Seasoned Orzo and Black Beans
Simple dish, easily and quickly prepared, that can be served on its own for a complete meal. Orzo pasta resembles a short grain white rice, but takes less time to cook.
This was great! I altered it slightly: I added a small can of mushrooms (drained). Since I didn't a bag of frozen mixed veggies, I used a small bag of frozen peas. I didn't have tarragon, so I added some basil, onion salt and pepper. Very satisfying.
I did not care for this dish at all despite being a fan of black beans, orzo and veggies. The seasoning was off - no depth of flavour and the dish was dry and lifeless. Not a favorite for sure.
This is one of my favorite dishes. I have found that bow-tie pasta works as a good substitute for the orzo as it holds the ingredients together better and makes the dish a little more substantial as a main dish rather than a side.
To me this was sort of bland, but the rest of the family thought it was good. We had it as a main course, but it is certainly more of a side dish. Also, I think I just have an aversion to frozen vegetables. Perhaps I would have liked it better if I had used fresh.
I really didn't like this. It may have been better with fresh vegetables, but I won't be trying it again to find out. The flavors were quite bland.
I liked this recipe, but it was not one of my favorites. As a whole this was a little dry. I also did not used the seasonings that this called for, I used cajun seasoning and a little cumin. I might make this again and try it with just the orzo, beans and maybe some corn. Thanks for the ideas.
This is a very easy and quick recipe, but I may have done something wrong as it tasted horrible. I followed the directions, but the water added was too much. The orzo tasted bland with just the taste of tarragon to cover it. I could not get my family to eat it. It was as if we were eating watery pasta that had a strong tarragon after taste. Maybe cutting the water amount in half or more would have helped.
I really enjoyed this dish, especially because it is very healthy and very easy. (I reduced the butter to 1 TBS to lower the fat content. I also didn't cook the orzo for as long because I was afraid it would get too mushy.) Evidently the previous reviewer forgot to DRAIN the orzo and vegetables before adding the other ingredients, and that's why it didn't turn out good. My 2 year old daughter even liked it.
I agree, this was a little bland. I added some chili garlic paste and Parmesan and it was delicious.
My family loved this! I used fake butter spray (counting calories). I also used Goya Adobo seasoning instead of the called for seasoning. It was a hit!
maybe the previous reviewer didn't see the "drain" instruction. great tasting receipe, i'd make it again!
Oh my goodness this was good!! I made this for lunch being a crunch with the kids whining at me and I was out of everything I could think of off the top of my head... I was really surprised by the mild good flavor and the way the veggies complimented so well. The beans added a very nice gentle salt flavor, I'm glad I didn't add any extra dsalt like I was considering- and i DID rinse my beans. I can see trying this with all sorts of different veggie mixes and bean mixes... Go crazy with it! Tyu topping it with just a tad of fresh grated parmesean or asiago. Yummy! P.S. I made this with one box of orzo and it made a whole pot of stuff. We will have a lot of leftovers- this could have easily fed a larger family of 8 or more. We had six people eating and I have enough that we could all eat again...
A nice alternative to beans and rice.
Tastes fairly bland when made as directed. I saved it 'til the next day, added vegetable broth, additional water, 1 can of diced tomatoes, and bay leaves, then reheated - it made a reasonably good vegetable/pasta soup this way.
Excellent
This is good for a different-tasting side dish.
Made just like recipe and it was delicious! It's a keeper!
As written I found this recipe to be very bland. It has potential though and makes for a pretty colorful side dish. I recommend changing up the herbs and adding a lot more than 1 teaspoon total.
I liked the basic recipe but it needed a serious upgrade. The frozen veggies is a non starter as others have mentioned. I sautéed fresh mushrooms, and chopped red pepper. Green peas and spices were added at the last minute. I grilled two chicken breasts to accompany the orzo mixture. It turned out great.
This was alright, I want to keep the recipe because in general I like the simplicity of it and the combination- one easy dish throw it all in together. I think next time i'll try it with parmesan, dill, thyme, oregano, possibly rosemary
Substituted brown rice & quinoa for the orzo and kept everything else the same. It was fantastic and so quick and easy!! Definitely a winner!
This recipe did not work for us. It was incredibly bland, even though I boiled the noodles in chicken broth, added rotisserie chicken, parmesan cheese, garlic pepper. Nothing seemed to help it taste good. I did top it with some salsa verde and that helped a bit. But this will not be a repeat. Sorry.
