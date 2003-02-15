Zucchini Patties

These cheesy zucchini patties are an excellent way to use up that abundance of zucchini from the garden. Serve with a bit of tomato sauce or sour cream dabbed on top.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
12 patties
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine the zucchini, eggs, onion, flour, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, and salt. Stir well enough to distribute ingredients evenly.

  • Heat a small amount of oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Drop zucchini mixture by heaping tablespoonfuls, and cook for a few minutes on each side until golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 12.8g; carbohydrates 15.7g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 110.8mg; sodium 281.7mg. Full Nutrition
