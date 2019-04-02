Grilled Tri-Tip

This grilled tri-tip recipe tastes gourmet but is actually very easy to make. It's a perfect dinner for guests. It is sure to impress!

By RecipeAddict

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Using a sharp knife, cut small slits in the top of the roast; insert garlic slices into the slits.

  • Mix salt, pepper, and garlic salt together in a small bowl; rub all over the tri-tip and refrigerate for at least an hour or up to 1 day. Remove tri-tip from the refrigerator about 20 minutes before grilling.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Place the meat directly above the flame to sear the meat and lock in the juices, about 5 to 10 minutes per side.

  • Turn the grill down to medium heat and continue to cook, turning occasionally, for another 25 to 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C) for medium-rare. Let stand, covered loosely with aluminum foil, for 5 minutes before slicing.

Tips

Tri-tip is not a common cut around here, so I usually call the butcher at my local grocery store and request it the day before I need to prepare it.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
366 calories; protein 38.2g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 20.9g; cholesterol 121mg; sodium 3711.1mg. Full Nutrition
