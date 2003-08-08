Savory TMT Sandwich Filling

Rating: 4.06 stars
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

Tofu Miso Tahini is a delectable vegan sandwich filling. You can replace the sunflower seeds with sesame seeds if you prefer. You'll never want tuna or chicken salad again!!! Try TMT on an open-faced, toasted bagel with ripe tomato slices, on a seed-laden, whole wheat bread with lettuce and sweet onion, or on rye crackers as an hors d'oeurve, garnished with fine slices of vegetables.

By Ellen Fitzpatrick

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Press tofu to remove excess water: Place tofu on a flat surface. Cover with a cutting board, and place an iron skillet or a similarly heavy object on top. Allow it to sit for about 30 minutes.

  • Crumble tofu into a medium bowl. Mix in miso and tahini. If desired, stir in onion, carrot, and seeds. Refrigerate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 5g; fat 8.9g; sodium 222mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (32)

Most helpful positive review

Ellen Fitzpatrick
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2003
Hi, I'm the person who submitted this recipe many moons ago. I am somewhat shocked at the sodium content at six servings, and have to advise that I think the recipe really makes 10-12 servings rather than 6, and even more servings when calculated using children's portions. I still love this recipe and eat it often, and just stumbled across it again. Read More
Helpful
(21)

Most helpful critical review

AHOWERTER
Rating: 3 stars
08/08/2003
I thought this turned out to be a little too salty for my taste. I would recommend using very sweet onions and adding celery. I eat it on bread with tomatoes and cucumbers. Also it makes a lot so halfing the recipe is a good idea. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Reviews:
SJURISTY
Rating: 5 stars
08/07/2003
I needed to amend my first review. I rated this 3 cards the first time but after letting the flavors blend overnight I would give it a 4. It was fantastic the second day--much better than the day it was made. Read More
Helpful
(19)
GARRIDANN
Rating: 5 stars
03/21/2005
I served this at my daughter's fifth birthday party as little tea sandwiches on homemade bread. All the moms asked for the recipe. I sauteed the carrots and onions in olive oil first, because I have trouble digesting raw onions. I skipped pressing the tofu, just cubed it ahead of time and let it dry out on the counter for about a half hour, then used a potato masher to crumble it. I also skipped the seeds. The next time I made it I used just the tofu, miso, and tahini and made it smooth in the food processor to use as a dip for raw veggies. I added some onion powder and nutritional yeast and balsamic vinegar to replace the vegetables, and it was very tasty change of pace from hummus. Read More
Helpful
(13)
KSDANIELS
Rating: 5 stars
10/18/2003
This is a fabulous recipe! I even forgot to buy tahini and decided to substitute peanut butter and that tasted great too. It's kind of a weird combination but it works. Try it! Read More
Helpful
(8)
cyfarian
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2008
I LOVE this recipe! I am a vegan but this recipe is for anyone on any diet! I agree with the other posters that it is definitely better on the second day but I will still gobble it up on the first day. Variations: I have added celery (YUM!) and red cabbage to this. I think celery should be in the recipe. It is definitely an added texture. This recipe works great on toasted whole wheat especially with veganaise (vegan substitute for mayo I am sure regular mayo would be good too). I haven't tried it yet but I can't wait to add tomatoes avocados etc to the sandwich. Read More
Helpful
(7)
DVDANDV
Rating: 5 stars
08/07/2003
The ingredients in this didn't sound so good but boy once it was assembled it tasted GREAT!! I used about 1 c. grated carrot and red miso and liked it even better. My one year old son loves it too!! What could be better tasty and vegan. Read More
Helpful
(6)
MONMOM
Rating: 5 stars
08/07/2003
Oh this is so good! I used red miso and no onion because of my husband but otherwise no changes. I'm not a vegetarian just trying to get more soy and healthier protein. I highly recommend this to anyone trying to cut meat consumption as it is so tasty! Read More
Helpful
(5)
CGUEST29
Rating: 4 stars
11/25/2004
This is really good. And I agree much better the second day. I used red miso toasted sesame seeds instead of sunflower seeds and pretty much doubled the carrots. I am not vegetarian but this is quite tasty. It is pretty salty though. Very good on whole wheat toast with sliced tomato. Read More
Helpful
(4)
