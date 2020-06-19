Margarita Beef Skewers

These skewers are quick and easy to make and taste terrific. With tender top sirloin, you don't need to marinate a long time to tenderize the meat, just long enough to impart the flavors of the citrus and garlic marinade. Serve over rice.

By chellebelle

prep:
35 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 skewers
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Combine margarita mix, salt, sugar, garlic, and vegetable oil in a bowl or resealable plastic bag. Toss sirloin cubes in marinade and marinate at least 30 minutes.

  • Preheat a grill for medium heat.

  • Assemble skewers, alternating meat with mushrooms, onion, and bell pepper. Brush skewers with marinade, then discard the remaining marinade. Grill skewers to desired doneness, about 10 minutes total for medium.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
372 calories; protein 27.1g; carbohydrates 23g; fat 19g; cholesterol 69.2mg; sodium 403.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (67)

