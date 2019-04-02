Apple Ham Grilled Cheese

1 of 32

Rating: 4 stars This was a unique kind of grilled cheese... and I like unique!You can taste all the different layers of the flavors while your eating it.It tasted like a combination of french toast and grilled cheese. This would probably be a good recipe for a brunch.I followed the recipe exactly. I used a granny smith apple and smoked ham but the recipe doesn't specify so you can use whatever you like. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I really liked this! It was different and good! I used green apple and didnt peel it and I used sharp cheddar. Turned out very nice I'm sure I'll make it again:) Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars So delicious! I didn't add the ham but the combination of the cheese/apples on a grilled sandwich..yummy! Filling all on it's own or maybe a cup of soup for a heartier dinner. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I love these grilled cheese sandwiches. I omit the egg and simply grill it like a regular grilled cheese or I bake them in a 400 degree oven if I'm making them for everyone for dinner. I spread a little mayo and brown mustard on my bread and then simply layer ham sharp cheddar and sometimes monterey jack cheese and thinly sliced apples. They're delicious and make a quick lunch or dinner. Helpful (10)

Rating: 3 stars I was not pleased with how this sandwich turned out. It was a quick fix for dinner but the taste was not as great as I had anticipated. I did leave out the mayo and I added oregano so maybe if I had stuck to the original recipe they would have turned out better. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars I had to give this recipe 4 stars but with my alterations I would rate it 5. I make this sandwich with thinly sliced high-quality ham such as Boar's Head. I use green pink lady or gala apples and I never remove the peel. I then simply layer the ham apple and cheese on the bread (I like using bakery bread like a honey wheat) dip in egg and grill. I would never chop the ham and add mayo - the sandwich is so delicious and so much better for you without it! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars This was pretty good. I tried it according to the recipe and liked it alright but it seemed bland. I added some lemon juice to keep the apples from oxidizing and to add some extra flavor and put the leftovers in the fridge for the next day. Then I tried it wrapped up in a tortilla and baked in the oven until the cheese was melted omitting the egg dip step. Definitely better with the lemon juice and tortilla. Less fat too. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I think you definitely need to use a tart apple for this. Sometimes I use bacon in place of the ham and saute some red onion and add that to the mix. Versatile and tasty! Helpful (7)