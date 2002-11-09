Seasoned Orzo and Black Beans

Simple dish, easily and quickly prepared, that can be served on its own for a complete meal. Orzo pasta resembles a short grain white rice, but takes less time to cook.

Recipe by Kathy Miller

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a 4 quart saucepan, combine water and pasta. Cook over medium high heat until mixture comes to a full boil, 4 to 6 minutes. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until pasta is tender, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Stir in frozen vegetables, cover, and reduce heat to medium low. Cook until vegetables are tender crisp, 2 to 4 minutes. Do not overcook. Drain.

  • Stir in beans, butter or margarine, tarragon, and thyme. Continue cooking until heated through. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 11.5g; carbohydrates 47.3g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 293.8mg. Full Nutrition
