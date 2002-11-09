Seasoned Orzo and Black Beans

Oh my goodness this was good!! I made this for lunch being a crunch with the kids whining at me and I was out of everything I could think of off the top of my head... I was really surprised by the mild good flavor and the way the veggies complimented so well. The beans added a very nice gentle salt flavor, I'm glad I didn't add any extra dsalt like I was considering- and i DID rinse my beans. I can see trying this with all sorts of different veggie mixes and bean mixes... Go crazy with it! Tyu topping it with just a tad of fresh grated parmesean or asiago. Yummy! P.S. I made this with one box of orzo and it made a whole pot of stuff. We will have a lot of leftovers- this could have easily fed a larger family of 8 or more. We had six people eating and I have enough that we could all eat again...