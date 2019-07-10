Spanish Green Beans and Tomatoes

1 of 28

Rating: 3 stars This was ok nothing special but nothing bad either. Probably would not make again. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I used Kentucky Wonder beans and fresh tomatoes from the garden 3 cups of chopped cherry tomatoes! This was delicious. It does take a long time to cook compared with other vegetables (needs all the time the recipe says). I also added 1 teaspoon of salt because I thought it was really bland without it. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Yum. I like to consider myself something of a green bean expert because they are my favorite and this recipe is excellent. I used frozen beans because I didn't have fresh. You can vary the cooking time depending on how well done you like your beans. Perfectly tomatoey! Thanks! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars My husband and I liked it very much! The combination of garlic tomatoes (I used fresh ones) and beans was so delicious. Definitly a keeper! Helpful (3)

Rating: 3 stars This seemed like it would be good cause all the ingredients are good but it just wasn't a hit with our family. Didnt' taste too good. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars This was full of tomato flavor and I normally wouldn't mind that except I wanted to taste green beans. If I make this again I will add more green beans I think and a bit more garlic since I could hardly taste it. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I served these with my holiday dinner and everyone loved them. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Yum! I didn't have any pine nuts but I can only imagine that they would have added to this great recipe. I used frozen green beans because i din't have fresh. Very good. My toddler ate the tomatoes and asked for more. Helpful (2)