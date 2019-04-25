Simple Time Pork Chops
Learn how long to cook pork chops in the oven with this great-tasting recipe that's easy to make.
I think this is the tastiest pork chop recipe I have ever had. I try to avoid butter and so instead I sprayed olive oil on the pork chops. They were delicious, thank you. My husband's favorite pork chop recipe now!Read More
One quick suggestion...mix together the butter and mayonaise - makes it easier to spread on the pork chops.Read More
My fiancee loved this!! I was skeptical about the cheese on the top but I made it for dinner the other night with some homemade mashed potatoes and he is still raving about it! Definitely a keeper!
I thought this was a great, easy way to change up pork chops. I didn't have mayo, so I used lite ranch dressing instead and it was good! Thanks!
I believe my husbands exact words were "wow babe you can make this whenever you want...next time make more though" :) Suffice it to say he enjoyed it and we will be making it again!
I made this with left over pork loin from last nights dinner. I sliced the loin, added the ingredients and put it in the oven for 15 minutes till the cheese melted. I just had it for lunch and it was great ! Will make again. So simple and easy and great for my Atkins diet ! Yummo !
nice simple recipe which livened up otherwise boring pork chop.altered slightly for my picky children and used half a tsp of dijon mustard on each instead of the garlic.Even my mother liked them !!!
These turned out very good. I did as another reviewer suggested and mixed the mayo and butter together.
Quick and easy and soooo good!! All I heard after dinner was "When are we having these again!!" High praise from this dinner table.
These pork chops are amazingly good! My chops were thick so I left off the cheese and covered them with foil, baking for 30 minutes. I uncovered them, topped them with cheese and baked them for an additional 15 minutes. They were so tender and so flavorful.
I made these and used a casserole mix cheese and ranch instead of mayo. My mom and baby thought they were great so I will make them again.
Recipe was delicious. I used Penzey pork chop seasoning on both sides, and then covered it in the mayo/butter mixture. Then I covered it in shredded mozzerella, parm and a sprinkle of goat cheese. It was wonderful! This will go in the rotation for sure.
WOW! This is so good! I only tweaked it a little bit with what I had on hand. Instead of mayonnaise, I used Miracle Whip, which gave it a little extra zip! Also, I used bone-in pork chops and I cooked them a little longer than 35 min. And, instead of sharp cheddar, I had mild, so I used it. It turned out great! It's amazing how such a simple recipe can turn out amazing results! Will surely be making this one many times again!! :)
I can never fix pork chops right without them tasting "dried out" and this recipe made them so moist, they were amazing! In fact, my husband said, "these are amazing"! I am excited I have found such an awesome recipe!
These were so good! I made them for my family last week! Made no changes! My husband not a big pork chop fan, said these were really good as he asked for more... These are a new favorite in our home in fact I am making them again tonight! Thank you for the Recipe
We did not care for this recipe.
I don't care what anyone says. This is one of the very best pork chop recipes ever!!!!!!
WOW! I was looking for something different to do with some pork chops. Picked this because I had all the stuff. Really wasn't sure about it....AWESOME. FYI...I used Can't Believe It's Not Butter, light mayo and 2% sharp cheddar cheese. Really, really good. New favorite!
I made this recipe for my aunt and sister for Mother's Day. We all liked it, but I did change it slightly after reading a lot of the reviews. I mixed the herbs, butter and mayo together before putting it on the chops, but I also put some additional herbs directly onto the chops before adding the mixture to lock in the flavor (some of the reviews had mentioned that the chops came out bland because the herbs ran off of the chops due to the butter and mayo). Also, I put the cheese on during the last 15 minutes of cooking to avoid burning it. This came out moist and very flavorful.
For someone like me who is just beginning to figure out how to cook (did I mention I just last week learned the proper way to brown meat? lol!) this recipe was, as it's title suggests, very simple! I used italian cheese instead of cheddar, and the chops came out wonderful! (I'm sure the cheddar would have tasted great too, but italian cheese was all I had on hand)
These were excellent. My spousal unit loved them too. Seemed almost too simple to taste like much, but they were so tasty and juicy. I only had one problem with the baking time. I bought boneless chops at out Costco on Maui and they cut all meats here into very large & thick pieces. Consequently, it took more like an hour to cook to 170. Delicious just the same. Next time I will slice a chop into two chops. Thanks for sharing.
Eh, it wasn't anything to write home about, but it was edible. I used miracle whip (we never have mayo on hand), three 3" thick boneless pork chops, and had to finish it in the microwave, because it was taking so long to cook (well over 45 minutes), and hubby had to get back to work. It was rather oily from the mayo/butter I presume, along with the cheddar cheese. If someone wants to try this recipe, I would make the following suggestions to make it more palatable: 1) put a cheapo cooling rack in the bottom of your pan to keep the pork out of the oil/grease 2) 1/4 cup of cheddar per chop is a bit excessive, I'd eyeball it and just put on a minimal sprinkling until it looks right to you 3) DON'T rely on the cooking time (you never should anyway, too much variance between ovens) and instead opt to monitor them with a thermometer--then you won't be sorry. Like I said, it was edible, and perhaps with some of the changes I listed above, I might try it again....maybe....if there is nothing else that I have on hand to make....
tastier and moister than most pork chops I've had. The mayo/butter mixture & cheese make the dish.
Well, I thought it was pretty good, but I asked my hubby and his response was "You get an A for effort babe". So, I guess I will rate this as "average".
Quick and easy prep and everyone in the family loved these!
This was a tasty dish! It was nice to find something out of the ordinary to do with a pork chop! It was easy to increase the amount, and was overall a "simple" recipe!
Fabulous! By no means low fat according to the original recipe but modifiable. I recommend using a meat thermometer - pork overdone is nasty.
We eat these about once a week. They are so yummy! I only use 2 teaspoons butter and 1 tablespoon of mayo and it is a lot less greasy. I like things a little crispy on the outside and moist inside . The cheddar keeps things really moist.
Very best pork chops ever. I seasoned them before adding butter and mayo with salt, pepper, garlic and onion. I had colby jack cheese so used that instead of sharp cheddar and my normally very picky husband that wants only salt and pepper added to his fried or grilled meat absolutely loved it.
delish!
This is delicious and easy. A little fattening but worth it
We mixed the ingredients into a sauce first and spread over and it was amazing I would actually make this as a sauce and use it for other meals as well.
Wonderful! My husband and kids loved it. The only thing I did different was use mexican blend shredded cheese and it was great! Fast and easy!
Yummy, but kind of greasy with the bone in loins. Added several spices etc and melted the butter and mayo together as well. Will update about leftovers...
Sorry folks, this one was not so good to me. Tasted like pork chops with mayo on top. I know others found it quite good so maybe it was just our taste.
Very good recipe. Easy to make, quick, and my family loved it! And my wife doesn't even like pork chops! Will definately make again.
AWESOME!!! I used Montreal Steak seasoning, but all the other ingredients the same. I cooked for 45 min. 'cause I made six chops. They were really yummy!!!! Thanks.
I made this the first time with 4 thin bonless chops and it was OK. They would have been better with just Shake and Bake. The 2nd time I did it I made with 2 THICK bone-in chops and it was much better. I really think it moistened the thick chops and kept them juicy. I moved it up from a 3 to a 4 for the last meal.
I have to say that we were skeptical, but were curious to see how they would turn out. I made these with just one change - I mixed together the butter, mayo and seasonings and then spread on top and sides of 1 1/2 inch thick chops and they were absolutely first rate. I would never have thought to smother these in cheese, but the combinations of the ingredients just work. This will be a recipe that we will make over and over again. Thanks!!
I do not eat "plain" pork chops. This recipe pleases my palate as well my husband and our 3 year old.
Very easy and very very good. There was some left over in the fridge and my daughter ate one and called me and said that those pork chops were great and wanted to know how I made them. She never does that. Thanks
Easy quick meal to fix. Cut the spices in half, but otherwise followed recipe. Very good and would make again. (I didn't use pepper because it's not in the ingredient list, but noticed in directions after I had it in the oven, suppose you can add at table, if you like)
This had great flavor and the chops were soooo juicy. There was a lot of fat that ran off into the pan. It was not greay though. I don't think there is anything to be done about the fat. but this is definitely a keeper!!
These were soooo good.
Overall a quick and easy way to make pork chops. I think I would have preferred a different variation of the cheese topping but otherwise it was a pretty good meal. I served it with Fried Broccoli and Cajun Sweet Potatoes.
My husband and 3 kids LOVED this recipe and I did as well! My oldest even asked for seconds, which never ever happens. This is definitely going on our rotation!
This was good, nice flavor. Only had colby-jack on hand but it worked fine. Did mix the butter and mayo b4 spreading. Simple is true but tastes like you worked harder.
We did not care for this combination - although the mayo and butter kept the chops juicy, it also made them greasier than usual, and the cheese did not seem to add anything much to the flavor. It was not bad - but not anything I would consider making again.
This turned out great!!!!!! The only thing I did different was I used rosemary instead of the parsley, and i chopped up some green onions using the greens as well. A very, very good recipe.
These were easy and tasted fine, but they were nothing special. The mayo and butter combo is salty, so seasoning the chops with salt made the final product too salty for our tastes. The chops were tender, and I might make again, but it's not the best pork chop recipe.
I thought this recipe was really good!! A good way to put a twist on some pork chops!! I used margerine instead of butter and it tasted just fine. Next time I make it I will for sure use a little less mayo. However, I did use thin pork chops so maybe 1 tsp of mayo would be fine with thicker chops. This is going to be a regular meal we are gonna make at my house.
These were pretty good for simple ingredients. I love pork chops but get annoyed at how dry they can get. Somehow these were pretty tender. I did forget the garlic powder & I never have dried parsley. I just sprinkled them with sea salt & fresh ground pepper. I baked for about 30 min (used thin, boneless chops) @ 350degrees. A strange combo but it works!
Very good. I was actually suprised about how good it turned out. Made loaded mashed potatoes to go with it. Great Dinner. Thanks
This is really simple (like the title) to put together and taste delicious. I cooked three for dinner and hubby went back for his second one. So, I know they taste good - because he is pretty darn picky.
Didn't really care for this
I also mixed the butter and mayo together and it game out very moist! I put shredded smoked gouda on mine and it was a nice change.
I was looking for something I could put together quickly and stick in the oven so I could work on other things while dinner cooked ... I live alone, and this recipe is SO easy to adapt to just one chop, so I tried it. Measurements don't have to be exact, and you could probably use any seasonings you want ... I stuck with the recipe and it was delicious. I did broil it for an extra couple of minutes just to get the cheese a little brown and bubbly. It was delicious ... will go back to this again and again !
I thought this was just OK. The taste was a little odd, and the chop wasn't overly tender. Probably won't make it again.
35 minutes was way too long for mine, and they came out so tough that I could barely chew the meat. But we liked the flavor on top :)
I used fat free bleu cheese dressing in place of the butter and mayo. Also added a few panko bread crumbs to the cheese :) Broiled for a few minutes at the end. YUM YUM YUM
Melting the butter & using a basting brush and having a squirt bottle type mayo makes quick prep time. Worked okay using asst'd cut, bone-in chops too. It's a good base recipe; wil add add'l seasoning next time.
In my oven it took about 32 minutes. I highly recommend a digital meat thermometer, it makes all the difference in baking pork. I also used Cabot white cheddar. I didn't worry about slathering the butter perfectly or anything like that. I just put a chunk of butter spread out the mayonnaise and topped with cheese. What a nice recipe! This will be a go to for years after I get out of prison.
My husband and I didn't care for these. Didn't have much flavor. I don't really get the purpose of the butter and mayo. It just adds lots of extra grease.
I didn't think that this turned out very well, although my husband didn't think that it was too bad. It was really oily and the pork wasn't all that moist. I was disappointed.
Delicious! I had no idea cheese would work so well on pork chops. Made it exactly as the recipe said to, and would happily make it again.
Great, easy recipe. I mixed the spices and used them as a rub. Then I used ranch dip (not dressing)because I don't really like mayonaise and mixed it with the melted butter and cheese and spread on top. Loved the flavor and it kept the pork moist (I used thick boneless pork chops)
My hubby and I both agreed this was just "okay." The chops came out a little too salty for my taste and my husband didn't care for the cheese and scraped it off. However, it was really easy and the prep time was quick so I do plan on making this again and tinkering around with some of the ingredients.
I made this recipe for dinner tonight, and I have to say, it is the best pork chop recipe I have ever had! Even my husband, who hates mayo, LOVED it! I did use Parmesan instead of Cheddar. Cannot wait to cook it again :)
I too mixed the butter & mayo- much easier to spread. I used parmesan cheese rather than cheddar. Baked 28 min but should've pulled them a few minutes earlier. Still very good
My family loved it even though I messed up. The ingredients calls for garlic powder, but the instruction say pepper, I wasn't thinking much about it and used pepper the first time. Now I did it the right way and it is great. Thanks for sharing.
First of all I used an Italian cheese blend instead of cheddar. But this recipe was great. My husband didn't care for the "stuff" under the cheese but I will make this again because it was delicious and so easy. The pork was very tender and moist. Will play with the topping though.
These were tasty and a nice spin on plain pork chops. I mixed all the butter, mayo and seasoning together before spreading on three very thick. They turned out delicious and moist. For those saying they were too greasy, I wonder if they were using tablespoons of butter and mayo instead of teaspoons. We will definitely be making these again.
I thought the taste was ok, but I didn't expect the mayo to look like it did under the cheese...it was by first time ever baking anything besides a cake with mayonnaise, so I didn't know what to expect, it was not appealing to me at all. That being said, ny husband loved it! If I could have gotten past the mayo issue, I probably would have liked it a lot more, but once I saw it, I was sure I could taste it, too, lol. Next time I will omit it.
This was sooo yummy and super easy!
Bloody beaut, this is a keeper. Thank you.
This was super easy to make, even for the non experienced cooks like me. My husband and I really liked it! I asked him if he would eat it again and he said definitely!, that's always a good thing! :P
My family LOVED these. I used thinly sliced pork chops and I was a bit skeptical about the mayo...but my family asks every week for this for dinner! We went from a family who rarely had pork to them wanting this recipe all the time. Go figure!! Thank you so much for a great recipe!
I've made these pork chops a couple of times. I love them! Instead of sharp cheddar I use colby. I like to make this with sliced fried potatoes.
This recipe is FANTASTIC! As a rule I am not a fan of pork chops but these....are so so good. The only ingredient I leave out is the parsley because I don't have it on hand, it doesn't matter. Also, I use whatever cheese I have available, they are all great on this dish. If you are questioning whether ort not you should make this....go ahead and do it....you won't be sorry!
This was excellent and quick - with stuff that is always on hand! Great taste! Thanks for sharing! Outstanding!
Good, easy, and quick. The only thing I'd change the next time is to combine the butter and the mayo beforehand. Will definitely consider adding this to the dinnertime rotation.
Instead of all the salt/garlic/parsley, we used the herb & garlic mayo, mixed with the butter, and then topped with Lawry's and cheese. The kids and hubby loved it!
Wow! This was amazing - best pork chops ever! Super moist, lots of flavor and lots of compliments. I used Miracle Whip, didn't have mayo. I also didn't have seasoned salt, so I just used regular salt -- and, following the advice of others, I cut the amount of salt in half and it was plenty. I also mixed all of the ingredients, other than the cheese, and then spread it on the pork chops. The ONLY change I'll make next time is to stick the pan under the broiler when it's done cooking to brown the cheese. One very important note - I used a meat thermometer when I cooked the pork to make absolutely certain it was cooked to the temperature we like (150 degrees) -- once it hit 150, I pulled it out of the oven. I only had to cook it for 20 minutes, if I had cooked for the time recommended, I would have had shoe leather...
I mixed the butter, mayo and spices together and then spread it on each pork chop. Then topped with cheese. It was just ok. I didn't care for the spread.
The flavor of these pork chops were good, but they were not nearly tender enough for us. I followed the recipe, but maybe I did something wrong??
My family loved this recipe; even my son who is a very picky eater.
So easy and tasted so good! I don't like mayo either but I took the suggestion of another reviewer. They said to use Ranch, I didn't have any, but I had a sweet onion dressing - so good! They came out perfect and juicy. I will make this again!
Really easy and tasty. Not low fat by any means! My husband said "these pork chops are love." What's better than that?
We really like these chops! Great step away from the ordinary. My only change would be to use half the seasoning salt and maybe another herb combo. Was kinda salty for my personal taste.
Even though I hate mayo, I tried this recipe because of all the good reviews. My family really didn't care for it, but I do see potential. There was just way too much butter and mayo - it was like melted butter soup in the bottom of the pan. maybe less next time and make sure to brown up the cheese a bit - that part was the best.
Simple to make, delicious to eat! Thanks for sharing.
These were really good. I was out of parsley so I used thyme instead and they came out wonderful. My wife and son really enjoyed them. We added this recipe to our "make it again" list.
The method of cooking the chops was perfect, I must say. I followed the recipe as written, it needed double the time stated to cook (for 3/4" thick chops & I browned them in a skillet for 3 mins. on each side first!) and was wayyyyy too salty!!! I am naturally a SALT FANATIC but, even for me, it was more than I could handle!! I suggest, depending on the thickness of your chops, only seasoning them with the mayo/butter/parsley mixture before putting them in the oven. If you have thicker chops, brown them in a little vegetable oil on med-low heat for 3-4 mins. on each side before cooking at 350 deg. for at least an hour turning them half way through. THEY WERE EXTREMELY TENDER & JUICY, but we had to throw them out due to the UNBEARABLE saltiness that had penetrated every chop!!! I had VERY HIGH HOPES for this recipe because it sounded so original and delicious but, I have to say, I felt very guilty for having wasted all of those expensive ingredients on a dinner that didn't even yield any leftovers. Next time, I will know better..... Thanks for the great method of cooking my pork chops in the oven. Other than that, I think you may need to tweak your recipe just a bit.
I didn't change the recipe at all. This is a keeper. Delicious.
These are great! They are so quick and simple. They are great for my low carb diet too! Thanks for the recipe :)
I will use this recipe again! My husband loved it lol, plus it was super easy =P.
Have made it twice. Just doesn't have much flavor. Followed recipe to the T . Just doesn't taste very good. Won't make again
Absolutely fabulous! And simple, which is always a plus. Made exactly as detailed and will definitely make again.
This was good, but both my husband and I thought the cheese was unnecessary.
