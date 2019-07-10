Lebanese-Style Red Lentil Soup

UPDATE: Made this again and made some more changes. First, I used 8 cups of homemade Vegetable Broth (Worlds Greatest Vegetable Broth listed on this site). Then I added 1 carrot (cooked the SWEET onion until translucent, then added the garlic and finely diced carrot). I upped the cumin to 2 tablespoons and added just a little less than a 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper and 3/4 teaspoon turmeric to the mix. Did NOT add the white pepper this time around (good call on my part). I also added 1/2 teaspoon of salt because I didn't salt my broth. I added about 3/4 cup lemon juice (freshly juiced), but continued to added more to my bowl separately. My husband said I NAILED it. He loved the added heat and said it was perfect. Thank you for such a great base recipe that allows changes easily. While it is not exactly like the soup we get at our local Lebanese restaurant, he LOVED it. ORIGINAL REVIEW: Great base recipe. Had to make some changes. First, I used vegetable broth (going vegan) in place of the chicken broth. After simmering for 20 minutes, I noticed the soup was way too thick so I added the rest of my broth (I used a total of 64 oz. of broth) and it was still very thick so I added some water (maybe 2 more cups). PERFECT! I let it simmer some more while I finished the rest of the prep. We felt it was a little bland so we added a lot more cumin - sorry, didn't measure, just kept adding until we liked it. Left out the cayenne pepper and used white pepper instead.