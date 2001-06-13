Black Bean and Corn Salad I

210 Ratings
  • 5 143
  • 4 49
  • 3 13
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

This bright, simple salad is a great pot luck dish, or a great main dish served with tortillas or cornbread. Depending on your family's tastes, red peppers can be all sweet bell peppers, or can be a combination of sweet and hot peppers. Keeps well for several days.

By Bonnie Moore

prep:
15 mins
additional:
12 hrs
total:
12 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, mix together vinaigrette, seasoned pepper, cilantro, cayenne pepper, and cumin. Set dressing aside.

  • In a large bowl, stir together beans, corn, onion, green onions, and red bell pepper. Toss with dressing. Cover, and refrigerate overnight. Toss again before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; protein 11.7g; carbohydrates 49.5g; fat 8.5g; sodium 1083.9mg. Full Nutrition
