Sesame Pasta

Rating: 3.84 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

A quick side dish with an Asian flair. A change from fried rice. Other vegetables may be used in place of or along with the green onion and bean sprouts, including sliced mushrooms, pea pods, slivered carrots, etc. Any large vegetables should be precooked in a little oil and then added to the pasta mixture.

By Wrocklage72

2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Break fettucine noodles in half and place them in a large pot of boiling salted water. Cook until al dente, drain and rinse.

  • Heat oil in skillet or wok over medium heat. Add the soy sauce, green onions, bean sprouts, cayenne, pepper, garlic powder and pasta. Stir and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to serving plates and garnish with toasted sesame seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 8.7g; carbohydrates 43.4g; fat 5.9g; sodium 42.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (22)

Most helpful positive review

gapch1026
Rating: 4 stars
11/25/2008
Was looking for a simple asian noodle dish to use the sugar snap peas in my fridge. This was very, very tasty and filling with my adaptation to the sauce: I used 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 1 tablespoon sesame oil, 1 tablespoon mirin and 1 tablespoon chili and garlic sauce. I dissolved about 1/2 tsp of cornstarch in the soy sauce, mixed the sauce ingredients and then added to the sauteed but still crisp veggies. Then added cooked angel hair pasta and simmered for a few minutes. The taste was a 5 but I'm rating this 4 because I added. Read More
Helpful
(15)

Most helpful critical review

Allrecipes Community
Rating: 3 stars
12/31/2007
I liked this a lot but I'm only giving it 3 stars because I had to add a lot to it to make it taste good. I added extra bean sprouts and about 5 oz of choipped water chestnuts. I also added an extra teaspoon of soy sauce to each serving. The water chestnuts really helped to keep this from being too bland. I will definitly make this again but with my modifications. The portion sizes were pretty decent and I felt they were very filling. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Reviews:
Allrecipes Community
Rating: 3 stars
12/30/2007
gapch1026
Rating: 4 stars
11/24/2008
NJSS2000
Rating: 4 stars
09/11/2003
I served this as our main course with egg rolls on the side. Great recipe to experiment with by adding to. Read More
Helpful
(11)
MECHELLE
Rating: 4 stars
08/29/2002
Had to add a lot of veggies; otherwise it would have been too bland. Read More
Helpful
(6)
BIOPHILE
Rating: 4 stars
02/21/2005
Mine turned out a little bland. I had to add some bottled stir fry sauce for flavor but otherwise was pretty good. Read More
Helpful
(5)
DTM
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2010
I added carrots Read More
Helpful
(4)
Hatchi
Rating: 4 stars
02/08/2010
Good base recipe. I used wheat pasta and added a bag of stir fry veggies. The veggie mixture included water chestnuts which I thought were important for the texture and crunch. I used canned bean sprouts and added some garlic and teriyaki sauce. Served with Sesame wings from this site. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Patti Rose
Rating: 4 stars
01/26/2012
The combination of the beans sprouts and pasta was delicious! Will add more veggies next time. Read More
Helpful
(2)
mam5016
Rating: 4 stars
01/26/2012
I had to add a lot to this to make it suit our tastes but for the basic idea I thought this was wonderful. I added some frozen peas/carrots lots of extra soy sauce and some fresh minced garlic and ginger. Served with my own version of terriyaki shrimp and mushrooms. Read More
Helpful
(1)
