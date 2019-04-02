This recipe has made my tri tip that I grill on the barbque a great hit. The only adjustment I made was to mix the ingredients together with olive oil and rub it into the meat and then place it in a plastic ziplock bag in the refrigerated for about two hours. Then I add some beer in the bag to help tenderize the meat. My husband and kid always brag about my Tri-Tip:)
Tri-tip is an excellent choice for BBQ. Once you have grilled it, let it rest for about 10 mins. The MOST IMPORTANT step for delicious tender tri-tip is to cut it perpendicular to the grain of the meat, NOT with the grain. One reviewer mentioned her meat was tough, maybe it was cut with the grain?. Next time try cutting the tri-tip perpendicular to the grain, you'll be pleased with its tenderness. As others mentioned too much salt and no directions on cutting the meat. That's why I gave it 2 stars. If you follow these simple steps you will become a fan of grilled tri-tip
This recipe has made my tri tip that I grill on the barbque a great hit. The only adjustment I made was to mix the ingredients together with olive oil and rub it into the meat and then place it in a plastic ziplock bag in the refrigerated for about two hours. Then I add some beer in the bag to help tenderize the meat. My husband and kid always brag about my Tri-Tip:)
Tri-tip is an excellent choice for BBQ. Once you have grilled it, let it rest for about 10 mins. The MOST IMPORTANT step for delicious tender tri-tip is to cut it perpendicular to the grain of the meat, NOT with the grain. One reviewer mentioned her meat was tough, maybe it was cut with the grain?. Next time try cutting the tri-tip perpendicular to the grain, you'll be pleased with its tenderness. As others mentioned too much salt and no directions on cutting the meat. That's why I gave it 2 stars. If you follow these simple steps you will become a fan of grilled tri-tip
Way Too Much Salt! The outer portion of the meat is like a salt lick! I agree with others in cutting down the amount of salt and using garlic powder instead. Otherwise meat was nice and garlic cloves extruded flavor throughout roast.
5 stars with less salt. I also added some Montreal grill seasoning after inserting the garlic cloves and rubbing down with some olive oil. I prepped it early in the morning and let it sit probably 10 hours. The key is to grill it to medium rare and let it rest 20-30 min. before slicing against grain. We love Tri- tip!!
8 years ago I had this receipe for a 5 pound roast and lost it. I'm so glad to see it again because I couldn't remember the seasoning: Any 5# roast; grill on highest for 5 minutes turning once; turn grill down to lowest and roast for 45 minutes. Remove from grill, wrap in foil (put some butter on top of meat) and let sit for 5 minutes. I'm sooo happy!
I used this method for grilling my tri-tip; I had to use less of the seasonings because my tri-tip was pre-seasoned with Pappy's but I always like more garlic... The resting was very important before cutting. Thanks
I have to avoid salt, so I use NO salt when I grill meat. Omit salt altogether. In the place of salt and pepper, use Lawry's Seasoned Pepper Colorful Coarse Blend. It's one of the few seasoned peppers that contains no salt, and lots of flavor. Just sprinkle it over the meat, both sides, along with granulated garlic--you don't need the quantities recipe calls for to get good flavor. You will be surprised how you won't miss the salt at all... As for the temp, I usually take my tri-tip off the grill when it reaches 120-125 degrees F. If you wait till 145, and also cover with foil, expect medium, not med rare..
I make a marinade of chopped garlic, ginger, soy sauce and olive oil and marinate for couple hours minimum, even overnight. Always bring the steak to room temperature and cook 3 min per side....it is delish and as soft as butter...steak has to be pink inside. 10 min per side will result in piece of leather, not steak....
I cook this at home all the time. The best way to do it is to mix all the seasonings you want into one cup of olive oil( I ususually use garlic salt, montreal steak seasoning and pepper). Place the roast in a zip lock back, add the oil mix and refridgerate or 24 hrs. Comes out amazing. You can bake it to your liking then broil top part for 10 minutes.
Four stars IF you cut down the salt (use garlic powder not garlic salt), and as another reviewer wrote searing does not seal in the juices, on top of that an internal temp of 145 will yield a medium well tri-tip, which in my opinion is overcooked and dry! Try cooking over medium heat instead and until an internal temperature of 125-130 degrees for a beautiful medium rare and don't forget to let the tri-tip rest for at least 15 minutes before carving on the bias, so the juices can redistribute back into the cell structure of the meat, otherwise you might as well go ahead and overcook it to start with because you'll just end up letting the juices run out of the meat onto your cutting board.
Chiming in with the rest of the comments - too much salt....and the pepper was a bit overwhelming, too. I'd cut the pepper in half and substitute garlic powder for the garlic salt then rub with olive oil. Also, as stated by another commentor, grill on HIGH HEAT 3 MINUTES each side for a total of 10-12 minutes each side (flip 3-4 times per side). Wait 20 mintues before cutting. You won't be disappointed. AWESOME, JUICY, TENDER, and FLAVORFUL!
I generally don't give bad reviews, but I used only 1/2 the salt this recipe called for, 1/2 the real garlic, and only 1 TBS of pepper and 1 TBS of garlic POWDER. It was still WAAAAY to salty!!!! It was my very first tri-tip, so I am pretty upset that this got such good reviews. Blown away, actually. I had to cut off all the edges and eat the middle. I like salt, and I like garlic, this just is not a normal amount of these products. I highly recommend staying away from this recipe. As far as cooking, I did a reverse sear which was pretty good. I set it on the indirect side until 123 degrees, then seared it. Did not sear it first, as instructed in this recipe. I have never seen that on any BBQ sites that I frequent. If I were to do it again, I would have seared at about 112, then let it rest for 15 minutes. Mine came out medium to med well. I wanted med rare to medium.
WAY TOO SAtLTY. I had to make a gravy to offset the taste. This was a bit too rare for my family, so I had to put it back on the grill after slicing. But the meat was extremely tender. I would make it again.
This was the first, and certainly not the last, time we'll prepare tri tip using this recipe. It was outstanding. I marinated it for just under 4 hours and boiled the marinade as another reviewer suggested. It was great over the meat and as a "gravy" for the rice we had with it.
I usually use white wine and garlic with my Tri Tip as a Marinade which I do like a little better. Also in my opinion the Tri Tip should be no more than 130 degrees in the center in order to get the max amount flavor and juices from your meat.
used minced garlic, white pepper, sea salt, montreal steak seasoning.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2009
This recipe has made my tri tip that I grill on the barbque a great hit. The only adjustment I made was to mix the ingredients together with olive oil and rub it into the meat and then place it in a plastic ziplock bag in the refrigerated for about two hours. Then I add some beer in the bag to help tenderize the meat. My husband and kid always brag about my Tri-Tip:)
I used the cooking time but I seasoned my meat the night before. And do not use so much salt as in this recipe!!! I salt and pepper it. Then add a bit of steak rub on top of that. Then my favorite bbq sauce and mustard and use a brush to spread it even. Then cover it in plastic wrap overnight. Trick to cooking tender meat is getting the meat to room temp before putting it on heat. So leave the meat out for a couple hours before putting it on the grill. I’ve done this the same way forever and my dad before me. Best tri tip you’ll ever have.
Worked perfectly! The only thing I did differently was use grill mats, which seemed to help keep the juices in even better. I only flipped it once after searing it. I also kept it wrapped in foil for 3 minutes instead of 5 so it wouldn't over cook. I like my meat rare, so a great tip for those out there like myself.
Best tri-tip we've ever made-- even though we just used the cooking instructions. We used "Santa Maria" marinated tri-tip, and cooked *exactly* to directions. It was A-MAZ-ING. The best we've ever had-- perfectly tender, flavorful, juicy, easy to eat, and simply wonderful. We've made tri-tip many times before and have *never* had this stellar turn-out.... words can't describe. Thank you, thank you, thank you! Can't wait to wow our friends and family with this.
My roast was just over 2 pounds. Turned out amazing! I did not use the garlic salt, just the fresh garlic sliced in the roast with salt and pepper. High direct heat 6 minutes on each side then about 30 minutes indirect heat. Grilled on charcoal with a little hickory smoke after the direct heat.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.