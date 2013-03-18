Polished Eggs

Rating: 3.4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

These hardboiled eggs are soaked in a soy sauce and garlic mixture until dark. Serve with a small salad.

By SUE

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Place eggs in a saucepan, and cover completely with cold water. Bring water to a boil for one minute. Cover, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, and cool. Peel. Score spirals into the white of the eggs, from the tops to the bottoms, using a sharp knife.

  • In a small saucepan, heat oil. Add garlic, and cook over medium heat until it begins to brown. Stir in sugar and soy sauce. Remove pan from heat.

  • Place eggs in sauce, and turn to coat. When eggs are nice and dark, and the sauce is thick and syrupy, remove from sauce. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
171 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 9.2g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 186mg; sodium 974.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Reviews:
AZ93
Rating: 3 stars
03/18/2013
AZ93

Rating: 3 stars

03/18/2013

Hmmmm. This one is a head scratcher. Like other reviewers said it's not great and not terrible. The soy sauce isn't bad so maybe cut back a little on the sugar. I can't really pinpoint why I didn't love these. I took a star off for flavor and one for presentation. After scoring the eggs they kind of fall apart as you cut them (see photo...it was the best I could do). And the sauce looks kind of oily on the plate. I would cut back to just a few drops on that. Thanks for posting.
Helpful
(4)
Tina Beer
Rating: 3 stars
04/05/2008
Tina Beer

Rating: 3 stars

04/05/2008

This recipe is a little strange. The sauce is a good basic asian style sauce and has great flavor. It would be great for stir fry. It's simple and quick and tastes good. It's just wierd with eggs that's all.
Helpful
(1)
DANDK1997
Rating: 2 stars
04/07/2003
DANDK1997

Rating: 2 stars

04/07/2003

I haven't got much to say about this recipe. I don't think I will try it again- it didn't turn out great and I certainly can't imagine anyone asking for the recipe. It wasn't the worst thing I have ever tasted but there certainly wasn't anything special about it.
Helpful
(1)
JALAPENOLADY
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2003
JALAPENOLADY

Rating: 5 stars

01/24/2003

My work places loved this recipe and asked how to make them Thanks
Helpful
(1)
Joel Reed
Rating: 4 stars
07/01/2020
Joel Reed

Rating: 4 stars

07/01/2020

I really enjoyed it, this took hard boiled eggs and made them unique! The sauces is amazing and would eat the sauce with Potstickers! Definitely worth trying at least once
