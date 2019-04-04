Cheesy Ramen Noodles

149 Ratings
  • 5 81
  • 4 40
  • 3 16
  • 2 4
  • 1 8

This is an extremely simple and delicious spin on the typical ramen noodles that can be EASILY made in the college environment!

By Emily

Recipe Summary

cook:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Bring water to a boil in a saucepan. Add ramen noodles and cook 2 minutes until tender. Pour out water, then stir in seasoning packet and cheese to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 7.9g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 26.7mg; sodium 733.1mg. Full Nutrition
