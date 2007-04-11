Brinjal With Walnut Dressing

4.5
6 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

The mild flavor of brinjal, also known as aubergine or eggplant, lends itself to sauces. This spicy yogurt sauce is no exception.

Recipe by Yogini

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place walnuts on a baking sheet. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes, or until the smell of the nuts fills the kitchen.

    Advertisement

  • Cut eggplant into 1/2 inch thick rings, and soak in salted water for 15 minutes.

  • Heat oil in a heavy pan or deep fryer to 365 degrees F (170 degrees C). Slide eggplant into hot oil, and deep fry until golden brown. Fry in batches to maintain oil temperature. Remove from oil, drain, and cool.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together yogurt, green chile peppers, 1 tablespoon cilantro, and walnuts. Season to taste with salt. Chill for 30 minutes in the refrigerator.

  • Place eggplant rings in a serving dish, and spoon dressing evenly over top. Garnish with red pepper and remaining 1 tablespoon cilantro.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
333 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 17.3g; fat 27.5g; cholesterol 15.9mg; sodium 60.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022