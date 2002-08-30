Enchilada Casserole

4.3
238 Ratings
  • 5 124
  • 4 81
  • 3 20
  • 2 11
  • 1 2

The inclusion of tempeh adds a good measure of protein to this spicy enchilada casserole. You can replace the Cheddar cheese with Monterey Jack if you like. Serve with sour cream and salsa!

Recipe by Carol Hilderbrand

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees (175 degrees C). Lightly oil a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a medium bowl, combine the beans, garlic, onion, chile peppers, jalapeno pepper, and tempeh. Pour enchilada sauce into a shallow bowl.

  • Dip three tortillas in the enchilada sauce, and place them in the prepared baking dish. Be sure to cover the bottom of the dish as completely as possible. Place 1/2 of the bean mixture on top of the tortillas, and repeat. Drizzle the remaining sauce over the casserole, and sprinkle with olives and shredded cheese.

  • Cover, and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover, and continue baking for an additional 15 minutes, or until the casserole is bubbling and the cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
375 calories; protein 17.4g; carbohydrates 24.9g; fat 24g; cholesterol 54mg; sodium 709.2mg. Full Nutrition
