Cheesy Ramen Noodles
This is an extremely simple and delicious spin on the typical ramen noodles that can be EASILY made in the college environment!
I don't know how many years I've eaten this... and to find it on AllRecipes makes me feel a little better, LOL! My husband makes fun of me for eating it, but hey, when you have $10 to buy a weeks worth of groceries and you only have a dorm frig, this is some great stuff. I still eat it when I want an easy meal. I'm not a big fan of American single slices, so I like to add shredded cheddar. I also like to stir in an egg when the water is boiling... kind of makes an egg drop soup type dish. I lived next door to some students from Hong Kong who ate the same stuff, only they put cut up hot dogs in it too. Not a hot dog fan, but hey... if you like it!
This is a good basic recipe that works well. As a poor college student I've done Ramen a million different ways - and cheesy ramen is one of my favorite. Here's a tip on how to spice it up - add a tablespoon of butter, two dashes of chili powder, a dash of garlic powder, a dash of cyan pepper, and about a tablespoon of your favorite hot sauce to the top of your cheesy noodles once they are finished cooking and stir well - it's delicious!
I can't believe someone actually submitted this and that I actually tried it.
I am glad im not the only one who enjoys cheese in ramen noodles. i also season ground meat with onion powder, garlic powder ,and pepper then cook till done, drain. boil ramen noodles drail only half the liquid off and add the seasoning packet ,mix in the ground meat and top with shreeded cheese. i serve it with garlic bread. this is really quick and easy and not an expensive meal at all for a family of four. my husband and boys love it and we think its really good!!!!!
Quick and inexpensive meal. Sometimes I skip the cheese and crumble less than a handful of Ritz Crackers to the top (chicken flavor only). Also I've tried it with a little syrup mixed in. You can be the judge. Be sure to use half the packet of seasoning when adding cheese as others have mentioned. Thanks for posting!
For some reason I feel vindicated after discovering this recipe on allrecipes.com. I have been ridiculed by family and friends for years because I partake of the cheesy goodness that is Ramen noodles and sliced american cheese. I sometimes throw in a pat of butter for extra richness and a dash of Tony Cachere's for little kick.
I graduated from college but still love ramen noodles as a guilty pleasure now and then. This was delicious! Adding cheese is simple and ingenious, and I can't believe I've never heard of it before. I try to watch my salt intake, so I drain off some of the water after the noodles cook and only use half the seasoning packet, which leaves the noodles with the same yummy flavor. I also add in frozen veggies to mix it up sometimes. This is a keeper!
I know it's awful, but I love this stuff. I used to eat it all the time in college, with a pat of butter added. Yay for fake-cheese-smothered MSG-sprinkled deep-fried noodles! :)
I used to do this all the time when i was in college. If you want to get a little fancier, try adding some italian cheeses like parmesan or asiago. I like it with the chicken flavor.
This is great I have been eating this for years, leave a tiny bit of water in with the noodles and crack and egg in the hot pan and stir constantly until cooked, then add the cheese and seasoning for a nice boost of protein with not much added cost.
also good if you also add in some crunched up plain potato chips (trust me i know it sounds weird but its good), add just a DROP of ranch dressing, and a little bit of butter. make sure to still add the cheese and the flavoring... my friend taught me to make it and it's delicious!
Finding this recipe made me laugh... but I tried it anyway using provolone sandwich slices and some pre-crushed garlic we keep in the fridge. (And only half of the packet of seasoning!) The result? Lovely comfort food. If you like ramen, very cheap meals, and awesomely easy recipes, then this is for you!
For something so good and simple I have to give it a 5. Try it with some cubed ham for some hot ham and cheese noodles!
Like other reviewers, I also can't believe that A)this "recipe" is on this site, and B)that I tried it...but I was starving, and not wanting to cook anything (because I was too hungry). I tried this with a bit of trepidation, I mean, how good can it be? Well, it was truly awesome! This is now my new favorite way to cook ramen noodles! I ate mine with ritz crackers...fantastic!
LOL, I use Ramen as a quick fix when my boys what stir fry. I cook the noodles halfway and transfer to the wok with my veggies, hosien and soy sauces. I ususlly use 3 packs for a family of four. :)
I'll be darned - I love Ramen noodles and love cheese, but never thought of mixing them together. In deference to the sodium content I only used half the seasoning mix in the creamy chicken noodles, a couple shots of hot sauce with the slice of cheese and absolutely loved it! I can hardly wait until tomorrow to have it again.
I just was curious about this recipe. I would def add a little milk to help with the texture and I used chicken flavored, sprinkling only a little of the packet on top. This was surprisingly okay, not a gourmet meal, but not terrible.
I had nothing in my house to make as a side dish to chicken but I had plenty of noodles (ramen included!). I looked up "noodles" in Allrecipes and stumbled upon this recipe. It was really very good! I had some Velveeta that I didn't know what to do w/ in my fridge so I used that. It tasted like those packaged noodle mixes from Lipton but was WAY easier!!
easy to make and yummy but so so so very awful for you lol. I made the ramen how I've made it my whole life (with a squirt of ketchup and a dash of hot sauce) added a few slices of cheese, 3 for 2 noodle packets, and some lime juice (because i like it) could've added much more to it and will if i ever can bring myself to make this again. The calorie guilt was enormous! but so delicious :x
I eat my noodles this way every time!
I love this, so yummy! I have been eating this for years, only I add 1 TBS of cheeze wiz rather than the cheese slice.
There was a nice strong chicken flavor, but the cheese didn't really melt. It was more of like, isolated pieces. So there was not cheese evenly throughout, as the picture kind of shows. Next time I think I might experiment with trying to melt the cheese separatly to make more of a cheese sauce to add. Not much cheese taste.
I needed something besides the saltiness of the usual Ramen noodles. This definitely hit the spot! So easy (obviously), and absolutely delicious. I can't wait to experiment with some of the other additions people have suggested.
Really good; quick and simple for those of us who are broke :)
Being wary of this recipe, I read through the reviews and picked up a suggestion of adding sour cream and butter with the cheese. Playing it safe, I followed that variation to a T and used chicken ramen. Overall, I was pleased with the outcome, though a little dry to my taste. And I do intend to make it again, but as the original calls so I may make my own judgments of how to spice it up. :)
Just tried this. Pretty Good. Gives it a thicker, creamier texture!
this is just too funny....first i can't believe that I actually never thought to add cheese to ramen noodles...but to actually be rating this on allrecipes.com...that's hilarious! and then to absolutely love it...oh boy!!! As others have stated that they don't like american cheese...well, neither do i...so i added cheddar and some mozarella...YUMMY!!! Thanks for a fun new recipe...and I'm poor so this works out great!
how i do mine is i cook two packages of noodles....while they are cooking, put 1 cup of shredded cheese and 1 packet of the flavoring in a bowl. when the noodles are done pour out water but keep a little bit! pour the noodles and little bit of water into the bowl of chease. mix it up and you have chessy ramen
Super easy and kid friendly. I used chili flavor ramen and mine was hot and spicy and nacho flavored. Easy to switch up the flavors too by different combos of ramen flavors and cheeses. I will try pork flavor next time with swiss cheese and some diced ham lunch meat. Thanks for a great idea.
I made this recipe after reading many of the reviews, but followed it according to another user by following the basic directions except adding half my seasoning packet(s) to the water, ripping the cheese slices into pieces, adding a few pats of butter, a few splashes of milk (enough to make desired creaminess), and a few dashes of garlic salt (I added it to spruce up the taste.) Even my 2 picky eaters loved it!
This recipe was both easy and delicious. Next time I'll make it with less chicken seasoning like others recommended because it was too salty. To help the cheese mix more evenly I did add some milk,(+-)1/4 a cup.
I first had this recipe in Korea. The cooks would add hot dog slices or chunks of Spam and frozen corn kernels or frozen peas. I prefer to make this in the microwave using the noodles in the individual bowl. Add the water and seasoning packet, microwave for three minutes, take out of the oven and stir in 1-2 slices of cheese and a handful of frozen veggies. Delicous! I was never a huge fan of the hot dogs or spam but my friends loved it. A pat of butter also makes this creamier but also adds fat and calories. Very good. Thanks for posting.
Thank you for submitting this! I always read through reviews and take it from there since it seems as though no one actually follows the recipe! But I am grateful for all the hints and tips. I left about a 1/4 of the water, added 2 slices of cheese and a squeeze of hidden valley ranch. I stirred it up over the still very hot burner until it was good and creamy and scooped half onto my plate and then added a generous dollop of tabasco to husbands, gave it a quick stir and spooned it onto his plate. I only used half the seasoning packet and it was delicious! With a piece of baked chicken and oven-roasted cauliflower I had very little guilt about serving this!
I've not used American cheese. I like to use just a little of the seasoning packet and a couple tablespoons of chive (or other seasoned) cream cheese - melty, creamy goodness!!
This dish was SO GOOD!!! Wish I knew about it when I lived in Hawaii and bought saimin by the pallet. Of course, I had to switch it up a little bit: After the noodles cook for 2 min, pour out half the water. Put back on low heat and add the whole seasoning packet. Scramble an egg into it with a fork until cooked. Mix in 1/2 tbs butter and 2 slices American cheese until melted. Delicious!
Yum! I loved this! I am confused as to where the nutritional info came from, though. I figured one serving to be about 450 calories (not 100 something like the recipe says).
For how easy and inexpensive this is, it's worth trying once. I added the slice of cheese and a little butter then microwaved it thirty seconds like suggested by someone else, and it melted together well. After a couple minutes though it got rather dry and I wished I'd added a little milk like suggested. I also only used half the packet of seasoning, which was a good amount. It had an interesting taste, and like I said, was definitely worth trying once.
I did not like this. If I want cheese in my ramen I will just buy a package of ramen that already contains cheese.
THIS WAS VERY GOOD.
I have been making ramen like this since i was like 12! I dont do it every time, but its a good change once in a while.
I've made this dish many times. i also put ranch dressing in it. it gives it a little extra seasoning and makes the dish good and creamy.
it wasn't bad
I use to make this all the time when I was a kid. I leave in some of the water maybe half a cup. Very fast lunch!
This is one of my favorites! The trick to this is to use good cheese. I like Kraft Deli. If you use something thats too processed sometimes it wont melt, or just not taste good.
It was ok!!! I added a little bit of milk and butter, that made it good!!!
OMG. Like so many others...I feel vindicated to find this recipe on here...we thought we were the only ones who ate this!!!! Even though we aren't so poor anymore, we still eat this all the time...we like it best with Oriental flavor
Okay, so I decided to try this because it has been snowing for days and I haven't been to the grocery store, so I was looking for an easy recipe that I already had all of the ingredients for. This didn't initially sound good to me, but for the most part it had received good reviews, so I decided to give it a try. Well, none of us liked it. I too only used 1/2 the seasoning packet and found the cheese hard to mix in so I added a little milk too.
Ive been mixing ramens and mac and cheese for years But OMG this is way better!! Its cheap, easy to make and has great flavor how can you go wrong?? I add half the packet to the water and half when I drain the water out. I also rip the cheese in peices and add alittle butter to pan. This is way too good!! Thanks Emily this recipe is gonna make me gain 10 pounds lol
The first time i had it, it tasted a little weird but i got used to it and i love it. You should probably add a little bit of milk because it might be hard to melt the cheese on the noodles. I would recommend eating it with chicken flavor :)
Wow! Husband gets irked when I bring Top Ramen in the house, but I'm going to try this cheesy recipe the next time I do my standard tuna-top ramen combo (Hey it got me through College and Grad school!) May be the cheapest comfort food on the planet! Thanks!
I love that I already had these ingredients in my kitchen. Super fast, easy and good. I agree with other users to use half the seasoning packet. Next time I'll try some of the other suggestions like the egg, garlic etc... That sounds yummy! There's another one on here that adds tuna, I'll try that recipe too.
This is pretty simple, and tasted decent. Like some previous reviewers, I love cheese and ramen (only have the latter once in a while), but had never thought of putting the two together. I made this twice, exactly as written, using "oriental flavor" ramen. One minor complaint is that the cheese takes a long time to melt, and the results were pretty "sticky". So I can see why other reviewers either put this in the microwave for a little bit, and/or added a little dairy (milk, sour cream, etc.). Those finishing touches would give this a creamier consistency, and merit a better rating. This is a good starting point, but, as is, it's just okay.
I'd give the original Ramen Noodles 5 stars. Adding the cheese just throws off the flavor and is way too over powering. It's good... but I'd take the original over this cheesy mixture.
This recipe is extremely easy to make and even easier to cook for a family of four. I love it!
i am currently in college and am pulling a late nighter to study for a midterm... and this was an amazing guilty midnight snack! i used 1/2 pack seasoning like everyone said, and added a dash each of black and cayenne peppers. mmmmmmmm!!!!
I too have fallen into the shame of this simple ramen meal. It has transformed through my adult life and has contained fish, beef, pork, hot dogs, chicken, sausage & shrimp as the meat. The cheeses have morphed as well; colby jack, provolone and cheddar are deemed my favorites. My favorite flavor of ramen is the shrimp and my complete favorite recipe is the following: shrimp ramen, slices of grilled brat, co-jack cheese & the shrimp flavor packet....delish!
Fundamentally, I can't give a Ramen recipe 5 stars, but this was good. I've looked for a while for an alternative to EasyMac that wasn't so processed, and this is at least a step in the right direction. I used a slice of deli provolone, a bit of shredded cheddar, some parmesan cheese, some ground black pepper, a dot of butter, some milk, and then a bit of their seasoning packet (chicken).
different.
How funny. One of my best friends Mandi made this about 100 times the first few years I knew her. Wow, how funny. We were broke and hungry and this is GOOD STUFF! So thanks to who posted this and thanks to Mandi. Num Nummers!
Try with a kraft mac and cheese packet a splash of milk teaspoon of butter with the seasoning is the BOMB
I make this often using the whole packet of seasoning (I like things salty), 1 slice of cheese, a little milk, and 1 - 2 Tbsp of Sour Cream. So good! Try with the chili flavor ramen noodles.
Even better than I thought it would be. While I've previously added various meats and veggies to ramen noodles I never thought of adding cheese for some reason. I like extra cheese so I threw in 2 slices and topped it off with a pat of butter. Yum!
I have been doing this for about 10 years now. It truely is an awesome quick and easy meal. I get ridiculed by my husband all the time, but it's so tasty! you could also use colby cheese or colby/jack cheese to add a little ZING!
I just had this and I thought it was great!!!!!!! I usually make it w/ mixed vetables in it only but the cheese gave it a real good taste. I will make it again.
Good basic dish. I would suggest adding/boiling an egg with your ramen and also adding spinach or mixed vegetables or if you are daring, kimchi.
This was really good! Fast & easy. My 4 & 7 yr olds loved it. A little quick snack to eat. Good w/tuna & bacon too. I'll have to try it w/hot dogs or brats. Try it with tuna, its good with crushed chips on top for a little crunch. Also try it w/cream of chicken soup. Just drain the water out then add the soup. Thanks Emily. I'll have to try it with velveeta & milk for extra cheesy like others suggested. However, on personal note, I do not understand why people have to put down or be mean when it's a recipe to try. If you don't like it that's fine. Just say "this was not for me but thanks anyway". We know that it's not healthy, doy doy doy. It's ramen w/a twist! I'm a fitness trainer & we all eat high carb, bad for you foods now and than. All in moderation. Tim & my kids.... :)
Simple and easy recipe. The recipe says to use a slice of American cheese and to drain the broth, but I found that if you leave the broth in and add the seasoning packet of cheese it turns out better. Also, be careful on what type of cheese you use, after trying both the Kraft singles cheddar cheese and a higher quality deli cut of cheddar, the soup turned out completely different. The Kraft cheese made the broth pretty thin while the Deli cheese significantly thickened the broth. If you didn't like the recipe at first, I'd suggest trying it with a different cheese.
I've been doing a variation on this since college! I NEVER use the seasoning packet & ALWAYS add butter, garlic powder, Parmesan (bottled), bacon bits (artificial) & mushrooms (pieces & stems). Whenever my DW is gone & I'm left to my own 'Bachelor Chow' devices, it's my go-to guilty pleasure!
This was far better than expected. The cheese is really hard to incorporate into the noodles, so I added some milk, and put it in the microwave for 20-30 seconds, then gave it a good stir. It came out so creamy! Definitely something to try at least once when you just don't know what else to eat...
These were great. I was looking for something to eat last night and I saw the noodles in the pantry. I used a little over half of the seasoning pack and a little cajun seasoning. This would make a great side dish. I ate it with a piece of fried chicken I had left over.
LoL I hate to admit it but I have tried this! Honestly it was really good! Not the most healthiest thing to eat but if yourmcraving salt and carbs try this lol. My changes were to add some of the chicken flavoring and slice up a hot dog ! Hey if im ever low on groceries I will make this again for sure!
Made this all the time as a kid. It does have a funny texture but it was still good.
I was kind of surprised this was pretty good...don't know why I never thought of it earlier. However, I thought the noodles stuck together a little too much. So, I added a tablespoon or sour cream, a tad of butter and it was perfect! I can't believe this was so good!
a little tip if you want to reduce the salt---add the seasoning before you drain the water and that way you only get a little bit of salt from the seasoning but still have enough saltyness from the cheese!
have been eating ramen for years, I guess I don't have a very discriminating palette cause all of the seasoning packets taste the same to me. tonight I made it with sargento extra sharp cheddar and some butter. there are so many variations and if you're not a food snob and have an imagination ya gotta love the ramen!
when i tasted it, it's not bad--my boyfriend and i thought it was alright. but I'd rather make it stir-fried like chow mein and add leftover veggies and meat than make it cheesy. interesting twist on the instant ramen though.
My "Go To Sauce" lately has been Ragu's Double Cheddar Sauce. Being a senior with a small appetite, a recipe of Mac & Cheese is far too much for me. I take 1/4 cup of the sauce and add it to 1 1/2 ounces of cooked pasta with a dash off pepper and it's wonderful. After seeing this recipe I decided, Why not Ramen Noodles. I cooked the noodles in 3 cups of water with the whole flavor pack and drained it completely. Added the sauce and pepper. Perfection.
I did this the way the recipe suggested, and it was pretty darn good (I was skeptical.) Then I thought I'd try it with cheese sauce (the kind next to the spaghetti sauce) and some diced chicken. It was super good! Thanks for this mini recipe to break me out of my "by the book" ramens!
This recipe is great, I have it for lunch all the time. Apparently the other reviewer did not try this. Putting the slice of cheese on the plain noodles tastes much better than any packaged fake powder seasoning. My brother came up with this a few months ago.
The cheese made the noodles really sticky, next time I will leave more water when I drain them. My kids did seem to like them with the cheese added. Not bad not great!
I'm also a Ramen noodle eater from way back, and the best way I found to enjoy them is a little butter and a lot of Parmesan cheese!
Just leave the water in and stir in the cheese and you have a cheese noodle soup.
I've been eating my Ramen noodles with cheese for over 30 years (since early college days). I use way less water so it comes out like mac n cheese instead of soup. I use American cheese or/and parmesan. Sometimes I'll add chopped chicken or sliced hot dogs. Also good with broccoli.
Great! Even better with alfredo sauce! Kids love it!!
I didn't expect this to be very good, but I was surprised. I didn't measure the water (I never do with ramen), and I put the seasoning in at the same time that I added the ramen. After draining the noodles, I added the cheese (cut into small pieces) and about a teaspoon of Country Crock. I put it back on the burner (heat turned off) for a minute or two, stirred, it was great and my daughter loved it! Thanks for sharing, Emily!
Very odd. Not awful, not great, just odd tasting. I doubt I'll be making this again.
I add mexican velveeta! I even put salsa in it sometimes :)
My wife and I have been making this for ten years except we use "Fritos Jalapeno Cheddar flavored cheese dip".
Very tasty noodles, I have made this many times and is good again and again.
Try beating an egg, add to seasoning and noodles in fry pan, top with green onions and enjoy.
I used creamy chicken top ramen noodles and loved it will make again
I was a bit doubtful that it would taste good, but after reading the reviews, I just had to try it. I used milk and graded cheese, I also added melted butter. It wasn't too bad, but I'd rather not have the cheese, milk, or butter.
I remember when Ramen noodles were a staple in our cupboard in college. I still enjoy the chicken noodle soup on occasion. Yes we used to experiment with different twists on the ramen noodles. Something I remember well is when we grabbed shrimp noodles which is something I was NOT a fan of we'd just boil the noodles and it was butter and cheese sprinkles.
This month I found myself a little short on food funds. So I decided to give this recipe a try. I did not have the American cheese so substituted with grated mozzarella. I am pleased to say I will be happy again, maybe even tonight.
I cannot believe that i hadn't made this years ago! Now, i only eat my ramen noodles with cheese or make my ramen noodles cheesy. I even make this for my kid. He loves the cheesy-ness. Even though he's only 5.
On my goodness....I had this when I was a little kid . Its cheesy goodness is like the comfort of a thousand grandmas.....or maybe this is my nostalgia talking. But it's actually delicious. XD
Its not the best way to do it, in my opinion, cause for me by the time you put the cheese in its already cooled down. So I'd have to microwave it like 4 times at 30 seconds and mix it, and then put it back, but I also added in milk thinking that it might help. Which it did a little but not a lot.
great to see another take on Ramen.
I used shredded cheese instead. It was tasty for cheap-o ramen. It was filling & inexpensive.
