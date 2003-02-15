Zucchini Patties

I really wanted to give these more than three stars. To make them a little healthier, I used whole wheat flour, 4 egg whites and lowfat mozzerella cheese. I also used one whole leek that I'd bought at Trader Joe's the day before. These were a pain in the behind to cook. I didn't use any oil or butter, just cooked them on my griddle. First couple I made they were WAY too wet to cook right so I had to add another 1/4 c. of whole wheat flour. Then, they did cook up firm but weren't what I was hoping for. My husband and I thought these weren't bad but my youngest kid who's normally picky about everything I make INHALED these (and I did fib, I will be honest.....I told them they were Pizza Pancakes!) and asked for seconds. I took a couple other reviewer's suggestion and served it with a marinara sauce (The Best Marinara Sauce Yet, which is also from this site.) I think this has potential and I would love to make them again but I want to play with the recipe. Maybe add some spices next time. Good base recipe and I love that my picky youngest inhaled it. Thanks for sharing.