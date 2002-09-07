Black Bean and Corn Salad II

I followed this recipe as far as the ingredients go, but kind of winged it with the measurements, as I was making it for a baby shower for 30 people. I made it about 6 hours ahead of time, and let it sit in the fridge. I got a little bowl shortly before I left (just to make sure it was ok), and I thought "meh...it's ok". I brought the salad along with about 100 pastelitos I'd made over the last couple of days. When I got to the party, I gave the salad a good mix, set everything out and went to mingle with the guests. About an hour or so into the party, I noticed that people were starting to eat. Shortly after that, I had my first compliment about the salad. After that, the flood gates opened and it literally became the talk of the party. I emailed the recipe to 3 people right there in the middle of the party. I thought that maybe I was missing something, because I didn't think it was THAT good (but I'm not the biggest fan of lemon/lime based dressings either). I made myself a little plate, and gave it another try. This time I thought it was SO good. I think mixing it once I got there along with a bit more time of letting the flavors merry did the trick. Either way, I'm a huge fan and plan on making some tomorrow to bring for lunch and as a side to dinner. Maybe next time I'll experiment with a bit of orange juice along with the lemon. Either way, it's healthy and tasty! Oh, one thing I didn't add is the cilantro. Not a fan...