Brinjal With Walnut Dressing

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
333 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 17.3g; fat 27.5g; cholesterol 15.9mg; sodium 60.9mg. Full Nutrition
This was an awesome recipe! The only thing I may do differently next time is to dredge the eggplant in a cornmeal batter, to make it a bit crispy. The eggplant soaked up the oil in the pan and it was a bit mushy. However, it was still really good.. the yogurt sauce made it. I served it with brown rice and a salad.
This was an awesome recipe! The only thing I may do differently next time is to dredge the eggplant in a cornmeal batter, to make it a bit crispy. The eggplant soaked up the oil in the pan and it was a bit mushy. However, it was still really good.. the yogurt sauce made it. I served it with brown rice and a salad.
I wanted to hate this recipe since (A) I didn't read through the recipe first and step four really needed to either be step one or two. My eggplant got cold waiting on the dressing to sit. (B) I nearly killed myself trying to fry the first batch of wet eggplant that needed to sit and drain--I know that is common sense but I was making several other dishes, got carried away, and was just going by what I read. I threw the rest in the oven and really couldn't tell the difference between the fried and the roasted. Despite all of that, my anti-eggplant hubby ate this. My kids still refused but I still rate this a four just because I wasn't the only one enjoying eggplant this time. The directions are not very clear but the end result is good.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.