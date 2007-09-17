Colorful Vegetable Fajitas
These tortillas are a favorite weekday meal of mine. You may add jalapeno peppers or super hot salsa in this recipe if you like your food fiery hot.
This was a great guide for my first attempt at serving fajitas. I skipped the squash, swapped the monterey-jack cheese for regular tasty, and served them with tex-mex beans, a little chopped avocado, along with the salsa and sour cream. I also did sides of mexican rice and corn on the cob, but the fajitas were very filling by themselves! A great recipe for tweaking to your own tastes.Read More
This is a delicious, versatile and healthy recipe that I will definitely prepare regularly. I added a portobello mushroom and some zucchini to mine. I also used a green rather than red pepper since this is what I had on hand.
Fantastic! The only thing that takes a while is the chopping, but otherwise this is a fantastic recipie!. We like to vary the types of salsa- our current faves are Corn and Black Bean Salsa from Williams-Sonoma or mild Paul Newman Chunky Salsa. WE also like to cook it in a large saucepan so we can double the recipie and use the veggies for Breakfast Burrito the next morning- we just scramble an egg and add veggies. Yummy! All our friends ask for this recipie after we serve it to them, too!
I made this for dinner the other night and even my husband (a meat and potatoes kind of guy) had seconds and said that this is something I should make again! I added some oregano and a little lime juice to the veggies. I also kept the salsa separate. Yum!
This recipe was very good, but I left the salsa to be put on while dinner was served. I would also add sour cream the next time I make this.
Yum, these were easy and delicious. I added about a tablespoon of soy sauce and a cup of chopped mushrooms.
Delicious! I added a can of green chiles for a bit of spice. The mixture was even good left over the day after just as a vegetable side with steak.
Very good. We've had these a few times now, they've become a Friday night favorite.
quick and easy fajita recipe! I added zucchini, black pepper, crushed red pepper, and 2% colby and Monteray jack cheese. i also added the salsa as a topper, and skipped the cilantro! excellent 15 min meal! great job!
This tasted really good. I omited the salsa. Next time, I think I'll use less cumin.
Very good! You won't miss the meat at all with this recipe. Next time, I'm going to take the advice of one reviewer and add taco seasoning to give it just a smidge more flavor. Thanks for sharing your recipe, Jessie!
I followed the advice of many other reviewers and added my salsa as a topping (not mixed in the cooking process). I added avacado to the fajitas...great recipe, and you definitely don't miss the meat!
sO GOOD......I also added chili powder and some oregano to the veggies.....nice and healthy...I did use zucchini instead of the green pepper and also added sliced portobella mushrooms...served on whole wheat tortillas...delish! Thanks!
Definitely a fan of this recipe. Colorful, fast, easy to make, and a perfect blend of flavor. The texture is also pleasant. Even the pepper-hating and vegetable-wary people of the group loved it! I will be making this again soon. And often.
We added jalapeño, mushrooms and cherry tomatoes. Very good meal!
Excellent recipe. My alterations were very minor. I fried the squash separately for the same amount of time as the peppers-- we like them soft. Second I added more cumin. I highly recommend this recipe.
These were the best fajitas I've ever made. Wonderful combination of flavours. The cumin really makes the dish. Served with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole in gluten-free brown rice tortillas.
I thought I would miss the meat in the one, but it was amazing! I liked it better than ones with meat! I added zucchini to mine because I always have it on hand, and loved it. You just have to try it! Green chiles are also good mixed in.
Made exactly as written, with the exception of adding slices of avocado (on another reviewer's recommendation), and using whole wheat tortillas. So incredibly easy, tasty and filling - definitely a staple for us.
Very easy recipe, and tasted great! I didn't have any bell peppers, but still tasted good.
Loved this. We did one tweek and served the salsa on the side. Well received by husband and wife alike.
I love a good veggie recipe. The easier, the better. And this one was simple. A good, healthy meal, made quick. And then I took the leftovers to work, still awesome on day 2. I used organic whole wheat tortillas, tomatillo salsa, and added strips of avocado. Next time I'll probably throw in some jalapeños for a little kick.
great for when you need a fast and good meal.
This was awesome and so easy! I followed the recipe almost exactly. Will definitely make again :)
Really wonderful. The kids loved it.
Very good. Wouldn't change a thing, and will probably make it weekly. Did 4 of 5 because I couldn't do 4.5. It is very simple but great. I added some julienned jicama and that was great too.
A terrific fast and easy supper. I made the veggie filling in advance and had it ready when I got home. Assembled, then heated the fajitas 2 minutes in the microwave to melt the cheese. Added more cheese, leftover rice, and chickpeas. Yum!
Yum! I added some baby belly mushrooms and 1 yellow bell pepper. And did one cup of salsa (instead of the half cup)to the mixture because I added more veggies. Served with black beans, avocados, cilantro, and limes. Delicious!
Salsa makes the final product a bit sloppy. I'll defiantly try it again with zucchini and mango salsa.
Instead of adding salsa, I cut up the veggies, and then let them marinate in a packet of fajita mix. I then grilled them and put them in tortillas. I poured a queso cheese dip over them and then put in oven for 15 mins. Delicious!!
I cooked a version of this last night and it turned out fabulous! I made the fajitas as it says here minus the squash and cheese and then I added precooked rice to it. Turned out to be one delicious dish! Thank you for this recipe!
Excellent! No one missed the meat. Definitely will make this one again and again.
I found this really greasy and bland.
This gets 5* because it's so simple to prepare and delicious. I added mushrooms to the recipe and wrapped the fajitas with some Simple Mexican Rice from this site. A keeper!
Good! I omitted the green pepper and cumin (personal preference) but followed the recipe otherwise. It was tasty, easy, and quick (especially because my husband chopped all the veggies!) Thanks for the recipe!
This is a simple recipe made with what I already had on hand. We loved the flavor and will make them again and again!
Excellent! I added mushrooms to mine. I can see coming up with all different kinds of versions. This was my first time making fajitas & I got compliments so it was definitely a great recipe!
I loved this recipe. The only swap I did was using only 1 TBSP of olive oil instead of the 2 TBSP of vegetable oil. I question the calorie count on this tho... maybe they used high cal tortillas. livingstrong had a much lower count.
I can't really rate it because I would never eat a vegetable fajita. However there were a bunch of happy Vegetarians at my house when I made it for them so it must have tasted fine :) I had the zesty chicken version. I can honestly say I have never eaten squash but they told me it was amazing. I just followed the directions and googled what squash should look like when it is done. Thank you google and thank you Allrecipes.com
delicious!!!
Great recipe! Served it with Mexican rice and salsa on the side! It was delicious. Told my daughter about it and she made it the next day, added mushrooms and they loved it too! Thanks for sharing!!!!
The adults in our group appeared to enjoy these more than the kids, but if you added enough cheese... ;o)
Very Very Wonderful.. I highly recommed
IT VERY GOOD LOVE IT
These were really good!! I omitted the squash. Yummy, thanks for the post!
Yum-oh! Quick, healthy and delicious: a definite keeper! Used zucchini instead of yellow squash (can't find any) and added 2 tbsp corn.
This was excellent. Easy, fast, filling, healthy, a great dish. I used low fat shredded mexican style cheese in it, but next time I will use regular, or not at all. Low fat cheese doesn't melt nicely - unless it's really really hot, it tastes like rubber!
This was a great supper! I pretty much used the exact recipe, and my wife's only comment was to "use more squash next time." I was lazy, and bought the already sliced mixed peppers at the store, so that cut way down on prep time. The next time I do this, I'm going to try to make my own tortillas, store boughts were the only blah thing about this recipe.
Simple and good. We all liked it!
This has been added to my list of "regular" menu items. Ole!
Well half of us really liked it.
I've made these twice and they are easy, healthy and delicious.
These are great! Very easy, very fast and very yummy. We made this for a party and it was great, lots of compliments.
This was so tasty and delicious! Like other reviewers, I didn't cook with the salsa. I just added it as a topping. We also added a bit of chili powder and a squirt of sriracha, because everything is better with sriracha. Filling and delicious and just as good for lunch the next day. This is one the hubs and I will make again.
Great adult recipe -- kids weren't crazy about it. I had friends over though and they were quite taken by the taste!
Very yummy, quick and easy!! Will def make often
This recipe is excellent. I just made a few substitutions to make it healthier. Used 1 Tbl. of olive oil, omitted salt (added pepper), and used 1 slice of fat free American cheese on each tortilla. Substituted Vidalia onion for red onion. Definitely a keeper!
Very good vegetable fajitas. I don`t like squash and I didn`t use it. Very healthy and delicious.
I didn't expect much, since the seasonings are very minimal. But I was pleasantly surprised, and it was very tasty! The only thing I did different is I added some extra firm tofu, and used zucchini instead of squash. Thanks!
This was delicious and very filling.
Next time I'll use portobello mushrooms as well! They were delicious!
We love these hot, satisfying meatless fajitas and eat them as listed here with different cheeses to add variety.
i added carrots, mushrooms, zucchini, and onions to recipe and omitted the squash. the zucchini and mushroom made it too mushy although the other vegetables retained their crunch and that was good. flavor-wise i thought it was a bit bland but that was probably my fault. i love that it's so healthy. will definitely tweak around and prepare again :)
As a new vegetarian i cooked these for myself and my non vegetarian boyfriend to both of our delight! It was very filling and made really good leftovers to put in quesadillas. Could easily add a variety of other veggies to it!
This was a nice change. My hubby asked to have some sliced chicken in it next time, but it was perfect for me.
added some additional seasoning such as white pepper, cayenne, etc. also served salsa separately along with smashed avocado. also used spinach tortillas (out of "plain") will likely make again.
We just finished dinner and I was pretty disappointed in this recipe. It's basically just steamed vegetables wrapped in flour tortillas. It tasted fine, but it was nothing special at all - honestly the tortilla, salsa, cheese and sour cream we added were the best parts. I'd suggest finding a different fajita recipe. Whether it's vegetarian or not, it's got to have more flavor than this one has.
We loved it. My husband is very picky, and he adored this.
Very very very good and easy. Zucchini works great as a substitute for the yellow squash (it's all I had in the fridge.)
This is FANTASTIC! My very meat and potatoes husband even raved about these. We did add cheddar, too, but not a lot. My kids all ate these up and asked to have it again.
Great Recipe ~! I combined this recipe with the avocado taco recipe and it was EXCELLENT~! Avo Tacos http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Avocado-Tacos/Detail.aspx The only diff was I used a bit of lime juice, tomatoes, and a clove of fresh garlic and reg salt instead of garl salt in the avo mix and I didnt use the pepper sauce...... will make again..... excellent fajita!
Easy, healthy, and tasty. I didn't have any onions so I used onion powder instead, and I also used whole wheat tortillas. I served them with the quinoa and black bean recipe on this website for a healthy, veggie Mexican meal. I'll definitely be making this again!
I couldn't stop eating these! I omitted the cilantro to suit my taste, but otherwise I followed it exactly. This will be a regular at our house!
Have made this several times & it is so flexible. We don't care for green peppers, but use extra red, yellow or orange peppers. Can add mushrooms, garlic, chilies, anything else you like. Nice flavor & so good for you. IF you have any leftovers, you can add to scrambled eggs for a breakfast burrito. (can add a little sausage even)
These were yummy to eat and easy to make. Thanks!
I just made this last night. My husband and I LOVED it! I mostly stuck to the recipe aside for swapping out the yellow squash for green zucchini, what I had on hand. I will definitely be keeping this around and making it often!
These fajitas were a delicious, hearty vegetarian meal. We used spicy salsa and they gave the fajitas a great kick. Used Colby Jack instead of Monterrey. Yummy!
ok but a little sweet for my tastes.
I'm off work this week and made this for lunch for me and my daughter. The only thing i did differently was to use mature cheddar cheese. Very nice lunch but I might spice it up a bit more next time with red pepper flakes or some cayenne pepper. Thanks
What a pleasure! Made a wonderful lunch for me and plan to try it on the husband soon!
I followed the recipe except I also added mushroms. These were pretty good but if I make them again I might leave out the squash.
These were excellent. I'm always looking for tasty vegetarian dishes for when my daughter visits and this really fit the bill. They are visually attractive and are flavorful. I serve them with salsa.
This was really good - tasted just like from a restaurant. Didn't have squash, so I added some broccoli instead. Served with black beans, cheese and guacamole. Flexible recipe. Next time will add carrot and zucchini.
I changed the yellow squash to portabella mushrooms and I added a yellow pepper to go along with the red and green. Everyone loved it! This was the main course, and I also made (recipes from this website) "Spicy Slow Cooker Black Bean Soup" and "Guacamole" A great meal!
Easy meal, loved it! I made some homemade salsa, added only one jalapeno and it was spicy enough.
Made without cilantro. Used Tostitos salsa. Put all ingredients in foil on grill. Delicious!
I followed the recipe exactly and thoroughly enjoyed this meatless meal. As I think about it, I remember I used half the oil it called for and am glad I did.
My husband and I just had these for lunch and we agreed that this recipe is a keeper that we'll make often. Followed the recipe except omited the cilantro (didn't have any) and they were perfect. Really good recipe.
I'd give this 10 stars if I could. I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil (and believe you could get by with 1 tbsp.). This was absolutely fantastic!
This is quick and easy. I also added fresh avacado into my tortilla.
This is a good, easy, fast vegetarian dinner. Serve with cheese, guacamole, and black beans and rice on the side.
Good and quick to make.
Instead of tortillas I used whole wheat pita bread, I followed the rest of the recipe. My family is picky, so no one else tried it. I thought it was great though and I will eat it again, but I will have to cut the serving size down a bit. Very tasty!
Even better with mushrooms and cheese!
I really enjoyed these fajitas, but hubby refused to try them. I liked that they're quick and simple, and very adaptable to whatever you have on hand or prefer.
Super fast dish!!! I sub'd the summer squash for zucchini and sub'd the cilantro with Italian seasoning!! Kids loved it! I loved it! Awesome.
Amazing! I made this recipe with only a few variations. I didn't have any salsa, so I made my own simple salsa with a diced tomato, cilantro, some spices, and hot sauce. It was delicious! Even my kids, who normally dislike vegetables, loved it! Definetly making this again.
This is really good. I have made it twice and it was a hit both times.
This was delicious! For health reasons, I'm trying to eat more vegetarian dishes. I made this for my family. One pan included chicken breasts, and mine had squash instead. Loved using the fresh veggies!
