Zucchini Patties
These cheesy zucchini patties are an excellent way to use up that abundance of zucchini from the garden. Serve with a bit of tomato sauce or sour cream dabbed on top.
These are delicious! I substituted instant mashed potato flakes for the flour, which I think makes for better taste and consistency!
I added fresh garlic and basil and fried in butter. I don't know exactly what was wrong with it, but it just wasn't that good. It was ok at best. The bf liked it tho.Read More
WOW! These are soooo good! Very easy to make. I tweaked the recipe a bit though since it seemed a little bland as is. I added some black pepper, parsley and garlic. I also threw in some chopped mushrooms since they go so well with zucchini. I think next time I'll try different cheeses and other complementary veggies like red bell pepper. These would probably go really well with some marinara sauce too.
I make these patties all the time. For a more healthy way I bake them in a jelly roll pan at 375 for 20 min then turn them and bake for an additional 15. Time depends on your oven, the size of the patties and thickness. I spray the bottom of the pan with PAM. I squeeze as much water out of the zucchini as possible and I don't use salt. The salt makes the zucchini more runny. There is enough salt in the cheeses and you can always salt them after they are baked. I also use 1/2 cup of pepper jack cheese and 1/2 cup of feta instead of the mozzarella cheese. These cheeses give the patties a better taste. I don't use any oil or flour in my patties. I use Italian bread crumbs I also double the recipe but don't double the eggs.
Hey, this is Sherlie! Thank you so much for all your kind reviews and thanks for trying my recipe. I am so thrilled that it is so popular and that Allrecipes has put it in several of their cookbooks. It is a versatile recipe and can be varied with any indgredients except of course the zucchini. One of the best tips for making it is to drain the zucchini as it makes the batter runny if you dont and doing that in a couple of paper towels works wonderfully. Just wring it out. Thanks again, readers. You are a great bunch!!!
Wow, what a great recipe for zucchini. We just ate these up. They even look just like potato patties. I made these even lighter by adding reduced fat shredded mozzarella cheese and frying them in a spray marjorine. I also added some garlic for extra flavor. Thanks for a wonderful recipe that I will surely use over and over again.
This recipe was simple and great tasting! What I also did was make the full recipe, made enough for my fiance and myself. Then I put the remining mixture back in the fridge to use again a few days later. It was fine, just drain the accumulated liquid from the settling.
This recipe was great. I ommited the mozzarella cheese because I didn't have any on hand but they were still great. My husband loved them and told me I might have to make these every night! My sister and her 1 1/2 year old son loved them too. I will definitely make these again.
Wow, a versatile recipe for vegetarians and meat-lovers alike. I love them crispy and hot right out of the pan, and my husband prefers the flabby, soft, reheated leftovers. Here's a few tips: 1. Make sure you squeeze the excess liquid out of the grated zucchini. Salting it helps, then let it sit in a strainer for a while, then squeeze out the rest with paper towels. 2. I think they taste much better when you don't use plain flour. Bisquick, mashed potato flakes, and even whole wheat flour give a much better flavor. 3. Try adding a bit of cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes... yum! 4. These are great for using up that last bit of whatever vegetable you have on hand. I've added some grated carrot, yellow squash, or chopped red pepper. There's a million ways to change it up; try one of your own, then share the results with the rest of us!
These were very delicious, my husband was surprised at how much he liked them! I did as someone else suggested and drained off all the extra juice I could from the zucchini and then placed it in some paper towels and squeezed out all the juice that was left. It helped make these patties nice and crispy with a yummy cheesy inside!
I used this recipe more as a baseline of how to make knock off's of Ruby Tuesday's zucchini mini's. I added roasted red peppers and feta. I also grilled mine on a George Forman Grill, so I didn't have to fry them. I was very pleased with the outcome. So if you want to cut some of the fat and calories, grilling these is an option. Thank you for the great recipe!
This is such a good recipe! I agree with another reviewer that it's hard to fry them fast enough! I make them every chance I get and they are a staple at my house! COOKS NOTE...Be sure to use a grater with BIG holes.. grating too fine will result in mush!
I thought these were good, although my children didn't care for the amount of red pepper. I'll try again and tweak the spices.
4 stars as written, but it's a definite 5 star with a few changes. It's really important to squeeze as much excess liquid out of the shredded zucchini before mixing it with the rest of the ingredients - otherwise, these would be too mushy/wet. I used about a 1/2 cup of bread crumbs and 1/8 cup of flour. I also added 2 cloves of garlic and a small bunch of fresh basil to the mix. They are soooo freakin' good. Just like crab cakes, but without the expensive crab. We'll be making these a lot.
Fantastic! To puff up the zucchini a bit, I added some baking powder, just like in potato pancakes. I made these for my DH who is low-carbing it instead of making potato pancakes. You couldn't even tell the difference. They are fantastic - serve them with sour cream (my fav) or applesauce (an old German tradition with potato pancakes.) I shallow-fried these first then finished off in a 425 oven for about 10 minutes. Yummy!!!
i got my zucchini all prepped and realized i didn't have any onions left or flour!!!! WHAT??? i just left the onion out, and used potato flakes to replace the flour. these are soooo good. i couldn't stop eating them. they're real, hot, right out of the pan, but soooooo much better at room temp. gonna have to double the recipe next time. Thanks for sharing Sherlie :)
As I'm sure others either know or have learned, draining the zucchini really does ensure the success of this recipe. To give it a little kick beyond the fairly quiet taste of the mozzarella, I used Pepper Jack cheese and we both loved the little surprise of "bite." I loved these and even tho' I pretty much forced them on tonight's menu despite knowing Hub is not fond of them, I was quite pleased when he reported he liked them. I served these with the suggested little plop of sour cream and some fresh chives, but I think the tomato sauce idea sounds good and tempting too!
These were REALLY good! I guess I used the recipe as a "base" because I added 5 chopped baby port mushrooms, 1 chopped sweet red pepper, potato flakes, garlic, black pepper and paprika. I didn't drain the zucchini, or add salt until it was in the pan, I also omitted the flour. I switched out the mozz. for sharp white cheddar and added an egg. I let it sit for a minute or two while the pan heated up to allow the potato flakes to absorb some of the zucchini juice. These were so good. I served them with smashed (lightly seasoned) avocado.
I have been making these for years, and love them. I use asiago cheese instead of parmesan (more flavor) and add some garlic powder also. Soooo good!
These are delicious. A great recipe that we will use often due to great zucchini success in the garden this year. After shredding, I put the zucchini in a colander and sprinkled a couple of teasp of kosher salt on top. Let this hang out in the sink for approx. 30 min to drain and then used clean kitchen towel and squeezed out the remaining moisture. I diced the onion very small to make sure it was tender in the short cook time and used 1/4 cup flour and 1/4 cup Italian bread crumbs. Perfect. Grandbaby, young adults, teens, hubby, everyone loved them and insist that we at least double the recipe next time. Thanks for sharing!
taste wise it's probably more like 3 1/2, but it was easier than i thought it would be and I DON'T think the zucchini needed to be strained. i simply blotted my shredded zucchini with some paper towels and DIDN'T use bread crumbs. They fried up just like pancakes. (and i'm not an expert fryer) Bread crumbs might have bumped up the flavor though...
I could go on and on about this recipe but I'll simply sum it up in one word: YUM.
These were great! I used corn meal instead of flour and added bread crumbs, cheddar cheese and carrots. Rather than fry them, I sprayed with olive oil and broiled them for about 6 minutes each side. They heat up well!! I also ate them with applesauce spread on top.
These are Wonderful!!! I let them set in a colander to drain and added garlic powder to them. My kids hate zucchini and could not get enough of these. I also used cheddar cheese instead of mozzarella.
Very good except I baked them at 375 for 25 min intead of frying....also added some grilled onions I had on hand and onion and garlic powder, cayenne pepper, and I used sharp cheddar and monterey jack cheeses. Will make this again and often!!!
So delicious. They came out so moist and everyone gobbled them up. I followed other reviewers' advice and used paper towels to squeeze out the water. I didn't have parmesan cheese so I substituted plain bread crumbs. And finally I chopped up 3 cloves of garlic and added about 1/2 cup of other mixed vegetables like red peppers, green peppers, and sundried tomatos (whatever I had on hand) just to spice things up. I absolutely loved this recipe!
Excellent! I followed suggestions others listed here: sub instant mashed potato flakes for the flour, add garlic and italian seasoning. Delicious! Everyone devoured them. I offered a variety of accompaniments: sour cream and green tobasco sauce, salsa and chunky marinara (from this site). Each topping got rave reviews. So, these are basically excellent no matter how you choose to serve them!
These are OFF THE HOOK delicious. Seriously, I don't ever want to eat anything else again. I squeezed the zucchini out really well, added a few shakes of Italian style bread crumbs, and 2 dollops (maybe 2 tablespoons?) of pesto to the mix. Some had said they were bland, so really only did it to ensure flavor. Perhaps they were fine without! I served them with spinach and squash pasta and vodka sauce. DELICIOUS!!
I made these zucchini patties as a side dish for tonight's dinner and got nothing but rave reviews from everyone at the table. After grating the zucchini I used a clean cotton dishtowel and squeezed the excess moisture out which helps keep the zucchini from becoming mushy in the middle. I did tweak the recipe up a little by finely chopping the onions, added 2 cloves of minced garlic, a little black pepper along with the salt and substituted dried potato flakes instead of flour. I did used olive oil to fry them in and they came out perfect. This recipe is definitely a keeper and will be making these as often as I have zucchini.
Yum! This may sound gross to some people, but I like to put syrup on these because they remind me of an omelet and I like syrup on my omelet. Delicious!
Very yummy, very easy. My kids weren't crazy about them but my husband & I thought they were fantastic. After I mixed everything, the batter seemed really loose so I added a bit of extra flour (few Tbs.) It still didn't hold but when I dropped big spoonfuls into my hot cast iron skillet, they stayed together. I just patted flat with the back of spoon & flipped when golden brown. I only used 2 Tbs. oil for the whole bunch. Delicious! And they really do look like the crispy brown cakes in photo.
I used bread crumbs and parmesan instead of the flour... delicous. Thx for sharing.
so good! i wrang out the grated zucchini in a clean towel, used mashed potatoe flakes instead of flower, and sauteed my onion with a tsp of minced garlic before i mixed it all together. they fried up into yummy little patties!! my husband tried one right after i made them and i had to shoo him out of the kitchen before he ate his fill since dinner wasn't even ready yet!!
I have been making these patties for a few months now. I have even made copies and handed them out to almost everyone I know. Recently I tweeked the recipe slightly. I normally use two little zucchini's, this time I used one zucchini and one small yellow squash. My family won't let me go back to the original way of cooking it! They love the yellow squash addition. It is less bitter and sweeter than the orginal. Thank you for your wonderful recipe!!!
only modified slightly: used freshly grated pecorino romano (vs parm), some fresh parsley, chopped fresh mozzarella (vs bagged shredded) also used 1/2 bread crumbs like some suggested and after I made about 1/2 of the fritters I added a little fresh dill... Highly recommend the dill!! Very good recipe made as written but also good changed up a bit... I think a slice of fresh tomato on top would have made these even better but I didn't have any...
I had extra zucchini shredded after I made a loaf so I decided to try this. I made my with bread crumbs after someone had suggested that. Everyone liked it very much. I think I cooked them up a little to small, next time I will try to make them larger in diameter.
These were pretty good. I made them as written and enjoyed them...next time I think I will tweak to add more flavor- thank you for the recipe!
The flavor was very good!! I used bread crumbs instead of flour and i also added more because they weren't staying together well at first. Yummy!!
Wonderful! You must drain the zucchini! I just put the shredded zucchini in several paper towels or a clean kitchen towel and squeeze the excess moisture out. My super picky teenager ate several of these! Thanks!!
I really wanted to give these more than three stars. To make them a little healthier, I used whole wheat flour, 4 egg whites and lowfat mozzerella cheese. I also used one whole leek that I'd bought at Trader Joe's the day before. These were a pain in the behind to cook. I didn't use any oil or butter, just cooked them on my griddle. First couple I made they were WAY too wet to cook right so I had to add another 1/4 c. of whole wheat flour. Then, they did cook up firm but weren't what I was hoping for. My husband and I thought these weren't bad but my youngest kid who's normally picky about everything I make INHALED these (and I did fib, I will be honest.....I told them they were Pizza Pancakes!) and asked for seconds. I took a couple other reviewer's suggestion and served it with a marinara sauce (The Best Marinara Sauce Yet, which is also from this site.) I think this has potential and I would love to make them again but I want to play with the recipe. Maybe add some spices next time. Good base recipe and I love that my picky youngest inhaled it. Thanks for sharing.
great! changes: added a clove of chopped garlic, used instant mashed potatoes instead of flour, drained the excess water from the zucchini and pressed in paper towels, used fresh grated parmesan, dubliner, and pepper jack cheeses (to equal 1 cup), and cooked in olive oil. i ate these with spicy marinara sauce and they were delicious! also can be eaten as veggie patties on toasted buns with some tomato and lettuce for crunch.
This is our favorite zucchini recipe because it is very good in addition to being pretty quick and easy. I also feel it is more nutritious than zucchini bread. I have made it many many times over the past few years. A few of my recommendations: Hold the salt because the cheeses are salty and only add salt at the table if necessary. I added the salt in my first batch and it was way too salty for us. I prefer to use small zucchini as they have a better texture and flavor than the large ones. I fry these in coconut oil because it is not hydrogenated like shortening and gives food a crispier outside than oil does.
These are awsome! But I thought It still needed something to add some flavour so I added garlic powder, black pepper, 1/2 C. italian bread crumbs,celery salt and I used marbled cheese instead of mozzarella. The patties fried up nicely. I used a small dusting of bread crumbs on the patties before frying and it made them crispy. I made them in advance, so to rehaet/warm them up I put them on my BBQ! My 5 year old LOVED them too! I will make these again for sure. THANKS for a great recipe.
Read a few review's.Sorry! Anyone who has ever cooked with "shreded zucchini",or other squash should know to Drain Well !! My only change was a little fresh garlic. As I am a galric and onion fan! Came out Perfect !! Everyone Loved It !!!!!! My suggestion,( not just mine.) For a drink, a mellow Daq. Beer just didn't get it,Wine was Too way out for this dish ! Wine doesn't go well with fried food's ! Linda
I had really high hopes for this; I was so looking forward to it! I was a little disappointed. I did not really care for them; I think the texture the egg added turned me off a bit...I'm not sure. However, Mr. LTH LOVED them, so I decided to average my "3" with his "5" for a solid "4". I followed the recipe as is and found it awfully watery, too. It was difficult to form/flip the patties. I think I might have preferred them w/cheddar, perhaps, instead of the mozzarella. Thanks for an interesting recipe!
Making these for the third time in as many weeks. Everyone loves them. I did substitute cheddar cheese for the mozzarella - I didn't have any mozzarella and we really like cheddar. I think this may have added extra flavor. I also added garlic, because we eat garlic in just about everything. One night, I added fresh basil, because it was on the counter. Other times I did not. We liked it both ways. I used the exact ratios of flour, cheese & zuchini from the recipe. It was just the right consistancy. For those who are finding it too wet, if your zucchini is very large, try removing the seeds and pithy middle part before grating. I have been using very fresh, medium sized zucchini.
I made these for dinner tonight and they were just delicious. Thanks so much for posting. I read a review where someone used instant potato flakes instead of flour. I also want to try it that way. Hard to just eat one or two or three. I think I had four and I made them large.
We really liked these. I cooked one to taste and thought it could use some garlic, which gave these a really good flavor.
Made these last night, they were great! They taste just like the potato pancakes my mom makes. I ate the mushy leftovers this morning for breakfast with a little butter...texture was kind of strange but still tasted good. Next time I will definitely squeeze the liquid out of the zucchini after I grate it though. Yummy recipe that I will keep using!
These were delicious and a snap to make. They were crispy on the outside and soft inside. I may try adding some shredded carrot next time to make them even prettier. Served with sour cream. Thanks!
Mine did not turn out as "pretty" as hers but it sure did taste good. My 15 month old was soooo mad when he finished his! He wanted more
These were amazing! Really really good. I put in more zucchini than the recipe called for and I used dry TVP in place of the bread crumbs. They don't change the taste and add lots of protine. I added chopped red onions too. The only problem I had was the mixture didn't hold well. To fix it I mixed in the flour rather than dredging the patties. I made a ton of them and froze them for future use. They are such a good idea for all the extra garden zucchini that my boyfriend's country grandmother asked me for the recipe.
Sorry guys.... I'm usually pretty handy in the kitchen but when it came to these, all was NOT well. The patties fell apart completely and we ended up with a mushy mash of zucchini hash. It didn't taste very good either. I may try these one last time because so many people love them but so far, NOT impressed. Too bad!
We liked these, but mine were super wet & I had a hard time frying them up. I also added a lot of fresh garlic & pepper. For the onion, I used a mix of celery, onion & carrot (hiding veggies).
Made these yesterday for my son and I and they tasted great. My boy hates zucchini but he scoffed these down and asked for more. Do drain the zucchini well as suggested by others, otherwise it will just be a sloppy mess.
This is a great base recipe for using up vegetables. I'm a fairly novice cook, but I popped half a zucchini, a patty pan squash, half an onion, and some garlic in the food processor (not all at once, of course) and then mixed that with some mozzarella (no parmesan on hand). Two eggs and 1/2 cup of flour seemed to be good to get the right consistency - you're looking for something that holds a heaping spoonful well. All I can say against it is that as is, it's bland. It definitely needs some salt, both to draw out moisture from the zucchini and for taste. I added some paprika, cayenne and black pepper to it, though you could take it any number of directions with a different spice combo.
Since I have a BlendTec it was easy to grate the zucchini, so this turned out to be easy and delicious. Before BT, i avoided these kinds of recipes, like potato pancakes, because the grating was so time consuming. Now I will glad trade potatoes for zucchini. Thanks.
I did not like the taste of the raw onions in the patties and they were way too watery even after I squeezed a lot of the liquid out of the zucchini before mixing the ingredients.
I didn't tell my son that there was zucchini in these patties and he loved them. Will make again, they are delicious.
These were pretty good. I thought these were a touch dry and bland. It's a good starter recipe. Next time, red chili pepper flakes and more cheese for moisture.
Needed salt. Pretty good otherwise.
This recipe is similiar to one I've used for many years, with the exception of the mozzerella. Can't wait to try it! I also add fresh parsley and mint from my garden. Sometimes dill too! Unless in a hurry, I shred the zucchini into a colander, sprinkle on a 'little' salt. After about 15 mins. squeeze out the water and you're ready to go!
This was sooo good.Had a few minor adjustments. First I peeled the zucchini,the shredded it,let it drain for about 15 minuetes,then started putting everything together. I substituted garlic and herb bread crumbs instead of flour and kept everything else the same. I formed 10 patties and wasn't ready to cook them up yet, so I let them hang out on some parchment paper in the fridge for a couple hours. When I took them out, I just took some paper towel out to absorb any excess liquid. Instead of oilt to fry, I used butter flavor cookong spray. I also added a little bit more bread crumb to each patty. My husband almost ate all of it and he hates veggies.
These were tasty! I substituted the shredded mozzarella for a mexican blend. I will be making these again!
Great recipe! Just had them for lunch today and I had to make a total of two and a half batches. My husband loved them and because I subbed potato flakes for the flour it was gluten free. I served with Southwest dipping sauce and sour cream. Also minced a bit of hot red pepper in the mix for our preference. Yummy, thanks for the recipe, Sherlie.
good and easy recipe! my husband and daughter both enjoyed this. this time i used cheddar cheese instead of mozzerella an parmesan. i added a dash of red pepper flakes. to cut back on the fat, i sprayed a cookie sheet with pam, dropped the mixture on the sheet, dusted the tops with a little corn meal and resprayed the tops with pam. i baked them for about 20 min. at 400degrees, then finished them under the broiler to crisp them up, turning over halfway through the broiling. wonderful. my daughter used hers like a soft open faced burrito, putting shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoe, onions, taco sauce. she loved it!
This is a very forgiving recipe, you can substitute in other cheeses if you don't have the mozz & parmesan on hand, quantities don't need to be exact. Have used it several times and will use it many more. Thank you thank you thank you!
These made an excellent summer appetizer, hot from the pan or at room temperature.
These were amazing! I have made them twice now and the first time I followed the recipe exactly. They turned out a little gooey inside so the second time I did what others have suggested and drained the zucchini, huge difference. The second time I also added a clove of minced garlic and some finely chopped bell pepper. They were soooo good, I definitely recommend making these, just make sure to drain the zucchini:)
These were really great. I have so much zuccini in the garden I am always looking for new recipes. I did add 2 Tbsp. of garlic to this recipe and baked them at 425 degrees for about 30 minutes instead of frying them. Delicious!!
I would definitely add cracker crumbs- helps to stay together. It was better with crushed red pepper and served with ranch- yum!
tasty! I liked it better without the mozzarella. it tasted lighter.
With the grating and chopping, this isn't a recipe I'll make very often, but the flavor is nice. One way my family will eat zucchini.
I cooked these exactly as given and found them bland, though, I did like them. Made another batch with 1/2 tsp coarse black pepper and 1/2 tsp garlic powder. Worked for me. Added a little flavor without really detracting from the blend of ingredients. Liked it enough to make two more batches and froze them in Foodsaver bags for later.
These were good- but the recipe needed tweaking, namely the addition of spices (garlic, onion powder, red pepper, ground mustard). Used mashed potato flakes as suggested by other reviewers- I think this made a big difference in the consistency of the patties. We dipped the patties in sour cream. Not a super healthy side dish, but a good way to use a large amount of zucchini- I would make them again.
Had these with Spaghetti one night and all 8 kids and my husband loved them!!! I actually prefer them with no sauce!
These Zucchini Patties are very easy to make and my family loved them! I've made them 3 times in 2 weeks because I've been craving them. Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent
I added old bay seasoning to mine because I thought it lacked flavor, but other than that they were the best zucchini patties that I have made.
I made these after finding a great price on zucchini at the market. I didn't have any parmesan cheese, but added a combination of mozzarella and monterrey jack. As per the suggestion of another reviewer, I added extra onion, and squeezed the excess water from the zucchini by placing it all in a clean cotton towel and twisting it up until the extra water dripped out. This actually needs very little oil in the pan, which is great. I topped them with a little kosher salt and they were yummy even without any other toppings!
If I could give this more stars I would. This is possibly the best thing I've ever put in my mouth and my friends couldn't get enough of it either! I had people begging me to make more!!
Made as directed for the first time and they were pretty good. A little bland, though. Definitely go with THINNER patties. I am going to make the following changes next time (but they have been requested again!) 1. Half seasoned bread crumbs and half flour. 2. More spices. 3. Cook in electric skillet for evenness. 4. Different cheese - cheddar/mozz mix.
I love these! They are simple to make and taste GREAT! I added some garlic and served with marinara sauce.
Delicious patties! I may try a sharper cheese next time, like cheddar, so that I do not have to dip these in something else for added flavor. This has the greatest texture though, thanks!!
My fiance loved this recipe, but I would prefer to make it again with less cheese. Maybe 2/3 of what it calls for.
These are delicious. With all the salt in the cheese, no additional is needed. I've made it with or without onion, it is optional. I usually add fresh herbs from my garden such as basil, parsley, oregano, and dill. My husband absolutely LOVES these things. I like to serve them with lightly steamed veggies (whatever in my garden is ready to eat), and sometimes rosemary red potatoes.
These are SUPERB!! I like them with cheddar instead of mozzarella, add pepper, Johnny's Seasoning and some italian breadcrumbs to the mixture. I then rolled these in a mixture of italian breadcrumbs and cornmeal, and fry them on a pan greased with shortening. SO GOOD!
These were excellent! Much more flavorful than I had thought. The cheese and onion adds a nice flavor and they are still light.
I had to give it a 3 for kid rating because I have no idea how kids would react to it, my daughters are too young to appreciate the flavour! This recipe is GREAT! I do highly recommend that you wring all possible water out of the zucchinis. I do this by wrapping them in a clean tea towel and squeezing as much water I can. I also found that making this recipe in advance and leaving it in the fridge 1 hour or more, enhances the flavour. I will DEFINITELY be making that one again, and again, and again!
Very yummy! I put my shredded zucchini in strainer, salted it and let it sit for about an hour then blotted with paper towel. I used potato flakes instead of flour then coated them with panko bread crumbs before frying. My husband who won't eat zucchini loved them.
Great! I made these last night exactly as the recipe read except for the addition of some garlic powder. Served with marinara sauce on the side with a cucumber/dill salad and cottage cheese for a nice light supper. Will definitely be making this recipe again. Thanks for a winner.
These were very good. After reading the reviews, I added one clove of grated garlic and fresh black pepper. My picky husband even ate a few!
these were fabulous after a few changes from other reviewers.. Used paper towels to dry out the shredded zucchini. added a 3 cloves of garlic and after forming the patties i covered them again with seasoned bread crumbs. topped with marinara. to die for!
I've made this recipe many times now, my whole family loves them. Most recently I needed something vegetarian to serve at a family dinner. I had these leftover from a previous meal so I topped them with pasta sauce, some parmesan and shredded mozzerella, heated it at 350 F. for about 20 min. and served them with pasta on the side. My vegetarian family members loved it! Thanks again for this recipe! 7/21/03Really great taste... the whole family ate these up! The only change I made was to substitute cheddar cheese for the mozerella because that was what was on hand. Will definitely make these again.
I don't usually have zucchini, but someone gave me one yesterday and this recipe showed up in my mail today. I followed the repipe, which I like to do the first time before I start changing the next time. I will not have to do any changes it was just great as it was. Oops I did squeeze out the liquid from the zucchini.
I used 4 egg whites instead of 2 eggs, 1/4 c. flour, 1/4 c. breadcrumbs & cheddar cheese instead of mozzarella (didn't have mozz). Tasted great!! Thanks for a good & easy recipe.
This is a good side dish, which can be easily be changed up. Some of the different things I have tried at different times to change it up a bit are to add a little cayenne pepper, use potato flakes for flour, added cheddar cheese in place of mozzarella, once I add a little Italian seasoning, and have even top it with just a little Bruschetta. Just pick a flavor that matches your meal.
We basically liked this recipe but it was not spicy enough to suit us. To the recipe below we added 2 fresh (shredded) jalapeno peppers, 1 heaping tablespoon minced garlic, 1 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper, and 1/2 onion (chopped). We used 1/2 cup whole wheat flour in place of all-purpose flour, and 3 egg whites instead of whole eggs. That gave it some kick!
Definitely get as much liquid out of the zucchini as possible first (a little salt and paper towels work for me); these patties are gobbled up quickly by my guys.
