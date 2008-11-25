Sesame Pasta

I liked this a lot but I'm only giving it 3 stars because I had to add a lot to it to make it taste good. I added extra bean sprouts and about 5 oz of choipped water chestnuts. I also added an extra teaspoon of soy sauce to each serving. The water chestnuts really helped to keep this from being too bland. I will definitly make this again but with my modifications. The portion sizes were pretty decent and I felt they were very filling.
Was looking for a simple asian noodle dish to use the sugar snap peas in my fridge. This was very, very tasty and filling with my adaptation to the sauce: I used 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 1 tablespoon sesame oil, 1 tablespoon mirin and 1 tablespoon chili and garlic sauce. I dissolved about 1/2 tsp of cornstarch in the soy sauce, mixed the sauce ingredients and then added to the sauteed but still crisp veggies. Then added cooked angel hair pasta and simmered for a few minutes. The taste was a 5 but I'm rating this 4 because I added.
I served this as our main course with egg rolls on the side. Great recipe to experiment with by adding to.
Had to add a lot of veggies; otherwise it would have been too bland.
Mine turned out a little bland. I had to add some bottled stir fry sauce for flavor but otherwise was pretty good.
Good base recipe. I used wheat pasta and added a bag of stir fry veggies. The veggie mixture included water chestnuts which I thought were important for the texture and crunch. I used canned bean sprouts and added some garlic and teriyaki sauce. Served with Sesame wings from this site. Thanks!
The combination of the beans sprouts and pasta was delicious! Will add more veggies next time.
I had to add a lot to this to make it suit our tastes but for the basic idea I thought this was wonderful. I added some frozen peas/carrots lots of extra soy sauce and some fresh minced garlic and ginger. Served with my own version of terriyaki shrimp and mushrooms.