried adding 1 cup of frozen raspberries and we ALL liked it. It also made the shake colder and thicker, which I like.