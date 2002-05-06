Penne With Garlic Pesto

This pesto recipe is made with vegetable stock instead of olive oil.

By Laura Jull

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • In a small saucepan, combine stock and garlic cloves. Simmer for about 5 minutes, or until garlic is soft. Alternatively, microwave on High for 5 minutes in a microwave safe bowl.

  • Add basil to the bowl of a food processor; chop fine. Blend in stock mixture. Add Parmesan cheese and pine nuts; chop fine. Pesto can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 24 hours.

  • Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling, salted water until al dente. Drain well, and return to pot. Stir in pesto to coat pasta. Toss with tomatoes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; protein 16.1g; carbohydrates 66.6g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 5.9mg; sodium 157.2mg. Full Nutrition
