Colorful Vegetable Fajitas

These tortillas are a favorite weekday meal of mine. You may add jalapeno peppers or super hot salsa in this recipe if you like your food fiery hot.

By jen

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Wrap tortillas in aluminum foil, and place in oven. Turn heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake for 15 minutes, or until thoroughly heated.

  • In a 10 inch skillet, heat oil over medium high heat. Add onions, red and green peppers, and garlic; stir to coat with oil. Cover, reduce heat to medium, and cook for 5 minutes. Stir squash into vegetables. Stir in salsa, cumin, and salt. Cover, and cook for 5 minutes.

  • Spoon vegetable mixture evenly down the centers of warm tortillas, and sprinkle with cheese and cilantro. Roll up tortillas, and serve.

Per Serving:
531 calories; protein 17.6g; carbohydrates 64.7g; fat 22.8g; cholesterol 25.1mg; sodium 1111.3mg. Full Nutrition
