Black Bean and Corn Salad II

This salad is very colorful and includes a very tasty lime dressing.

By Jen

prep:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place lime juice, olive oil, garlic, salt, and cayenne pepper in a small jar. Cover with lid, and shake until ingredients are well mixed.

  • In a salad bowl, combine beans, corn, avocado, bell pepper, tomatoes, green onions, and cilantro. Shake lime dressing, and pour it over the salad. Stir salad to coat vegetables and beans with dressing, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
391 calories; protein 10.5g; carbohydrates 35.1g; fat 24.5g; sodium 829.7mg. Full Nutrition
