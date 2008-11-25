Sesame Pasta

1 of 22

Rating: 3 stars I liked this a lot but I'm only giving it 3 stars because I had to add a lot to it to make it taste good. I added extra bean sprouts and about 5 oz of choipped water chestnuts. I also added an extra teaspoon of soy sauce to each serving. The water chestnuts really helped to keep this from being too bland. I will definitly make this again but with my modifications. The portion sizes were pretty decent and I felt they were very filling. Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars Was looking for a simple asian noodle dish to use the sugar snap peas in my fridge. This was very, very tasty and filling with my adaptation to the sauce: I used 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 1 tablespoon sesame oil, 1 tablespoon mirin and 1 tablespoon chili and garlic sauce. I dissolved about 1/2 tsp of cornstarch in the soy sauce, mixed the sauce ingredients and then added to the sauteed but still crisp veggies. Then added cooked angel hair pasta and simmered for a few minutes. The taste was a 5 but I'm rating this 4 because I added. Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars I served this as our main course with egg rolls on the side. Great recipe to experiment with by adding to. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars Had to add a lot of veggies; otherwise it would have been too bland. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars Mine turned out a little bland. I had to add some bottled stir fry sauce for flavor but otherwise was pretty good. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I added carrots Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Good base recipe. I used wheat pasta and added a bag of stir fry veggies. The veggie mixture included water chestnuts which I thought were important for the texture and crunch. I used canned bean sprouts and added some garlic and teriyaki sauce. Served with Sesame wings from this site. Thanks! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars The combination of the beans sprouts and pasta was delicious! Will add more veggies next time. Helpful (2)