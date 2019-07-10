Spanish Green Beans and Tomatoes
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 139
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.9g 10 %
carbohydrates: 16.2g 5 %
dietary fiber: 6.4g 26 %
sugars: 5.4g
fat: 6.9g 11 %
saturated fat: 1g 5 %
vitamin a iu: 2069.9IU 41 %
niacin equivalents: 2mg 16 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 8 %
vitamin c: 36.7mg 61 %
folate: 59.7mcg 15 %
calcium: 100mg 10 %
iron: 4.7mg 26 %
magnesium: 48.6mg 17 %
potassium: 503.9mg 14 %
sodium: 199.6mg 8 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 17 %
calories from fat: 61.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved