Connie's Zucchini "Crab" Cakes

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
196 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 23.2g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 49.4mg; sodium 319.9mg. Full Nutrition
This is an update from my last review of this recipe. This time I took the advice from Roger who reviewed a spinach recipe and suggested using a potato ricer to squeeze out the water from the spinach. I tried his idea with the zucchini and I can't tell you how well it worked. For those who are commenting on the saltiness of the Old Bay (which I agree with), there are several copy cat recipes out there which would enable you to control the sodium. I did take the advice from other reviewers and added an extra tsp. of "Old Bay Seasoning". I also added some garlic and onion powder and some black pepper along with a little cayenne. Yes, they are a tad bit difficult to handle, but if you flour your hands and LIGHTLY roll them into a ball and then pat them into a patty, it's not too bad. I used a Fry Daddy which made the job very quick and easy without the cakes tasting too heavy or greasy. Thanks Patti and Connie too!!!!
I just made these. However, I also needed to change the recipe. I used panko crumbs as well. I also added salt, pepper, cayenne, garlic power, dried mustard and I probably increased the Old Bay by at least 2-1/2 times. I also didn't use the flour, and I opted to bake at 400 w/ a little olive oil. I'm giving it a 3/5 because without the extra ingredients I think it would be on the bland side. My mother really enjoyed my version and I will be making her more to store in the freezer.
These were very good. I worried about the zucchini being too watery, so I shredded it into a collander and added about 1/2 tsp. of salt. I let it drain for about 30 minutes (pressing slightly with wooden spoon)...yielding about 2/3 cup water. I will definitely make these again.
This one gets RAVE Reviews!!!! I have made this recipe 5 times in the last 2 weeks. I modified it slightly in that I used 1 large zucchini and 1 large potato. I made sure I squeezed all of the liquid from these in order to insure an easier mixture to work with. Instead of coating with flour, I used the Japanese bread crumbs and coated each side and fried them. I have made them ahead but coated them with the bread crumbs just before frying. That way they don't get soggy. I left the melted butter out the second time and I didn't see any difference. This is certainly a great recipe. My daughter and I love them and I would serve them as a side dish for company!!!! You must try these.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2003
This is the best zucchini pattie recipe I've ever tried. I used 1 more egg to substitute for butter. Also I didn't have Old Bay Seasoning at hand so I used a combination of black pepper, mustard, minced celery, nutmeg, ground cloves, cayenne pepper, paprika and ginger (I tried to imitate Old Bay Seasoning as much as I could) and the result was just fantastic! Thanks Connie!!
Great recipe! I've made this a few times and found that the small to medium zucchini works best. I drained and squeezed out zucchini, added more Old Bay and froze patties before cooking. Freezing makes them easier to handle and you can cook as many or as little as you want.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/24/2003
A very good side dish, though not much of a vegetable dish. You will definitely want to "drain" the zucchini. I spread mine to a thin layer on parchment paper, cover with paper towels, sprinkle a little salt, and use a rolling pin to press out the water. Repeat this process several times and you won't regret it. It does use a fair amount of paper towels, though. I use Emeril's Essence instead of Old Bay Seasoning and it tasted wonderful. Add the bread crumbs gradually. It is easy to add too much even at the given amount. This results in a finished product that tastes like stuffing and is very dry. Enough bread crumbs have been added when the mixture just barely holds together when flattened into a patty. Bon Apetit.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2002
These are absolutely incredible! They are a bit messy to make and I drained the zucchini all day with a weight on top. But, they are so incredibily delicious that I did not mind the mess one bit. Here's a little tip: if your mix is really wet then form the patty in your hand, sprinkle flour on one side, pat it in then turn over and do the same thing on the other side. Then kind of gently toss in the pan. I had no trouble as long as I rinsed my hands after every couple of patties. My husband does not like squash and he scarfed these right down. They are incredibly tasty!
I'm not a big fan on "crab" anything, but loved the taste in these babies. They really are delicious. We live near the Chesapeake Bay and my husband enjoys crab cakes when we go to certain restaurants. I made these for him and he was really impressed. I couldn't believe he ate more than one. He really likes Old Bay and I guess that's what did the trick for him. I strongly suggest you squeeze the zuchinni completly dry with paper towels before you attempt this recipe, otherwise you may have some issues. Other than that, it's perfect as is. Thanks Patti Jo
I wish I video taped my meat eating brother in-law's face when he tried these. It was like christmas morning. I sqeezed the cr*p out of the zucchini with paper towels, dredged them in panko bread crumbs instead of flour and baked them at 400 degrees F, 12 min on each side per another reviewer. I've made them like, a gillion times. Sooooo awesome!
Excellent! I didn't change the ingredients at all (and didn't press out the zucchini after grating, either). I didn't flour, but baked on a cookie sheet (13 minutes at 400, flip and 10 minutes at 400). Perfect, and it was wonderful. I can see making these regularly! Comes to 4 WW points+ each (18 points for 5), but well worth it. Thank you!!!
Excellent! We've made them twice so far in the last few days and can't get enough. We get vegetables from our garden and a local co-op, and we've had a lot of zucchini of late that we needed to try something new. Thankfully I found this on here! To change things up, we made a batch with grated carrots mixed in and another one with equal parts grated yellow squash and zucchini, along with chipotle powder, chopped onions, garlic scapes, and even a grated radish. We made them for guests and had them topped with tartar sauce... our guests gobbled them right up! A great recipe as is, and even better when you find other combinations that work well when you want to change it up. Looking forward to trying these leftovers topped with an egg in the morning!
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2012
Hubs had one of these. I had four of 'em. He SAID he liked them, but actions speak louder than words. I had four of them. They were awesome good. Didn't taste even remotely close to crab cakes, but boy they sure were delicious. I added some fresh minced garlic and that was a good thing - it added a burst of flavor these might have been lacking otherwise. Awesome. I'll be dreaming about these.
I always wonder why all you good cooks don't peel the zucchini? Who has ever seen bright green flecks in a Maryland crab cake? It's a very nice recipe. To the reviewers who said it didn't taste like crab. Well, when they made it, they KNEW it wasn't crab! It is good for vegetarians, those with zucchini-filled gardens, as well as for transplanted Marylanders, who cannot get the real thing. Plus--it tastes good! No other excuse for making it is needed.
These are fantastic! I've served them as a main course as well as making them smaller and serving as appetizers. I don't use any butter and don't miss it. I do put salt on the grated zucchini and after letting it sit awhile I press as much as the liquid out as possible. I make them an hour or so ahead of the meal and put them in the fridge to chill. Then I take them out and rather than using flour I use Panko crumbs. They turn out crispy and delicious.
I'm glad I read comments from other reviewers before making this! I also made sure to drain all of the liquid from the zucchini before adding the other ingredients. I fiddled with the original recipe a little. I added 1 potato, shredded, as well as some additional Old Bay. Freshly ground pepper seemed to really give it some "oomph." I found that the addition of instant potato flakes (about 1/4 c.) really helped keep it from being too soggy. I dusted with Japanese panko to coat the outside. They were really good this way. I'd make it again!
I have been meaning to try this recipe for years, and am glad I finally did. Had a $12 crab cake sandwich earlier the same day that wasn't half as good as these were. Do as others have recommended; increase Old Bay, add garlic of some sort, and salt and squeeze your zucchini. We followed the recipe and fried them this time. Served with a remoulade-ish sauce. Much heartier than expected and very inexpensive.
Oh wow, absolutely the best Vegetarian recipe I've cooked so far. I will use this recipe again. I baked them at 400 for about 15 minutes, then 400 on the other side for 15 minutes.I then turned the oven on broil, browned them a bit,then flipped them over,and browned them.I used 2 teaspoons of Bay's in the mix,and squeezed the Zuchinni several times before baking. I used Italian bread crumbs.Broiling them totally makes them appear fried.
great! change the spices for different taste. add fresh ginger, cilantro, cumin, and garam masala for zucchini samosas. or try cinnamon, nutmeg and brown sugar for zucchini "cookies", my kids love them. i bake with a spray of pam on each side.
These tasted very good! the zucchini DEFINITELY needs to be drained first! i am SO glad i read the reviews that suggested to do that! I shredded them and salted them and put them in a colander for about an hour and then pressed with a wooden spoon...got almost a CUP of water! I fried half of them and baked the other half. we definitely preferred the baked ones. will for sure make again though!
YUMMO!!! I'm making these for the 2nd time this week at the request of my husband. I found this recipe when I was looking for ways to use the massive amount of zucchini growing in my garden, and this is surely a hit. I took the advice of some of the other reviewers and salted the zucchini and let it sit in a colander for 30-45 minutes after shredding it in the food processor. I added a bit of crushed garlic and increased the old bay a bit. I also used packaged seasoned bread crumbs, and the consistency was perfect. I skipped the flour altogether and baked the cakes. I sprayed a foil lined baking sheet with butter flavored cooking spray, and then sprayed the tops of the cakes too. The first time I cooked them at 400 degrees along with a roasting chicken and 15 minutes per side was perfect. However, this time they are in the oven alone and they stuck a bit, so I will reduce the heat/time next time around. Although these won't replace crab cakes for us (we're big seafood eaters), these zucchini cakes have certainly earned a place on my Meatless Monday rotation.
Really good and you would never know it wasn't a crab cake - except it needs more Old Bay Seasoning. I used canola oil so as not to add other flavors, kept my gas flame closer to medium so they would get done through. After putting cocktail sauce on it, you would not know the difference, except for needing more Old Bay. My husband loves this recipe and since he grows an abundance of zucchini and loves the stuff. I have a real winner here! Good job! 4 stars because of the seasoning. I might add a bit of salt and pepper too...
Delicious! I've tried this two ways. First, I salted and shredded the zucchini the day ahead and let it sit in a strainer overnight before squeezing out and making the recipe. The second time, I salted and shredded the zucchini, squeezed them out after about 30 mins and made the patties right away. I recommend this second way. Easier, and I only had to use 2 zucchini instead of 3. Very yummy, I increase the Old Bay seasoning to 2 tsp, add 1 tsp dry mustard (or dijon), 2 minced cloves of garlic, 1 tbsp dried parsley, 1/4 tsp dried dill weed, and bake at 400 degrees on each side for about 15 minutes. I put bread crumbs on both sides and spray with cooking spray right before putting them in the oven. Served with tartar sauce, this will definitely be a regular. **Update: I've also put approx 1/4 cup scoops rolled in bread crumbs into muffin tins and baked for 45 mins at 350 degrees. When ready, dip in chipotle ranch or a lemony hollandaise. Yum!
Very tasty for a vegitarian dish. I followed other reviewers' suggestions and baked these on a greased baking sheet for 12 mins on each side and they turned out very well (sometimes you do have to make small compromise to taste for health!) My husband who only eats Kosher and has never tasted crab loved them and even my 2 year old gobbled them up and said "more?" I used Italian breadcrumbs because that was what I had on hand and served with mayo with fresh chopped parsely mixed in. Next time I might up the Old Bay Seasoning by 1/2 teaspoon.
This is a great recipe. The really do taste like crab. While I liked them alot, I think the smooth texture the flour dredge gives them is not as nice as a bread-crumb dredge... but that's just my opinion! They were still great!!!
Easy, satisfying recipe. I doubled the Old Bay, used panko instead of traditional bread crumbs and salted/pressed the zucchini before making the patties. I tried both the baking as another reviewer suggested (400* for 12 min, flipping, bake another 10 min) and frying as written-- there's no comparison. If you're going to eat something breaded, you might as well fry it and enjoy it as it's meant to be. :)
Very good! They don't taste anything like a real crabcake (coming from a girl who is born & bred in B'more), but they are very good. I used red onions & added an extra dash of my Old Bay. I didn't dredge them in flour (unnecessary calories to me). I fried a couple in olive oil, which was just too good. Then I baked the rest in the oven (again...calories) for 20 minutes at 350. I then flipped them over & broiled them a few more minutes. Next time I think I will try just broiling them for 10 minutes on each side. A very worthwhile recipe! Thanks!
Just finished baking a batch of these and I must say, they are very good. There is no confusing these with actual crab cakes but with that said I think they hold their own quite nicely. Grated the zucchini w/Kitchenaid FP then squeezed out the add'l mositure. After mixing all ingredients, I used panko crumbs mixed w/flour and 'breaded' each patty, misted both sides w/canola oil then baked at 450 15 mins, flipped & baked another 15. Served with fresh cob corn and remoulade sauce. Great way to use up those oversized Zucchinis. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
These were delicious and much more flavourful than I expected. They were also very easy to make. I grated 2 relatively large zucchinis and drained them as recommended. I did not fry them in oil but instead just grilled the patties on my pancake griddle. They came out perfect!
This was very good. I added a can of real crab meat for the protein. I also added more bread crumbs and more old bay as mentioned. I also cooked smaller patties to help keep the crispiness... but real crab cakes are mooshy on the inside and crispy on the outside... I then made a sauce to eat with them with a couple big spoonfuls of mayo, some roasted red pepper and cayenne pepper to taste. blended it all up in the processor. it was tasty the next day on toasted bread with the sauce and lettuce and tomato and a little avocado. I reheated in the toaster oven to maintain the crunch.
I fooled my family with this recipe. I baked them in the oven instead of frying them. A little oil on a baking sheet, and drizzled a little oil over them. In the oven for 30 mins. I have made them 4 times this summer already. Great.
We had these with shrimp scampi and wild rice. They were really good. I ended up adding a little more old bay seasoning and bread crumbs.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/15/2001
This recipe was wonderful! I only wished I had found this when I had more zucchini left in my garden. I did double the amount of Old Bay seasoning, and also added 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper. I topped the patties with a mustard cream sauce which I also found on this site, which was also wonderful. I did find that the zucchini has to be squeezed very dry in order to form patties. I squeezed by hand and then put the zucchini between paper towel and squeezed some more to absorb the rest of the moisture.
2BLUEYES
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2002
I've made this recipe MANY times and keep making it to prove to myself that it's NOT really CRAB. The melted butter makes it rich enuf that it compares equally to those cakes I once had at Cape May. A VERY filling meal. A salad besides is enuf. NOTE: make sure your Old Bay is NOT past shelf life.
These were very good. A lot of layers of flavor here (I used a tad bit more spice than what was called for). I followed other people's advice and "squeezed" the water out of the zucchini between two papertowels. Be careful not to overcook them!
AMAZING!!! I added celery, poblano pepper, and garlic to the onions while sauteeing. I did squeeze the excess water from the shredded zucchini as others have suggested- there was a lot of it, so I highly recommend doing so. I added some parmesan cheese to the final mixture and added more Old Bay than called for, also as others have suggested. I put the final mixture in the refrigerator for about an hour which helped it firm up a little more before I used it. I did not form the mixture into patties, but rather stuffed it into large portabello mushroom caps and baked at 350 for about 20 minutes and finished with a quick broil to brown the top. This was unbelievably yummy... I mean REALLY really good. This is something I'm going to make time and time again and will be sharing the recipe with others. Thank you Connie! !
If you are expecting these to taste like a Maryland crab cake, you will be disappointed. If you are looking for a delicious way to make use of summer's bounty, you will be rewarded with this recipe. Served with grilled corn and a tomato casserole they made for a delicious vegetarian meal. I did drain the zucchini well after shredding and had no issues handling them. I used a non-stick skillet and fried them in just a couple of Tablespoons of olive oil. Very Good! Additonal comments: These were wonderful reheated under the broiler and are delicious with an egg for brunch.
Wow!!! I will be making these again and again. They will not replace my crab cake recipe, because it is the best in the whole world, but these are great!! I will share my crab cake sauce with you. It is tasty with this recipe too. Mix 1 cup mayonnaise, 2-4 teaspoons chili garlic sauce (found in Asian food section of market), and 1 ½ tsp fresh lemon juice. Cover and refrigerate as you prepare your cakes. I use 2 teaspoons of the chili garlic sauce, but use more if you want more heat. Oh…I used Italian style bread crumbs in the zucchini cakes and they turned out great.
Sorry Connie, I just did not like this recipe at all.I did not change one thing in your recipe and it was very bland tasting to me and my wife. I will stick to my artifical crab meat for my crab cakes, they are pretty good.
Surprisingly good. The old bay does give the cakes a flavor similar to one aspect (the spice) of crab cakes. Following the advice of other reviews, I pressed the grated zucchini dry (with lots of paper towels) before adding them to the egg and butter mixture.<br>Incidentally, I saved some of the egg-zucchini-etc mixture for the next day but apparently it sweated some in the fridge overnight and this sogginess made the cakes hard to keep together and not taste as good. So make all the cakes at once (and press the zucchini dry too).
These are so fantastic!! I have been making them for years, just never reviewed them before. My husband literally jumps with joy when I say I will make them. They are easy and so amazingly awesome they melt in your mouth and the taste is out of this world. I would give it 10 stars if that was an option.
Not exactly crab cakes, though along the same lines, and a great way to use up all that summer zucchini! I heeded other reviewers' warning about the zucchini being too wet, so after grating, put mine on a paper towel, covered with another, and pressed down to remove excess moisture. Also used 2/3 zucchini and 1/3 grated baked potato (because I had one on hand) and liked the texture lent by the potato. Used commercial bread crumbs, and had no problem with the "cakes" holding together. Added some garlic powder and fresh lemon peel before mixing. Cooked in canola oil, not butter. Delicious!
WOW!!!! THIS RECIPE IS GREAT: I MADE A FEW CHANGES (NECESSITY BEING THE MOTHER OF INVENTION)didn;t have any old bay seasoning added salt pepper garlic powder mmmmmmmm. once done and immedietly before serving i topped each "crab cake" with lemon juice....... WILL DEFINATELY BE MAKING THIS AGAIN
Wow! I admit I was VERY skeptical when reading this recipe, but was I ever pleasantly surprised. They really do taste like crab cakes. I squeezed ALL the liquid from the grated zucchini, then drained it in a wire collander for a couple hours(if you don't get all the liquid out, the mix will be WAY too soupy). The patties were still sticky, and messy to work with, but it is worth it! I've made this several times now, and I've figured out a few things; get all the water out of the zucchini, add more bread crumbs, lose the butter, and the Old Bay Seasoning really makes this recipe. Ohh, and use EVOO, it makes a big difference also. :) Yum!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/24/2003
This is the absolute best thing to do when you dont want to spend the money on crab meat. Anyone who did not rate this 5 stars did not follow the recipe or just dont like zucchini. Great way to get your kids to eat thier veggies!
I opted to bake mine instead of frying them. And I added red bell peppers because I like these in my crab cakes. They do not need to be dredged in flour if you are planning on baking them. I made 4 at first--two with flour two without. And the without were much better. Also before I made the rest I reduced the size to more of a large potato chip than a small hamburger patty and I preferred these much better.
These didn't taste like crab at all to me but they were still tasty. I didn't have trouble with too much water or them being soggy at all. I did use zucchini out of my yard that was gigantic, more like a winter squash really and dried inside. Maybe that was why they were not soggy. I rubbed oil on my hands before I dredged them in flour. I also baked mine at 400 for 10 minutes on each side. Great with chili paste!
As a lover of crab cakes, I had doubts about a zucchini cake being similar, but this recipe was a pleasant surprise. I omitted onion since I'm not a huge fan of them, and added more old bay seasoning as suggested in other posts. They turned out perfect and stayed together nicely.
These are fantastic! As a vegetarian in Baltimore, let me just say that I don't care if they taste just like crab or not: they taste delicious and took care of my crab cravings! I did add a bit more Old Bay and onion than the recipe called for, and used unsalted butter to counteract the sodium in the seasoning. I also salted the zucchini as others suggested. After salting and letting it sit for about 20 minutes, I put it in a fine mesh strainer, rinsed off the salt, and pressed the liquids out - it reminded me of draining frozen spinach. Used bought seasoned breadcrumbs and didn't have any problem making patties. Next time I'll try broiling them. THANK YOU Connie! YUM!
What a good way to use a lot of zucchini! I substitute plain oats for the seasoned bread crumbs, double the seasoning, and fry on a non-stick griddle. I use the butter on the griddle rather than in the batter. Good variations: 1) add semi-mashed pinto beans, 2) substitute 1 T. sugar and 1 t. cinnamon for the recipe seasoning.
We didn't want to fry them so we followed MANDT2's comment. I actually don't love regular crab cakes... too mushy. I thought these were really great. Made a creamy legume soup to go with. Excellent veg dinner. If you salt and squeeze out water watch the overall salt level since Old Bay has a lot of salt. Next time we plan to find a recipe for lower salt Old Bay and add more seasoning.
I was looking for something to do with the abundance of zucchini this time of year when I came across this recipe. I love crab cakes, but my husband is allergic to shellfish, so I thought this would be a great way for us to both enjoy a dish. We did both LOVE them...but I agree with others that they are more reminiscent of a potato pancake than a crab cake. I even made the last few way smaller and flatter, and we really enjoyed them that way. Will definitely make again as a small flat pancake. Thanks so much for this recipe. yum!
WONDERFUL!! What a great way to "use up" all of that Zucchini. I did modify a bit. Used 2-3/4 c. zucchini and put it in a dish cloth and "rung it out". Used 1-1/3 c. ITALIAN bread crumbs and instead of dredging in flour, I used PANKO bread crumbs. YUM-O You'll find PANKO in the oriental section of your grocery store. Fried in Canola. Served with cocktail sauce. DELICIOUS!!
My husband absolutely loved them. I took other raters advice and drained/pressed the zucchini as well as baking them in my convection oven on a cookie sheet. They browned nicely. I grated the onion and increased the Old Bay to 1.5 tsp. I did not coat the patties in flour before baking. I will make them again for sure.
Only change I made was I baked them instead of frying (did not dredge in flour, just brushed one side with a little olive oil as previously suggested). Just be sure to spray your baking sheet so they don't stick. I flipped them mid way so they were nice and crispy on both sides. These were delicious!
Maybe I blew it by using italian breadcrumbs ... all I had on hand at the time, but I have never been so disappointed in a recipe. The reviews were soooo positive!! Ugh! I was visiting my folk and had just cut the zucchini from the vine and was gungho to "surprise" them with "crab" cakes ... well, I got the surprise cause they all were RIGHT when they told me they would never taste like crab. At least they tried them ... and my mom, bless her heart saved them saying they were fine to her and she'd have them for her lunch a few days. Got to love moms!! I am determined to try these again because of all the positive reviews, but for now, I do recommend sticking to plain bread crumbs for sure ... and definitely squeeze out as much water as you can or you will have trouble handling the cakes. Thanks for the recipe to try!
I WISH THERE WERE A BILLION STARS because this is that good. As a new vegetarian, I was looking for something simple to make as a meat substitute. I had all the plans for side dishes in the works and, when I stumbled on this, it was love at first sight.. and later.. love at first bite. This recipe is perfect and delicious. I followed it completely and only added some salt and pepper on the zucchini before I mixed it with all the goodies. It tastes amazing and much better and more compassionate than crab cakes. Everyone loved them and they were so easy! These "crab" cakes left all of us very un-crabby and that's the way we want to stay!
Delicious!! Easy and very tasty. These are a great way to use up zucchini. I dont think they tasted like crab cakes at all. Tasted like zucchini cakes with old bay. Followed the recipe exactely and they came out great as a side dish. Will make again!
This is a great way to get in lots of veggies. I added shredded carrots and minced garlic and left out the Old Bay. I tried them fried in oil and baked. For the difference in calories, there was not a huge difference in taste. I'll bake them from now on.
Absolutely delicious! This was our weekly "Meatless Monday" dinner and it turned out very well. As a tweaker, I did some things differently, as I wanted my zucchini cakes to turn out more like Ruby Tuesday's mini zucchini sliders. I added roughly 1/4 c of diced (jarred) roasted sweet red peppers as well as a handful of feta cheese, breaking up some of the bigger chunks. I was in a hurry and could've done a better job squeezing out my zucchini, as the "batter" was a tad too wet to actually form into patties when I started the first one. Improvising, I added more breadcrumbs, and I also threw in some Panko as well. Perfect! I loved the addition of the Old Bay...they actually tasted like crab cakes to this Midwestern girl! I added my usual garlic/onion powders to taste, some black pepper, and subbed mayo for the melted butter. I fried them in garlic-infused olive oil (used just enough to coat bottom of my skillet.) Served with sweet potato fries and sliced avacado, my husband, and even my 4 year-old daughter, cleaned their plates. Thanks to the extra zucchini from my MIL, I'll be making these little beauties again this week. Next time, I'd like to do the slider version on some sweet rolls with butter lettuce and tomato. *Drool*
I guess after reading the reviews, I was expecting something spectacular. The cakes weren't bad (they were edible) but I wasn't wowed at all. I may try them again, in case it was a fluke, but the crab cakes definitely were not very impressive this first time I made it.
Yum! We all loved these! They don't taste like Crab Cakes but the are delicious. I placed shredded zucchini in a colander and sprinkled 1/2 teasp of salt over it and allowed it to drain for a while, then squeezed the remaining moisture out with a clean dish towel. We enjoyed these as a side dish so I made them small and the were perfect. Thanks for sharing!
I thought this recipe was excellent. My husband loved it and wants to know already when I will be making it again. I followed some other suggestions such as putting the zucchini into a collander to drain the moisture out, adding a little extra old bay seasoning (about 1/2t more), and a few dashes of garlic powder. This was delicious.
I made these for my friend's engagement party and they almost never made it out to the guests. I found a group of people around the plate in the kitchen wondering if they should just eat them all themselves and not pass them around to the rest of the party.
Not sure they taste like crab, but they were a big hit at dinner tonight. I took another's suggestion and baked them on a lightly oiled cookie sheet at 450 for 12-15 minutes each side. I served with cocktail sauce (homemade) and a corn/blackbean salsa. Great dinner. Thanks!
These were fabulous! I combined all the advice on the site and drained the zucchini, doubled the Old Bay and added black and cayenne pepper. I prefer the healthier option of baking them on an oiled pan at 400. For a delicious falafel-esque lunch, try a patty on a pita with tzatziki sauce!
These are great! The first time I made these I used Matzo meal as a replacement for the breadcrumbs and its was not very messy at all. I made these a second time with fresh breadcrumbs and they were much more difficult to handle. They were still very good though. I added a bit of cayenne and more Old Bay. I served these on top of a very simple salad with homemade honey mustard dressing. I will definitely be making these again, and again.
I LOVED these zucchini cakes. I just made them last night. I read a lot of the reviews and increded the old bay to 2 tsp and the bread crumbs to 1 1/8 C. I doubled the recipe and squeezed (with my hand) as much of the liquid as possible out of the shredded zucchini. I shredded the onion and added a green onion as well. I made the patties and baked the first batch. While they're baking I pan fried using about 1/4 C orr less of oil 5-6 patties. My husband went crazy with the taste. He LOVED it and he is picky. He ate it with cocktail sauce. When the baked ones were ready we ate them too, but we both agreed that the fried ones were WAY better.
This is one of my favorite recipes. I was really happy when I found out that you could freeze zucchini so that I could make this in the wintertime,too. To avoid a soupy consistency, I don't add salt until the patties are in the frying pan as salt will make the zucchini "sweat" otherwise. The recipe does not call for salt, but I find that a little really helps bring out all of the flavor.
I've been making this recipe for a couple years now. We LOVE it! I always have to make a double batch because my 5yo devours them!! I do squeeze out the extra juice after shredding the zucchini and put the patties in the freezer just till almost frozen...I think they cook up much better that way. Thank you! It is KEEPER for us!
This recipe is great, especially if you bake them like other reviewers suggested so they're all done at the same time and with less fat. I could tell from the amount of zucchini that I would need to double the recipe to feed my family of 4. Doubling it made 12 patties, 3 each, which was the perfect amount. (3 med. zucchini). I just squeezed the zucchini after I grated it. I added the bread crumbs gradually, and ended up not needing all of them. I will make these often as we all enjoyed them!
I tried this and I adored it! I'm vegetarian, but no one else in my family is. They typically don't like if I cook vegetarian versions of dishes, however, this recipe, they all loved! The flavor was exquisite. I followed the recommendations and drained the zucchini first. I also added a little more of the seasoning than stated. I used Italian bread crumbs because they were all I had, but they worked great! This recipe is lovely and I will definitely make it again!
These were excellent! I used summer squash intead of zucchini and dry cornbread stuffing instead of the breadcrumbs just to use up some things in my pantry. I added the flour into the mixture instead of dredging it since it was too hard to handle otherwise. I also added a bit of onion salt and garlic salt to the mixture. The recipe makes 8-10 small/medium cakes. YUM!
As a "mock crab cake" I give this a 1 star. As a Fried Zucchini Cakes... I give it 4 stars. Very tasty BUT ...taste nothing like a crab cake except for the "Old Bay" that is used in Fish and Crab cakes. Living in New England a crab cake is not a crab cake unless it has that "fishy tast" which these do not. So if your looking for a crab cake use crab. If you have fresh Zucchini and want to make something different...make these cakes.
My aunt had me try these without using the word 'crab' cake. Good thing too because I hate seafood and I probably would never have tried them. They are the absolute yummiest thing ever and you'd better plan on making a double batch because they will be gone in a flash. They're also great reheated the next day.
baked these like someone else suggested -- 400 degrees and 14 minutes on each side. doubled the old bay and added an egg. also realized i forgot the onion as i was popping in the oven so sprinkled some minced onion on the top. husband gave it "10 stars out of 11." i think i would've preferred it as written (with less spice). great base recipe though, will use again. **UPDATE had some fresh corn to use up and tried it in this recipe -- needed 3 total eggs and was touch and go for a whlie, but stuck together and came out great. this is now my go-to veggie patty recipe.
AWESOME!!! I can't wait to make these again. I did salt the zucchini and let it drain in the colander for about a 1/2 hour. I unfortunately didn't have old bay seasoning so I used italian bread crumbs and seasoned with a little salt. Wonderful recipe!
I have been making the past several years and just realized I never rated them... Love them! Even made them gluten free using corn flake crumbs and GF flour.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
10/08/2002
this was allright, with a few modifications. i used chopped green onion in place of minced regular onion, whole wheat bread & after shredding the zucchini, i pressed as much water out as possible. i then formed my patties, and placed on wax paper in the freezer for 10 minutes so they would hold together better while cooking. i also used a lot less oil.
