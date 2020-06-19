Margarita Beef Skewers

1 of 67

Rating: 4 stars I doubled the amount of garlic right away. While these were marinating I made myself a margarita. My son and husband loved the skewers daughter didn't care for them and I loved my margarita a lot more I'm afraid. I found the meat to be too sweet and needed an extra shake of garlic salt once they were done. I would've given it 3 stars but like I said my boys loved it. Helpful (120)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic recipe - the steak really picked up the flavor of the marinade. I soaked the bamboo skewers for 30 minutes in the marinade as well prior to threading them. Helpful (66)

Rating: 5 stars I followed the recipe except for the peppers. The marinade gave the meat a nice limey flavor. This was a welcome change from more traditional grilling marinades. I will definately make these again. Helpful (56)

Rating: 5 stars Easy & tasty! I also skipped the peppers in this recipe only because I'm the only one that likes them and I marinated them overnight. Helpful (30)

Rating: 4 stars The first time I tried this I followed the recipe exactly and it was OK. The second time I tweaked it to my tastes and it was very good. I omitted the sugar minced 8 large garlic cloves added a pinch of black pepper and a tablespoon of red pepper flakes then marinated it at room temp for 2 hours. Delicious! Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars My family really liked this meat. It was very easy to make and I liked that it didn't have to marinate for hours or days. Thanks! Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars Yummy but I'd add a decent amount of lime juice to make sure it has that lime flavor. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars I've been using nearly this same exact recipe for YEARS to make my margarita chicken wings but I always add a quarter cup of high end tequila to it. Really helps the marinade penetrate and all the alcohol burns away during cooking. Also if you peel some lime into the marinade its extra limey. All in what you like. Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars Nice and mild - good. Will make again! Added extra garlic! Helpful (11)