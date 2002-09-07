Black Bean and Corn Salad II
This salad is very colorful and includes a very tasty lime dressing.
This salad is so yummy and super versatile. It’s great by itself, or for a full dinner we like to grill some chicken breasts and throw it all on baked corn tortillas with lettuce for a tostada salad. The only changes to the actual salad we make are that we use finely diced purple onion instead of the green onion and add a bit more spice to the dressing. I’m not a cilantro fan by any means, but I think it’s vital to this salad. I just chop it very fine and use a little less. The only problem I have with this salad is that it doesn’t make the best leftovers. It’s tasty the next day, but the tang of the lime and the cilantro can’t survive the cold of the ‘fridge overnight and it loses it’s ‘zing.’ Definitely the best on the day it's made.
Good salad but too much oil as written. Decreasiing oil to 1/4 cup still maintains the integrity of the dressing and makes for a healthier salad. Helpful Hints: Grill your corn instead of using frozen, add 1/2 tsp of cumin and please make sure you use FRESH lime juice not the concentrate. Definitely improves the flavor. Salad is best eaten the day it is prepared as the dressing tends to "break down" and lose it's zip over time. Note: Try serving this as a dip with tortilla chips ~ Wonderful!
This is great following the orig. ingredients. Why do you folks rate a recipe if you havent made it per the instructions. Try it first, write your review and then make it again with your changes.
We LOVED this salad! I made this healthier by decreasing the olive oil to a quarter cup and increasing the fresh lime juice to a half cup, and the dressing was perfect. Zippy! I can't wait to dig into the leftovers (it makes tons!!). I can see myself making this a lot.
This is very good! For a lower fat alternative to the oil based dressing - replace all the oil with 3/4 cup tomato juice and add 1/4 tsp. cumin, 1/2 tsp. oregano and half a seeded jalepeno, process until smooth. Either way this is a simple and very delicious recipe. I also add crushed baked tortilla chips. Yum!
This salad was very popular at a pot luck dinner I went to last night and I had several requests for the recipe. I liked it too, but thought the taste of the cilantro overpowered the other flavors in the salad. I will make this again for my family but will reduce the cilantro to maybe 1/4 c. and increase the garlic. I also increased the amount of lime juice (to 1/2 c.) and reduced the olive oil (to 1/3 c.)... the olive oil could be reduced even more as other reviewers said.
This is pretty good, but look at the recipe for avocado salsa by Barbara Vinson. Add a can of beans and fresh cilantro to that one, chop it a little chunky, and you've got two very simmilar recipes. I've tried both, and I like the dressing on Barbara's better...just more flavor.
This is the best cold bean salad recipe ever!! I made it this weekend for a birthday party and got rave reviews. Everyone wanted the recipe. I used frozen white corn instead of yellow. I agree with other reviewers of this recipe....the cilantro is key....dont omit....the flavors are incredible. There was enough dressing, so it wasn't dry at all...and it was a very "fresh" tasting salad. Will make over and over....perfect bbq side dish!
I just made this last night and it's awesome! I followed the recipe exactly. I tasted it immediately after making it and thought it tasted too citrusy from the lime. But after refrigerating for an hour or 2 it had mellowed and was just fine. It is just as good the next day too, I just had some for lunch! A tip to keep the avacado from turning brown: save the pits and once the salad is all mixed up put the pits in the bowl with it. I do this with guacamole too and the avacados always stay green!
Excellent! I used about 1/3 cup of olive oil, increased slightly the lime juice and salt, added two crushed garlic cloves to the dressing, used three Roma tomatoes, two avocadoes and omitted the red pepper but will probably use next time. The suggestions about waiting until the last minute to add the tomato and avocado, and to leave the avocado pit in the salad until serving, were great and the salad turned out just wonderful. I served with baked lemon and garlic chicken and the meal got raves.
Great salad! I served this with homemade tamales and husband raved! Will definately make again...
I thought the original recipe was okay, but feel that the cilantro, an acquired taste, was overpowering. However, I LOVED the dressing. I sauteed shrimp in it, then poured it over fresh spinach fettucine with grated grana padano cheese. Exquisite!
I have refined this a bit from my original review. Now, I omit the tomatoes and use a combination of green & red bell peppers, for added crunch and color. I make everything else the same. Leftovers keep longer this way. It has become a family favorite! Jen, you did GOOD, with this recipe! "Great recipe! For some unknown reason I happened to have cilantro-flavored olive oil, which I used. Regular olive oil would have been just as good. I did chill the salad overnight and added the tomatoes and avocado just before serving."
I love this- I do use frozen corn but find Trader Joe's roasted corn adds even more flavor if you have one in your area. In a pinch used a green or orange bell pepper if I did not have a red. I also believe the fresh cilantro is not an option but a must.
Excellent! So healthy and good!
MMMMMMM!!!!!! This is the best recipe from AllRecipes that I've cooked so far (and there have been a lot of great ones)!!! My mom and I both give it a perfect ten. It was fast, easy, and a lot healthier than most foods. I used about 1/3 less olive oil than it said, used more green onions, put in some more cayenne, and added some cumin because I love cumin and one of the other reviewers said it tastes great like that. Also, I thawed the corn out under the faucet first. The only other change I'd make is next time, I'll put in more tomatoes because the tomatoes I used were pretty small! Serve this salad wrapped in wheat flour tortillas, with oranges on the side, and you have a great dinner!
I'm not a cook by any means, so this was very easy and right up my alley. I made a few changes to it, though. Add more lime juice, use less EVOO. I didn't have cayenne pepper, so I used some kind of Cajun seasoning that worked well. Instead of 2 cans of black beans, I would use just one next time. I sliced the kernels off two ears of corn. My boyfriend said it tasted fresh and less salty than canned corn. We had extra avocado, so we ended up using 1 1/2 instead of just one. Use 1 package of cherry tomatoes (slice them in half) instead of 2 chopped tomatoes. Add 1/2 package of feta. Like I said, super easy and very good! It made good leftovers, too.
Make sure you serve this light, refreshing and delicious salad in a clear glass bowl to show off this colorful dish.
Loved this. Left out the avocado to avoid avocado moosh, and added chopped English cucumber to add some crunch. In consideration of Hubs' sensitive innards, I also omitted the cayenne. Can't imagine it would have made this any better anyway.
Everyone LOVED this salad! I actually wanted more of an avocado salad, so I reduced the black beans to one can and increased the avocados to four. Very refreshing at a summer BBQ. Thanks
This is excellent, but I too made some adjustments. I followed a previous users advice and made a dressing out of tomato juice, lime, garlic, jalapino (the whole pepper!), cyanne pepper, cumin, oregano and just a touch of olive oil to cut back on the bitterness. When the salad was tossed with the dressing I added extra garlic powder, salt, pepper and some Tabasco - love the heat! Wow, what good flavor (and healthy too!).
WOW! My stomach is smiling! It was over 32C (90F) here, and I made this early for our evening meal. Neither my daughter or I could wait that long to have a bowl, and it didn't disappoint us. I used 3 ears of fresh corn (raw) and only half the oil as per other reviewers. I couldn't find any cilantro today, but I will pick some up tomorrow for the leftovers- if there are any! I have never reviewed a recipe before, but I just had to say something good here!
Okay, I totally improvised but used this recipe as a guideline. Winner! I cooked a pound of black beans from scratch. Yeah, that took a half day -- but it's just soaking and letting them cook properly while I'm doing other stuff so no biggie. When they were done, I rinsed them like canned beans and used them as the base of the salad. Didn't have some of the ingredients and never care for raw onions in anything anyway so I used a 15 oz. can of whole kernel corn (drained) and a 15 oz. can of Hunts diced, stewed tomatoes that already have bell pepper and garlic in them - also DRAINED. I had dried cilantro in my spice rack. Added somewhere between a tsp and a tbsp of that to the dressing recipe. Minced a clove of elephant garlic I grew last season. Ended up with about 1/4 cup of lime juice because I only had one good lime in the house. Didn't have an avocado or I would definitely have used that -- and fresh cilantro. My challenge though was to make a delicious, vegan dish that I can take to church tomorrow to share, without having to leave the house for a single ingredient simply because I didn't want to get dressed and go to the store. Delish! Indeed, it was good with the first 3 ingredients. Dressing just made it POP. Hoping the flavors meld overnight in the fridge and it's even better tomorrow!
This is great! I also added a little sugar, not enough to make it sweet, but just to take the tart out. It is best made a day ahead, I think. The flavors are too overwhelming when it is first put together. Perfect with tacos or spanish rice! Thanks so much.
This recipe is super easy to make and is always a hit. I followed the recipe as it is and turned out great. I have made it numerous times.
I followed this recipe as far as the ingredients go, but kind of winged it with the measurements, as I was making it for a baby shower for 30 people. I made it about 6 hours ahead of time, and let it sit in the fridge. I got a little bowl shortly before I left (just to make sure it was ok), and I thought "meh...it's ok". I brought the salad along with about 100 pastelitos I'd made over the last couple of days. When I got to the party, I gave the salad a good mix, set everything out and went to mingle with the guests. About an hour or so into the party, I noticed that people were starting to eat. Shortly after that, I had my first compliment about the salad. After that, the flood gates opened and it literally became the talk of the party. I emailed the recipe to 3 people right there in the middle of the party. I thought that maybe I was missing something, because I didn't think it was THAT good (but I'm not the biggest fan of lemon/lime based dressings either). I made myself a little plate, and gave it another try. This time I thought it was SO good. I think mixing it once I got there along with a bit more time of letting the flavors merry did the trick. Either way, I'm a huge fan and plan on making some tomorrow to bring for lunch and as a side to dinner. Maybe next time I'll experiment with a bit of orange juice along with the lemon. Either way, it's healthy and tasty! Oh, one thing I didn't add is the cilantro. Not a fan...
Great summer salad. Add the avocado chunks just before serving and toss lightly with the salad/dressing.
This was good! I used two avocados instead of one (and surprisingly, the avocados didn't turn all mushy the next day).
Loved, loved, loved this salad; did not change a thing!
There really isn't anything to say except . . . Make it you will love it and your friends and family will ask you for the recipe!!
This was a great recipe! For the leftovers we mixed it up with scrambled eggs and cheese, then rolled the mixture into tortillas and they made amazing breakfast burritos!
This is a wonderful recipe, and has become a staple dish in our house. Like a few others, I also decreased the amount of olive oil and avocado to reduce the fat content, and increased the amount of garlic for an extra kick.
VERY good! I loved how all the flavors came together and it tasted so fresh and wonderful. I only used one can of black beans (only had one) and it was good. Would be good with more too. Definitely don't skip the cilantro. It really ties everything together. I used grape tomatoes sliced in half, and fire-roasted frozen corn from Trader Joe's. I used only 1/3 cup of olive oil. Took this to a family campout with some organic blue corn tortilla chips on the side and it went over very well! I mixed it up in the morning and we ate it that night, and it was very tasty and fresh still.
My sister Lori has been making this recipe for a while now. It is a the most wonderful bean salad I have every had. I like the combination of ingredients. The crunchiness of the corn combined with the creaminess of the avocado is great and that little hint the lime juice gives it a great zing. This is a great fresh tasting healthy salad!!
I made this for a dinner party and everyone loved it! It also gets better as you leave it in the fridge.
I made this salad twice and it was a big success! It is so flavorful and tastes even better the next day, so make it ahead of time. The second time I made it I didnt use as much olive oil and it was still fine. I would let this sit at room temperature before serving because the olive oil tends to solidify and looks a little funny.
Big hit everywhere I take it!
excellent! Boy the people at work loved this. Everyone asked for the recipe.
great salad! I used grape tomatoes and processed lightly. Also processed bell peppers and garlic to save time. Drained all the juicy things on paper towels and stored separately in the fridge to combine the next day. This saved alot of time on cooking day and the salad was not full of juice, only the sauce that was mixed in...family loved it.
Wonderful flavor the first day! All kinds of things you could do to make it your own.. like add some crumbled feta, diced chicken and/or diced jalapeno. Add tomato & avocado right before serving to avoid mushiness! Not as good the second day, starts losing its pizzazz.
I'm afraid my husband and I just did not like the taste at all. I wasn't able to get a ripe avacado, but other than that, I thought I followed the recipe to a T. Just personal taste I suppose.
This has become a weekly staple in our house this summer, it's so good! You can get away with a lot less olive oil and it still is fabulous. (I only use 2 tablespoons for the whole thing.)I also use a little less cilantro, since it can be overwhelming. It is wonderful wrapped in a tortilla with cold chicken the next day.
We love this dish, it's easy to make and really good.
Fresh, easy, healthy, and delicious! My spin on this recipe is to always use frozen white petite corn in order to add the bit of sweetness and crunch. I use the seasoned, canned black beans, thus eliminating the need for the called-for cumin. I up the garlic, add super finely diced red onion, small diced chunks of roma tomatoes sans pulp/seeds, omit the cayenne due to my 3 year-old's tastebuds, and either omit the oil altogether, or only use 1-2 Tbsp. Since I rarely buy fresh cilantro, I use the dried stuff (I know, gasp!), however, added directly to the dressing, it softens and the flavor really comes through. I generally don't add the avocado either, as I prefer them plain. I can literally make a meal of this, along with lime tortilla chips. Tasty flavor combination....thanks for the submission!
This is one of my favorite recipes ever. My mouth waters everytime I think of it! I double the lime juice, add a red onion instead of the green onion and use 2 cans of white corn instead of the frozen stuff. WONDERFUL!!!!
This was a very nice summer salad. However I felt it needed to be dressed up a little so I put it on a bed of crisp dark lettuce leaves and sprinkled broken tortilla chips over the top. I also cheated and purchased Louis Rich Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Breast slices (in deli case) and that was the perfect finishing touch. I also took another person's advise and added a little sugar to the dressing so it wasn't so tart. Very good and I'll make it again. Maybe next time with a crisp tortilla bowl like the ones in the restaurants....if I can find them.
THIS is IT! Sooo good, colorful and healthy. I spooned it atop spinach. I used all the ingredients except for green onions - used diced red onion. Cilantro is key and so is adding some cumin to the dressing and salad before serving. Add the avocados last so they don't get mushy. My house raved over this vegetarian dish!
Great cold salad. I added 1/2 tsp. each of cumin and oregano for more flavor. Also skipped the cayenne and added 1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes instead. Cut back of the olive oil to 1/3 cup. Fresh lime juice is a must!
I cut some down on this recipe since only four of us eating. I used one can of black beans, and one tomato. For the corn I used a 15 oz. can of sweet corn, but used the full amount of the rest of the ingredients. The dressing just wasn't flavorful enough for me, so I added a tablespoon of red wine vinegar and a teaspoon of cumin and few shakes of chili powder, and black pepper. I let the salad marinate without the avocados for a couple hours, adding in the avocados at serving time. I didn't need any salt since I added the extra spices. My husband and sons really raved about it.
Excellent salad! My family ate it as a salsa with tostidos. Just like another reviewer, I too added more garlic. I also added 3 plum tomatoes (chopped) 1 yellow and 1 red pepper (chopped) for color, 1/2 red onion and 3 healthy scallions (just the whites If they are skinny, use 6 scallions.) I also used corn-on-the-cob (6 ears) that I cut fresh. Three limes made 1/3 cup of juice. I used 1/2 cup of evoo and 1/2 cup fresh chopped cilantro.This dish is more than excellent and I am not a lime lover. Thank you for this refreshing and great tasting recipe.
This was awesome! I used mostly fresh lime juice(didn't get enough limes)and fresh cilantro (make sure it's finely chopped). We added a little apple cider vinegar to the leftovers so that it will keep better and to add a different flavor. This is definitely a keeper!! Edit: I've been making this as a salsa instead of a salad. I skip the olive oil completely now. I get a fresh tomato salsa from Sam's (it already has onion and cilantro) and then just add the other ingredients in. It saves SO much time. I use equal parts corn (frozen) and black beans. It is excellent on pretty much any mexican food. I even find myself putting it on my Taco Bell tacos!
Yummy and very versatile! I brought it to a football party where fajitas were served for dinner. This was used for chip dip during the game, as a salad on the side with dinner, and as a topping for the fajitas! Yum! It makes tons though so next time I will probably make half. Oh, I also used 1/2 cup fresh lime juice and only 1/4 cup olive oil as per other reviews.
What can be said bad about this???!!! Fresh and yummy!!!!
This is one of our family's favorites. It's great as written, but to suit our preferences we've modified it a bit over the years. We add a second avocado, a little cumin and a splash of red wine vinegar. And we reduce the oil a bit. This is great with tortilla chips, over grilled meats, or tossed with toasted cubed bread to make a panzanella. You really can't go wrong. Just leave the avocado to the very end if you want it to look pretty. It gets mushy. We don't care. It still rocks.
I really like this salad, but now that I've made it a couple of times, I've modified it like other reviewers. My favorite way to prepare it is to reduce the oil to 1/4c (1/2c is just too much and a lot worse on the arteries), use an equal amount of corn & black beans (2c) and definitely keep the cilantro, but reduce it to 1/4c. I am not a huge fan of cilantro, but I think it's good in this recipe and 1/4c is just right.
I give this 4 stars for how it is written, 5 for how I make it! :) I don't really measure things, I just guess and taste. I reduce the olive oil and whisk it with lime juice, garlic, salt, cayenne, and a bit of honey. Instead of frozen corn, I cook 2 to 3 ears of fresh then cut it off the cob and throw it in a bowl along with one can of rinsed black beans, a red bell pepper (or yellow/orange, just whatever I have around), some red onion (instead of green), a good amount of cilantro and then an avocado or two. I don't like the tomatoes in it, they get squishy! The honey and corn really compliment each other and the cilantro gives it a great fresh taste. It's even better the next day (with the honey - without it, you should eat it the day you make it), just make sure you press some plastic wrap down right ontop of the salad to keep the avocado from turning brown. My husband and I LOVE this salad - we make it every couple of weeks!
Very refreshing, and a nice change. Had it with enchiladas. Everyone loves this!
This was fantastic! I added two shredded hearts of romaine lettuce and took it to a potluck. Everyone loved it and it was actually good the next day too. Excellent!
Wonderful summer salad. I did cut the olive down to 1/3 cup, which was plenty, besides that didn't change a thing.
This salad was delicious! I brought it to a party and served it with Tostitos scoops corn chips. I know the recipe says that the cilantro is optional, but in my opinion, it is essential. It was still delicious the next day, but I cannot say what it tastes like on the third day because there was none left!
Yummy my husband loved it ! Thanks!
This is a great recipe. I do make it frequently for a get together or a potluck. I cut back on the olive oil to 1/3 cup and added a little more garlic.
This recipe is awesome. I am asked to bring it to every potluck I attend. I agree with one of the reviews, though, to soak the avocado in the lime dressing beforehand. It keeps the avocado from browning and adds a little pop to it.
Tastes fresh and summery. Didn't use avocodos. Finishes with a bit of heat.
Very good recipe. After I mixed everything together I tasted it before serving, and decided to add about 4 tablespoons of white vinegar and about 1 tsp of Adobo seasoning to bring the flavors out more. If I made this again, I'd double the avocado and add it just before serving. I'd also add a finely chopped jalepeno pepper, since it wasn't very spicy at all (I'm a wuss about spicy food but I would have liked just a little more). We had it with Oaxaca cheese quesadillas. Very good!
I made this salad all summer and everyone loved it! I also cut down on the olive oil and added extra avocado. Yummy!!
This is so delicious! And healthy. I add extra cilantro, simply because I adore cilantro. Other than that, no changes to recipe were made.
really love this recipes...simply, fresh and healthy. def a keeper! thanks for the post.
Exellent salad. I couldn't stop eating it. One reviewer said it didn't sit well overnight. I think it still tasted great. I even used it as a dip for tortilla chips. My only recommendation is that you have to add the cilantro. I don't think it is an optional ingredient and together with the lime it makes a great combination. I too added extra lime as suggested by another reviewer.
My son, Matthew (14), made this as part of a Health class project. he says: it gives you a "chillaxin'" feeling after a hot meal. He wanted to give this recipe 5 stars, but I would have probably given it 3, so we compromised. I have made and had much better black bean and corn salad. Heather's Black Bean and Corn Salsa from this site has much more flavor. Thanks for the recipe!
Pretty goods. Nees a little more salt. Its not spicy so if you like spice add more cayenne or jalapenos.
I made it as an entree since I'm a vegetarian. Both my husband and I loved it!
This didn't work for us at all. Way too much lime - it was overwhelming. I'd scale it down to 1/4 cup, if even that. Maybe more like 1/8 cup. Also, I thought it was really strange to use frozen corn. I'd recommend thawing it out first. It just had a weird texture. We ended up eating it with chips just so I wouldn't throw it away.
This salad was a huge hit at a 4th of July picnic we went to! I added some small shell pasta to it and the compliments were flying! Definately a keeper!
I have been making this recipe for almost 2 years and LOVE it! Just shared it again with someone new...everyone seems to enjoy it. We use it as a salsa with blue corn chips. I skip the avocados and add a few shots of Tabasco sauce into the dressing. In a pinch, lemon juice works instead of the lime juice. My 14 year old son devours this as an after school snack!
YUM - fabulous as is or can adjust spices - great when added to chicken for easy tacos too.
Excellent! I mixed 1/2 cup of oil with the 1/3 fresh lime juice and that was PERFECT. To keep the salad looking fresh and not "mushed," toss only once (and gently) after you add the viniagrette. Don't forget the cayenne (as I did) because it really needed that kick. Add extra corn to equal the beans; I think it needs that balance. The lime viniagrette is SO refreshing and just the right taste for a summer salad! A single batch will serve WAY more than 6. A big hit and I will serve again! Thanks.
My aim was to create a topping for my romaine lettuce and cubed grilled chicken to replicate the taste of chipotle's salad. This copied it perfectly with the modifications as follows: I omitted the avocado as I didn't want the mushiness factor; instead of green onions, I used half a vidalia onion finely chopped; I used one finely drained and rinsed can each of sweet kernel corn and black beans. I scooped out the seeds of the tomato before I chopped it. I also added one finely chopped jalepeno (ribs and seeds removed) for a little bit of heat. This made a lot and I will keep in my fridge for the next couple of days so that I can mix with my chicken and lettuce for a delicious, craveable salad.
This was really good. My vegetarian friend loved it! We followed another user's recommendation to use half the olive oil and it was perfect that way. I also added a little extra corn like another person suggested. Also instead of using 6 green onions, we happened to have 7 in our bundle so we used all of them and it was fine. We also doubled the cayenne and still it was barely noticeable, next time we will probably add more.
This salad is great. I mix equal amounts of all of the vegetables listed here (sometimes substituting grape tomatoes that are cut diagonally in half - prettier and less mushy)plus chopped carrot, cucumber, red onion instead of green. This mixture tastes great in warm tortillas (especially the sprouted grain ones. It's also good without the beans, as a vegetable salad with fresh cilantro. Sometimes I mix this with some cooked and cooled quinoa. This is so versatile, yummy, satisfying, and a great way to eat lots of veggies. Thanks!!
This is FANTATIC! I use less EVOO, add the avocado just before serving. I make a big bowl on Sunday nights and then use as a salad much of the week. Very versatile. Have added grilled chicken, steak or shrimp to make it a main dish salad for lunch. Cilantro is a MUST!
Terrific!
I would like to bathe in this salad. THAT is how good it is.
I searched recipes for a dinner with my friend who was recently diagnosed with both Gluten and Dairy allergies, and is also on Weight Watchers. I served it with the Chili-Lime Chicken kabobs, and they were fantastic together! My friend is not an adventurous eater, and told me that if she saw a bowl of this out at a party, she never would have even tried it. But she took a tiny spoonful to taste it to be polite, and then was shoveling it by the spoonful! She had corn tortilla chips that are Gluten Free, and they turned it into a fantastic appetizer before it was the dinner's side dish! If you do wind up making both the chicken and the salad, the leftovers from the 2 recipes are insanely wonderful in a tortilla wrap as a sandwich!!! I will add a little more lime to mine next time, as I never get enough citrus! :)
This recipe is a treat for your taste buds. It's wonderful just as it is. I served it with tortilla chips. All my guests were crazy about it and couldn't get enough of it. Thanks for sharing!
Disappointing, will never make this again!!
It's actually a bit hard to rate this accurately considering it seems to be impossible to buy black beans in most Australian supermarkets! So I used a mixture of other beans and thought the dressing was fantastic. Hopefully I can get some black beans sometime!
What a great recipe! What is great about it (besides the taste :) is that it can be eaten immediately. Sometimes it is inconvenient to have side-dish salads that have to sit overnight or for a few hours for the flavors to meld. This one is fantastic the minute you finish it AND it tastes exactly the same the next day! I forgot to buy a red pepper so I made it without it, and I omitted the salt. Also - this is good to know if you are trying to cut down on the fat and calories - I only used 1/4 cup of the olive oil. Now, I haven't made it with the full 1/2 cup so I can't compare it, but I think it was great with just the 1/4 cup, so give it a shot! I served it with homemade burritos (whole wheat wrap, ground turkey, red beans in sauce) and it was a super healthy, high-fiber meal. Thanks a bunch!!
One word...YUMMY! Only thing I added was 2 tsp of balsamic vinegar. Did not have fresh limes so I used the stuff in the bottle. All including a 5 year old and a 14 year old liked it. Only my picky 8 year old would not eat it. We had this with soft tacos and my 5 year old even put some on her taco.
This is great. I make it all the time. The only change I ever make is to use juice from a Meyer lemon as part of the lime juice, so it is a bit sweeter. I've added papaya as well. But this recipe on its own is great
Jen, love the recipe! As others have suggested, I added the avacado right before serving so it could hold up a little better. (should do the same with tomato, but I omitted it b/c of the color of the bell pepper.) Also, we have local corn right now and nothing beats it!! I made the dice for the pepper the same size as the corn, and substituted red onion, very small dice, for the green onion...a little sweeter and adds a surprise crunchy texture. Thanks again-
This is great and we use it more as a salsa. A friend brought it to a potluck and when I asked for the recipe she pointed me to this website! Great recipe, great website.
Delicious. The only change I would make....let it sit an hour before serving or it tastes too limey.
Actually, I want to give this more than 5 stars!!! Yummy, yummy, yummy!!!!! The bean salad I had been waiting for, although I never knew it! Will definitely make this one over and over again!!!
Really good. I followed the dressing recipe exactly, except for the seasonings. I added more cayenne (1/4 instead of 1/8th and added a tsp of Tabasco as well. You can really throw "whatever you have" along the same theme as the original recipe - we followed pretty closely, but minus the corn and I used dried beans instead of canned. Really good! Thanks!
it was amost a salsa too watery to be a salad, either way the flavor was good. If I was to make this again, it would include jalapenos and be served as a dip.
Just okay but probably my fault...the avocados were a little firm, and the tomatoes kinda tasteless. Great idea but not many guests tried it, and nobody went back for seconds.
Good stuff. I don't like avocado so I did leave that out, but it sounds like people had issues with it anyway. It was a bit spicy and I had to have a beverage at hand, but great stuff and I like having things I can take places w/out hunting down a microwave. Only thing that bugs me is all that oil, so I might try cutting back on it and see how that turns out. EDIT: I've tried this now with about 3/4 the oil and it's still really good. Also, I made this very close to another black bean salad, which I had given 5 stars to, and just realized this is so much better - bit more complexity of flavors in the dressing. (The other tastes mostly like cumin.)
GREAT! Put it into homemade masa corn tortillas. Made it for 4 servings, so I only used 1-15 oz. can bl beans, but increased the following: 2 medium tomatoes, whole avocado, 2 limes juiced (also zested them first with peeler and chopped finely into mixture YUM:) According to MY big-garlic taste I used 6 cloves instead of less than one! No salt needed, very tasty, very, very refreshing. We had fresh raspberries on the side, perfect dessert, with a single pinch of sugar flicked over each bowl of berries. What a meal for less than $9.81 for both of us! (Our 2nd helping tomorrow would be 4.81 for just the salad). Just have to make this soon after shopping to make sure you use the avocado, cilantro, bell pepper, green onions, and limes quickly while still fresh.