Vegetarian Pad Thai

Rating: 2.72 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 7

This is a non-spicy, vegetarian version of the traditional Thai cellophane noodle dish. Serve on its own for a quick meal, or with a variety of curries for a more elaborate occasion.

By SUE

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place noodles in a heatproof bowl and cover with boiling water. Allow to soak for 5 minutes, until pliable but not mushy. Drain water and set aside.

  • Heat oil in wok over medium heat. Add garlic, and fry until brown. Add noodles, and fry until heated through. Push to the side.

  • Break egg into the base of the wok, and mix gently. As it begins to set, break it up and mix it into the noodles. Mix in soy sauce and sugar. Stir in tofu, bean sprouts, peanuts, and cilantro. Remove from heat. Garnish with lime wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
352 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 46.8g; fat 15g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 335mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (25)

Most helpful positive review

CRVGRL
Rating: 4 stars
07/16/2004
I love traditional Pad Thai and no this is not it. However When you want a Pad Thai fix and you also need your kids to be able to eat it. This does the trick. I do not agree this is flavorless. It makes me wonder if they are using fresh lime and fresh cilantro. Yes I do add fish sauce too. My kids love this version and I still get my "Pad Thai" I just add my authentic thai chili sauce from our local thai store to my own dish and it is great!!!! If you want real Pad Thai that is what restrants are for! Read More
Helpful
(17)

GINGERFU
Rating: 1 stars
10/21/2003
This is not at all authentic. Firstly you must use palm suger in place of white suger. Secondly a 1:1 ratio of fish sauce and lime juice should be added right after the noodles are added to the wok. Chopped fried garlic and "prik kee neuw" (thai hot peppers) give pad thai that hot flavor which is incidently a western convention applied to this dish. Read More
Helpful
(36)
CRVGRL
Rating: 4 stars
07/16/2004
I love traditional Pad Thai and no this is not it. However When you want a Pad Thai fix and you also need your kids to be able to eat it. This does the trick. I do not agree this is flavorless. It makes me wonder if they are using fresh lime and fresh cilantro. Yes I do add fish sauce too. My kids love this version and I still get my "Pad Thai" I just add my authentic thai chili sauce from our local thai store to my own dish and it is great!!!! If you want real Pad Thai that is what restrants are for! Read More
Helpful
(17)
MRAMAKRI
Rating: 1 stars
08/05/2003
The Phad Thai from this recipe was bland-absolutely non spicy unlike the real phad thai-maybe some onions and chilli peppers will spice it up.. Read More
Helpful
(12)
LaKela
Rating: 1 stars
04/03/2007
Not nearly enough flavor and I appreciate subtle flavoring. Read More
Helpful
(10)
JB
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2006
I liked this recipe! It turned out really well and my group really liked it too. I am more carnivorous when it comes to eating but this recipe was magnifique! I would greatly approve of usage of this recipe in the future! (terriyaki sauce is really good in this recipe too) wink Read More
Helpful
(9)
Naressa
Rating: 1 stars
01/07/2007
I made this for dinner and it was not good at all. My wife liked it very much I didnt at all. It has no flavor at all and I used extra garlic and sauce sauce and added a little sesame oil. I will not make this again Read More
Helpful
(6)
Alison
Rating: 2 stars
12/06/2006
When I made this I changed a few things and added some chilies for flavor my husband and brother liked it but it wasn't like what we got at the local Thai restaurant. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Kim
Rating: 5 stars
02/28/2011
Yummmyyy!! Living in Wyoming all the Asian restaurants are so "Americanized". This rrecipe is awesome and flavorful. Read More
Helpful
(3)
