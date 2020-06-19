Filipino Avocado Milkshake

4.6
62 Ratings
  • 5 48
  • 4 10
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Stupendous, rich, creamy and refreshing is what a traditional Filipino avocado milkshake is all about.

Recipe by Alexa

Gallery

Credit: Josephine Yuen
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place avocado, ice, sugar, milk, lemon juice, and ice cream into a blender. Puree until smooth.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 37.6g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 17.6mg; sodium 83.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/20/2022