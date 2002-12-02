Connie's Zucchini "Crab" Cakes

4.4
1530 Ratings
  • 5 986
  • 4 384
  • 3 101
  • 2 32
  • 1 27

These really taste like crab cakes but without the crab, and are a really good way to utilize that bumper crop of zucchini!

Recipe by Patti Jo

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
53 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine zucchini, egg, and butter or margarine. Stir in seasoned crumbs, minced onion, and seasoning. Mix well.

    Advertisement

  • Shape mixture into patties. Dredge in flour.

  • In a medium skillet, heat oil over medium high heat until hot. Fry patties in oil until golden brown on both sides.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 23.2g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 49.4mg; sodium 319.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022