Apple Ham Grilled Cheese

Rating: 3.97 stars
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

This is a satisfying sandwich that is quick to make and fills you up. Although the ingredients are not necessarily 'figure friendly' they are a good way to get your kids to get their protein, and fruits all in one meal item. You can substitute your favorite types of bread, meat and cheese.

By heatherteeter

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix ham and apple with mayonnaise in a small bowl. Spread onto two slices of bread. Top each one with a slice of cheese and a second slice of bread.

  • Melt butter over medium heat in a large skillet. Whisk together eggs and milk in a small bowl. Quickly dip both sides of the sandwich into the egg mixture. Fry sandwiches in pan for 1 to 2 minutes per side, or until golden brown. Watch carefully. You want the sandwiches to be golden in color and the egg to be cooked.

Note

You can use any type of bread, cheese, or meat in these sandwiches.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
513 calories; protein 18.5g; carbohydrates 35g; fat 33.7g; cholesterol 251.4mg; sodium 720.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (32)

Most helpful positive review

Lillian
Rating: 4 stars
06/01/2008
This was a unique kind of grilled cheese... and I like unique!You can taste all the different layers of the flavors while your eating it.It tasted like a combination of french toast and grilled cheese. This would probably be a good recipe for a brunch.I followed the recipe exactly. I used a granny smith apple and smoked ham but the recipe doesn't specify so you can use whatever you like. Read More
Helpful
(12)

Most helpful critical review

Haylee
Rating: 3 stars
12/15/2008
I was not pleased with how this sandwich turned out. It was a quick fix for dinner but the taste was not as great as I had anticipated. I did leave out the mayo and I added oregano so maybe if I had stuck to the original recipe they would have turned out better. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
Mrs.Williams
Rating: 5 stars
06/16/2008
I really liked this! It was different and good! I used green apple and didnt peel it and I used sharp cheddar. Turned out very nice I'm sure I'll make it again:) Read More
Helpful
(11)
MrsDiaz
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2008
So delicious! I didn't add the ham but the combination of the cheese/apples on a grilled sandwich..yummy! Filling all on it's own or maybe a cup of soup for a heartier dinner. Read More
Helpful
(10)
MMOH
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2010
I love these grilled cheese sandwiches. I omit the egg and simply grill it like a regular grilled cheese or I bake them in a 400 degree oven if I'm making them for everyone for dinner. I spread a little mayo and brown mustard on my bread and then simply layer ham sharp cheddar and sometimes monterey jack cheese and thinly sliced apples. They're delicious and make a quick lunch or dinner. Read More
Helpful
(10)
althee921
Rating: 4 stars
11/21/2008
I had to give this recipe 4 stars but with my alterations I would rate it 5. I make this sandwich with thinly sliced high-quality ham such as Boar's Head. I use green pink lady or gala apples and I never remove the peel. I then simply layer the ham apple and cheese on the bread (I like using bakery bread like a honey wheat) dip in egg and grill. I would never chop the ham and add mayo - the sandwich is so delicious and so much better for you without it! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Lacey
Rating: 4 stars
11/24/2008
This was pretty good. I tried it according to the recipe and liked it alright but it seemed bland. I added some lemon juice to keep the apples from oxidizing and to add some extra flavor and put the leftovers in the fridge for the next day. Then I tried it wrapped up in a tortilla and baked in the oven until the cheese was melted omitting the egg dip step. Definitely better with the lemon juice and tortilla. Less fat too. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Jenn Harmon Jones
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2008
I think you definitely need to use a tart apple for this. Sometimes I use bacon in place of the ham and saute some red onion and add that to the mix. Versatile and tasty! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Lisa Dilbeck
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2011
MMMM MMMM GOOD! I didn't even dip it into the egg mixture. Just made it and toasted it up in the pan w/ a pat of butter like a regular grilled cheese. Everyone loved it especially my 6 yr. old! Read More
Helpful
(5)
