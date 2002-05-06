Penne With Garlic Pesto
This pesto recipe is made with vegetable stock instead of olive oil.
I didn't make the past dish, but I did make the pesto from this recipe. It was quite good! I've been looking for a lower-fat pesto and this recipe definitely fits the bill. I found that I didn't need quite as much broth as was called for and I did end up adding about 1/2 T. olive oil to make it a bit creamier. Also, use a low-sodium broth. For those who love the taste of pesto, but want to avoid some of the fat--this recipe is the way to go!
Use less vegetable stock that reccomended, I found that my pesto was too soup-y.
Went pretty fast :) I used about half of the vegetable stock and added some olive oil. Also, instead of using whole tomatoes I tossed the pasta with sliced sun-dried tomoatoes and small cubes of chicken sauteed with a hint of crushed red pepper. I tried to save some leftovers, but they were swiped before I could get the container into the fridge ;)
Not the best pesto in the world, but still quite good. It's amazing that it's that good with so little fat! This is now my new default pesto recipe, and I'll use the pesto in everything in the future. I only used half the vegetable broth, though.
Wonderful first try with pesto. I used another sauce recipe from this site, but did substitute vegetable stock for half of the oil. I also used walnuts, as that recipe suggested. I enjoyed this very much, my hubby was not too sure. Thank you Laura!
I didn't like the taste but my husband loved it.
We didnt really like this dish all that much. Very pretty dish but I think its one of those you have to have a taste for. Plus I should have known with my little ones it would fail, because of it being so different. Thanks for the recipe though :)