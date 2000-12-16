Vegetable Quinoa Pilaf

Quinoa is a delicately flavored grain, native to South America. It can be found in most health food stores. For even more flavorful pilaf, use vegetable stock in place of the water.

By Laura Jull

Ingredients

3
Directions

  • Pour oil into a medium saucepan, and place over medium heat. Add onion, celery, and carrots; cook and stir for 10 minutes, or until vegetables are tender.

  • Using a strainer, rinse quinoa under cold water. Drain well. Stir into the vegetables; cook and stir for 1 minute. Add water, bay leaf and lemon rind and juice; bring to boil. Cover, and reduce heat to medium low. Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, or until liquid is absorbed and quinoa is tender.

  • Discard bay leaf. Stir in peas, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
195 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 29.1g; fat 6.5g; sodium 76.8mg. Full Nutrition
