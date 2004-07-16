Vegetarian Pad Thai

1 of 25

Rating: 1 stars This best thing I can say about this recipe is that it wont clutter up my recipe box any more. If it had any taste I could say it tasted bad but it doesn't If it had any life to it I could say it died but it doesn't if it had any sice to it i could say it is bland but it doesnt. So if you are looking for a tasteless no life meal that has no spice in it at all try this one. Helpful (54)

Rating: 1 stars This is not at all authentic. Firstly you must use palm suger in place of white suger. Secondly a 1:1 ratio of fish sauce and lime juice should be added right after the noodles are added to the wok. Chopped fried garlic and "prik kee neuw" (thai hot peppers) give pad thai that hot flavor which is incidently a western convention applied to this dish. Helpful (36)

Rating: 4 stars I love traditional Pad Thai and no this is not it. However When you want a Pad Thai fix and you also need your kids to be able to eat it. This does the trick. I do not agree this is flavorless. It makes me wonder if they are using fresh lime and fresh cilantro. Yes I do add fish sauce too. My kids love this version and I still get my "Pad Thai" I just add my authentic thai chili sauce from our local thai store to my own dish and it is great!!!! If you want real Pad Thai that is what restrants are for! Helpful (17)

Rating: 1 stars The Phad Thai from this recipe was bland-absolutely non spicy unlike the real phad thai-maybe some onions and chilli peppers will spice it up.. Helpful (12)

Rating: 1 stars Not nearly enough flavor and I appreciate subtle flavoring. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I liked this recipe! It turned out really well and my group really liked it too. I am more carnivorous when it comes to eating but this recipe was magnifique! I would greatly approve of usage of this recipe in the future! (terriyaki sauce is really good in this recipe too) wink Helpful (9)

Rating: 1 stars I made this for dinner and it was not good at all. My wife liked it very much I didnt at all. It has no flavor at all and I used extra garlic and sauce sauce and added a little sesame oil. I will not make this again Helpful (6)

Rating: 2 stars When I made this I changed a few things and added some chilies for flavor my husband and brother liked it but it wasn't like what we got at the local Thai restaurant. Helpful (4)