Slow Cooker Apple Butter
Forget it and leave it.
Went by the recipe & used tart apples.I did add the sugar in the last couple of hours of cooking which was done by taste.I think I used about half of what the recipe called for.Turned out GREAT husband & family loved it as well as my co workers.This one will be in my recipe box for years to come!!Read More
Used granny smith apples I used half the sugar called for and it was still very sweet. Spices were great though. I'll try again with less sugar.Read More
I thought the butter turned out really good. BUT! I only used 1/2 cup of brown sugar, and NO white sugar at all. I also used a natuarlly sweet apple- Matsu. I also left the lid off the slow cooker the last 2 1/2 hours of cooking, so it would thicken more. I just finished making it yesterday, it usually gets better when it sits for a week or 2(I canned it.)
First time I've made this recipe and it turned out perfect. I highly recommend it to anyone who wants great apple butter. It makes a lot. I ended up with 2 16oz jars, 2 12oz jars and 6 8oz jars. The only thing I changed was the type of apples I used...I used Gala apples.
Like many of the others here, I liked the recipe, but with changes. I used an equal mix of 4 tart apple varieties—Pink Lady, Stayman Winesap, Granny Smith, and Arkansas Black. I cut the sugar way down--1 cup each of white and brown. However, I kept the spices exactly the same. Their flavor is strong but I liked it. You may wish to cut down. Not sure if your ratios will work the same, but for me, 1 pound of whole apples equaled one cup of finished product. I used 10 pounds of apples and my yield was 10 cups of apple butter. Also like the others, I did not need to cook it quite as long as the recipe states. For me, it was 6 hours on high, 9 hours on low, then added the sugar and spices and kept on low for 2 hours more with the lid off to make thicker. I used an immersion blender after the first 6 hours to make it smooth. I then canned the butter using a 10 minute hot water bath. It looks great and tastes awesome and I plan to give out as Christmas gifts.
This was my first time ever making apple butter. It could not have been easier. I used Arkansas Black apples (about 15 large) until my crock-pot was full and really couldn't hold anymore. I also ended up mashing the apples after the first 8 hours and then I smushed everything through a wire strainer/sifter after it had cooked for about 22 hours. I wanted a smoother texture. I did end up cooking mine for about 25 hours just because I was trying to cook some of the liquid off to make it thicker (removed the lid the last 3 hours). I ended up with an apple butter that was great tasting and a really deep rich brown color.
I use 2 types of apples..and just white sugar. Cook time-start on high, get it bubbling, then turn to low, cooking over nite( with sugar), with lid cracked for vapor to escape. Done by moring. Process in hot water bath 10 min.
This recipe is absolutely excellent. The tart apples are a must!! It was easy and delicisious at the end. Defintley a must do!! Thanks Melissa
I decided to make this as my first ever slow cooker recipe and cut the recipe down quite a bit. I only had 3 pounds of apples, so I reduced the remaining ingredients down so I was only making 1/4 of the original recipe. What happened - my apple butter burnt in the slow cooker during the second cooking cycle (10 hours on low). Any thoughts on why? Not enough liquid, not enough ingredients for the large cooker, etc.? Wondering if anyone else had the same type of experience thier first time out so I can figure out what I did wrong. Thank you!
My crock-pot only held 6 1/2 lbs of apples. I cooked them with 1/4 C of Apple cider Vinegar until very soft, and then since I didn't peel the apples, I ran them through my food mill. Returned to the crock-pot with 1 C white sugar, 1 t. cinnamon, 1/4 t. pumpkin spice (since I didn't have ground cloves) and 1/2 t. allspice. It tastes great, but I'm letting the flavors blend into the butter and will check it again in a while to make sure I don't need to adjust the spices or sugar.
Amazing! Followed except... decreased the sugar- did about a cup and a half of brown and a cup and a half of white. Also at the end before I canned it I put the entire crock pot of apple butter into the blender and got the ***PERFECT*** consistency- I was planning on returning it to the crock pot but no need to it poured easily into my jars. :) Oh, I also kept the top open during the last few hours to thicken up and I will follow this every time! Thanks!
I got about 3-4 cups of actual apple butter wow it cooked down! I just left it on low for 20-22 hours then it was all done! So good!
This was great. Made the house smell so good while it was cooking. I like mine alittle thicker, but the taste was great. Made it on Sunday and here it is Wednesday almost gone. Next time will make the whole batch, I only made half. silly me.
I do not like Apple Butter but I loved this. I had our Aunt taste it because she has a "family recipe" and won't try anything else. It will be interesting to see how long it takes her to ask me for this recipe. My crockpot runs a little hot so I kept it on warm through the night and then turned it back up in the morning. It was still very good.
Very good base recipe, with some tweaks. Went by directions first time, then tweaked by using only 1 cup to 1-1/2 cups of white sugar. Did use 1 cup brown. It was much better with the lower sugar amount, allowing more of the spice flavor to come out, rather than so much sweet. Please be careful with cook times, check occasionally and stir at least once in first cooking time. Mine was ready after 10 hrs total cook time, rather than the full time stated in the recipe. Guess my crock pot is a little hotter than normal, but never noticed it before. I canned 5 half pints. Yum!
Excellent! I added chopped crystalized ginger to mine and it turned out really great.
Made this recipe using Granny Smith & Yellow Delicious Only used 2 cups of Sugar one brown & one white. It was delicious and the entire family just loved the taste.
Delicious, and the house smelled wonderful all day! I didn't have ground cloves, but it tasted fine without. I also had to use a blender to get the smooth consistency that I wanted. I will definitely use this recipe again.
I'd never had apple butter before so this was a very pleasant surprise. It was sooo easy! I used the splenda blend brown sugar and cut the entire amount of added sugar. It was still plenty sweet and delicious. Also, since I've never had apple butter, I wasn't sure, is it supposed to be completely smooth or not? Mine wasn't so I put it in the blender before canning it up. I'm having it this morning over yogurt. Thank you!!!
This turned out great! Seems to be a very basic recipe that can be adjusted to your liking. I bought 12 pounds of granny smith by mistake. I used them anyway and I only added 2 cups sugar and 1 cup stevia. Plenty sweet for me. The next batch I made was with gala apples. Only had to use 1 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup stevia.
REALLY like this one!
This was my first apple butter. I used 1/2 peck of winesap apples and cut this recipe in half. It turned out wonderful. The flavor and texture is very close to commercial brands that I've purchased.
It was excellent and easy. I left the lid off the slow cooker as suggested by others, the last two hours. It cooks way down. So, if you are thinking of cutting the recipe in half, I would suggest that you not because the apples cook way down. Best apple butter ever!
Fantastic! I used Red Delicious because they were on sale. I realized I must have left a bag at the store because my apple cider vinegar and allspice were NOWHERE to be found! So I used regular vinegar, added a splash of vanilla, and hoped! I didn't use the allspice because it tasted awesome the way it was. My kids don't like apple butter or cornbread but they wolfed the combo down this time!
My crockpot will only fit about 6 pounds at a time so I had to tweak the cooking time and ingredients accordingly and I got lucky at my guesstimate because it turned out pretty good. I peeled, cored and sliced the apples and added ¼ cup of apple cider vinegar. Then I cooked them on low for a total of about 15 hours! At about the 13 hour mark, I added the other ingredients (I halved all of the ingredients except the sugar which I reduced even more to about ¾ cup of white sugar and ¾ cup of brown sugar as I like mine to have a good balance of tart and sweet) and left the top ajar for the rest of the cooking time to help thicken up the butter. I did set my alarm and get up and stir it a few times during the night just because I was nervous about it burning since I guessed at the cooking time but it wasn’t really necessary. For the final step, I used an immersion blender to make it smoother. It yielded about 7 cups total. Thank you Melissa for sharing the recipe!
LOVE this recipe! I had to use two crock pots for the first eight hours until some of the apples cooked down as they would not all fit into one. The end result was fantastic. The golden delicious apples were great, the only thing I changed was I used 1/8 tsp of ground cloves instead of 1/4. It was really good!
Great recipe but I find it best to use a variety of apples, some tart and some sweet. Also, I have added carmels the last hour and it is delicious. Cut back the white sugar to two cups if adding carmels
Very good! I did not have allspice, so added a little nutmeg instead. I did add a little more sugar, but my apples were green and more sour.
Super easy! Super delicious!
I loved this recipe! I left the cloves and allspice out tho. I also altered the cooking time a lil, and it turned out perfect! I cook it on high for 10hrs (with all the sugar, cinn, and apple cider vinegar on top of the apples, not mixed in). Then I stir it, turn it to low, and cook another 2hrs. Finally I cook it uncovered, still on low, for another 2hrs. Then I puree it, and can it! It's absolutely excellent! Everyone loves it and keeps asking for more!
An easy and tasty recipe. I have given jars as gifts for years and everyone loves them!
used honey instead of sugar
Wonderful! First attempt at making apple butter and was very pleased. I am considering making a second batch very soon. We have been using it on muffins, bagels, toast, you name it. I did reduce the sugar and used 1 c. white sugar and about 3/4 c. brown sugar. Also, about half golden delicious and the rest were a little more tart.
I washed and pulled stems,removed blossom ends, using crab apples-- then cooked in stockpot till mushy ( 1/2 cup apple cider + 1 cup H2O. stir occasionally to keep from burning apples about 10 to 15 minutes). Used the food mill to saved peeling and coring all 10 lbs of crab apples --looks like apple sauce-- will fit in the slow cooker. I also added a touch of ground cardamom with the other spices. I added all the sugar-- 1 cup brown sugar and spices as soon as the "sauce" was in the slow cooker. Cooked down--- 10 hours. This is a winner. 2nd and 3rd batches addendum. If you want thicker texture and deeper brown colour ( more of that Kentucky look and texture) cook longer. I have cooked up to 24 hours to get what I wanted. I have used honey and maple syrup as a sweetner as well -- just replace sugar with these or will be too sweet. Nicer with brown sugar IMHP. We go thru 24 jars a year--- a staple in our house. Easy and the house smells amazing while you are processing.As well as a spread I cook with pork roasts. Foil the pork rubbed with savory spices top with about 125 ml of apple butter, close foil bake at 350 until proper temp of meat achieved -- I use a digital meat Thermometer. Tasty and moist.
Great apple butter, I do cook a little longer as I like a really thick apple butter this is because I use honey crisp which are a little juicer.
Love making this every year. It doesn't matter what kind of apples you use, it's especially good when you mix the varieties. Plus, you don't need to use nearly that amount of sugar. I use a large crock pot and end up using 1/2 cup of white and 1/2 cup of brown sugar. I also use 1 Tsp of cloves and 1 TB each of Cinnamon and All Spice. But put a little in and stir and cook a little and then taste it. Everyone's tastes are different. I also use an immersion blender and it makes it nice and smooth. I end up cooking mine a lot longer on low and then turn it back to high at the end when I'm ready to can it. You just need to boil the jars for 5 minutes and let them sit in the water for 5 minutes to finish up. It's a great gift for the holidays too!
This is very easy, very good. I did cut back the sugar, omitting the white sugar and using 3/4 cup brown sugar. I used a mix of apples from our back yard, some tart, some sweet. We found the cinnamon (I use Watkins brand) a little strong, but that is easily adjusted and could have been prevented by adding to taste instead of per recipe. A 3 1/2-quart slow cooker of apple slices cooked down to a little over 4 cups of apple butter in 22 hours total.
This is a very tasty, easy recipe. Texture was right on and taste is wonderful. I ended up cooking a little longer to get the consistency and color we wanted.
This recipe is excellent! Super easy. I cut the sugar back some, but this has great flavor. Perfect with biscuits!
tried 3 different recipes this is ok try all day apple butter is the best (no cider vinegar/brown sugar)and less crock pot time for cooking-- use hand blender to get butter consistency
This was the best apple butter I have ever made. Used a combination of various apples. This will be my go-to recipe in the future. I was going to give some away as Christmas gifts, but......ummmm.......we ate it all up!
I messed it up! Only made half a batch & when it came time to add the spices I used a whole cup of brown sugar. It's not bad tho. Kept waiting on my house to smell good but all I smelled was the apple cider vinegar. Will give this another try.
Very good. You need to watch this closely. Depends on your apples for cook time. Mine was done in 8 hrs total cook time. Cut white sugar by 1 cup and it's plenty sweet. Recommend recipe just watch it.
Wonderful recipe! Had to modify cook time, though. After cooking on high for 8 hours, I added the sugar and spices and then continued cooking for 2 hours on low. Also, had to use a blender to smooth it out. Tastes great, though, and I ended up with about 3 1/2 mason jars.
I have cooked this twice now. I have yet to use the full 12 lbs of apples. 12 lbs of apples would hardly fit in my crock pot. I usually adjust according to on hand ingredients. I have used red delicious apples..and used what needed to be used up before going bad. I don't cook mine nearly as long..maybe all day..12 hours total. The apples get soft after about 3-4 hours. Then I let it cook down. Apple butter in my experience doesn't have a smooth consistency and everyone around here loves it somewhat chunky. (so i never need to blend or mash it) This recipe goes well in the Apple butter Spice cake on here!
This reminds me of my grandma's homemade apple butter. Worth the wait and I will be making some for Christmas gifts.
The consistency of this was lovely. It was very sweet...I will try playing with the amount of sugar for the next batch. Thanks for the recipe!
I followed the ingredients perfectly...but not the directions! I put everything in the crockpot at once and cooked it all night. In the morning I took off the lid and let it thicken for a few hours on high. I ladled it into jars and processed it for 20 minutes.
This is an easy way to make apple butter. I used a variety of apples and cut the sugar in half. I also added ginger. My two little boys loved it.
I halved the recipe and still went easy on the vinegar and sugar, I liked it a lot!!
What a wonderful recipe! I used a variety of apples with a variety of tartness. I made a couple variances with the recipe as I didn't want the Apple butter to be too sweet. I decreased the white sugar by half and added 1/4 tsp of cardamom.... Everything else was as the recipe reads.
supper easy, just had to blend to make smooth. maybe cut apples a little smaller.
I cut back on the sugar to 1 c. brown and 1 c. white. I also cooked it on high for just an hour and then turned to low for the remaining time. Awesome! I would have given it 5 stars had I not modified the sugar content.
I cut this recipe in half and it still made a ton of Apple Butter. I used about 2/3 the amount of sugar (brown and white) that the recipe calls for and it turned out awesome! I even gave the stuff out at work and everyone who tried it LOVED it. The hardest part was peeling all those apples. Once peeled, I put the chunks of apple (minus the seeds of course) through the grater attachment of my food processor. Then, when I put the sugar in, I tested to see how chunky the apple butter was. It was still a little too chunky for my taste, so I took a potato masher and used that to stir/mash in the sugar. This is an awesome recipe!!
Please know how fast/hot your slow cooker runs before starting this recipe. I did the first step as directed (12 pounds of apples, apple cider vinegar, 8 hours on high and 10 hours on low. When I checked it in the morning, only the center wasn’t burnt. Besides my home know smelling of BBQ ribs, I don’t have Xmas gifts for the office to. :(
Delicious, and so easy. The spices are pretty strong, especially the cloves, but my husband and I think the spices just make the recipe that much better. I wouldn't reduce the sugar, but would imagine that it depends on what kind of apples you use. We've jarred the apple butter and will use them for Christmas gifts - such a treat!
I used only 2 cups of white sugar the first time and found it to be sweet enough. My family loves it and it is so useful in so many things I borrowed my daughters crock pot and I am currently making 2 more batches.
I used a hybrid of golden delicious apples that I picked and am not sure of the weight I used. I just kept peeling and cutting until the crock was 3/4 of the way full. I used 1 cup of brown sugar, no white sugar, but kept the spices as directed. With my large oval crockpot filled 3/4 of the way full, the recipe yielded 2 and a half pints. It was very tasty, I'll definitely make it again with the same adjustments to sugar
This was soooo tasty! It did take more like 24 hours, just because I like most all of the liquid out. It was this beautiful mahogany color. The flavor was deep, with sweet, sour, spicy (not hot) flavors from the all spice/cinnamon and clove. To me, it tasted like Christmas! And that's a good thing!!
I don't know how fair it is to rate a recipe if you make material changes to it as I have but I needed a starting point since I've never made apple butter before. Mom made it a lot when I was a child though and I loved it. The changes I made to this recipe were as follows: Used Fuji apples for the sweet/tart taste. Deleted cloves and allspice and replaced with nutmeg. Added 5 Tbsp of lemon juice. It turned out great. Family loved it once I convinced the boys to try it (the brown color was suspicious to them). Probably can get by with about 2/3 of the sugar called for. I sometimes use light brown sugar instead.
Last year I used mostly Gala apples, probably one other type also. Instead of the vinegar, I used just apple cider and I mashed the apples when I added the spices. Turned out great! Super easy! This year I'm using a combination of Fuji, Gala, Red Delicious, and Granny Smith. I'll keep all the other things the same as last year.
This is my second year making this and I can it for Christmas presents. I don't like it so sweet so I only used a cup and a 1/4 of sugar for 6lbs of apples
This is a fabulous recipe! I didn't use golden delicious apples, I used another tart variety, and followed the recipe as directed. The only thing that I did differently, was use an immersion blender to make the butter to a smoother consistency (which I prefer) before waterbath canning. It tastes perfect, and the house smelled heavenly! Thanks for a keeper!
I have an old Apple tree out back and they are to sour to eat plain so I tried this recipe. It's a hit! I have jarred up 3 cases so far this year and working on a 4 th right now. People are flocking to to me for more! The only change I made was cooking temperature and time. I just put on low over night and add the rest the next day and let it go a few more hours before jarring. Thank you for the wonderful recipe. Sincerely, No more sour apples in Shiocton,WI :)
Little bit o’ heaven right there. Couldn’t wait too long, made a second batch. Recipe spot on with Gala apples.
easy to make and makes the house smell great.
I know this I not Q&A box butI i want to make this but it doesn't say if i can freeze it and how long can this last...anybody have a clue? Btw had to rate before i can post
It was easy and very good . Although , I did find a little to sweet . Therefore I added another batch of cooked apples without the sugar . It was just right !
Easy recipe and taste delicious.
Well this recipe was a apple saver I had apples needing to be eaten and this was my answer. My only change was that I lined my crock pot with a plastic liner sure does help keep from burning as well as clean up is a breeeze
The recipe itself is quite good...however the cooking time is a guess-timent as I probably added a good six hours on low to my batch - we prefer our AB very thick!!! Great way to use-up over-ripe apples of any sort - this batch had a combo of sweet & tart. I used a bit more spices...may add very small bits of candied ginger next time!!! But all in all, very easy to put together and tastes fantastic in the end...my husband was constantly stealing tastes during the final cooking hours!!!
I made this yesterday and it is amazing. I have a 6 quart crockpot and it fit about 8 pounds of apples. The store had granny smith and galas in the 5lb bags and that is what I used. I did not want mine too sweet so I did start with small amount of brown sugar and added to get the sweetness I preferred. It added up to about a cup. Also, I got tired of peeling all those apples so I cut the last half into smaller pieces. After they cooked I used the hand blender and you would never know the peels were included. Going to go buy another bag of apples and make a second batch. I would have given a 5 but I believe if I used all the sugar it called for it would be too sweet.
Super, super easy method with perfect results every time.
This was my first time making apple butter and it was pretty easy, being a beginner and all. Like most others, I used way less sugar than it asked for. I started only using 1/2 cup of each sugar (brown and white). It really doesn't matter which apples you used. I used whatever was on sale. If you have bitter apples, you'll have to add more sugar but you can always taste as you go. Sweetness is a preference item. Also, depending on your desired thickness, you'll have to cook this for longer than it asked. I believe we cooked it for almost two straight days (starting in the morning first day and didn't finish till the next evening second day). Keep it stirring so it doesn't burn!
I made this by the recipe, it turned out great. I did half a batch because my crock was not large enough for the entire recipe. My family loves this. Thanks for the recipe, I love to cook anything that uses the crock pot.
turned out great! I have a small crock pot so I only used 3 lb apples. next time i'll make 6 lb and cook 3 lb down then the other 3 lb then combine them and finish them.
Didn't use full amount of sugar. Will def. make this again. Best I've had and soooo easy. :)
I make this every fall to give as Christmas gifts. It's so easy, and everyone raves about it.
I am amazed at how well this worked, I was certain I would have to put the apple mixture through the blender to get the chunks out, but there were none there. I also had the problem of very sweet apple butter; but I've never eaten it or made it before and I'm not sure how sweet it is supposed to be. I did use sweet apples, as that's what I had from our apple tree but I put in less half the amount of sugar. The other thing is that I expected it to make a lot more, I was going to do it for Christmas presents, but I only got 4 pint jars (barely). I didn't have quite enough room in my crock pot for 12 pounds of apples, but I did 10. I cooked it for as long as it said and if I make it again (it was a lot of time to put in for only 4 jars) I will cook it for less time and less moisture will evaporate from it.
super delicious and easy to make. I halved the recipe and it yielded 9 4oz jelly jars.
Yummy. Followed the recipe for 4lbs of apples. Went a little crazy, using 6 different kinds of apples. I was able to fill 12, 4oz jars. I will decrease the amount of sugar next time.
I took others advice and cut the sugar in half and it fit my sweet taste perfect, one cup each white and brown sugar! Left the lid off for several hours to get the texture I preferred. Awesome recipe thanks for sharing.
Awesome recipe. Reminded me of my Grandma's I made 4 batches! And will continue to use this recipe, as long as my tree produces apples. Note... I used half the white sugar. My apples were sweet.
Made a 1/2 batch using Macintosh and cortland apple and it turned out great. Kept a
it's was easy to make but i cut the sugar down 2 cups of sugar because it called for 3 cups an i thought 3 cups of sugar is little to much because it called for brown sugar love the recipe :)
Great recipe, so easy and yet yummylicious! Forget apple jelly, this is my go to now. Thanks.
I made a third of the recipe (all that would fit in my slow cooker) and did 8 hours on high and 10 on low, as directed. At that point, about half of it was burned and crusted onto my pot. I scooped out the rest and stirred in the spices, but it still has that burnt aftertaste and I may end up tossing it. Not sure what went wrong, but guess I'll be looking for a different recipe.
I made it just as written, except I left half skins on. I find it adds extra depth of flavor and color in the apple butters I've made before. So when the time came to mash, I used my immersion blender to get that wonderful smooth texture. Next time I will follow other reviewers tip to leave the lid ajar the last four hours to get that thicker butter, this was a little thin for the way I like, but still great flavor. It makes quite a small batch. I only got 6 eight ounce jars. I did give them a water bath to preserve them, but they are going quickly!
This was great! I did as was mentioned in previous comments and only added half the amount of sugar and it was perfect. I cooked it on low for 21 hours. Made the house smell great and we had the butter on bagels in the morning after a walk in the cold outside! :-)
I absolutely LOVE this recipe - perfect comfort food. Just made a batch last week and canned it. Was able to make “no contact door-knob delivery” (with fresh baked bread) to local elderly. Great gift during Carona quarantine.
Only used 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup white sugar *try with only 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar & no white sugar
It turned out amazing! I loved it. I only cooked it for 8 hours due to my crock pot runs hot.
Great recipe. It was my first time making Apple Butter and it turned out every bit as amazing as my Grammy's 100 year old recipe. Thank heavens for the modern slow cooker! Apples all vary in sweetness so wait to the very end to add the sugar so you can taste as you go. I like mine a little tangy so I only used one cup of brown sugar and one quarter cup of raw honey (I saw another recipe on this site that suggested honey as a complete sugar replacement but I wasn't ready to commit to using that much of it). I also like mine thick so I did pull out a half cup of liquid as the apples were about half cooked. I used the exact amount of the spices listed and used a hand mixer towards the end to smooth the consistency. Didn't take near the amount of cook time suggested here and I was able to do a pretty large batch in probably 7 hours on high and then on low for the last couple of hours as it gets super thick. I peeled and diced the apples and filled my crockpot to the very brim. It cooks down pretty quick so keep that in mind, especially if you stir occasionally. No idea how many pounds that was but probably close to ten before I started the peeling. I ended up with two full quarts and a pint of finished product. Delicious!
Very Good
I am making my second batch now and I won't be making any changes, this is perfect the way it is!
My family loves this recipe! The past couple years I've made several batches to can and use throughout the year. Everyone who has tried it says about how good it is. The only change I did make was using much less sugar. I usually use what the recipe calls for, however with this one it was too much for us. Thanks for sharing this recipe it is a keeper!
I made this recipe because we went apple picking and got a ton of apples. It is absolutely delicious. Few tips, use a crock-pot liner and give it a quick stir every few hours to prevent over cooking on bottom. I made a little less than recipe called for and still had plenty for friends and myself. It is a low maintenance recipe. I personally use it on cinnamon toast.
I've made this several times now, first with the recipe as described. Too sweet for our tastes, I reduced the brown sugar to 1/4 cup. And I've made batches with no added sugar or Splenda brown sugar - just depends on the sweetness of the apples. Arkansas Blacks are my favorites for this recipe.
Really good, totally easy to make. My family thought I had gone totally old school but there were no complaints.
