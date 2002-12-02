Connie's Zucchini "Crab" Cakes

Maybe I blew it by using italian breadcrumbs ... all I had on hand at the time, but I have never been so disappointed in a recipe. The reviews were soooo positive!! Ugh! I was visiting my folk and had just cut the zucchini from the vine and was gungho to "surprise" them with "crab" cakes ... well, I got the surprise cause they all were RIGHT when they told me they would never taste like crab. At least they tried them ... and my mom, bless her heart saved them saying they were fine to her and she'd have them for her lunch a few days. Got to love moms!! I am determined to try these again because of all the positive reviews, but for now, I do recommend sticking to plain bread crumbs for sure ... and definitely squeeze out as much water as you can or you will have trouble handling the cakes. Thanks for the recipe to try!