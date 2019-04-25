Simple Time Pork Chops

4.2
466 Ratings
  • 5 243
  • 4 135
  • 3 49
  • 2 26
  • 1 13

Learn how long to cook pork chops in the oven with this great-tasting recipe that's easy to make.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Place pork chops in a baking pan. Spread 1 teaspoon of butter over each chop, then spread 1 teaspoon of mayonnaise on top of butter. Season each chop with seasoning salt, garlic powder, and parsley. Sprinkle 1/4 cup cheese over the top of each chop.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until pork is slightly pink in the center, about 35 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 24.2g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 24.5g; cholesterol 90.9mg; sodium 524.6mg. Full Nutrition
