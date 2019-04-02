Feijoada (Brazilian Black Bean Stew)

This recipe was hard to review. I had to make this twice. 1st I did follow as close to a T before I had to give in. 7 1/2 hours to make this dish, even soaking the beans over night. In step 1 it says to fill enough water to cover beans by 3 inches. That's alot of water depending on the size vessel you are using. That's my mistake in the 1st round. However, the hamhocks did not pull off the bone in 1 hour either in part 2 of the directions. And I waited and had 2 pots going for 3 1/2 hours before just frying the 3rd step on the stove and adding all together. I was very disappointed the flavor was no more then tasting like watered down pintos meat and beans after 7 1/2 hours . Day 2 I started over again. This time determined to get it to what it was suppose to be. I started the hamhocks 1st (still took 2 hours) then in another pan put oil, onions, garlic, and meats together and saute'ed, added hamhocks and broth, then the soaked beans, and water to an inch and 1/2 over beans, then bay leaf and coriander, boiled on high for 20 minutes, then simmered for 2 hours, added cilantro and parsley and cooked about another 30 minutes or so until hamhocks were tender and falling apart and beans were tender. The flavor was way better then the 1st time but was still liquidy, so I added a thickening agent to the broth and it came out very well. With the changes, it was really good. But it was a frustrating recipe to follow. The time line isn't correct here. A minimum 4 1/2 hours to cook.

