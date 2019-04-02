Grilled Tri-Tip

I generally don't give bad reviews, but I used only 1/2 the salt this recipe called for, 1/2 the real garlic, and only 1 TBS of pepper and 1 TBS of garlic POWDER. It was still WAAAAY to salty!!!! It was my very first tri-tip, so I am pretty upset that this got such good reviews. Blown away, actually. I had to cut off all the edges and eat the middle. I like salt, and I like garlic, this just is not a normal amount of these products. I highly recommend staying away from this recipe. As far as cooking, I did a reverse sear which was pretty good. I set it on the indirect side until 123 degrees, then seared it. Did not sear it first, as instructed in this recipe. I have never seen that on any BBQ sites that I frequent. If I were to do it again, I would have seared at about 112, then let it rest for 15 minutes. Mine came out medium to med well. I wanted med rare to medium.