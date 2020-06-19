Horchata
Horchata is a refreshing summer drink. I learned this recipe a couple years ago from a Mexican coworker, and I was immediately addicted!
I did do this a bit differently. Before making it I guess you could say I did some research & read through almost every horchata recipe out there. So I used long grain brown rice & doubled the recipe. I poured very warm water over 2 cups of the rice & let it soak for about 9hrs. I then drained, quickly rinsed it & blended it using a little water if necessary into a paste or fine powder I then added it to a gallon + a pint or so of water, three cinnamon sticks, 1/2 tblsp of MX dark pure vanilla extract, 1/2 tblsp of lime juice & left it in the fridge for at least 2 hours. Following that I added about a cup of sugar (more or less depending on how you like it). Then strain the mix through a metal mesh filter, and then through a wet, damp cheesy fine-cloth. I just used the cheese cloth quadruple layered, which worked. Before straining though always make sure the mixture is mixed very well. Horchata is a drink that separates & always needs stirring. The straining procedure is what takes the longest, but if you love horchata like I do it is all worth it b/c this came out just the way I like it. I did add powdered cinnamon in the end just before straining as I was tasting what had been strained there wasn't enough cinnamon taste for me (just depends on how you like it). I give four stars b/c I did not follow this recipe but the horchata I made was definitely 5 stars I even shared it with some HisRead More
Sorry, this was a dump out for us. Too much water, too much cinnamon, too little sugar, too little flavor. And I live in Mexico, so I know Horchata!Read More
This was pretty much flavorless. Not a good recip.e
Very addictive, wonderful flavor. I love every sip of this drink.
This is addictive! I used a whole cinnamon stick and just let it soak, removing it before blending. This was delicious and refreshing on its own and very nice after adding some coffee ice cubes. Thank you for the recipe.
It was really good, but make sure you use a cheese cloth to get all the rice out of it ; if you don’t it becomes really grainy and you have to let it sit for another day.
it was good it took a lot of time
I made a gallons worth of this Horchata keeping to the recipe. At a gallon it seemed a little watered down and less sweet, but, the cinnamon is just right. so, just doubling all the ingredients might not hold true like most recipes. Next time, I will add about 1.5 cups of sugar, and add another cup of milk.
It was great although I did it a tad different than the recipe calls for
