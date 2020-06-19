Slow Cooker Apple Butter

Great recipe. It was my first time making Apple Butter and it turned out every bit as amazing as my Grammy's 100 year old recipe. Thank heavens for the modern slow cooker! Apples all vary in sweetness so wait to the very end to add the sugar so you can taste as you go. I like mine a little tangy so I only used one cup of brown sugar and one quarter cup of raw honey (I saw another recipe on this site that suggested honey as a complete sugar replacement but I wasn't ready to commit to using that much of it). I also like mine thick so I did pull out a half cup of liquid as the apples were about half cooked. I used the exact amount of the spices listed and used a hand mixer towards the end to smooth the consistency. Didn't take near the amount of cook time suggested here and I was able to do a pretty large batch in probably 7 hours on high and then on low for the last couple of hours as it gets super thick. I peeled and diced the apples and filled my crockpot to the very brim. It cooks down pretty quick so keep that in mind, especially if you stir occasionally. No idea how many pounds that was but probably close to ten before I started the peeling. I ended up with two full quarts and a pint of finished product. Delicious!