Spanish Green Beans and Tomatoes

Rating: 4.39 stars
28 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

A traditional Spanish side dish that I've served on holidays for many years. But it's a simple, tasty dish anytime!

By jed

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic; cook and stir until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat if garlic begins to brown. Add green beans, then continue to cook and stir until bright green but not quite tender, about 4 minutes.

  • Mix in tomatoes, lemon juice and pine nuts, and season with chives, bay leaf, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, stirring often. Reduce heat and simmer gently uncovered for 25 to 30 minutes. Remove and discard bay leaf before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 16.2g; fat 6.9g; sodium 199.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (28)

Most helpful positive review

Dancing Tomato
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2007
I used Kentucky Wonder beans and fresh tomatoes from the garden 3 cups of chopped cherry tomatoes! This was delicious. It does take a long time to cook compared with other vegetables (needs all the time the recipe says). I also added 1 teaspoon of salt because I thought it was really bland without it. Read More
Helpful
(8)

Most helpful critical review

Emma McFarland
Rating: 3 stars
04/23/2008
This was ok nothing special but nothing bad either. Probably would not make again. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Reviews:
SunnyByrd
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2009
Yum. I like to consider myself something of a green bean expert because they are my favorite and this recipe is excellent. I used frozen beans because I didn't have fresh. You can vary the cooking time depending on how well done you like your beans. Perfectly tomatoey! Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(5)
heidi
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2010
My husband and I liked it very much! The combination of garlic tomatoes (I used fresh ones) and beans was so delicious. Definitly a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Laurie Jensen
Rating: 3 stars
08/19/2010
This seemed like it would be good cause all the ingredients are good but it just wasn't a hit with our family. Didnt' taste too good. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Bibi
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
06/19/2014
This was full of tomato flavor and I normally wouldn't mind that except I wanted to taste green beans. If I make this again I will add more green beans I think and a bit more garlic since I could hardly taste it. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Sandra
Rating: 4 stars
12/28/2007
I served these with my holiday dinner and everyone loved them. Read More
Helpful
(2)
SUNRENAY
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2008
Yum! I didn't have any pine nuts but I can only imagine that they would have added to this great recipe. I used frozen green beans because i din't have fresh. Very good. My toddler ate the tomatoes and asked for more. Read More
Helpful
(2)
davebuoy
Rating: 3 stars
02/22/2010
I tried this for the ease of it. It was ok but I do a much better version and wont take the short cuts again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
