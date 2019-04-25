Simple Time Pork Chops

The method of cooking the chops was perfect, I must say. I followed the recipe as written, it needed double the time stated to cook (for 3/4" thick chops & I browned them in a skillet for 3 mins. on each side first!) and was wayyyyy too salty!!! I am naturally a SALT FANATIC but, even for me, it was more than I could handle!! I suggest, depending on the thickness of your chops, only seasoning them with the mayo/butter/parsley mixture before putting them in the oven. If you have thicker chops, brown them in a little vegetable oil on med-low heat for 3-4 mins. on each side before cooking at 350 deg. for at least an hour turning them half way through. THEY WERE EXTREMELY TENDER & JUICY, but we had to throw them out due to the UNBEARABLE saltiness that had penetrated every chop!!! I had VERY HIGH HOPES for this recipe because it sounded so original and delicious but, I have to say, I felt very guilty for having wasted all of those expensive ingredients on a dinner that didn't even yield any leftovers. Next time, I will know better..... Thanks for the great method of cooking my pork chops in the oven. Other than that, I think you may need to tweak your recipe just a bit.