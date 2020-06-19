I did do this a bit differently. Before making it I guess you could say I did some research & read through almost every horchata recipe out there. So I used long grain brown rice & doubled the recipe. I poured very warm water over 2 cups of the rice & let it soak for about 9hrs. I then drained, quickly rinsed it & blended it using a little water if necessary into a paste or fine powder I then added it to a gallon + a pint or so of water, three cinnamon sticks, 1/2 tblsp of MX dark pure vanilla extract, 1/2 tblsp of lime juice & left it in the fridge for at least 2 hours. Following that I added about a cup of sugar (more or less depending on how you like it). Then strain the mix through a metal mesh filter, and then through a wet, damp cheesy fine-cloth. I just used the cheese cloth quadruple layered, which worked. Before straining though always make sure the mixture is mixed very well. Horchata is a drink that separates & always needs stirring. The straining procedure is what takes the longest, but if you love horchata like I do it is all worth it b/c this came out just the way I like it. I did add powdered cinnamon in the end just before straining as I was tasting what had been strained there wasn't enough cinnamon taste for me (just depends on how you like it). I give four stars b/c I did not follow this recipe but the horchata I made was definitely 5 stars I even shared it with some His

