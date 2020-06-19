Horchata

Horchata is a refreshing summer drink. I learned this recipe a couple years ago from a Mexican coworker, and I was immediately addicted!

additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 quarts
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour sugar, cinnamon, and rice into hot water; stir until sugar dissolves. Cover, and let stand at room temperature for at least 3 hours, but preferably overnight.

  • Stir in milk, then puree with a hand blender, or in batches in a standing blender until the rice resembles fine sand. Strain through several layers of cheesecloth, or through a very fine strainer. Serve over ice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 32.8g; fat 0.8g; cholesterol 2.4mg; sodium 24.5mg. Full Nutrition
