Enchilada Casserole
The inclusion of tempeh adds a good measure of protein to this spicy enchilada casserole. You can replace the Cheddar cheese with Monterey Jack if you like. Serve with sour cream and salsa!
Using previous reviews (thank you!)I eliminated the pepper and tempeh, added 1+ cup corn and 1+ cup diced tomatoes to the bean mixture, and refrigerated the casserole overnight. Baked it 40 minutes + 15 minutes and it was GREAT! Served to multi-generational group and all liked it!Read More
Using previous reviews (thank you!)I eliminated the pepper and tempeh, added 1+ cup corn and 1+ cup diced tomatoes to the bean mixture, and refrigerated the casserole overnight. Baked it 40 minutes + 15 minutes and it was GREAT! Served to multi-generational group and all liked it!
I wish there were more than 5-stars- I would give it that! And note: I vegged for 7 years and HATE tempeh. I used it and you couldn't taste it at all. Note also that I used my own spices (cumin, bit of oregano, chile powder) and that gave it a bit more flavor, perhaps. Also- only cooked it uncovered for 5 minutes- not 15. I further varied recipe by cutting up tortillas and mixing all together, adding another can of [pinto] beans, a larger can of green chiles, no garlic or jalepeno (kids!), and topping with the onions (leaving half the top no onion/olives for-sigh- the kids again). I also generously greased my pan, spread some sauce around bottom, used the rest on top with listed amount of cheese and had no dry bits anywhere top or bottom. Served the adults with lettuce, tomato and sour cream on top. Excellent recipe- even scarfed up by my normally no Mexican food son. This will absolutely be a staple one in my house. Enjoy!
I was a little afraid to make this at first. We have never tried tempeh, and I have heard mixed reviews on it. We are slowly switching to vegetarian eating, and have been sticking to "real" foods. Well, this was wonderful!!! My kids ate it so easily. They did not even know it was vegetarian! Even my husband liked it. We kept the tempeh in (contrary to other ratings) and found it was really quite tasty with the tempeh in. The only thing that I did not like was that it says it serves 8, and it really doesn't. We are a family of 2 adults and 5 children(4 that eat) and it was too little of an amount. In fact, it almost needed a little more filling to keep this dish in a 9x13....maybe it would be better suited for a 7x11? All in all, a wonderful recipe!
This is yummy! I recommend the following changes: 1) use Taco & Burrito-style Smart Ground® instead of tempeh, 2) add cumin, chili powder, oregano, and red pepper flakes, 3) cut tortillas into 1-inch squares then layer according to instructions.
I also added corn, soaked the tortillas in the sauce and used ground beef. This was great, and I've made it several times. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
Substitued corn for the tempeh. I also soaked the tortillas and it made a big difference. EXCELLENT!
Great recipe! I scaled the recipe for 16 servings, which completely fills a 9 x 13 baking dish. Following other reviewers' suggestions, I soaked the tortillas in the enchilada sauce for about 10-15 minutes, and substituted thawed veggie burger crumbles for the tempeh. I added some shredded cheese, one 3 oz. can of sliced olives, and some enchilada sauce to the first layer before topping with the second layer of tortillas. Though the 16-serving recipe calls for 4 cloves of garlic, I used only 2. I also used only one 6 oz. can of sliced olives sprinkled over the top with the cheese. Next time I'll saute the onions first. The 16-serving recipe will easily feed 8 hungry people when served with a salad and some crusty bread. It's hearty, filling, and very tasty. I know I'll be making this recipe many, many times!
This is a great base recipe you can vary to your tastes and come up with endless combinations. I used the tempeh, and since it was finely crumbled I barely even noticed it was there. I also added a can of corn, an anaheim chili, a packet of taco seasoning, and about 6oz. of salsa. I put half the cheese on after the first layer as someone suggested, and used 4 tortillas, ripping them to fit the pan, instead of the 3 per layer. I'll probably saute the onions and peppers next time as they were kind of crunchy. I will be making this over and over!
This recipe has become a favorite in our house, especially with my 14year old vegetarian daughter. The last couple of times that I have made it I added about 2 tablespoons of chopped cilantro and the juice of half a lime to the bean mixture. I have also used about 9 tortillas instead of 6. Thanks for this great easy recipe which can be prepared ahead of time.
This was a hit with my family. The 3 of us finished off the entire dish in one sitting. I sauteed the onions, garlic, pepper, chili and beans in a bit of olive oil before adding to dish. Will be making this again and again and again!!!!
Made very similar to reviewer "Bailie". Used ground beef with my own flair of seasoning, as I am not vegetarian. Added black beans and refried beans to that mixture with some green sauce (my preference for enchiladas). Tore tortillas into pieces for layering, and topped each tortilla layer with more sauce, to prevent dryness. Topped with cheese and olives, and serve w/ sour cream & salsa.
This is an easy recipe that is now in the rotation. I added an extra layer of tortillas and recommend doubling the filling if you don't use tempeh. I also used the "red enchilada sauce" recipe on this website which tastes great and gives you more than enough sauce at a cheap price.
This was awesome! I made it for friends, we all loved it. I added black beans and corn to the mixture.
Fantastic! I followed the recipe with the following modifications or additions. I didn't want to dice a jalapeno myself, so I used canned jalapeno. I tore up the corn tortillas in quarters so it would be easier to dish up and went with Mexican blend cheese. Minor, minor changes. And finally I added about 2 tbsp chipotle seasoning, 1 tsp garlic pepper, and 1/2 tsp chili powder. It was delicious, spicy, and awesomely flavorful! I was a bit afraid of the tempeh, but it was good. My husband had no idea there was soy in there until I told him. I recommend using a large mixing bowl to stir it all together. A medium bowl wasn't quite big enough. I love the recipe and will make it again soon. I already added it to my hard copy recipe book. This is a keeper! It was such a nice change not to have to precook meat for a dish like this. We didn't miss it.
Absolutely delicious! I'll definitely be making this again. Tempeh is as delicious as it is healthy; it's the perfect ingredient in a casserole like this. I took the advice offered below of sauteing the onions, garlic and pepper and topped the dish off with homemade salsa before serving. It turned out splendidly.
This is outstanding! It's my new favorite go-to recipe. It's easy to modify to your family's taste. I've also made it recently for several friends who have had new babies. I cook it for 30 minutes covered, and give it to them cold with the instructions to uncover and cook for 15 minutes or until heated. It's been a big hit!
This casserole turned out better than I had hoped. My husband's pretty picky and he loved it. I followed the advice of some of the reviewers who soaked the tortillas in the enchilada sauce. It was even better the next day. The tortillas had softened and the taste was similar to a tamale. Have added this recipe to my recipe book and will make it again.
Fantastic! I added 2 cooked, chopped chicken breasts, and did not use Tempeh (don't know what it is). I served with Sour cream, salsa, and shredded lettuce. My husband gave it an A+. He rarely compliments anything, so I know that means it's good!
It was ok. A good base to start playing around with.
I made this the traditional way. I added some enchilada sauce to the veggie mixture, spooned mixture into tortillas, rolled up and placed fold side down in baking dish. Pour some enchilada sauce (or salsa) over top and sprinkle with cheese. Bake about 30 min. until bubbly. (Use spatula to lift each enchilada from dish)Yummy.
I substituted refried black beans which worked well. I didn't end up with 7 layers but still enjoyed the result. This even better reheated since the tortillas soften and the flavors blend.
I thought this was just average. Not bad, but it needs something more to entice me to make it again.
this was pretty good, it was much better the day AFTER I made it. I added some sour cream too. Great dish for leftovers!
I added a can of corn and made it in a smaller casserole since other reviews said it was kind of a stretch to fill the 9x13. Because I did that I ended up with 3 layers instead of just 2. Very yummy and it reheats well. I also added about a teaspoon of cayenne, chili power and cumin. AND you can't even taste the tempeh, don't leave it out!!
I liked this alot, I did add a can of petite diced tomatoes to the bean mixture and some spices. Next time I think I will do all the same except will use corn tortilla's. All in all I really enjoyed this.
I actually liked this recipe better as leftovers, but it was very good overall. The brand of enchilada sauce I used was a little sweet for my liking, but I will definitely try this again with some different sauce. I made it cheese-less for a vegan version... and topped it with Tofutti brand non-dairy sour cream. Very good!
Husband thinks this is excellent!
I gave this receipe 4 stars only becuase the tempeh does not belong in this dish. I would recommend using a meatless ground beef (soy crumbles) instead. The flavor and texture of the tempeh just do not go well with this dish, but I think by marinating the tempeh in enchalida sauce the texture could be improved. Still, I really enjoyed this dish and would recommend it to others.
This was a great recipe that my whole family liked. I used 2 chicken breasts instead of the tempeh, I sauted them first with a little enchilata sauce and the onion. I used "hot" enchilata sauce and only 1/2 a jalepeno and it was perfect! Really easy, not much clean up at all, I highly reccommend it and will make it again!
I had defrosted some tempeh and forgot to use it. Then I noticed it on the shelf a few days later...I didn't have the ingredients to make it the way I usually cook tempeh. So I came to this website looking for a new way to cook it with ingredients I already had on hand...to avoid going to the grocery store. I found this recipe and thought it sounded great! My husband loves corn tortillas too! So even though I had to end up going to the grocery store anyway to get the jalapenos and green chiles...it was totally worth it! This was sooo good. I do agree with some of the other reviews that say it needs more enchilada sauce b/c it tends to be dry the next night for leftovers...but other than that I give it a 10!!
This was really good and easy to make alot of modifications. I used pinto beans instead of black beans and omitted the tempeh and jalepenos and it was delicious and easy. Sour cream and guacamole are nice compliments to this spicy dish. Thanks!
Yum! I took the advice of other reviewers (thank you very much) and made a few changes. I cut the tortillas into strips then into one inch lengths and mixed them in with all the other ingredients and added the enchilada sauce to this. Made this very easy to prepare. I also used Morningstar griller crumbles. Because the onions are not presauteed, and I would not recommend doing it, next time I will dice them more fine so they are sure to be cooked through. We had this along with the Southwestern Succotash from the epicurious.com site. Gourmet Mexican meal!
I was really looking forward to this meal and was sorely disappointed. The only thing I did differently was that I added no olives. I don't know what it was, but the taste was just bad. I will throw the rest away.
Loved this and will definitely make it again! I changed the recipe just a bit and added more corn tortillas, 6 on bottom and 4 in the center. I also used about 3/4 ground chuck in place of the tempeh. Cooked the onion, garlic (3 cloves) and green chiles with the meat before mixing into the drained beans and jalepeno. Also added an additional 1/2 can of enchilada sauce to the mixture and a sprinkle of chile powder on top of the cheese before baking. Just Great!!
This recipe is not what I expected. It needs quite a few more tortillas as it seems to be mostly filling. I used morningstar farms burger crumbles, 3 jalapenos, a green pepper & added cumin & chili powder to the mix. It's very easy to make just needs more tortillas in my opinion.
I love this recipe! Personally I think its much better w/ 8oz of burger-style crumbles rather than tempeh, though. The tempeh gave it a texture that didn't seem to work, but we tried again w/ Boca crumbles and YUM!
My family is open to anything that's tasty. And this sure was. And they are always open to trying new things. Great taste and texture. I would increase the enchilada sauce and instead of putting the corn tortillas in layers, I think next time I will just break them up and add them, or like my kids (23 & 17) suggested, forget them completely, and use this for a very filling appetizer, and just serve with tortilla chips. That's how my son ate it! I didn't put in the Jalepeno pepper, didn't want to handle it with or without gloves. So I put a good shot of Hot Hebenaro sauce in which added the zing! I'll be making this to bring to the next party, with lots of tortilla chips.
I thought that this was pretty good. I made this with the easy enchilada sauce, also from this site. I did use ground turkey instead of tempeh, that I seasoned it with some cumin and chipotle pepper. Overall we all liked it but I felt like it needed more "substance". Corn chips might be good.
This is the first time that I have tried tempeh and it wasn't as bad as I thought. The texture was similar to barley. I implemented some suggestions by other reviewers including: cutting tortillas into strips and marinating for 15 mins, marinating tempeh in sauce for 10 mins before adding to bean mixture, and mixing tortillas together with bean/tempeh mixture instead of layering. The hot enchilada sauce combined with the peppers in this recipe gave me heartburn, but I would just reduce the amount of peppers I use next time. My husband, also his first time eating tempeh, loved this recipe.
I loved it! I made a few changes after reading other folk's reviews. I added a half can of corn, 1 can pinto beans, and 4 oz light cream cheese instead of the tempeh. I used a lowfat mexican shredded cheese mix and I added a bit of taco seasoning. I'll probably spice it up even more next time. Interestingly, it was even better reheated. Fresh out of the oven I'd only give it a 4, but reheated was a 5. (It's my picture with the recipe now:-)
Very easy and delicious. I served it with tortilla chips.
My husband was wary of the tempeh at first, but he loved it! It also stores well to reheat as leftovers. A new standard for me.
This is a great way to use tempeh. I soaked the tortillas in the enchilada sauce also. My one suggestion would be to saute the onions first. I didn't saute them first and the flavor was a bit overwhelming. Otherwise, great dish.
Even my picky 6 and 10 year old ask for seconds.
I omitted the tempeh, added corn and a can of spicy diced tomatoes. It was easy and delicious - my husband ranked it as one of his all time favorites. I also used flour tortillas, simply because I had them on hand, but I think the corn would add a better flavor.
This was a GREAT!!! dish. I couldn't find any tempeh locally so I mushed up a package of tofu. I also added an 8 oz can of tomatoes. This is definitely a must try recipe.
Great recipe. Deleted tempeh. Added corn Sautéed onion with green chiles and a can of rotel with chile powder, cumin and red pepper flakes. Then added to the corn and beans. Served with tortilla chips and sour cream
Very, very tasty. I omitted the tempeh, and made the dish with just the beans, and used a large jalapeno, and holy cow, is it spicy! Used the recipe on this website for the red enchilada sauce. I would make this recipe again, maybe next time adding shredded chicken. Good stuff
I found that a total of 4 corn tortillas per layer coated the pan a bit better. Other then that the recipe was excellent. I got many compliments. Serve with a side of tortilla chips or tacos.
Very easy to make. I use soy burger stuff, and anyone and everyone loves it.
This was a good, meatless meal! Quick to put together and very satisfying, even the hubs liked it! I had to skip the tempeh because he wouldn't have touched it. Instead I added a can of drained corn and diced tomatoes with garlic and onion. This was a little soupy but that was probably from my changes. We'll be having this again, and I'll continue to tinker with it. Serve with light sour cream.
This is a very easy recipe and very tasty. After trying it for the first time my wife and I decided it would be better next time if we added some corn and more jalapenos. Give it a try.
I had never made an enchilada casserole before so I decided to try this one--since my regular enchiladas seem to turn into casserole anyway when I cut it. I followed the recipe as written, except I used faux ground beef (the Gimme Meat brand) and added six tortillas in each layer. It turned out very dry and all I could taste were the tortillas. I think I will stick to making regular enchiladas in the future. I will not make this one again.
Made this dish twice. First time it was good, but a little dry. Second time I warmed up the corn tortillas and soaked them in warmed up enchildada sauce before layoring them in the casserole. Made a HUGE difference in keeping the moisture in. Had no left-overs the 2nd time! Didn't use tempeh or replace it with another ingredient & it tasted fine without it.
My husband and I loved this recipe! We substituted flour tortillas in place of the corn tortillas, added a can of mexicorn, and left out the jalapeños. We also used Sargento Authentic Mexican blend cheese instead of cheddar. Overall, very very good.
Very easy! i loved it and theres alot of room to improvise!
Very good and healthy, and the first time I cooked with tempeh. I bought the three grain version, in the produce section. Used a 10 oz can of enchilada sauce, but it needs the 19 oz amount for moistness. I substituted shredded Red. Fat Mexican cheese to cut the fat, but used 2 cups. Delicious! Thanks for sharing a healthy Mexican recipe.
I thank you and my boyfriend thanks you too!!
This recipe made about 2 servings and I did not think it had anything going for it. Beans and tempeh is a strange mixture but as a vegetarian I tried it. This casserole tasted hot and other than that not much taste. Maybe it is just me but I am a big big fan of enchiladas and this was a big disappointment. Next time I think I will try something else with the beans. Actually I think I will look for another enchilada recipe entirely.
Great flavor and easy to make! I up-sized a bit, using a dozen tortilla's and a 28 oz can of Green Enchilada sauce. My grocery didn't have tempeh so I used a 12 oz package of (vegan) mexican crumbles. I added chopped tomatoes and orange bell peppers. This is sort of a clean out your fridge casserole that still manages to have that true enchilada taste! Use the vegetables, cheese, beans and protein of your choice to customize it. I actually made two pans, cooking one and wrapped one for dinner later in the week.
Yummy, Yummy, Yummy. My non-vegetarian husband loves it. I use one more jalepeno than asked for and hot enchilada sauce for a little more spice. It is one of the best tempeh dishes that I have tried.
This was great! I used soy ground round and large sized corn tortillas. This makes a lot, so it is great for a crowd.
Exceptional! My husband was not very sure about the tempeh but he ate more than I. This is one that we will keep on our menu over and over! I added a can of rotel to the mix and used 2 cans of black beans. It filled the casserole dish and we even had leftovers.
The flavor of this was good after adding extra green chiles. The texture and appearance, however, were not very appealing. Not dry at all, but kind of all melted together - the tortillas turned mushy. I would probably make this again, just not for company.
I used ground beef instead of the tempeh, and I also spice it up with some cumin, oregano, and chili powder. It wasn't great, but not bad, either.
PERFECT! It was definately a big hit with the family! I suggest adding a little more cheese throughout. YUMMY!
This was a real winner... very easy. In fact I assembled it in the morning and popped it in the fridge. I was able to heat it up when my company arrived. I added more tortillas and an extra can of black beans. The non vegetarians of the group even loved the soy!
This was really good! Made for family potluck. I made some adjustements : used veggie ground "beef" instead of Tempeh, soy "cheese" and whole wheat tortillas. Everyone loved it!
This is a great recipe. I didn't have tempeh, so I chopped two Gardenburger "chicken" patties instead. I also added a can of corn, per recommendations from other reviews. This will be a regular in our home. Thanks!
Hearty, satisfying, and tasty. Served at a dinner party with a mexican theme.Alot of olives on top in case someone doesn't care for them.
I did this with chicken instead of tempeh, and added mole sauce to the mixture. Delicious!
Delicious! I had to substitute, my grocery store was out of enchilada sauce. It was amazing!!
Most of it was good, but I would skip the Tempeh. It added no flavor and made the texture odd. You don't need the Tempeh for protein, there is cheese and beans. If you want to add something, skip the Tempeh (ick) and add some ground Boca.
Excellent. Will make again.
I added some veggie "fake ground beef" crumbles because I didn't have tempeh and it was GREAT!
I used Boca crumbles instead of the tempeh, didn't use the jalapeno, added a bit of corn, chili powder, and cumin. I wasn't too impressed. It was okay and edible, but definitely not earth shattering. I think I'd rather use my own enchilada recipe (in my head) and just take the time to roll them. I won't be using this one again. It's kinda boring.
This gave me a lot of food! I will have casserole for a week! I used the black beans, about 1/3 of a chopped white onion, 1 can of diced tomatoes, and 1 can of chopped green chills. I added 2 boiled and cubed chicken breasts in the bean mixture that went along perfectly with the rest of the ingredients. I topped it with a ton of cheddar and the sliced black olives. It came out extra gooey which was fantastic. My boyfriend and I both gobbled it up! Highly recommended!
My family loved this recipe. My big "kid" hates spicy stuff so I just left out the jalapenos. We also tried it with green chile sauce instead of the red sauce.
This was good, but I would add more beans and a little less tempeh next time.
Our family thought this was pretty bland and the enchilada sauce made it kind of bitter. (I really didn't like the flavour of the enchilada sauce - yuck!) Maybe it would be better with home made enchilada sauce. We liked the texture and will use the basic recipe and experiment with different spices and sauces in the future.
Pretty good, a little mushy although I used a larger can of sauce. I think toasting the tortillas first either in oil or the oven might make a differnce. I didn't use tempeh but used a can of tuna. I added corn and green onion and garnished with sour cream. Next time I will saute the onions first because mine were a little too crunchy.
Made a vegan version (thanks for the recipe). Added one can of pinto and one can of black beans each. Added two bags of Morning Star beefless crumbles, substituted with one bag each of Go Veggie dairy-free cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, two boxes of El Paso Spanish-style rice, and sautéed the onion alone then added the beefless crumbes to the onions. Browned with two packets of taco seasoning. Added the fresh garlic to the beefless crumbles at the end of cooking. Also added one can of corn. Served with dairy-free sour cream and voila Bon appetite!
excellent recipe. Loved it.
Easy and Delicious
I am not sure what Tempeh but I used chicken and left out the peppers it is in the oven now but looked great
Our family loved this casserole! It's quick, easy, & tastes GREAT!
Love this recipe! I just tried it for my first time last night and I have to say thank you for posting this! I'm even eating it for lunch today. My boyfriend and I are huge fans of Mexican/Southwest recipes and I recently went vegetarian, so this dish appealed to both of us. I did make a few adjustments. I tore apart the corn tortillas and layered them, then poured green enchilada sauce on top instead of dipping them. I also did three layers (tortillas, enchilada sauce, bean mix, tortillas, enchilada sauce, bean mix, tortillas, enchilada sauce, cheese). I sauteed the onions (cut in long halfmoon slices), garlic, green chilies (I doubled them), and jalapeno (used a can of diced jalapenos, which tripled the serving size, but WILL NOT next time, way too spicy!!!) in a little olive oil before. I also added a 15 oz can of pinto beans to the mixture. Served with salsa and sour cream. So yummy!
I also followed the recommendations in the other reviews!
Love any one-dish type meals and am trying for more veggies whenever possible. ALSO looking for less carbs - sooo I left out the tortillas completely. My 5 stars is for the base recipe of course but used what I had so it wasn't completely the same etc. I used 1 can black beans, sliced olives, half of 1 chopped onion, and about 1 &1/2 cups frozen corn that I let sit in hot water for about 5 min while chopping. Added to casserole dish and mixed in colby cheese the garlic, salsa (didn't have enchilada sauce), some salt/pepper and about tsp cumin. Added more cheese on top and was delish. Some chopped green onions and sour cream as I plated it - can certainly play around with this one! Would be great in summer for even more fresh options
Easy!! I didn't have tempeh, so I just added an extra can of beans, and it was still wonderful.
This is a great and easy recipe!! My husband was all over it and our 2 year old loves it too. Our 7 year old liked the leftover extra 'goop' mixture on corn chips. Even tastes awesome as leftovers! This is a keeper!
Okay, I changed this a bit, but it was still very good! I didn't use any meat and changed the beans to refried (all I had in the house) and added some cheese in the bean mix. The onions and olives still gave it nice texture.
This was delicious but had way too much onion in it (and I like onions!). I used salsa instead of enchilada sauce, cream cheese instead of tempeh, omitted the olives and added a can of corn. I'll definitely make it again but will only use 1/2 an onion.
Great! I added a few more tortillas to ensure there was no gap between the layers. I added a can of corn to the mixture, sautéed the onions before adding, and also added taco seasoning mix to the mixture! So great!
added red peper and used green hatch chile
Pretty good. Made this for my mom's birthday she loved it! Made it with chicken and pinto beans instead and added taco seasoning for spices. I didn't use the temph and I cooked it for one hour. 45 mins covered and 15 uncovered. Also I added cheese on top of both layers and garnished with green onions!
I used this as a basic recipe and changed according to our families tastes. I cut my corn tortillas into strips and used them like lasagna noodles. I used seasoned ground meat instead of Tempeh. Added a layer of roasted red peppers and a layer of sour cream mixed with green chillis and jalapenos. Added crushed tortilla chips to the top for crunch. Cooked according to the directions and let sit for about 15 minutes after I took out of the oven. Served with Guacamole and sour cream. Delicious! Will definitely add to my recipe box for the future.
This was a very good recipe. I didn't make any changes to the recipe. It was very enjoyable.
I only used half of the jalapeño because of kids, so it wasn't very spicy. We all loved it though. I used Jack cheese, which was good, I would use more cheese next time, but that's just me. I also would change the directions to say "finely chop onion." I had large chunks of crunchy onion. I would also add more beans, and substituted ground turkey for the tempeh.
