Enchilada Casserole

I was a little afraid to make this at first. We have never tried tempeh, and I have heard mixed reviews on it. We are slowly switching to vegetarian eating, and have been sticking to "real" foods. Well, this was wonderful!!! My kids ate it so easily. They did not even know it was vegetarian! Even my husband liked it. We kept the tempeh in (contrary to other ratings) and found it was really quite tasty with the tempeh in. The only thing that I did not like was that it says it serves 8, and it really doesn't. We are a family of 2 adults and 5 children(4 that eat) and it was too little of an amount. In fact, it almost needed a little more filling to keep this dish in a 9x13....maybe it would be better suited for a 7x11? All in all, a wonderful recipe!