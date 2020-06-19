Filipino Avocado Milkshake
Stupendous, rich, creamy and refreshing is what a traditional Filipino avocado milkshake is all about.
I'm Filipina and grew up drinking avocado shakes. This is good but I'm used to it being made with condensed milk instead of white sugarRead More
This drink is ok. I didn't have sugar so I used an extra scoop of ice cream and splenda for sweetener. This drink isn't as good as some of the avocado milkshakes that are served in the Filipino restaurants but it's good. And yes I'm Filipino and I grew up with abaca do milkshakes.Read More
Very refreshing. I reccommend using a very ripe avacoda, I used one that was a bit firm so there were avacado bits throughout. But is still very refreshing.
I tried this for the first time when I visited Singapore. It is so creamy and delicious! Try it!
I have loved this drink for so long! Make sure to pick all your fruits super ripe! its worth the wait for a day! - Add a banana! - Add ice cream instead of ice and milk.
I was looking up avocado recipes because I would like to eat more avocados; they are so good for you! When I saw this recipe, I thought, "Weird, but intriguing. I'll try it." I just got done making it with skim milk and bottled Key Lime juice. It was so good! It wasn't as cold as I expected but it reminded me of cold vanilla pudding with a twist of citrus. I will definitely make it again. Five in our family; all five liked it. Five stars! I thought about adding a little vanilla extract but after tasting it, it didn't need it. (Update - 7/10) I have made this about 5 times already. I really like it! But...when one of my sons found out there was avocado in this recipe, he became repulsed by it. This morning I tried adding 1 cup of frozen raspberries and we ALL liked it. It also made the shake colder and thicker, which I like.
I made some changes to the recipe and it was still very good. I used Splenda instead of sugar, forgot the lemon juice and I substituted cottage cheese for the ice cream (because I am counting calories). I bet if I make it with ice cream it will be even better! UPDATE: I just made this again with ice cream instead of the cottage cheese, soy milk, Splenda and lime juice and it is DELICIOUS!! Thanks for the recipe.
Absolutely love it! I wasn't too sure about an avocado with sugar... but wow!
so good!! I really enjoyed this. The avocado adds a real richness and creaminess to the shake. Healthy too! fantastic.
I just made it this morning, and I really like it. I'm more used to the traditional Flip style of eating an avocado desert, which is pretty much the same ingredients sans the ice cream in a bowl unblended, so I guess I already had a liking for avocado flavoring in a dessert. When I followed this recipee I used about half a scoop more of French Vanilla as a variation and it all came out very well, but the avocado taste is still pretty strong. But if you like that flavor, then this is very good. =)
Well, I'm drinking it right now. It is okay, but not as great as I expected. My kids said it was fine. I anticipated their pickiness and added another heaping scoop of ice cream. I am glad I used ripe advocados though. There wasn't a 'guacamole' taste to it at all (that's what my daughter was afraid of). You could still taste a bit of the advocado. This shake was decent, but just not fantastic. Thanks again for the recipe!
Sooo, sooo good. For a quick fix, I'll often just make this with the milk, sugar and avocado.
Very yummy! Followed the recipe but cut it in half because I only had half of an avocado left from sushi making. It made 1 glass of milkshake
tasty and refreshing!!! omitted the lemon juice b/c we didn't have any on hand, but like others said not really neccesary, especially if u drink it right away. the juice is probably a preservative measure cuz of the acid. its a 4 b/c not as sweet as a traditional filipino avacado shake like mom makes, but still refreshing! definately will make again :)
I never had avocado shake and was skeptical but after trying avocado in cereal and my husband requesting an avocado shake after a workout, I tried this recipe, and it came out delicious. He loved it, and I like it too. Will make this again.
Me and my friend made it and it was really gross. We couldn’t even finish it.
Fantastic! I love avocados and this is a wonderful way to enjoy them. I followed the suggestion from one of the reviewers and used condensed milk. A healthy treat!
This is awesome! I susbtituted Splenda and fat-free frozen yogurt to make it healthier. I also had some coconut milk on hand that I needed to use up, so I ended up using 1/3 c. of coconut milk and 1 c. of milk. It had a nice creamy, mellow flavor that I really liked. What was even better was that when I went to drink it, my 2 year old demanded to have some, and she loooved it! I think she drank about half of what it made--I may have finally found a way to sneak something healthy into her! Thanks for the recipe!
5 stars here! I made this today for my 5 children, ages 10mos to 14yrs, and they all loved it! I made it just as called for, no substitutions or change in amounts. It is not overly sweet but sweet enough that you feel you're drinking a milkshake. There is a slight avocado taste but it pairs really well with the whole drink. I saved this recipe to my collection for another treat!
I love this recipe!!!
Was looking for a way to use up my last avocado and found this. Was very surprised and pleased with this recipe, very delicious. Added some chocolate sauce on top made it even better. Will be making this again.
Surpisingly tasty and delicious!
I was used to the North American way of preparing avocado (salty) until I moved to Brazil, where avocado milkshakes are the norm, so I wouldnt consider it filipino, but a worldwide phenomenon. They're great!
Oh my goodness..I always crave this in the early spring all the way through till fall..so yummy!!
excellent.
I made an avocado milkshake today for the first time and it's amazing!
I loved this shake and will make it again. I like avocados, but I haven't liked any smoothie/shake recipe with avocado that I've tried so far. This one was different, and I'm sure it was the addition of ice cream. I made it exactly as stated, using a large scoop of ice cream, and it was creamy, cold and perfectly sweet.
YUM!!! I thought this was the most refreshing milkshake I'd ever had. I now stay stocked with the ingredients so anyone in our family can have one to cool and refresh whenever they need. (We live in Texas and it's been very hot already). My daughter also liked it slightly sweeter but all the adults enjoyed the recipe exactly as is.
Very tasty. In an effort to keep it as healthy and natural as possible I tried it with organic half and half and liquid vanilla stevia. Put it into my vitamix blender along with the ice and it was like having avocado-vanilla ice-cream. Delish!
I used lime juice and low carb ice cream. Garnished with a lime slice. Delicious!
Very tasty! First time making it and drinking this as I'm rating it. You can taste the ice cream and just a hint of the avocado. It doesn't overpower the shake one bit! Will definantly make it again.
I love this! My mom used to cut avocados in half, remove the pit and put cold cream and some sugar on it as her quick version of this...so I was very happy to find this on here. Its so creamy and a place I go to called Chik'n Stix makes an avocado fruit freeze that is delicious...but this comes close so I can make it at home now! Thank you! :)
I has surgery on my stomach and had to be on a very soft diet for over a month. This milkshake helped me keep my sanity. I followed the directions but it was too thin, the reason for only 4 starts, so added an extra scoop of ice cream and it was perfect (5 starts). I used it as my main drink for my protein and vitamin power.
Sooo delicious! I made it just as stated and it was super quick and super yummy. Thanks for this great recipe!
If I could give this more stars, I would. This was fabulous. I used vanilla yogurt instead of the ice cream, but otherwise I followed the recipe exactly according to instructions.
Delicious. I used about half the sugar specified and they tasted great. But if you've got a sweet tooth...
Easy to make and delicious. I used Splenda instead of sugar and left out the lemon juice, and it still turned out flavorful, creamy, and awesome. You can just taste a hint of avocado-it really is super delicious and different than your average milkshake;)
It was pretty good! I recommend (sp?) this recipe to anyone who has a difficult time quenching their thirst and is looking to try something new. The ingredients are pretty easy to find and not too costly. Ripe avocados are easier to peel as opposed to the unripe ones.
So delicious! Tastes just as good with vanilla frozen yogurt.
So very good! I scaled it down to 1 serving (1/2 avocado), and it was the perfect amount. I skipped the ice but added a small frozen banana and used the lime juice. It was thick, so I had to add more milk. Even then, it was still a little thick, but not icy-thick.....a nice creamy, smooth thick. Good way to use up avocados. Thanks for the recipe!
GOOD ! Thanks for the recipe
being Latino i love avocado but my girlfriend being a pinay(i think thats what its called) loves it, so i decided to give it the old college try. i didn't have any milk on hand so i used condensed milk since that's what i had and it was amazing i love it!
Divine flavor, fabulous texture. I loved it...DS did not.
Super good. I have also used coconut milk in one I made and that is really good. Think maybe my favorite.
Delicious! Creamy and refreshing. I didn't have any ice cube handy, so I subbed in a small ripe frozen banana cut into chunks instead. I also cut the sugar to about 1 1/2 tbsp - 2 tbsp bit because of the banana.
GREAT RECIPE AND SO EASY TO MAKE!! mY HUSBAND IS FILIPINO AND I REALLY WANTED TO MAKE SOMETHING TRADITIONAL FOR HIM. HE ABSOLUTELY LOVED IT!!!
This recipe is delicious ! I have a property with over 20 avocado trees soo this summer I will be sure to make this smoothie a lot !
